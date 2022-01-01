Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flour Restaurant - Moreland Hills

review star

No reviews yet

34205 Chagrin Blvd

Moreland Hills, OH 44022

Order Again

Starters

Local Greens Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Prosciutto Salad

$16.00

Big A$$ Meatball

$16.00

Stuffed Peppers

$15.00

Paul's sausage, marinara, aged provolone

Calamari

$16.00

Fried Olives

$13.00

Salmon Crudo

$12.00

La Selva EVOO

$55.00

Tomato Heirloom Salad

$19.00

Prosciutto Board

$26.00

Wood-Charred Pizzas

Classic Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Funghi Pizza

$24.00

Truffled Burrata Pizza

$23.00

Crushed tomato, prosciutto, truffle oil

Vegan Pizza

$16.00

Margherita

$16.00

Special Pizza

$22.00

Pasta

Tagliatelle

$20.00+

Ragu alla Bolognese

Lamb Rigatoni

$21.00+

Ricotta Agnolotti

$18.00+

Bucatini & Marinara

$14.50

Bucatini pasta, house-made marinara

Bucatini & Clams

$22.00+

Extra Side Marinara Sauce

$6.00

Extra Side Bolognese Sauce

$10.00

Veggie Pasta

$18.00

Orecchiette

$22.00+

Proteins A La Carte

Airline Chicken

$21.00

Pesto

Bronzino

$36.00

Gremolata

Salmon

$25.00

Chive-mustard sauce

CAB Ribeye

$47.00

Parmesan-rosemary oil

Halibut

$32.00

Tomato-scallion beurre blanc

Specials

Mussels

$21.00Out of stock

SM Short Rib Gemelli

$23.00

LG Short Rib Gemelli

$46.00

Octopus Salad

$26.00

Filet

$56.00

Take Sides

Broccoli

$12.00

Crispy Yukons

$12.50

Eggplant Meatballs

$14.00

Reggiano, marinara

Melted Spinach & Garlic

$10.00

Mushroom Risotto

$15.00

Mushrooms

$19.00

Roasted Carrots

$13.00

Desserts

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Ganache

$12.00

Oreo crust, Butterfinger crunchies

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Lemon Tart

$12.00Out of stock

Crinkle Cookies

$8.00

Push Pop

$5.00

Birthday Cake Ice Cream

$6.50

Take Home Pasta and Sauces

Take home portions of our homemade pastas and sauces from our own Flour Pasta Company. Prepare fresh at home or freeze for later. Net weight 8 oz. House sauces are sold by the quart.

Quart Marinara Sauce

$10.00

Quart Bolognese Sauce

$20.00

Tagliatelle Take Home Pasta

$4.00Out of stock

Long, flat noodles

Cavatelli Take Home Pasta

$4.00Out of stock

Bucatini Take Home Pasta

$4.00Out of stock

Rigatoni Take Home Pasta

$4.00Out of stock

Roma Sauce Retail

$6.99

Marinara Sauce Retail

$6.50

Mushroom Sauce Retail

$9.99

Garganelli Take Home

$4.00

Gift Basket

$140.00

Send Noods Shirt

$25.00

Take Home House Cocktails

Take home cocktails. Each cocktail is 6 ounces of ingredients and spirits. Pour over ice at home and enjoy with your favorite meal. *Each cocktail contains 2 ounces of spirit. Must be 21 years of age to order. Cocktails MUST stay sealed, and with your food order when transporting back to your home. Open container laws apply. Two cocktails per meal limit.

Pomegranate Negroni Take Home

$12.00Out of stock

Gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, pomegranate, cranberry

Spicy Flour Margarita Take Home

$14.50

Blueberry Sparkler Take Home

$13.00

Firecracker Take Home

$13.00

Mule Kick Take Home

$13.00

Fig Sidecar Take Home

$14.00

Orange Fennel Old Fashioned Take Home

$14.00

Flour Mule Take Home

$12.00

House Wines To Go

House Pinot Grigio Take Home

$35.00

House Sauvignon Blanc Take Home

$38.00

House Verget ChardonnayTake Home

$50.00

House Dolcetto Take Home

$48.00

House Montepulciano Take Home

$38.00

House Glenbrook Cabernet Take Home

$42.00

House Pinot Noir Take Home

$55.00

House Le Val Rose Take Home

$40.00

House Montepulciano

$38.00

House Chianti

$45.00

Kids Menu

6" Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

6" Kids Sausage Pizza

$7.00

6" Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Potato

$11.00

Kids Buttered Noodle

$8.00

Kids Marinara Noodle

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

34205 Chagrin Blvd, Moreland Hills, OH 44022

Directions

Flour Restaurant image
Flour Restaurant image

