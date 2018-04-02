Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flour & Barley 3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25

2,043 Reviews

$$

3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Order Again

Popular Items

Parma Pizza
LG Pepperoni Pie
Mozz Stix

Appetizer

Adult Tenders

$15.00

6 breaded chicken tenders served with fries and dipping sauce

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Smoked bacon, potatoes, maple-spiced honey & sunny side up egg

Calamari

$16.00

Fried with cherry peppers, roasted tomato aioli & lemon

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Calabrian chili glaze & gorgonzola dressing

Crab Cake

$23.00

Garlic Bread

$12.00

Parmesan spread & mozzarella

Lobster Flat Bread

$25.00

Meatballs

$15.00

'Old school style' beef, veal, & pork with tomato sugo, salsa verde & parmesan

Mozz Stix

$12.00

Breaded mozzarella cheese topped with parmesan, served with a side of sugo

Spicy Stuffed Sasuage

$15.00

Salad

Greek Salad

$15.00

Tomato Caprese

$15.00

Caesar

$14.00

Tuscan Kale

$15.00

Side

Alfredo

$1.00

Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Chicken

$5.00

Chili Glaze

$1.00

Egg

$1.50

Feta

$2.00

Goat cheese topping

$1.50

Pesto

$1.00

Port Wine sauce

$1.50

Ranch

$1.00

Salmon

$11.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Broccolini

$6.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.50

Side Mushrooms

$2.50

Side Pasta

$12.00

Side Potatoes

$6.00

Single Meatball

$4.00

Sugo

$1.00

Tomato Aoli

$1.00

Entrée

Braised Pork Shank

$29.00

Chicken Fettuccuni Alfredo

$25.00

Linguini & Shrimp

$26.00

Pan-Seared Salmon

$28.00

Prime Flat Iron Steak

$32.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$25.00

Pizza

Margherita

$18.00

Big apple

$19.00

Gianna Pizza

$20.00

Flyin' Hawaiin

$21.00

Parma Pizza

$22.00

Calabrese

$22.00

Verdure Pizza

$19.00

Vegan Pizza

$23.00

Farm house

$22.00

The Caputo Cup GF

$24.00

Bianca

$24.00

Genovese

$22.00

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Vampire Slayer

$23.00

Goat Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Cheese pizza

$16.00

Unprepared Gluten Free Dough

$12.00

Raider Pizza

$23.00

Philly

$28.00Out of stock

Dessert

Apple Pie Pie

$12.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Gelato & Sorbetto Double Scoop

$6.00

Mini Cannolis

$6.00

Cheesecake Brulee

$9.00

Tiramisu

$13.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Apple Blueberry Cobbler

$9.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizzette

$8.95

Kids Pepperoni Pizzette

$8.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids Meatball/Pasta Red Sauce

$8.95

Kids Meatball/Pasta White Sauce

$8.95

Kids Pizza Making Promo

$13.95

Large Pie

LG Cheese Pie

$27.68

LG Pepperoni Pie

$33.22

LG Specialty Pie

$35.98
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

