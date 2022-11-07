Flour & Branch 493 3rd Street

Dandelion Ginger Sparkling Botanicals

Roasted dandelion root and a unique variety of ginger prized for its pungency, aroma and spiciness are craft brewed and combined with red chili and tonic herbs. The result is an incredibly aromatic ginger beer with zero added sugar that offers satisfying depth and focal ginger heat. We balance the spice with a quenching trio of citrus and a special type of high mountain Japanese green tea fermented with black koji. Contains Caffeine. INGREDIENTS Carbonated water, organic ginger, organic lemon, organic roasted dandelion root, organic black lemon, organic kurokoji fermented green tea, organic rosemary, organic tangerine, organic chili peppers, steam-distilled essential oils of lemon and ginger. Made in Canada