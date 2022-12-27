Flowershop winery and pizzeria Chickasha 117 West Chickasha Avenue
117 West Chickasha Avenue
Chickasha, OK 73018
Olives/Pickles/Chip
Olives
Pitted Greek Country Olive Mix, Green and Black Olives, Kalamata Olives, Red Pepper, Garlic, Sea Salt, with Flower Shop Winery's Special Blend of Spices.
Cool Crisp Bread and Butter Pickles
Flower Shop Winery's Cool Crisp Bread and Butter Pickles.
Cool Crisp Dill Pickles
Flower Shops Cool Crisp Kosher Dill Pickles.
Chips
Choose From Lay's Barbecue, Doritos Cool Ranch, Fritos, Lay's Classic, Doritos Nacho Cheese, Cheetos Crunchy Chips.
Appetizer
Rosemary Focaccia Garlic Bread
Rosemary Focaccia Bread, with Our Flower Shop Garlic Butter, Served with Red Sauce For Dipping.
Rosemary Focaccia Garlic Cheese Bread
Rosemary Focaccia Bread, with Our Flower Shop Garlic Butter, and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Red Sauce For Dipping.
Garlic Knots
Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Parsley and Served with Red Sauce.
Loaded Garlic Knots
Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Parsley, mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapeno's, Served with Red Sauce.
Bruschetta
Spinach Artichoke Dip
10'' PIZZAS
10" Casablanca
"Chicken Alfredo" Creamy alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, mozzarella, chicken, smoked bacon, red onions,and cherry tomatoes with feta .
10" Charming Beauty
"Meat lovers with a little kick" House red sauce mozzarella, piled high with pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, genoa salami and jalapenos.
10" Crimson Tempo
"Pepperoni" Our traditional pepperoni pizza made with house red sauce, mozzarella cheese and loads of pepperoni.
10" Dreamland
"Whole Pig" This little piggie went wee, wee, wee. creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, sausage, smoked bacon. Topped with our mushroom mix and pepperoncini peppers.
10" Illumitnation
"Fried Pickle Lovers" It's not just an appetizer anymore! Alfredo sauce, garlic, mozzarella, bacon, red onions, and our crisp dill pickles, and topped off dusted with dill.
10" Grand Soleil
"Veggie" No Meat? No problem! Extra virgin olive oil, fresh spinach, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, mushroom mix, red onion, and cherry tomatoes, topped with feta cheese.
10" Great Scarlet
"Margarita" Our take on a traditional italian favorite. House-made red sauce, mozzarella, fresh cherry tomatoes, then drizzled with pesto.
10" Imperial
"Supreme" King of pizza. House-made red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, red onions, green bell peppers, black olives and our mushroom mix.
10" Midnight Marvel
"BBQ Chicken" BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions. This pizza has pit masters waiting in Line!
10" Montmorency
"Hot Italian" House-made red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, deli pepperoni, capicola, hot honey drizzle, topped with our one of kind windy city pepper mix.
10" Rembrandt
"The Italian" This is a work of art, starting with house-made red sauce, covered with mozzarella, deli pepperoni, capicola, genoa salami, kalamata olives, red onions, and drizzled with pesto.
10" Rhapsody
"Savory" A little sweet. A little spicy. House-made red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, canadian bacon, juicy pineapple and jalapenos. topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle.
10" Stargazer
"Gourmet Veggie" Loads of flavor for our veggie fans. Creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red onion, garlic, mushroom mix, and kalamata olives.
10" The Paradise
"Hawaiian" Let's take you on a trip with our house-made red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, smoked bacon, and juicy pineapple. topped with a hot honey drizzle.
10'' Build Your Own
10" Cheese Pizza
14'' NY STYLE PIZZAS
SANDWICHES
Chicken Pepperoni Sandwich
Our Seasoned Chicken, Deli Pepperoni, Red Onions, topped with Marinara Sauce and mozzarella, Served on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread. Served with a Bag of Chips and our Crisp Pickles.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Our Seasoned Chicken Cooked with Bacon, Red Onions,and Mozzarella, topped with Lettuce and Ranch Dressing, Served on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread. Served with a Bag of Chips and our Crisp Pickles.
Italian Sandwich
Canadian bacon, Salami, Deli Pepperoni, Capicola, Red Onions, Hot Pepper Mix, Mozzarella, and Topped with Lettuce, Italian Dressing, Served on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread. Served with a Bag of Chips and our Crisp Pickles.
Flower Shop Sandwich
Our Seasoned Chicken, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Pesto and Topped with Spinach and Feta Cheese, Served on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread. Served with a Bag of Chips and our Crisp Pickles.
PASTA
Chicken Bacon Alfredo Baked Pasta
Our Seasoned Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce Baked with Mozzarella. Served with two pieces of Garlic Bread.
Penna Marinara Baked Pasta
Our House Marinara Sauce, Tossed with Penne Pasta Then Baked with Mozzarella. Served with two pieces of Garlic Bread.
Chicken Pesto Baked Pasta
Our Seasoned Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tossed In Pesto, Then Baked and Topped with Feta Cheese.
Flower Shop Baked Pasta
Our House Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni's, Sausage, Then Baked with Mozzarella. Served with Two Pieces of Garlic Bread.
Pizza Lunch Special
Sandwhich Lunch Special
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
