Flour Dust Pizza CO
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Flour Dust Pizza CO is a Roseville restaurant that serves authentic Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizzas. Our pizzaiolo trained in Florence, Italy, and uses only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients, many of which are sourced from local farms. In addition to pizza, Flour Dust also offers a variety of other Italian dishes, such as pastas and salads. The restaurant also has a wide selection of local beer and wine to choose from.
Location
5080 Foothills Blvd, STE 5, Roseville, CA 95747