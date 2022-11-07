- Home
Flour & Branch 493 3rd Street
No reviews yet
493 3rd Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
Pastries + Munchies
Hold My Beer Bun
Croissant dough with brown sugar beer glaze + blueberries, topped with beer cream cheese & browned butter streusel
Kouign Amann
Buttery, crispy, sugary Kouign Amanns. Choose to have yours filled with either Vanilla Bean Custard, Strawberry Rose Compote, or Nutella.
Pumpkin Cream Snail
Flakey pastry filled with pumpkin spice vanilla cream + butternut squash, topped with a pistachio brittle
Spiced Plum Cheese Danish
Cream cheese filling, house plum jam, spiced plums, and spiced streusel
Cheese Danish w/ Lemon Champagne Curd + Fresh Raspberries
Filled with cream cheese filling and topped with lemon champagne curd + fresh berries.
Twice Baked Pecan Croissant
Fluffy croissant filled and topped with pecan frangipane and a dusting of powdered sugar. Choose regular or chocolate. One of our favorites!
Morning Bun - Brown Sugar Beer
Croissant dough with brown sugar beer glaze + blueberries coated with cinnamon sugar
Pain au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)
Flakey, buttery croissant filled with chocolate batons and topped with chocolate strings.
Plain Jane Croissant
Flakey and fluffy plain butter croissant.
Captain Mocha Monster Mallow
The softest, butteriest, stickiest marshmallow treat, filled with cocoa crisps, Captain Crunch, freshly ground Coava espresso and whole mini marshmallows, and topped with a cocoa coffee glaze.
Captain Fruity Monster Mallow
The softest, butteriest, stickiest marshmallow treat, filled with Fruity Pebbles, Captain Crunch, and whole mini marshmallows, and topped with a coconut cream glaze.
Yogurt Bowl
Strauss Organic whole milk yogurt, house granola, local bee pollen, + fresh berries. Option to add: Matcha powder, peanut butter, lime elderberry curd, lemon champaign curd, strawberry rose compote, wild berry jam
Blueberry Lemon Scone - Vegan + GF
GF + Vegan scone with fresh lemon zest, blueberries and lemon drizzle.
Pastries / Cookies - Assorted
Dream Cake (Vegan + Gluten Free) - Orange + Coconut
Vegan + Gluten free dense yellow cake w/ a touch of orange, topped with caramelized coconut.
Vegan Brownie With Buttercream
Daily Tots + Savory Items
Croissant - Everything Smoked Honey Cured Ham + Pepper Jack
Fresh Butter Croissant filled with smoked honey cured ham and pepper jack, and topped with house "everything bagel" seasoning.
Breakfast Danish
Meat: Croissant with house bacon jam, egg, Dijon, and fresh scallions. Veggie: Croissant with goat cheese, mushrooms, pickled jalapeño, Dijon, and fresh scallions.
Turkey Or Ham Sandwich - w/ Bacon Jam
With house bacon jam, jack cheese, tomato, & house aioli on freshly baked ciabatta.
Adult Lunchable
Kerrygold aged cheddar, pepper jack cheese, organic baby carrots, organic baby cucumbers, red seedless grapes, keto crackers, organic dried mango, Kona Coffee dark chocolate macadamias and gluten free fig bars.
Soft Baked Cookies
The Salty Sombitch
Crisp and chewy, this rich, buttery cookie is bursting with Guittard butterscotch chips and topped with chocolate coated toffee and a dash of Maldon sea salt. Perfect for dunking in cold milk or hot coffee.
The Brookie
Soft and buttery on the inside like a brownie, crisp and crumbly on the outside like a cookie, and studded with peanut butter chips and Guittard milk chocolate chunks. Warm it up just a touch and you’ll be in paradise.
The Chipper
Named one of 8 Iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies You Can Get Delivered To Your Door" by Food Network Online. Fill a crisp, crumbly cookie with Guittard chocolate chips, freshly ground Coava espresso, and rice crisps, and top it with marshmallow and a chocolate-coated espresso bean. That’s the Chipper.
Cream Pie Stuffy
Soft baked cookie stuffed with fresh peaches + vanilla bean custard, topped with a brown butter streusel.
The Birthday Cake
As cheerful as your yearly celebration, this buttery cookie filled with all-natural rainbow sprinkles and Guittard white chocolate chunks is topped with a cute, little, candy-coated gummy bear.
Nutella Stuffy
This cousin of the PB & J Stuffy starts with a crisp crumble on the outside and finishes with a soft, chewy inside. Stuffed with Nutella and topped with crispy caramel pearls, this cookie is off-the-charts delicious.
The Nutty Butter
Start with chunks of Guittard white chocolate, a generous amount of rum, macadamia nuts, and peanut butter, add a white chocolate wafer topper, and voilà!
Take Away Box - 4 Cookies
4 Cookies of your choice boxed. Option to add gift wrapping! Our gift wrapped sets include individually wrapped cookies with description card and cookie bag, gift box with sleeve, and ribbon.
Take Away Box - 7 or 8 Cookies
7 or 8 Cookies of your choice boxed. Option to add gift wrapping! Our gift wrapped sets include individually wrapped cookies with description card and cookie bag, gift box with sleeve, tissue, and ribbon.
PB & J Stuffy
This indulgent cookie is chewy on the inside and slightly crisp and crumbly on the outside. Stuffed with a generous blend of creamy peanut butter and mixed berry preserves, and topped with all-natural rainbow sprinkles, the PB & J Stuffy is our signature cookie and a fan favorite.
Snicker Pumpkin Stuffy
Stuffed with a pumpkin-y vanilla bean custard center, topped with a snickerdoodle streusel
Stuffed French Toast (Forbes Famous)
Mashugana
house made chocolate babka and challah bathed in vanilla bean custard, stuffed with peanut butter chips and cookie butter, and topped with an oatmeal cocoa crumble and a dusting of powdered sugar.
Beshert
House made challah bread bathed in whiskey and vanilla bean custard, stuffed with whipped cream cheese, whiskey-soaked blueberries, and a drizzle of local honey, topped with a pecan brown sugar crumble.
House Breads - Available on Thursday + Friday
Beverages - Coffee + Espresso, Tea, Hot Cocoa
Drip Coffee - Colombian (O)
Hot coffee made with Mr. Espresso oak wood roasted coffee beans with choice of cream and sweetener.
Large Coffee Carrier - 96 Oz - Serves 12-15
Comes with up to 2 milks and 2 sweeteners, plus napkins, stirrers, and cups.
Latte
Double shot espresso with steamed milk.
Mocha
Double shot espresso with steamed milk and house Guittard Milk Chocolate syrup.
Cappuccino
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Flat White
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Macchiato
2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice
Cortado
2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice.
Americano
Double shot espresso with hot water.
Espresso
Tea Latte
Matcha Latte
Golden Latte
Hot Chocolate
House chocolate sauce made with Guittard Chocolate. Choice of milk or cream.
Milk
Sparkling Lemonade - Iced
Fresh squeezed lemons lightly sweetened with sparkling water, with option to a house raspberry puree. Served over ice.
Cream Soda
Seltzer water and house vanilla syrup over ice - 12 oz.
Hot or Iced Tea
Espresso Over Ice
Bottles + Cans
Cold Milk
Evian Natural Spring Water - Glass - 750 ML
San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water - Glass
Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water - 11.5 fl oz.
Glass bottle
Dandelion Ginger Sparkling Botanicals
Roasted dandelion root and a unique variety of ginger prized for its pungency, aroma and spiciness are craft brewed and combined with red chili and tonic herbs. The result is an incredibly aromatic ginger beer with zero added sugar that offers satisfying depth and focal ginger heat. We balance the spice with a quenching trio of citrus and a special type of high mountain Japanese green tea fermented with black koji. Contains Caffeine. INGREDIENTS Carbonated water, organic ginger, organic lemon, organic roasted dandelion root, organic black lemon, organic kurokoji fermented green tea, organic rosemary, organic tangerine, organic chili peppers, steam-distilled essential oils of lemon and ginger. Made in Canada
Poppi Soda - Ginger Lime
12 oz. can
Poppi Soda - Raspberry Rose
12 oz. can
Poppi Soda - Strawberry Lemon
Pomegranate & Orange - San Pellegrino Sparkling - Can
Aranciata Rossa - San Pellegrino Sparkling - Can
Limonata - San Pellegrino Sparkling - Can
Dark Morello Cherry & Pom - S. Pellegrino Essenza
Blood Orange & Black Raspberry - S. Pellegrino Essenza
Tangerine & Wild Strawberry - S. Pellegrino Essenza
La Croix - Pamplemousse (Grapefruit) - Can
La Croix - Passionfruit - Can
La Croix - Coconut - Can
La Croix - Lemon - Can
La Croix - Berry - Can
La Croix - Lime - Can
Evian Natural Spring Water - Plastic - 1L
Packaged Snacks
Cheesecakes
People I've Loved
Print - "You are not an imposter"
Print - "Things will work out"
Print - "How to make a decision"
Print - "we can be loved just as we are"
Notebook - Imagine Everything
Notebook - "Make It Happen"
Journal - "How to heal heartbreak"
Keychain - "Things will work out"
Pin - "A little luck"
Pin - "Good at naps"
Lemon Stress Ball
Deck - A Safe Space for Us
Card - "You are my sunshine"
Card - "Things will work out"
Card - "Mother Daughter Bond"
Card - "I Love You, Mom."
Card - "Dad, you did a fucking phenomenal job"
Card - "Thanks Dad for Carrying the Heavy Stuff"
Card - "I'm So Glad You Were Born"
Card - "Lady friendship day"
Card - "Uncertain world"
Card - "Shit is bananas"
Card - "Thinking about you"
Card - Thanks for always supporting me, mom
Card - I know you hate your birthday
Card - you are not an imposter
Card - you are not alone
Card - Be Gentle
Card - Christmas Bath
Card - Freaking Terrifying
Card - Happy Birthday Friend
Card - I don't want a lot for Christmas
Card - Joy Grows
Card - Merci Beaucoup
Card - Miraculous Birthday
Card - Past and Future
Card - Peace be with you
Card - Shit Gets Better
Card - Welcome Baby Sweet Potato
Card - Thank-you Checklist
Card - we are two peas
Card - what I love you feels like
Kalastyle
Sea Salt Candle
10 oz. Fresh from the sea to light up your day (and night) comes the Sea Salt Candle. This incredible candle features a GMO-free soy wax base and sturdy cotton wick, for an extra clean & beautiful burn. Enjoy 80 hours of our signature sea salt scent: crisp, salty, ocean air – just like a day at the beach. Made in United States of America.