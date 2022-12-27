  • Home
A map showing the location of Flowershop winery and pizzeria Chickasha 117 West Chickasha AvenueView gallery

Flowershop winery and pizzeria Chickasha 117 West Chickasha Avenue

117 West Chickasha Avenue

Chickasha, OK 73018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Olives/Pickles/Chip

Olives

Olives

$5.00

Pitted Greek Country Olive Mix, Green and Black Olives, Kalamata Olives, Red Pepper, Garlic, Sea Salt, with Flower Shop Winery's Special Blend of Spices.

Cool Crisp Bread and Butter Pickles

Cool Crisp Bread and Butter Pickles

$3.50

Flower Shop Winery's Cool Crisp Bread and Butter Pickles.

Cool Crisp Dill Pickles

Cool Crisp Dill Pickles

$3.50

Flower Shops Cool Crisp Kosher Dill Pickles.

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Choose From Lay's Barbecue, Doritos Cool Ranch, Fritos, Lay's Classic, Doritos Nacho Cheese, Cheetos Crunchy Chips.

SALADS

Flower Shop Salad

Flower Shop Salad

$4.00+

Black olives, romaine, red onions, feta, tomatoes, pepperoncini's.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$3.50+

Sliced parmesan, romaine, croutons.

Gorgonzola Salad

Gorgonzola Salad

$4.00+

Romaine, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, gorgonzola.

Appetizer

Rosemary Focaccia Garlic Bread

Rosemary Focaccia Garlic Bread

$5.00

Rosemary Focaccia Bread, with Our Flower Shop Garlic Butter, Served with Red Sauce For Dipping.

Rosemary Focaccia Garlic Cheese Bread

Rosemary Focaccia Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Rosemary Focaccia Bread, with Our Flower Shop Garlic Butter, and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Red Sauce For Dipping.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$7.00

Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Parsley and Served with Red Sauce.

Loaded Garlic Knots

Loaded Garlic Knots

$9.00

Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Parsley, mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapeno's, Served with Red Sauce.

Bruschetta

Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Out of stock

Dipping Sauce

Balsamic Dipping

$0.30

EVOO Dipping Sauce

$0.30

No Dipping Sauce

Ranch Dipping Sauce

$0.30

Red Dipping Sauce

$0.30

Caesar Dipping Sauce

$0.30

BBQ Dipping Sauce

$0.30

Alfredo Dipping Sauce

$0.30

Buffalo Dipping Sauce

$0.30

10'' PIZZAS

10" Casablanca

10" Casablanca

"Chicken Alfredo" Creamy alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, mozzarella, chicken, smoked bacon, red onions,and cherry tomatoes with feta .

10" Charming Beauty

"Meat lovers with a little kick" House red sauce mozzarella, piled high with pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, genoa salami and jalapenos.

10" Crimson Tempo

10" Crimson Tempo

"Pepperoni" Our traditional pepperoni pizza made with house red sauce, mozzarella cheese and loads of pepperoni.

10" Dreamland

"Whole Pig" This little piggie went wee, wee, wee. creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, sausage, smoked bacon. Topped with our mushroom mix and pepperoncini peppers.

10" Illumitnation

10" Illumitnation

"Fried Pickle Lovers" It's not just an appetizer anymore! Alfredo sauce, garlic, mozzarella, bacon, red onions, and our crisp dill pickles, and topped off dusted with dill.

10" Grand Soleil

"Veggie" No Meat? No problem! Extra virgin olive oil, fresh spinach, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, mushroom mix, red onion, and cherry tomatoes, topped with feta cheese.

10" Great Scarlet

10" Great Scarlet

"Margarita" Our take on a traditional italian favorite. House-made red sauce, mozzarella, fresh cherry tomatoes, then drizzled with pesto.

10" Imperial

10" Imperial

"Supreme" King of pizza. House-made red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, red onions, green bell peppers, black olives and our mushroom mix.

10" Midnight Marvel

"BBQ Chicken" BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions. This pizza has pit masters waiting in Line!

10" Montmorency

"Hot Italian" House-made red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, deli pepperoni, capicola, hot honey drizzle, topped with our one of kind windy city pepper mix.

10" Rembrandt

10" Rembrandt

"The Italian" This is a work of art, starting with house-made red sauce, covered with mozzarella, deli pepperoni, capicola, genoa salami, kalamata olives, red onions, and drizzled with pesto.

10" Rhapsody

10" Rhapsody

"Savory" A little sweet. A little spicy. House-made red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, canadian bacon, juicy pineapple and jalapenos. topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle.

10" Stargazer

"Gourmet Veggie" Loads of flavor for our veggie fans. Creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red onion, garlic, mushroom mix, and kalamata olives.

10" The Paradise

10" The Paradise

"Hawaiian" Let's take you on a trip with our house-made red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, smoked bacon, and juicy pineapple. topped with a hot honey drizzle.

10'' Build Your Own

10'' Build Your Own

10" Cheese Pizza

14'' NY STYLE PIZZAS

14" Casablanca

14" Casablanca

$19.50

"Chicken Alfredo" Creamy alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, mozzarella, chicken, smoked bacon, red onions,and cherry tomatoes with feta .

14" Charming Beauty

$19.50

"Meat lovers with a little kick" House red sauce mozzarella, piled high with pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, genoa salami and jalapenos.

14" Crimson Tempo

14" Crimson Tempo

$14.50

"Pepperoni" Our traditional pepperoni pizza made with house red sauce, mozzarella cheese and loads of pepperoni.

14" Dreamland

$19.50

"Whole Pig" This little piggie went wee, wee, wee. creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, sausage, smoked bacon. Topped with our mushroom mix and pepperoncini peppers.

14" Illumination

14" Illumination

$18.50

"Fried Pickle Lovers" It's not just an appetizer anymore! Alfredo sauce, garlic, mozzarella, bacon, red onions, and our crisp dill pickles, and topped off dusted with dill.

14" Grand Soleil

$19.00

"Veggie" No Meat? No problem! Extra virgin olive oil, fresh spinach, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, mushroom mix, red onion, and cherry tomatoes, topped with feta cheese.

14" Great Scarlet

14" Great Scarlet

$18.00

"Margarita" Our take on a traditional italian favorite. House-made red sauce, mozzarella, fresh cherry tomatoes, then drizzled with pesto.

14" Imperial

14" Imperial

$19.50

"Supreme" King of pizza. House-made red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, red onions, green bell peppers, black olives and our mushroom mix.

14" Midnight Marvel

$18.50

"BBQ Chicken" BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions. This pizza has pit masters waiting in Line!

14" Montmorency

$19.00

"Hot Italian" House-made red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, deli pepperoni, capicola, hot honey drizzle, topped with our one of kind windy city pepper mix.

14" Rembrandt

14" Rembrandt

$19.50

"The Italian" This is a work of art, starting with house-made red sauce, covered with mozzarella, deli pepperoni, capicola, genoa salami, kalamata olives, red onions, and drizzled with pesto.

14" Rhapsody

14" Rhapsody

$19.00

"Savory" A little sweet. A little spicy. House-made red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, canadian bacon, juicy pineapple and jalapenos. topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle.

14" Stargazer

$19.50

"Gourmet Veggie" Loads of flavor for our veggie fans. Creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red onion, garlic, mushroom mix, and kalamata olives.

14" The Paradise

14" The Paradise

$18.50

"Hawaiian" Let's take you on a trip with our house-made red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, smoked bacon, and juicy pineapple. topped with a hot honey drizzle.

14" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

14" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO Pizza

$4.55

14" 1/2 & 1/2 BYO Pizza

$9.10
14'' Build Your Own

14'' Build Your Own

$9.10

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.50

SANDWICHES

Chicken Pepperoni Sandwich

$11.00

Our Seasoned Chicken, Deli Pepperoni, Red Onions, topped with Marinara Sauce and mozzarella, Served on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread. Served with a Bag of Chips and our Crisp Pickles.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.00

Our Seasoned Chicken Cooked with Bacon, Red Onions,and Mozzarella, topped with Lettuce and Ranch Dressing, Served on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread. Served with a Bag of Chips and our Crisp Pickles.

Italian Sandwich

$11.00

Canadian bacon, Salami, Deli Pepperoni, Capicola, Red Onions, Hot Pepper Mix, Mozzarella, and Topped with Lettuce, Italian Dressing, Served on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread. Served with a Bag of Chips and our Crisp Pickles.

Flower Shop Sandwich

$11.00

Our Seasoned Chicken, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Pesto and Topped with Spinach and Feta Cheese, Served on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread. Served with a Bag of Chips and our Crisp Pickles.

PASTA

Our Seasoned Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms. Tossed in Pesto then Baked and Topped with Feta Cheese. Served with Two Pieces of Garlic Bread.

Chicken Bacon Alfredo Baked Pasta

$11.00

Our Seasoned Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce Baked with Mozzarella. Served with two pieces of Garlic Bread.

Penna Marinara Baked Pasta

$11.00

Our House Marinara Sauce, Tossed with Penne Pasta Then Baked with Mozzarella. Served with two pieces of Garlic Bread.

Chicken Pesto Baked Pasta

$11.00

Our Seasoned Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tossed In Pesto, Then Baked and Topped with Feta Cheese.

Flower Shop Baked Pasta

$11.00

Our House Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni's, Sausage, Then Baked with Mozzarella. Served with Two Pieces of Garlic Bread.

Pizza Lunch Special

Pizza Lunch Special

$11.00

NO SIDE SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

Sandwhich Lunch Special

Chicken Pepperoni Sandwich

$11.00

Our Seasoned Chicken, Deli Pepperoni, Red Onions, topped with Marinara Sauce and mozzarella, Served on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread. Served with a Bag of Chips and our Crisp Pickles.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.00

Our Seasoned Chicken Cooked with Bacon, Red Onions,and Mozzarella, topped with Lettuce and Ranch Dressing, Served on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread. Served with a Bag of Chips and our Crisp Pickles.

Italian Sandwich

$11.00

Canadian bacon, Salami, Deli Pepperoni, Capicola, Red Onions, Hot Pepper Mix, Mozzarella, and Topped with Lettuce, Italian Dressing, Served on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread. Served with a Bag of Chips and our Crisp Pickles.

Flower Shop Sandwich

$11.00

Our Seasoned Chicken, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Pesto and Topped with Spinach and Feta Cheese, Served on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread. Served with a Bag of Chips and our Crisp Pickles.

SUB CAESAR SALAD

$2.00

Pasta Lunch Special

Chicken Bacon Alfredo Baked Pasta

$11.00

Our Seasoned Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce Baked with Mozzarella. Served with two pieces of Garlic Bread.

Penna Marinara Baked Pasta

$11.00

Our House Marinara Sauce, Tossed with Penne Pasta Then Baked with Mozzarella. Served with two pieces of Garlic Bread.

Chicken Pesto Baked Pasta

$11.00

Our Seasoned Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tossed In Pesto, Then Baked and Topped with Feta Cheese.

Flower Shop Baked Pasta

$11.00

Our House Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni's, Sausage, Then Baked with Mozzarella. Served with Two Pieces of Garlic Bread.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

117 West Chickasha Avenue, Chickasha, OK 73018

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

