Pool at FCC

150 McCloskey Road

Flourtown, PA 19031

6in Personal Pizza

6in Personal Pizza

$8.00
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Served with Cheese Whiz

Chicken Fingers (4)

$7.00
Chicken Nuggets (5) + Fries

Chicken Nuggets (5) + Fries

$8.00
French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Handhelds

Always a fave! American Cheese on Country White.

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a Brioche bun.

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.00

Brioche Roll, Coleslaw

Sausage + Pepper Sandwich

$10.00

6-inch Football Roll, Coleslaw

Salads & Bowls

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Parmesan, Croutons, Romaine (V)

Strawberry Basil Salad

Strawberry Basil Salad

$8.00

Strawberries, Toasted Walnuts, Feta, Honey Basil Vinaigrette (V) (GF)

Grab N Go

Hot Dog

$2.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Organic Acai Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

Acai, bananas, strawberries and blueberries drizzled with delicious coconut milk. Granola + coconut shavings. Thaws in minutes! (V) (GF)

Drinks (Non-Alcoholic)

Water

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00Out of stock

Juice Box

$1.00Out of stock

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Rootbeer

$1.50Out of stock

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.50Out of stock

La Croix

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite

$1.50

Gingerale

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50Out of stock

Grapefruit Juice

$1.50Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$1.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$1.50Out of stock

Club Soda

$1.50Out of stock

Tonic

$1.50Out of stock

Hot Coffee

$1.50Out of stock

Special

Sundried Tomato Salmon

Sundried Tomato Salmon

$12.00Out of stock

Baked Salmon in White Wine Marinade, Drizzled with Sundried Tomato Sauce, Served with Vegetable Quinoa and Green Beans (GF)

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Seared Ahi Tuna with Fresh Cucumber, Carrot, Edamame, and Quinoa. Garnished with Frizzled Onions with a side of Wasabi Aioli

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Seedling and Sage Catering is the exclusive caterer at Flourtown Country Club. Seedling and Sage is a full service caterer, handling all food, beverage and private event operations. Email: events@seedlingandage.com Membership: membership@flourtowncc.com

150 McCloskey Road, Flourtown, PA 19031

Directions

