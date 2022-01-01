Flour Restaurant - Moreland Hills
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
34205 Chagrin Blvd, Moreland Hills, OH 44022
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Luna Bakery & Cafe - Moreland Hills
4.0 • 40
34105 Chagrin Blvd. Moreland Hills, OH 44022
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Moreland Hills
More near Moreland Hills