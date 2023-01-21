Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flour & Salt Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

37 Lebanon Street

Hamilton, NY 13346

Order Again

Bagels

Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$7.00
One Dozen

One Dozen

$13.00
Day Old Bread/ Bagel Bag

Day Old Bread/ Bagel Bag

$3.50

Sandwiches

Bagel with Cream Cheese/Butter

$1.75

bagel with cream cheese, butter, or other spreads

Build Your Own Hot Sandwich

$2.00

build your own sandwich

Cold Cuts Sandwich

$2.00

build your own cold cuts sandwich on any of our bread options

The Betty BLT

The Betty BLT

$2.00

NY Red Gate Grocer thick-cut no-nitrate bacon, sundried tomato pesto, Barrel & Brine pickled onions, lettuce, mayo

The Brittany

$2.00

turkey, swiss, roasted tomatoes, spring mix, and parsley mayo

The Colgate

The Colgate

$2.00

fried egg, bacon, american cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo

The Freddy

The Freddy

$2.00

two eggs, sausage, american, hash brown, mayo

The Hal

The Hal

$2.00

cream cheese, pastrami style lox, tomato, pickled onion, capers

The Hamilton

The Hamilton

$2.00

ham, swiss, grilled tomato, crushed chips, maple pepper butter, mayo

The Hot Potato

The Hot Potato

$2.00

scrambled egg, pepper jack, jalapenos, hash brown, harissa mayo

The Jackson

The Jackson

$2.00

fried egg, impossible sausage, cheddar, pickled onion, parsley mayo, and pesto

The Jersey Girl

The Jersey Girl

$2.00

fried egg, pork roll, american cheese, ketchup, salt and pepper

The Jonesy

The Jonesy

$2.00

fried egg, sausage, garlic herb spread, pickled onion, balsamic

The Maple My Day

The Maple My Day

$2.00

fried egg, coffee brown sugar bacon, cheddar, maple pepper butter

PB&J

$2.00

peanut butter and raspberry jam

The Straight Up

The Straight Up

$2.00

egg, meat, and/or cheese

The Super Bagel

$2.00

banana, peanut butter, and honey, served open face

The Taylor

The Taylor

$2.00

mozzarella, sundried tomato and kale pesto, lettuce, balsamic glaze

The TLT

$2.00

tofu, roasted tomatoes, spring mix, avocado, vegan mayo

The Zimmer

$2.00

egg scramble, sausage, swiss, caramelized onion, tomato, parsley mayo

Side of Hash Browns

Side of Hash Browns

Espresso Based

Americano

hot or iced water plus a double shot

Cappuccino

$4.50

double shot topped with milk foam

Cortado

$4.40

double shot topped with an equal part steamed milk of your choice

Espresso Shot

$3.25+

Latte

double shot topped with your choice of steamed or cold milk

Macchiato

$4.25

double shot topped with a dollop of your choice of steamed milk

Mocha

our housemade ganache (not dairy free) steamed or over ice with your choice of milk plus a double shot of espresso, or get a vegan version with chocolate almond milk

Red Eye

drip coffee or cold brew topped with a double shot

All Other Coffee Bar Drinks

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

your choice of coffee roast topped with steamed milk

Chai Latte

half your choice of milk and half chai concentrate

Chocolate Chai

half your choice of chocolate milk, half chai

Cold Brew

$4.00+

strong and smooth cold brew, kegged at the Peaks Coffee roastery in Syracuse and delivered right to our door

Doctor's Orders

$4.75

steeped mint, peach, and ginger tea with honey and lemon juice

Drip Coffee

$2.60+

perfectly roasted coffee from Peaks Coffee in Syracuse, NY, expertly brewed for your enjoyment

Honeybee Iced Coffee

$3.50+

drip coffee sweetened with local honey, chilled, with an optional splash of your choice of milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

our housemade ganache (not dairy free) steamed with whole or oat milk, or you can get a vegan version with chocolate almond milk

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.70+

London Fog

$3.50

earl grey tea with vanilla syrup and steamed milk

London Mist

$4.00+

earl grey tea, vanilla simple syrup, and your choice of milk over ice

Maple Chai

our classic chai latte (half chai concentrate and half your milk of choice) sweetened with local maple syrup

Matcha Latte

tazo matcha concentrate with your chocie of milk

Steamer

$3.00

Wannabe Latte

$4.40+

half cold brew, half your milk of choice, plus some simple syrup if you'd like! perfect when you're on the go and don't have time to wait on the bar to pull a shot for your regular latte

Seasonal Specials

Chicory Cafe Au Lait

drip coffee sweetened with chicory simple syrup and topped with your choice of steamed milk

Cranberry Tea

hot cinnamon spice tea, steeped and topped with steamed or cold cranberry juice - iced or hot

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Butterscotch Latte

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

croissant twice baked with almond cream / flour, sugar, butter, salt, milk, eggs, almonds, confectioner's sugar, yeast

Apple Cake (dairy free)

$3.25

Baked Good Grab Bag

$5.00

day old grab bag of baked goods

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$2.75

One of our most popular baked goods! Made with perfectly ripe bananas, local creme fraiche, and chocolate chips / flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, white sugar, egg, canola oil, banana, creme fraiche, vanilla, chocolate chips

Black Sesame Kouign Amann

Black Sesame Kouign Amann

$4.00

flaky dough laminated with black sesame sugar and caramelized in the oven in a delicious spiral / flour, salt, butter, milk, sugar, yeast, sesame seeds

Choc Hazelnut Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

saturdays only: flaky croissant with chocolate hazelnut cream baked in between and on top / flour, sugar, butter, salt, milk, eggs, almonds, confectioner's sugar, yeast, hazelnuts, cocoa powder

Chocolate Babka Bun

Chocolate Babka Bun

$3.00

enriched brioche style dough swirled around chocolate ganache, almond frangipane, and cinnamon sugar filling / chocolate, heavy cream, salt, almonds, eggs, yeast, milk, butter, sugar, vanilla, flour

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

flaky croissant dough wrapped around semi-sweet chocolate batons / flour, salt, butter, milk, sugar, yeast, chocolate

Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$3.00Out of stock

soft and supple brioche dough swirled with cinnamon sugar and dressed with cream cheese frosting / butter, milk, eggs, white sugar, flour, yeast, salt, cream cheese, confectioners sugar, vanilla, heavy cream

Cranberry Cornmeal Muffin

Cranberry Cornmeal Muffin

$2.75

sweet and savory muffin with cornmeal and fresh bursts of cranberries / flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt, cranberries, egg, sugar, oat milk, vegetable oil

Friday Donuts

Friday Donuts

$3.50

fried and filled brioche donuts - our most popular pastry! / eggs, milk, vanilla, sugar, flour, yeast, butter vanilla custard: cream, eggs, vanilla paste, salt, flour, sugar

GF Brownie

$4.00
GF Vegan Seasonal Pie Square

GF Vegan Seasonal Pie Square

$3.75Out of stock

gf and vegan hand pie with a crunchy "buttery" crust / current flavor: apple apples, cornstarch, sugar, almond flour, tapioca flour, coconut oil, flax, salt, almond milk, confectioner's sugar

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$1.75
Gingerbread

Gingerbread

$3.50

sticky, spicy gingerbread, dairy free / stout, flour, molasses, baking soda, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, cardamom, egg, brown sugar, white sugar, vegetable oil

Lemon Olive Oil Cake Slice

$4.00Out of stock
Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$4.25

flaky dough with orange cinnamon sugar rolled up inside and caramelized in the oven - rolled in sugar to finish - a pastry that sparkles! / flour, salt, butter, milk, sugar, yeast, brown sugar, orange zest, cinnamon

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.25

Oatmeal Maple Scone

$2.00
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

classic flaky croissant / flour, sugar, butter, salt, milk, eggs, yeast

Rugelach

Rugelach

$1.25

mini rugelach cookie with flaky cream cheese dough rolled around either dried apricots, raspberry jam, and pecan cinnamon sugar or nutella, hazelnuts, and cinnamon sugar / flour, salt, butter, cream cheese, cinnamon, sugar, pecans, dried apricots, raspberry jam flour, salt, butter, cream cheese, cinnamon, sugar, hazelnuts, nutella

Seasonal Hand Pie

Seasonal Hand Pie

$3.25Out of stock

flaky pie crust with seasonal filling / flour, sugar, egg, salt, milk, apples, honey, cornstarch

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

our most popular cookie that we've made from day one - vegan salted chocolate chip cookie - crunchy edges and soft center / sugar, brown sugar, canola oil, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, chocolate chips

Beverages/Parfaits

Adirondack Soda

Adirondack Soda

$1.00

Aqua Vitea Kombucha

$2.75
Arizona Iced Tea

Arizona Iced Tea

$0.99

Arizona Peach Tea

$0.99

Arizona Sweet Tea

$0.99Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$0.99
Bai

Bai

$2.50
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.25

Collins Farm Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.25
Harney & Sons Apple Juice

Harney & Sons Apple Juice

$2.00
Joe Tea

Joe Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.25
Saratoga Sparkling

Saratoga Sparkling

$2.00

Super Coffee

$3.50
Water

Water

$1.50
Yoohoo

Yoohoo

$1.75

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00Out of stock

North Country Creamery Yogurt with raspberry jam and cranberry apricot granola

Spreads

Hillandale Cream Cheese

$3.50

Organic Valley Cream Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Kate's Salted Butter

$4.25

Minerva Amish Butter

$4.25

Garlic Herb Cream Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$4.50

Scallion Cream Cheese

$4.50

Vegetable Cream Cheese

$4.50

Tofutti Vegan Cream Cheese

$4.50

Other Packaged Food Items

Bagel Chips

$4.00
Bagel Token

Bagel Token

$1.25

Cranberry Apricot Granola

$11.00Out of stock

Joe Chips

$2.00
Peaks Coffee

Peaks Coffee

$13.00+
Sun Chips

Sun Chips

$1.25

Merch

Bagels Are Everything Shirt

Bagels Are Everything Shirt

$22.00+

Bagels Are Everything Shirt: light blue, unisex bella canvas shirt, design on the front, small F&S logo on the back nape of the shirt

Come for the Bagel Shirt

Come for the Bagel Shirt

$22.00+

Come For the Bagel Shirt: autumn orange, unisex bella canvas shirt, large design on the back, small F&S logo on front left breast

Cozy Crewneck

$35.00+

F&S Baseball Cap

$15.00
Hand Thrown Ceramic Mug

Hand Thrown Ceramic Mug

$30.00

made by This Girl Does That/Village Clay from Hamilton, NY

OG Shirt

OG Shirt

$15.00

only smalls left in stock

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Bagels, sandwiches, and pastries made from scratch by our staff and served in our cozy cafe, fit with a full espresso bar and plenty of room to hang and dine.

Website

Location

37 Lebanon Street, Hamilton, NY 13346

Directions

