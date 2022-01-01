Flour Shoppe Cafe 19 W. Main Street
19 W. Main Street
Bay Shore, NY 11706
Specials
FS Pancake Kits
Each kit includes our house made batter along with all the ingredients to make any variety of our regular menu pancakes to make as a family in your own home! Batter will be good to use for up to three days. Must be refrigerated.
Soup du Jour
Pecan Spinach Salad
Spinach, Roasted Pecans, Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Hasharrito
Guacamole Avocado, Fried Eggs, Hash Browns, Cheddar, Whole Wheat Wrap
Berry Berry French Toast
Cinnamon Sugar French Toast, Berry Compote, Berry Whipped Cream
Mindful Wrap
Mindful Vegan Chicken, Avocado, Spinach, red Onion,Sliced Tomatoes, Mission Whole Wheat Wrap, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with Chick Pea Salad
Egg Sandwiches
Breakfast Burrito
ham, whole eggs, spinach, baby heirloom tomatoes, american cheese, pico de gallo
Prosciutto Sandwich
prosciutto omelette, avocado, picked red onion, arugula, garlic aioli, english muffin
Flour Shoppe Egg Sandwich
country ham, fresh turkey and american cheese omelette, crispy onions, house made hot cherry pepper sauce on a brioche bun
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
maple pepper bacon and two over medium eggs on a kaiser roll
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
maple pepper bacon, two over medium eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll
Egg & Cheese
two over medium eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll
Eggs on Roll
two over medium eggs on a kaiser roll
Ham & Egg
ham and two over medium eggs on a kaiser roll
Ham, Egg & Cheese
ham, two over medium eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll
Sausage & Egg
house made sausage patty and two over medium eggs on a kaiser roll
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
house made sausage patty, two over medium eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll
Turkey & Egg
fresh roasted turkey and two over medium eggs on a kaiser roll
Turkey, Egg & Cheese
fresh roasted turkey, two over medium eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll
Omelettes
Pancakes
Apple Crumb Pancakes
powdered sugar, dulce de leche
Banana Crumb Pancakes
powdered sugar, dulce de leche, pure maple syrup
Blueberry Granola Pancakes
House Made Granola, Blueberries, and White Chocolate Ganache
Plain Pancakes
Vermont maple syrup
Short Stack
two of our buttermilk pancakes of any flavor
Sticky Bun Pancakes
white chocolate ganache
Misc. Madness
Avocado Toast
avocado, red onion, tomato, bell pepper, lime juice, cilantro, sunny side egg
Banana Split Parfait
greek yogurt, house made granola, catskill honey, banana, fresh berries
Chicken and Waffles
2 belgium waffles, hot maple fried chicken, red eye gravy
Croque Madame
country ham, aged cheddar, toasted sourdough bread, mornay, chives, fried egg
French Toast
fresh berries, chocolate ganache, Vermont maple syrup
Granola and Almond Milk
Home Fried Breakfast Poutine
home fires, fresh herbs, parmesan, mornay, red eye gravy, 2 sunny side up eggs
Scrambled Florentine Tartine
spinach, gruyere, caramelized onions, mornay, fresh herbs on rustic toast
Hash Brown Bennie
arugula, pico, crumbled bacon, house hash brown, 2 sunny side eggs, chive
Rustic Apple Tartine
brie, baked cinnamon apples, house bacon jam, crumbed bacon, honey, rustic toast
The Egg Platter
2 over medium eggs eggs, home fries, sourdough toast, choice of maple pepper bacon or sausage
Sides
Salads
FSC Salad
mixed greens, cucumbers, baby tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, black beans, chickpeas, champagne vinaigrette
RVC Salad
mixed greens, oranges, sundried cranberries, goat cheese, baby tomatoes, candied walnuts, apples, red onions, cucumbers, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
Warm Roasted Veggies Salad
spinach, spuds, tri color baby carrots, oven roasted tomato, beets, pickled red onion, champagne vinaigrette
Flour Shoppe Favorites
Bay Shore Bar-B
House BBQ Sauce, Pulled Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Asiago, Black Beans, Over Easy Egg, Mixed Greens, Brioche
Chicken Fingers
crispy buttermilk chicken fingers served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Pot Pie
Peas, Celery, Onion, Potatoes, Carrots, Shredded Chicken, Puff Pastry
Chicken Salad Sandwich
grapes, apples, sundried cranberries, celery, red onions, candied walnuts, mixed greens, tomato, croissant
Eggplant Sammie
crispy eggplant, sauteed spinach, sundried tomato aioli, fresh mozzarella, oven roasted tomato, sourdough
Fiesta Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Black Beans, Cheddar, Pico, Sauteed Peppers, Caramelized Onions
Grilled Cheese
gruyere, asiago, aged cheddar, parmesan, sourdough bread
Hummus Heaven Wrap *vegan*
garlic hummus, pickled red onion, roasted beets, baby tomatoes, mixed greens, whole wheat wrap
Le Grande BLT
maple pepper bacon, herbed aioli, bacon jam, toasted sourdough bread
The Dewey
fresh turkey, avocado, bacon, aged cheddar, srirancha, tomatoes, toasted sourdough bread
Soup du Jour
Burgers
Turkey Burger
house made turkey patty, vermont cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado
Veggie Burger
black beans, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, fresh herbs, crispy eggplant, oven roasted tomatoes, homemade english muffin, sundried tomato aioli
FSC Burger
Beef Burger, Maple Pepper Bacon, Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Mornay, Brioche
Mac Bar
Kids Corner
Kids Grilled Cheese
american cheese, sourdough
Short Stack
2 pancakes of any kind
The Egg Platter
2 over medium eggs eggs, home fries, sourdough toast, choice of maple pepper bacon or sausage
LTO Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese,, brioche bun
Chicken Fingers
crispy buttermilk chicken fingers served with your choice of dipping sauce
Kids Waffle
chocolate ganache, fresh berries, powdered sugar, vermont maple
Coffees
Tea
Specialty Flavors
Breakfast Pastry
Cinnamon Cream Doughnut
Apple Tart
Caramel Pecan Bar
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cream Filled Donut
Creme Filled Croissant
Croissant
Jelly Doughnut
Lemon Bar
Linzer Bar
Pumpkin Banana Bread
Toasted Croissant
Bay Shore Bites
Dessert Pastry
Counter
House Granola
contains: oats, sunflower seeds, pistachios, almonds, coconut, bananas, cherries
FS Gift Basket: The Foodie
Each Foodie Gift Basket Includes: - Columbian Whole Bean Coffee - House Made Granola - House Made Chips - House Sauce of Your Choice - Flour shoppe Mug - $25 Gift Card
FS Gift Basket: The Coffee Lover
Each Coffee Lover Gift Basket Includes: - Columbian Whole Bean Coffee - Flour shoppe Tumbler - $25 Gift Card
FS Gift Basket: Rise & Shine
Each Rise & Shine Gift Basket Includes: - Columbian Whole Bean Coffee - House Made Granola - Flour shoppe Mug
Simply Spinelli Nutribombs
(5) per order. These delicious balls of goodness are made with gluten free rolled oats, dates, peanut butter, maple syrup, and himalayan pink salt. They are dipped in a dairy free dark chocolate and topped with different toppings. All ingredients are organic
1LB Coffee
House Sauces
Merchandise
CATERING PACKAGES
Boxed Lunch
A Few Bites Package $14.75pp
A Few Bites Package is great for get togethers & cocktail parties. It Includes 4 Starters, One choice of wraps, sandwiches, mac n' cheese or chicken fingers, and one side. We have a 10 person minimum for all packages.
The Whole Family Package $18.75pp
This package is great for breakfast, lunch, dinner or feeding the whole family! It Includes 3 Starters, 2 entrees, 1 salad & 2 sides. We have a 10 person minimum for all packages.
Taco Station $15.25pp
It's Taco Time! Let us bring everything to make a Taco Station at your next event! We have a 10 person minimum for all packages.
The Ultimate Brunch $18.75pp
Get your bellies ready for the ultimate brunch! Includes Granola Parfaits, Assorted Croissants, Choice of Pancakes or French Toast, Scrambled Eggs, Maple Pepper Bacon, Turkey or Pork Sausage, Home Fries, Coffee, Tea & Assorted Creamers. All Packages have a 10 person minimum to order.
STARTERS TRAYS
Granola Parfaits
Greek Yogurt, House Granola (Contains Nuts & Dried Bananas), Fresh Berries
Lorraine Sausage & Egg Quiche Bites
Vegetable Quiche Bites
Fire Roasted Pepper & Potato Quiche Bites
Wild Mushroom Crostini
Bruschetta Crostini
Bacon Jam Crostini
Tomato & Mozzarella Balls
Fried Mac N' Cheese Balls
Pigs In A Blanket
Soup Shooters
Tomato Soup Shooters with Grilled Cheese Wedges
Lemon Rosemary Wings
Served with Blue Cheese, Celery & Carrots
Hot & Honey Wings
Served with Blue Cheese, Celery & Carrots
Buffalo Wings
Served with Blue Cheese, Celery & Carrots
Thai Chili Wings
Served with Blue Cheese, Celery & Carrots
Pulled Chicken Empanadas
BEC Eggrolls
Side of Hot Cherry Pepper Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
Corned Beef & Cabbage Eggrolls
Side of Mustard
Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Wild Mushroom Risotto Poppers
Burger Sliders
Turkey Burger Sliders
Veggie Burger Sliders
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sliders
Sliders: Assorted
Crudite & SirRancha Dip Platter
Crudite & Sun Dried Tomato Aioli Dip Platter
Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Hummus
BREAKFAST TRAYS
LUNCH/DINNER TRAYS
Assorted Sandwiches & Wraps
An assortment of Sandwiches & Wraps
Sandwiches
Sandwiches Only!
Wraps
Wraps Only!
Buttermilk Chicken Fingers
House Made Buttermilk Chicken Fingers with your Choice of Dipping Sauce
Mac N' Cheese
Loaded Mac N' Cheese
Our Classic House Made Mac-N-Cheese with Crispy Fried Onions & Pulled Chicken on Top
Spring Primavera
Lemon & Herb Chicken Skewers
Lemon & Herb Shrimp Skewers
Herb Roasted Chicken
Eggplant Parmesan
SALAD TRAYS
Flour Shoppe Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Baby Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Black Beans, Chickpeas, Champagne Vinaigrette
RVC Salad
Mixed Greens, Oranges, Sun Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Baby Tomatoes, Candied Walnuts, Apples, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Mixed Greens Salad
SIDE TRAYS
COFFEE & TEA BAR
THANKSGIVING
The Whole Thanksgiving Package (8-10 ppl)
The Whole Thanksgiving Package is a entire meal for 8-10 people where all you have to d is heat & eat! It includes Mac & Cheese balls, Pulled Chicken Empanadas & Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls, A Fully Carved turkey breast with red eye gravy, garlic mashed potatoes & roasted vegetables, Salad of your choice, dinner rolls & an assorted mini pastry platter
A Little Dinner Package (6-8 ppl)
Your choice of Ham or Turkey served with 2 sides of your choice!
Honey Glazed Ham
Carved Roasted Turkey with Red Eye Gravy
Holiday Sides (4-6 ppl)
Holiday Sides (8-10 ppl)
Artisan Cheese & Crackers
Crudite and Dip
Half Tray Apps
Thanksgiving Pies
Mini Pastry Platter
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
19 W. Main Street, Bay Shore, NY 11706