Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flour & Flower Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

24 north college ave

st. joseph, MN 56374

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pumpkin Rolls With Cream Cheese Icing
bill's sourdough
Sausage Gravy & Thyme Streusel Croissant

BREAD

baguette

$4.00

bill's sourdough

$6.00

Seeded Loaf

$6.50

buckwheat walnut

$6.50

Challah

$6.50

Oatmeal Half Loaf

$4.00

Oatmeal Whole Loaf

$8.00

Freezer Seeded Loaf

$5.50

Freezer Sourdough

$5.00Out of stock

LUNCH

meat sammie

$10.00Out of stock

Veggie sammie

$8.00Out of stock

PB&J

$6.00Out of stock

chunky salad

$8.00

sammie + cup of soup

$14.00Out of stock

sammie + 1/2 salad

$14.00Out of stock

salad + cup of soup

$12.00Out of stock

bowl of soup

$6.00Out of stock

cup of soup

$4.00Out of stock

PACKAGED GOODS

Granola

$7.00

made with rolled oats, rolled rye, sunflower seeds, sliced almonds, whole wheat flour, milk powder. It's roasted in a house syrup made with local maple syrup & honey brown sugar, water and olive oil.

Dark Chocolate Lavender Shortbread

$5.00

Salted Rosemary Shortbread

$5.00

dog treats

$4.00

Dinner Rolls (12 each)

$8.00Out of stock

These are indeed the dinner rolls that are served at Krewe!

Burger Buns 4 Pack

$5.00

Lemon Drops

$5.00

Crostini

$5.00Out of stock

Biscoff Butter & Almond Cookie Sandwiches

$3.00

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$8.00

PASTRIES

Sweet Potato, Caramelized Onion & Sage Goat Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Sausage Gravy & Thyme Streusel Croissant

$4.75

Pumpkin Rolls With Cream Cheese Icing

$6.00

hope croissant

$4.25

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Maple Pecan Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Morning Bun

$4.50

Biscoff Cookie Butter & Apple Turnover

$4.75

Raspberry Cream Scone

$4.75Out of stock

Raspberry Almond Croissant

$4.75

Vanilla Glazed Donuts

$2.75Out of stock

Grab Bag

$6.00Out of stock

PIE

Key Lime

$5.25

Salted Maple Custard

$5.25

Dark Chocolate Lemon

$5.25Out of stock

Blueberry, Pear & Cardamom Pie

$5.25Out of stock

Chocolate Hazelnut

$5.75Out of stock

Pride Pookies

$5.00

Cinnamon Sugar Pie Twists

$5.00

Single Cookies

THE Cookie

$2.85

This is THE Cookie, the favorite of the krewe at F&F- it's got chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, potato chips, pretzels, oatmeal, graham crackers, & coffee!

Sunflower Butter

$2.85

Chef Erin's daily cookie- This cookie is naturally gluten & dairy free & is made of sunflower seed butter, pumpkin seeds, buckwheat flour, coconut oil, turbinado sugar & lots of love. Pairs great with our house coffee!

Ginger Molasses

$2.85

Just like grandma made- lots of candied ginger & molasses gives this soft cookie a beautifully balanced, spiced bite.

Flowers

Pluck Bouquets

$18.00

Evalin- window stain glass

Window art

$25.00

Cups!

Beer Can Glass

$8.00

F&F Merch!

purple pie sweatshirt (only XL & XS available)

$40.00

Pocket Tee

$20.00

Peach Crop Top *hot carb summer*

$15.00

F&F Bandana

$8.00

F&F Stickers

$2.50

Less Stress More Streusel Dish Towel

$18.00

Flour & Flower Crewneck ~ Only Smalls & XS Available

$46.00

Flour Power Long Sleeve Shirts

$30.00

F&F Tote bags

$25.00

Dark Green Crew Neck Sweatshirts

$48.00

Garlic bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.00

Pepperoni Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Sausage Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Pizzas

cheese

$9.00

house red sauce, mozzarella & provolone blend

Pepperoni

$11.00

House red sauce, mozzarella & provolone blend & pepperoni

Sausage

$12.00

house red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend & italian sausage

Cart Driver

$13.00

roasted garlic base, house red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend, pepperoni, serrano peppers

MC’s tomato pie

$16.00

sweater weather

$16.00

bacon, apples, caramelized onions, creme fraiche, blue cheese, fresh mozzarella, shaved brussel sprouts

"Squash the Patriarchy"

$14.00

basil pesto, feta, fresh mozzarella, roasted squash, pickled peppers & onions and topped with fresh arugula *contains walnuts

garbage

$16.00

house red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend, italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, red bell pepper, green olive, red onion, serrano pepper

the aloha

$14.00

creme fraiche, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend, serrano peppers, pineapple & bacon

maque choux za

$15.00

garlic cream, andouille sausage, red & green bell pepper, poblano, corn, shiitake mushroom, creole seasoning

marge simpson

$14.00

house red sauce, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil

Pies

Apple Pie - Lattice Top

$30.00

HALF Apple Pie - Lattice Top

$15.00

Salted Maple Custard

$32.00

HALF Salted Maple Custard

$16.00

Dark Chocolate & Biscoff Cookie Butter

$32.00

HALF Dark Chocolate & Biscoff Cookie Butter

$16.00

Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie

$32.00

HALF Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie

$16.00

Brandy Pecan

$34.00

HALF Brandy Pecan

$17.00

Key Lime

$34.00

HALF Key Lime

$17.00

Rolls & Bread

1 Dozen Yeasted Dinner Rolls

$8.00Out of stock

Sourdough

$6.00

Baguette

$4.00

Buckwheat Walnut Loaf

$6.50

Pastries

Cinnamon Morning Bun

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Maple Pecan Croissant

$4.75

Apple & Biscoff Cookie Butter Turnover

$4.75

Butter Croissant

$4.25

Raspberry Cream Scone

$4.75

Sausage Gravy & Thyme Streusel Croissant

$4.75

Roasted Sweet Potato, Caramelized Onion & Sage Goat Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Pumpkin Rolls

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

FRESH FLOURS & FRESH FLOWERS Flour & Flower Bakery, in St. Joseph, MN, is dedicated to creating mouthwatering pastries and artisan breads. All of our menu items are baked fresh daily from scratch from local ingredients whenever possible. And what pairs better with the smell of fresh baked goods than fresh cut flowers? At Flour & Flower Bakery, we offer the best of all things sweet! FRESH BREADS AND MORE Chef Erin Lucas, who gained local fame as a prolific pie baker, brings her skill and creativity to the kitchen with favorites such as turnovers, croissants, and artisan breads. THE DOOR IS OPEN AT FLOUR & FLOWER BAKERY We welcome everyone into our bakery and cut flower shop. Our goal is to make our establishment a place where people from all over the world can relax and enjoy some of the great comforts of life—fresh baked goods, fair trade coffee and espresso, meaningful conversation and, of course, flowers. Stop in and see us soon!

Location

24 north college ave, st. joseph, MN 56374

Directions

Gallery
Flour & Flower Bakery image
Flour & Flower Bakery image
Flour & Flower Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bad Habit Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
25 College Ave N Saint Joseph, MN 56374
View restaurantnext
Jupiter Moon Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
15 E Minnesota St, Suite 108 Saint Joseph, MN 56374
View restaurantnext
Krewe
orange starNo Reviews
24 College Ave N st joseph, MN 56374
View restaurantnext
La Casita - Waite Park - 314 Division Street
orange starNo Reviews
314 Division Street Waite Park, MN 56387
View restaurantnext
Cloud 9 Energy Bowls
orange starNo Reviews
326 3RD ST NE WAITE PARK, MN 56387
View restaurantnext
Community Coffee Cart - Greater St. Cloud, Minnesota
orange starNo Reviews
1125 1st Street S Sartell, MN 56377
View restaurantnext
Map
More near st. joseph
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston