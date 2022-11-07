Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Flour & Branch 493 3rd Street

493 3rd Street

San Francisco, CA 94107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Salty Sombitch
The Chipper
Take Away Box - 7 or 8 Cookies

Pastries + Munchies

Hold My Beer Bun

$7.00Out of stock

Croissant dough with brown sugar beer glaze + blueberries, topped with beer cream cheese & browned butter streusel

Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$5.50Out of stock

Buttery, crispy, sugary Kouign Amanns. Choose to have yours filled with either Vanilla Bean Custard, Strawberry Rose Compote, or Nutella.

Pumpkin Cream Snail

$6.00Out of stock

Flakey pastry filled with pumpkin spice vanilla cream + butternut squash, topped with a pistachio brittle

Spiced Plum Cheese Danish

$5.75Out of stock

Cream cheese filling, house plum jam, spiced plums, and spiced streusel

Cheese Danish w/ Lemon Champagne Curd + Fresh Raspberries

Cheese Danish w/ Lemon Champagne Curd + Fresh Raspberries

$5.75Out of stock

Filled with cream cheese filling and topped with lemon champagne curd + fresh berries.

Twice Baked Pecan Croissant

Twice Baked Pecan Croissant

$6.00+

Fluffy croissant filled and topped with pecan frangipane and a dusting of powdered sugar. Choose regular or chocolate. One of our favorites!

Morning Bun - Brown Sugar Beer

$5.50Out of stock

Croissant dough with brown sugar beer glaze + blueberries coated with cinnamon sugar

Pain au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)

Pain au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)

$5.75

Flakey, buttery croissant filled with chocolate batons and topped with chocolate strings.

Plain Jane Croissant

Plain Jane Croissant

$5.00

Flakey and fluffy plain butter croissant.

Captain Mocha Monster Mallow

Captain Mocha Monster Mallow

$10.00

The softest, butteriest, stickiest marshmallow treat, filled with cocoa crisps, Captain Crunch, freshly ground Coava espresso and whole mini marshmallows, and topped with a cocoa coffee glaze.

Captain Fruity Monster Mallow

Captain Fruity Monster Mallow

$10.00

The softest, butteriest, stickiest marshmallow treat, filled with Fruity Pebbles, Captain Crunch, and whole mini marshmallows, and topped with a coconut cream glaze.

Yogurt Bowl

$9.00

Strauss Organic whole milk yogurt, house granola, local bee pollen, + fresh berries. Option to add: Matcha powder, peanut butter, lime elderberry curd, lemon champaign curd, strawberry rose compote, wild berry jam

Blueberry Lemon Scone - Vegan + GF

$7.00Out of stock

GF + Vegan scone with fresh lemon zest, blueberries and lemon drizzle.

Pastries / Cookies - Assorted

$10.00Out of stock

Dream Cake (Vegan + Gluten Free) - Orange + Coconut

$6.00Out of stock

Vegan + Gluten free dense yellow cake w/ a touch of orange, topped with caramelized coconut.

Vegan Brownie With Buttercream

$5.00Out of stock

Daily Tots + Savory Items

Croissant - Everything Smoked Honey Cured Ham + Pepper Jack

$7.00

Fresh Butter Croissant filled with smoked honey cured ham and pepper jack, and topped with house "everything bagel" seasoning.

Breakfast Danish

Breakfast Danish

$6.00+Out of stock

Meat: Croissant with house bacon jam, egg, Dijon, and fresh scallions. Veggie: Croissant with goat cheese, mushrooms, pickled jalapeño, Dijon, and fresh scallions.

Turkey Or Ham Sandwich - w/ Bacon Jam

$11.00+Out of stock

With house bacon jam, jack cheese, tomato, & house aioli on freshly baked ciabatta.

Adult Lunchable

$12.00Out of stock

Kerrygold aged cheddar, pepper jack cheese, organic baby carrots, organic baby cucumbers, red seedless grapes, keto crackers, organic dried mango, Kona Coffee dark chocolate macadamias and gluten free fig bars.

Soft Baked Cookies

The Salty Sombitch

The Salty Sombitch

$4.50

Crisp and chewy, this rich, buttery cookie is bursting with Guittard butterscotch chips and topped with chocolate coated toffee and a dash of Maldon sea salt. Perfect for dunking in cold milk or hot coffee.

The Brookie

The Brookie

$4.50

Soft and buttery on the inside like a brownie, crisp and crumbly on the outside like a cookie, and studded with peanut butter chips and Guittard milk chocolate chunks. Warm it up just a touch and you’ll be in paradise.

The Chipper

The Chipper

$4.50

Named one of 8 Iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies You Can Get Delivered To Your Door" by Food Network Online. Fill a crisp, crumbly cookie with Guittard chocolate chips, freshly ground Coava espresso, and rice crisps, and top it with marshmallow and a chocolate-coated espresso bean. That’s the Chipper.

Cream Pie Stuffy

Cream Pie Stuffy

$4.50

Soft baked cookie stuffed with fresh peaches + vanilla bean custard, topped with a brown butter streusel.

The Birthday Cake

The Birthday Cake

$4.50

As cheerful as your yearly celebration, this buttery cookie filled with all-natural rainbow sprinkles and Guittard white chocolate chunks is topped with a cute, little, candy-coated gummy bear.

Nutella Stuffy

Nutella Stuffy

$4.50

This cousin of the PB & J Stuffy starts with a crisp crumble on the outside and finishes with a soft, chewy inside. Stuffed with Nutella and topped with crispy caramel pearls, this cookie is off-the-charts delicious.

The Nutty Butter

The Nutty Butter

$4.50

Start with chunks of Guittard white chocolate, a generous amount of rum, macadamia nuts, and peanut butter, add a white chocolate wafer topper, and voilà!

Take Away Box - 4 Cookies

Take Away Box - 4 Cookies

$18.00

4 Cookies of your choice boxed. Option to add gift wrapping! Our gift wrapped sets include individually wrapped cookies with description card and cookie bag, gift box with sleeve, and ribbon.

Take Away Box - 7 or 8 Cookies

Take Away Box - 7 or 8 Cookies

7 or 8 Cookies of your choice boxed. Option to add gift wrapping! Our gift wrapped sets include individually wrapped cookies with description card and cookie bag, gift box with sleeve, tissue, and ribbon.

PB & J Stuffy

PB & J Stuffy

$4.50Out of stock

This indulgent cookie is chewy on the inside and slightly crisp and crumbly on the outside. Stuffed with a generous blend of creamy peanut butter and mixed berry preserves, and topped with all-natural rainbow sprinkles, the PB & J Stuffy is our signature cookie and a fan favorite.

Snicker Pumpkin Stuffy

$4.50

Stuffed with a pumpkin-y vanilla bean custard center, topped with a snickerdoodle streusel

Stuffed French Toast (Forbes Famous)

Mashugana

Mashugana

$12.50+

house made chocolate babka and challah bathed in vanilla bean custard, stuffed with peanut butter chips and cookie butter, and topped with an oatmeal cocoa crumble and a dusting of powdered sugar.

Beshert

Beshert

$12.50+

House made challah bread bathed in whiskey and vanilla bean custard, stuffed with whipped cream cheese, whiskey-soaked blueberries, and a drizzle of local honey, topped with a pecan brown sugar crumble.

House Breads - Available on Thursday + Friday

Brioche Loaf

$6.00+Out of stock

Challah Loaf

$9.00Out of stock

Sourdough

$10.00+Out of stock

Chocolate Babka

$12.00Out of stock

Baguette

$5.00Out of stock

Beverages - Coffee + Espresso, Tea, Hot Cocoa

Drip Coffee - Colombian (O)

$3.50+

Hot coffee made with Mr. Espresso oak wood roasted coffee beans with choice of cream and sweetener.

Large Coffee Carrier - 96 Oz - Serves 12-15

$34.00

Comes with up to 2 milks and 2 sweeteners, plus napkins, stirrers, and cups.

Latte

$6.00+

Double shot espresso with steamed milk.

Mocha

$6.50+

Double shot espresso with steamed milk and house Guittard Milk Chocolate syrup.

Cappuccino

$5.00

8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk

Flat White

$5.00

8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk

Macchiato

$4.25

2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice

Cortado

$4.50

2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice.

Americano

$3.75+

Double shot espresso with hot water.

Espresso

$3.25+

Tea Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Golden Latte

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

House chocolate sauce made with Guittard Chocolate. Choice of milk or cream.

Milk

$3.50+

Sparkling Lemonade - Iced

$5.00+

Fresh squeezed lemons lightly sweetened with sparkling water, with option to a house raspberry puree. Served over ice.

Cream Soda

$4.00+

Seltzer water and house vanilla syrup over ice - 12 oz.

Hot or Iced Tea

$3.50+

Espresso Over Ice

$3.50+

Bottles + Cans

Cold Milk

$3.00+

Evian Natural Spring Water - Glass - 750 ML

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water - Glass

$2.00+

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water - 11.5 fl oz.

$3.00

Glass bottle

Dandelion Ginger Sparkling Botanicals

$4.19

Roasted dandelion root and a unique variety of ginger prized for its pungency, aroma and spiciness are craft brewed and combined with red chili and tonic herbs. The result is an incredibly aromatic ginger beer with zero added sugar that offers satisfying depth and focal ginger heat. We balance the spice with a quenching trio of citrus and a special type of high mountain Japanese green tea fermented with black koji. Contains Caffeine. INGREDIENTS Carbonated water, organic ginger, organic lemon, organic roasted dandelion root, organic black lemon, organic kurokoji fermented green tea, organic rosemary, organic tangerine, organic chili peppers, steam-distilled essential oils of lemon and ginger. Made in Canada

Poppi Soda - Ginger Lime

$3.75

12 oz. can

Poppi Soda - Raspberry Rose

$3.75

12 oz. can

Poppi Soda - Strawberry Lemon

$3.75

Pomegranate & Orange - San Pellegrino Sparkling - Can

$3.00

Aranciata Rossa - San Pellegrino Sparkling - Can

$3.00

Limonata - San Pellegrino Sparkling - Can

$3.00

Dark Morello Cherry & Pom - S. Pellegrino Essenza

$1.85

Blood Orange & Black Raspberry - S. Pellegrino Essenza

$1.85

Tangerine & Wild Strawberry - S. Pellegrino Essenza

$1.85

La Croix - Pamplemousse (Grapefruit) - Can

$1.50

La Croix - Passionfruit - Can

$1.50

La Croix - Coconut - Can

$1.50

La Croix - Lemon - Can

$1.50

La Croix - Berry - Can

$1.50

La Croix - Lime - Can

$1.50

Evian Natural Spring Water - Plastic - 1L

$3.25

Packaged Snacks

Christie's Sea Salt Supernatural Potato Chips

$3.50+

Christie's Sour Cream + Wild Onion Supernatural Potato Chips

$3.50

Mini Cheese Spreader

$3.00

Camembert Cheese Spread

$7.00

Garlic & Cheese Dip/Spread

$7.00

Christie's Chili Con Queso Supernatural Potato Chips

$6.00

Full Size

Cheesecakes

Mini - Roasted Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

House roasted pumpkins with spices on a pepita crust, topped with caramel glaze. Option to gift wrap.

People I've Loved

Print - "You are not an imposter"

Print - "You are not an imposter"

$40.00
Print - "Things will work out"

Print - "Things will work out"

$30.00

Print - "How to make a decision"

$30.00

Print - "we can be loved just as we are"

$40.00

Notebook - Imagine Everything

$12.00
Notebook - "Make It Happen"

Notebook - "Make It Happen"

$15.00

Journal - "How to heal heartbreak"

$15.00

Keychain - "Things will work out"

$16.00

Pin - "A little luck"

$12.00

Pin - "Good at naps"

$12.00

Lemon Stress Ball

$12.00

Deck - A Safe Space for Us

$20.00
Card - "You are my sunshine"

Card - "You are my sunshine"

$6.00
Card - "Things will work out"

Card - "Things will work out"

$5.50
Card - "Mother Daughter Bond"

Card - "Mother Daughter Bond"

$5.50

Card - "I Love You, Mom."

$5.50
Card - "Dad, you did a fucking phenomenal job"

Card - "Dad, you did a fucking phenomenal job"

$6.00
Card - "Thanks Dad for Carrying the Heavy Stuff"

Card - "Thanks Dad for Carrying the Heavy Stuff"

$6.00

Card - "I'm So Glad You Were Born"

$5.50
Card - "Lady friendship day"

Card - "Lady friendship day"

$5.50
Card - "Uncertain world"

Card - "Uncertain world"

$5.50
Card - "Shit is bananas"

Card - "Shit is bananas"

$5.50

Card - "Thinking about you"

$6.00

Card - Thanks for always supporting me, mom

$5.50

Card - I know you hate your birthday

$5.50

Card - you are not an imposter

$5.50

Card - you are not alone

$5.50

Card - Be Gentle

$5.50

Card - Christmas Bath

$6.00

Card - Freaking Terrifying

$5.50

Card - Happy Birthday Friend

$6.00

Card - I don't want a lot for Christmas

$5.50

Card - Joy Grows

$5.50

Card - Merci Beaucoup

$5.50

Card - Miraculous Birthday

$5.50

Card - Past and Future

$5.50

Card - Peace be with you

$5.50

Card - Shit Gets Better

$5.50

Card - Welcome Baby Sweet Potato

$5.50

Card - Thank-you Checklist

$5.50

Card - we are two peas

$5.50

Card - what I love you feels like

$5.50

Kalastyle

Sea Salt Candle

Sea Salt Candle

$34.00

10 oz. Fresh from the sea to light up your day (and night) comes the Sea Salt Candle. This incredible candle features a GMO-free soy wax base and sturdy cotton wick, for an extra clean & beautiful burn. Enjoy 80 hours of our signature sea salt scent: crisp, salty, ocean air – just like a day at the beach. Made in United States of America.

Mini Herb Hello Candle

$15.00