Flour + Water - San Francisco

2401 harrison street

san francisco, CA 94110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

TASTING HEADERS

Pasta Tasting

$125.00

WINE PAIRING

$65.00

STARTERS

CANNOLI

VEG CANNOLI

PINZIMONIO

VEG PINZIMONIO

Out of stock

CRUDO

VEG BEETS

ARANCINI

SFORMATO

JOSEY BREAD

1/2 JOSEY

PASTA

Scarpinocc

Spaghetti

Veg Spaghetti

Brodo

Veg Brodo

Agnolotti

Veg Agnolotti

Sorprese

Veg Sorprese

Pomodoro

$26.00Out of stock

DESSERT

Budino

Gelato

Out of stock

PAIRINGS

PAIR Hammerling Sparkling

PAIR Brigo Lambrusco

PAIR Idlewild Rose

PAIR La Cascinetta Grignolino

PAIR Cascina delle Rose Nebbiolo

PAIR Fred Jerbis Vermut

Water

Still

Sparkling

Saratoga Sparkling

$6.00

Hot Water

Beer & NA Bev

Temescal Pilsner

$8.00

Barebottle Hazy IPA

$8.00

Laughing Monk Sour

$8.00

Mikeller NA Wheat Beer

$7.00

Baladin Cola

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Ghia NA Spritz

$9.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$6.00

Sightglass Coffee

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$6.00

Flower Head Tea

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

By The Glass

GL Hammerling Pinot Gris Sparkling

$19.00

GL Ayunta Sparkling Rose

$16.00

GL Brigo Lambrusco

$14.00

F+W Aperitivo

$14.00

1/2 F+W Aperitivo

$7.00

GL Villagrande Carricante

$15.00

GL Erggelet Malvasia

$14.00

GL Gaudioso Zibibbo

$16.00

GL Sacco Matteo Falanghina

$17.00

GL Flavia Catarratto Orange

$17.00

GL Borgo Savraian Orange 'Between Us'

$15.00

GL Idlewild Nebbiolo Rose

$15.00

GL La Cascinetta Grignolino

$14.00

GL Grosjean Petit Rouge

$16.00

GL Horus Frappato Blend

$16.00

GL Cascina delle Rose Nebbiolo

$21.00

GL Andi Barbera Blend

$16.00

GL Fittipaldi Cabernet Blend

$18.00

CORKAGE

$35.00

GL Fred Jerbis Vermut

$13.00

1/2 GL Hammerling Pinot Gris Sparkling

$9.50

1/2 GL Ayunta Sparkling Rose

$8.00

1/2 GL Brigo Lambrusco

$7.00

1/2 GL Villagrande Carricante

$7.50

1/2 GL Erggelet Malvasia

$7.00

1/2 GL Gaudioso Zibibbo

$8.00

1/2 GL Sacco Matteo Falanghina

$9.00

1/2 GL Flavia Catarratto Orange

$8.50

1/2 GL Borgo Savrain Orange 'Between Us'

$8.00

1/2 GL Idlewild Nebbiolo Rose

$7.50

1/2 GL La Cascinetta Grignolino

$7.00

1/2 GL Grosjean Petit Rouge

$8.00

1/2 GL Horus Frappato Blend

$8.00

1/2 GL Cascine delle Rose Nebbiolo

$10.50

1/2 GL Andi Barbera Blend

$8.00

1/2 GL Fittipaldi Cabernet Blend

$9.00

TST Hammerling Pinot Gris Sparkling

TST Ayunta Sparkling Rose

TST Brigo Lambrusco

TST Villagrande Carricante

TST Erggelet Malvasia

TST Gaudioso Zibibbo

TST Sacco Matteo Falanghina

TST Flavia Catarratto Orange

TST Borgo Savraian Orange 'Between Us'

TST Idlewild Nebbiolo Rose

TST La Cascinetta Grignolino

TST Grosjean Petit Rouge

TST Horus Frappato Blend

TST Cascina delle Rose Nebbiolo

TST Andi Barbera Blend

TST Fittipaldi Cabernet Blend

GL Beaumont Aglianico 'Don Fa'

$15.00

BTL Vajra Moscato d'Asti

$28.00

By The Bottle

Il Farneto Spergola 'Frisant'

$63.00

COS Frappato Rose

$116.00

Annesanti Sangiovese Rose 'Raspato'

$70.00

Divella Chardonnay 'Blanc de Blancs'

$97.00

Brigo Lambrusco 'Botella'

$54.00

Ayunta Nerello Mascalese Rose

$61.00

Chavost Chardonnay 'Blanc de Chardonnay'

$139.00

Hammerling Pinot Gris 'Inherent Vice'

$80.00

Sauro Maule Gargengega 'Granselva'

$59.00

Fabio Ferracane Catarratto 'Gauncia'

$66.00

Buona Notte Sauvignon Blanc 'Il Nido'

$81.00

Ermes Pavese Prie Blanc

$97.00

Col di Corte Verdicchio 'Una Anno'

$74.00

Villagrande Carricante Etna Bianco

$65.00

Vigna Don Paolo Carricante

$89.00

Erggelet Brothers Malvasia

$57.00

Petit Riens Chardonnay 'Bout de Lune'

$111.00

Amorotti Trebbiano

$134.00

Gismondi Falanghina 'Fontana'

$76.00

Gumphof Pinot Bianco

$80.00

Vallorani Offida Passerina 'Zaccari'

$59.00

Joaquin Fiano 'Vino della Stella'

$129.00

Sacco Matteo Falanghina 'Aleis'

$71.00

Gaudioso Zibibbo

$63.00

D.O.T.E. Viognier 'Skinphony'

$101.00Out of stock

Sete Moscato 'Flora'

$73.00

Flavia Catarratto 'Alfara'

$67.00

Ficomontanino Sauvignon 'Zacinta Revi'

$65.00

Valdisole Arneis 'Arke'

$90.00

Borgo Savraian Pinot Blanc 'Between Us'

$63.00

COS Catarratto Blend 'Rami Bianco'

$61.00

Ruby Blanc Ribolla Gialla

$59.00

Emme Muscat 'Tell Your Sister I Say Hi'

$87.00Out of stock

Barbacan Nebbiolo Blend

$89.00

Cantina Giardino Aglianico Blend 'Tu'

$66.00

Sanna Cannonau Rose 'Maria Pettena'

$71.00

G.B. Burlotto Nebbiolo 'Elatis

$70.00

Caprera Montepulciano Rose

$63.00

Manenti Frappato Rose '281'

$94.00

San Giorgio Nerello Mascalese 'Cloe'

$101.00

Idlewild Nebbiolo Rose 'The Flower'

$59.00

Sassara Covina Blend 'Goto'

$61.00

Cellario Dolcetto Blend 'Il Giovanotto'

$59.00

Colleformica Sangiovese 'Rossa'

$72.00

Cornellisen Nerello Mascalese 'Munjebel'

$119.00

Grosjean Petit Rouge Torrette

$60.00

Antoniotti Nebbiolo Blend

$99.00

La Cascinetta Grignolino 'Rocco'

$64.00

Marco Sara Schioppettino

$83.00

SRC Nerello Mascalese 'Rivaggi'

$148.00

Robert Sinskey Pinot Noir

$128.00

Petits Riens Petit Rouge 'Esprit Pourpre'

$98.00

Il Sasso Corvina Blend

$88.00

Bossanova Montepulciano

$63.00Out of stock

Menat Gaglioppo 'Tathagata'

$114.00

Poderi Colla Nebbiolo 'Dardi Le Rose'

$184.00

Cascina delle Rose Nebbiolo

$95.00

Monteraponi Sangiovese Chianti Classico

$77.00

I Mandorli Sangiovese 'Sughera'

$126.00

L'Archetipo Primitivo

$59.00

Horus Frappato Blend 'Corda Pazza'

$65.00

Rocco di Carpeneto Dolcetto 'Erche'

$70.00

Barbacarlo Uva Rara 'Montebuono'

$197.00

Andi Barbera Blend 'Armonia'

$59.00

Sannas Cannonau 'Bobotti'

$89.00

Cascina Roccalini Nebbiolo

$136.00

Fornacella Sangiovese

$67.00

Fittipaldi Cabernet Blend

$75.00

Giacobbe Cesanese 'Lepanto'

$83.00

Luigi Tecce Aglianico 'Puro Sangre'

$193.00

Cain Cabernet Blend 'Concept'

$110.00

Ulysse Collin Chardonnay 'Les Pierrieres'

$375.00

Valentini Trebbiano

$382.00

Gabrio Bini Zibbibo 'Heritage'

$291.00

Ferrando Nebbiolo 'Etichetta Nera'

$273.00Out of stock

Cappellano Nebbiolo 'Pie Rupestris' Barolo

$288.00

Montevertine Sangiovese 'Le Pergole Torte'

$376.00Out of stock

Paolo Bea Sagrantino 'Cerrete'

$360.00

PDRs

DR PDR Dinner Menu

$125.00

DR PDR Dinner Menu (updated pricing)

$135.00

TK PDR Dinner Menu

$150.00

Cheese/Salumi

$20.00

Pasta Takeaways

$10.00

PDR Wine Pairings

$65.00

DR Wine Pairings

$75.00

DR Elevated Wine Pairings

$95.00

TK Wine Pairings

$95.00

TK Elevated Wine Pairings

$125.00

TK Premium Wine Pairings

$195.00

Corkage

$35.00

Corkage on 3+

$70.00

Welcome Bubbles

$15.00

BUYOUT Seated Dinner Menu

$150.00

BUYOUT Jars of Marinara

$12.00

BUYOUT Tonda Olive Oil

$37.00

BUYOUT Villa Manadori Aceto Balsamico

$55.00

PDR Toast

PDR Antipasti

PDR Pizza

PDR Brodo

PDR Pasta

PDR Extra Pasta

PDR Contorni

PDR Dolci

BUYOUT Toast

BUYOUT Antipasti

BUYOUT Pasta Course 1

BUYOUT Pasta Course 2

BUYOUT Dolci

Cookbook

Cookbook

$35.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
flour + water serves a daily changing menu of house-made pasta exposing the regional variety found throughout Italy, Neapolitan-style pizzas prepared in a wood-fired oven and carefully crafted dishes utilizing seasonal ingredients.

2401 harrison street, san francisco, CA 94110

Flour + Water - San Francisco image

