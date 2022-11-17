Restaurant header imageView gallery
Flower Coffee Collective

review star

No reviews yet

8805 Flower Ave

Silver Spring, MD 20901

Croissants
Latte
Mocha

Drinks

Agua Fresca

$2.25+

Americano

$3.25+

Cafe au lait

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Cider

$2.00+

Apple cider brewed with cinnamon & cloves

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Cortado

$3.75

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.25

Espresso Shot

$1.00

Flat White

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Latte

$4.75+

Machiatto

$3.75

Milk Extra

$0.50

Mocha

$5.25+

Specialty Drink

$4.75+

Spritzer

$3.75+

Steamer

$2.50+

Warm steamed milk with flavor added

Tea

$3.25

Tumeric Latte

$4.25+

Blume Cacaao Tumeric Powder with your choice of milk, steamed

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Flavor shot

$0.25

Food

Cinnamon Roll - Pop-Up

$4.00Out of stock

City Sweets

$6.00Out of stock

Rotating treats weekly from @citysweetsandtreats

Concha

$3.00

Cookies

$2.75Out of stock
Croissants

Croissants

$4.00+

Donut GF

$3.25Out of stock
GF/V Muffin

GF/V Muffin

$3.85

Chocolate chip

Ham& cheese croissant

Ham& cheese croissant

$4.75
Maple rolls

Maple rolls

$4.25
Scone

Scone

$3.75
Turnover- Arbol

Turnover- Arbol

$4.00+Out of stock
Turnover- PopUp

Turnover- PopUp

$4.25Out of stock

Paletas

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry cake

$4.00Out of stock

Beans

Mazateca

$18.00

Las Veraneras

$18.00

La Senda

$18.00

La Falda

$16.00

Alambi

$17.00

El Fuego

$15.00

Capim Seco

$15.00

Natty Cheffe

$17.00

Kerinci

$16.00

Sweet Water Decaf

$15.00

Half Caff

$16.00

Merch

Camper Mug

$25.00

Tumbler

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Women's shirt- Small

$15.00Out of stock

Women's shirt- medium

$15.00Out of stock

Women's shirt- large

$15.00

Women's shirt- XL

$15.00

Women's shirt- XXL

$15.00

Kid's shirt XS (4/5)

$15.00

Kid's shirt S (6)

$15.00

Kid's shirt M (8)

$15.00

Kid's shirt L (10/12)

$15.00

Men's shirt- small

$15.00Out of stock

Men's shirt- medium

$15.00Out of stock

Men's shirt- large

$15.00

New sweatshirt

$37.00

Shirt

$12.00

To-Go Pre order only

Many of our menu items can be packaged to go for large orders, including pastries. Please order well in advance to ensure your order will be ready on the date and time you require pick up. We cannot guarantee a large order that is submitted less than 24 hours ahead.

32oz Agua Fresca

$12.00Out of stock

32oz Cold Brew

$12.00

1/2 Gallon Cold Brew

$20.00

1 Gallon Cold Brew- preorder only

$40.00

Brew box, pre order

$25.00

1 gal Agua Fresca, pre order

$25.00

1 gal Cider, pre order

$10.00

4 gallon coffee

$50.00

2 gallons Drip Coffee

$35.00

1 gallon Cold Brew tea

$20.00

1/2 gallon Agua Fresca

$17.00

2 dozen muffins

$60.00

Event

Booking

$200.00

Gifts

1/2 lb Coffee + Drink Card

$15.00

Pre-order available now 1/2lb of Natty Cheffe plus a free drink card for a drink of your choice!

5 Punch Drink Card

$25.00

Give the gift of 5 free drinks of their choice. Comes with a small card and envelope.

Free drink card

$5.00

Flowers

$8.00

Rosemary

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mobile Coffee Shop selling specialty coffee, espresso & pastries.

Location

8805 Flower Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Directions

