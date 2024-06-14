Restaurant info

Flour Dust Pizza CO is a Roseville restaurant that serves authentic Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizzas. Our pizzaiolo trained in Florence, Italy, and uses only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients, many of which are sourced from local farms. In addition to pizza, Flour Dust also offers a variety of other Italian dishes, such as pastas and salads. The restaurant also has a wide selection of local beer and wine to choose from.