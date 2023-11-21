Flowerbean Co. 4065 W Maple Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
All day café featuring protein shakes and smoothies, toasts, salads and snacks.
Location
4065 W Maple Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301
Gallery
