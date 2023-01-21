Flour & Salt Cafe
No reviews yet
37 Lebanon Street
Hamilton, NY 13346
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sandwiches
Bagel with Cream Cheese/Butter
bagel with cream cheese, butter, or other spreads
Build Your Own Hot Sandwich
build your own sandwich
Cold Cuts Sandwich
build your own cold cuts sandwich on any of our bread options
The Betty BLT
NY Red Gate Grocer thick-cut no-nitrate bacon, sundried tomato pesto, Barrel & Brine pickled onions, lettuce, mayo
The Brittany
turkey, swiss, roasted tomatoes, spring mix, and parsley mayo
The Colgate
fried egg, bacon, american cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo
The Freddy
two eggs, sausage, american, hash brown, mayo
The Hal
cream cheese, pastrami style lox, tomato, pickled onion, capers
The Hamilton
ham, swiss, grilled tomato, crushed chips, maple pepper butter, mayo
The Hot Potato
scrambled egg, pepper jack, jalapenos, hash brown, harissa mayo
The Jackson
fried egg, impossible sausage, cheddar, pickled onion, parsley mayo, and pesto
The Jersey Girl
fried egg, pork roll, american cheese, ketchup, salt and pepper
The Jonesy
fried egg, sausage, garlic herb spread, pickled onion, balsamic
The Maple My Day
fried egg, coffee brown sugar bacon, cheddar, maple pepper butter
PB&J
peanut butter and raspberry jam
The Straight Up
egg, meat, and/or cheese
The Super Bagel
banana, peanut butter, and honey, served open face
The Taylor
mozzarella, sundried tomato and kale pesto, lettuce, balsamic glaze
The TLT
tofu, roasted tomatoes, spring mix, avocado, vegan mayo
The Zimmer
egg scramble, sausage, swiss, caramelized onion, tomato, parsley mayo
Side of Hash Browns
Espresso Based
Americano
hot or iced water plus a double shot
Cappuccino
double shot topped with milk foam
Cortado
double shot topped with an equal part steamed milk of your choice
Espresso Shot
Latte
double shot topped with your choice of steamed or cold milk
Macchiato
double shot topped with a dollop of your choice of steamed milk
Mocha
our housemade ganache (not dairy free) steamed or over ice with your choice of milk plus a double shot of espresso, or get a vegan version with chocolate almond milk
Red Eye
drip coffee or cold brew topped with a double shot
All Other Coffee Bar Drinks
Cafe Au Lait
your choice of coffee roast topped with steamed milk
Chai Latte
half your choice of milk and half chai concentrate
Chocolate Chai
half your choice of chocolate milk, half chai
Cold Brew
strong and smooth cold brew, kegged at the Peaks Coffee roastery in Syracuse and delivered right to our door
Doctor's Orders
steeped mint, peach, and ginger tea with honey and lemon juice
Drip Coffee
perfectly roasted coffee from Peaks Coffee in Syracuse, NY, expertly brewed for your enjoyment
Honeybee Iced Coffee
drip coffee sweetened with local honey, chilled, with an optional splash of your choice of milk
Hot Chocolate
our housemade ganache (not dairy free) steamed with whole or oat milk, or you can get a vegan version with chocolate almond milk
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
London Fog
earl grey tea with vanilla syrup and steamed milk
London Mist
earl grey tea, vanilla simple syrup, and your choice of milk over ice
Maple Chai
our classic chai latte (half chai concentrate and half your milk of choice) sweetened with local maple syrup
Matcha Latte
tazo matcha concentrate with your chocie of milk
Steamer
Wannabe Latte
half cold brew, half your milk of choice, plus some simple syrup if you'd like! perfect when you're on the go and don't have time to wait on the bar to pull a shot for your regular latte
Seasonal Specials
Pastries
Almond Croissant
croissant twice baked with almond cream / flour, sugar, butter, salt, milk, eggs, almonds, confectioner's sugar, yeast
Apple Cake (dairy free)
Baked Good Grab Bag
day old grab bag of baked goods
Banana Bread
One of our most popular baked goods! Made with perfectly ripe bananas, local creme fraiche, and chocolate chips / flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, white sugar, egg, canola oil, banana, creme fraiche, vanilla, chocolate chips
Black Sesame Kouign Amann
flaky dough laminated with black sesame sugar and caramelized in the oven in a delicious spiral / flour, salt, butter, milk, sugar, yeast, sesame seeds
Choc Hazelnut Croissant
saturdays only: flaky croissant with chocolate hazelnut cream baked in between and on top / flour, sugar, butter, salt, milk, eggs, almonds, confectioner's sugar, yeast, hazelnuts, cocoa powder
Chocolate Babka Bun
enriched brioche style dough swirled around chocolate ganache, almond frangipane, and cinnamon sugar filling / chocolate, heavy cream, salt, almonds, eggs, yeast, milk, butter, sugar, vanilla, flour
Chocolate Croissant
flaky croissant dough wrapped around semi-sweet chocolate batons / flour, salt, butter, milk, sugar, yeast, chocolate
Cinnamon Bun
soft and supple brioche dough swirled with cinnamon sugar and dressed with cream cheese frosting / butter, milk, eggs, white sugar, flour, yeast, salt, cream cheese, confectioners sugar, vanilla, heavy cream
Cranberry Cornmeal Muffin
sweet and savory muffin with cornmeal and fresh bursts of cranberries / flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt, cranberries, egg, sugar, oat milk, vegetable oil
Friday Donuts
fried and filled brioche donuts - our most popular pastry! / eggs, milk, vanilla, sugar, flour, yeast, butter vanilla custard: cream, eggs, vanilla paste, salt, flour, sugar
GF Brownie
GF Vegan Seasonal Pie Square
gf and vegan hand pie with a crunchy "buttery" crust / current flavor: apple apples, cornstarch, sugar, almond flour, tapioca flour, coconut oil, flax, salt, almond milk, confectioner's sugar
Ginger Molasses Cookie
Gingerbread
sticky, spicy gingerbread, dairy free / stout, flour, molasses, baking soda, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, cardamom, egg, brown sugar, white sugar, vegetable oil
Lemon Olive Oil Cake Slice
Morning Bun
flaky dough with orange cinnamon sugar rolled up inside and caramelized in the oven - rolled in sugar to finish - a pastry that sparkles! / flour, salt, butter, milk, sugar, yeast, brown sugar, orange zest, cinnamon
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Oatmeal Maple Scone
Plain Croissant
classic flaky croissant / flour, sugar, butter, salt, milk, eggs, yeast
Rugelach
mini rugelach cookie with flaky cream cheese dough rolled around either dried apricots, raspberry jam, and pecan cinnamon sugar or nutella, hazelnuts, and cinnamon sugar / flour, salt, butter, cream cheese, cinnamon, sugar, pecans, dried apricots, raspberry jam flour, salt, butter, cream cheese, cinnamon, sugar, hazelnuts, nutella
Seasonal Hand Pie
flaky pie crust with seasonal filling / flour, sugar, egg, salt, milk, apples, honey, cornstarch
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
our most popular cookie that we've made from day one - vegan salted chocolate chip cookie - crunchy edges and soft center / sugar, brown sugar, canola oil, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, chocolate chips
Beverages/Parfaits
Adirondack Soda
Aqua Vitea Kombucha
Arizona Iced Tea
Arizona Peach Tea
Arizona Sweet Tea
Arnold Palmer
Bai
Coconut Water
Collins Farm Chocolate Milk
Cranberry Juice
Harney & Sons Apple Juice
Joe Tea
Orange Juice
Saratoga Sparkling
Super Coffee
Water
Yoohoo
Yogurt Parfait
North Country Creamery Yogurt with raspberry jam and cranberry apricot granola
Spreads
Other Packaged Food Items
Merch
Bagels Are Everything Shirt
Bagels Are Everything Shirt: light blue, unisex bella canvas shirt, design on the front, small F&S logo on the back nape of the shirt
Come for the Bagel Shirt
Come For the Bagel Shirt: autumn orange, unisex bella canvas shirt, large design on the back, small F&S logo on front left breast
Cozy Crewneck
F&S Baseball Cap
Hand Thrown Ceramic Mug
made by This Girl Does That/Village Clay from Hamilton, NY
OG Shirt
only smalls left in stock
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Bagels, sandwiches, and pastries made from scratch by our staff and served in our cozy cafe, fit with a full espresso bar and plenty of room to hang and dine.
37 Lebanon Street, Hamilton, NY 13346