Floyd & Company - Real Pit BBQ
420 E Beale St
Kingman, AZ 86401
Popular Items
Wings
Sammiches / Plates
Floyd's BBQ Plate (1 Meat)
Hickory Smoked for up to 16 hours. One 6 ounce Meat choice of Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket or Boneless Chicken Breast or 2 Andouille Sausages. Choose two home-style sides. Comes with a homemade cornbread muffin.
Floyd's BBQ Plate (2 Meat)
Hickory Smoked for up to 16 hours. Pick Two Meat choices of Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket or Boneless Chicken Breast or 2 Andouille Sausages. Choose two home-style sides. Comes with a homemade cornbread muffin.
Floyd's BBQ Plate (3 Meat)
Hickory Smoked for up to 16 hours. Choice of 3 sample prtions of Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket or Boneless Chicken Breast or 2 Andouille Sausages. Choose two home-style sides. Comes with a homemade cornbread muffin.
Tri-Tip Plate
Pulled Pork Sammich
Floyd's Low -n- Slow Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork served on a bun and comes with a choice of one homestyle side or Lay's potato chips.
Chicken Sammich
Low n Slow smoked boneless chicken breast pulled and heaped on a bun. Comes with a choice of 1 home-style side. May I suggest coleslaw on top?
Brisket Sammich
Beef Brisket Slow Smoked and Piled High on a bun. Served with your choice of 1 home-style side.
Andouille Sausage Sammich
A classic spicy Cajun sausage grilled and served on a hoagie roll with your choice of one homestyle side.
Tri-Tip Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Ham Grilled Cheese
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese stuffed with Smoked Beef Brisket.
Chicken Grilled Cheese
BBQ Pork Tacos
BBQ Chicken Tacos
BBQ Beef Tacos
Spaghetti Bowl
Ribs
Full Rack Floyds Ribs
Babied by Bubba. TLC at it's finest. Dry rubbed and smoked for hours. Fall off the bone, slap your grandma good. Need I say more? Nope! 1 Full Rack of St. Louis style Pork Ribs, choice of 2 home-style sides and 2 cornbread muffins.
Half Rack Floyds Ribs
The little sister to the F/R, just half his size. Half Rack of St. Louis style Pork Ribs, choice of 2 home-style sides and 1 cornbread muffin.
Full Rack Ribs / No Side
1 Full Rack of Floyd's Ribs and no sides.
Half Rack Ribs / No Side
Our ribs/no sides (I know, "You make the best baked beans ever".)
Floyd's Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Lean ground beef hand formed and char-grilled to well done. Topped with American Cheese and Bacon slices. Served with house cut freedom fries.
BBQ Burger
Our classic burger grilled and smoother in bbq sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and pickle chips. Comes with our house cut Freedom Fires.
Pulled Pork Cheeseburger
This Burger is a Winner. Try a lean, hand-formed patty, grilled to perfection and then topped with melting American cheese. But if that wasn't enough, now add Floyd's Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork on top. Yep, it's a winner. Served with Freedom Fries.
Pastrami Burger
What are you talking about? Pastrami, Munster cheese and spicy brown mustard on a burger? YEESSS! Why haven't you had this before? A can't miss. Served with pickle chips, red onion slices and Freedom Fries.
Aloha Burger
Welcome to Hawaii!! Hey wait a minute we're in the desert. This burger is so good we had to tell the kitchen to stop cooking them for Bubba. The Aloha burger slathered with teriyaki sauce and topped with Black Forrest Ham and sliced pineapple ring. And, as if it couldn't get any better, it comes with SWEET POTATO FRIES. Aloha my friend.
Brisket Burger
Floyd's Favs
Corn Nuggets
Creamed corn captured in sweet batter nuggets. Served with Alberto's Honey Butter.
Freedom Fries
LET FREEDOM RING. Fries done right. We wash, hand cut and fry these little strands of starch to a crispy golden brown.
Fried Okra
It's known as OKRIE in the south and it's an acquired taste. Oh but wait until you try it. You'll wonder why did I wait so long. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
Pork Rinds
We call these meat skins in North West Tennessee. Doesn't matter what you call them, they are just good. Grab a bottle of hot sauce and get to crunchin'. Might want to get a couple orders for the road.
Sweet Potato Fries
Fries on the Sweet Side. Large cut and fried to a deep orange hue. Crisp on the outside and yet soft on the inside. Dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Alberto's Honey Butter.
Onion Rings
Fried Zucchini Sticks
Soups & Salads
Taters
Big Bubba
The "BIG BUBBA" is a giant baked potato filled with all the goodies. Sour cream, butter, cheese sauce, broccoli, chives and your choice of one of Floyd's Hickory Smoked meats.
Jethro Fries
We call them "Jethro Fries" for a reason. 1 Full pound of our in house hand cut Freedom Fries, topped with cheese sauce, sour cream, green onions and your choice of 1 of our Hickory smoked meats or Andouille Sausage.
Redneck Nachos
Nachos you say? Yep I say back! Well our version of a nacho. This beauty is a cousin to the Jethro Fries. A full pound of our Big Bubba Baked Tater that's sliced and deep fried to a crispy "Tater Nacho". Then we load 'em up with Cheese sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapenos (On Request) and top off with your favorite Hickory Smoked meat choice.
Keto Nachos
Home-style Sides
Home-style Side
Floyd's Home-style sides are prepared in house using top quality ingredients. A few choices are; Baked Beans, Country Coleslaw, Chunky Potato Salad, Mac n Cheese, and Macaroni Salad
Side Pint
Floyd's home-style sides are available in pint size containers when you need just a little more. Choose from Baked Beans, Country Coleslaw, Mac and Cheese, Potato Salad or Macaroni Salad.
Side Quart
Floyd's home-style sides are prepared in house and are also available in quarts size containers. Choose from Baked Beans, Country Coleslaw, Mac and Cheese, Potato Salad or Macaroni Salad.
Take It To The Office or Home
Pik Nik Pak
Have a few to feed? The Pik Nik Pak is a great option. You get; 1 pound of Pulled Pork, 1 pint of Baked Beans, 1 pint of Country Coleslaw, 8 buns, 12oz BBQ sauce, 6oz Hot Sauce and One 2 liter drink. Also available; Pulled Chicken, Pulled Beef or 4 Andouille Sausages.
FWDG Pork
Got a Gang to Feed? Your in luck. Two pounds Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, 1 Quart Baked Beans, 1 Quart Coleslaw, 12 Buns, 12 oz BBQ Sauce, 6 oz Hot Sauce and One 2 Liter Drink.
FWDG Beef
FWDG Chicken
Tender Fall off Da Bone
Melt in your mouth, no knife needed, RIBS!! 3 Full Racks of St. Louis Style Hickory Smoked Fall Off the Bone Goodness. They Come With Your Choice of 3 Quarts Of Home-Style Sides, 8 Pieces Cornbread, 2 Liter Pepsi Product and 16 Ounces Of BBQ Sauce.
6 Pak Of Spuds
Whole Pork Butt
12 pack Buns
Floyd's BBQ Sauce
Cornbread Squares 1 Dozen
Whole Beef Brisket
Bubba's Smokehouse
Comes with 1 Whole Pork Butt, 1 Whole Beef Brisket, 2 Full Racks of St. Louis Ribs, 2 Trays of Cornbread and 1 Quart of BBQ Sauce.
Kids
KIDS Chicken Strips
3 Boneless breaded chicken strips served with fries or mac n cheese and a kids fountain Drink. WEDNESDAY NIGHT FROM 4PM UNTIL CLOSE KIDS MEALS 1/2 PRICE.
KIDS Corn Dog
A corndog and fries or mac n cheese served with a kids fountain drink. WEDNESDAY NIGHT FROM 4PM UNTIL CLOSE KIDS MEALS 1/2 PRICE.
KIDS Sandwich
A Kids Pulled Pork or Chicken Sandwich with fries or mac n cheese and a kids fountain drink. WEDNESDAY NIGHT FROM 4PM UNTIL CLOSE KIDS MEALS 1/2 PRICE.
KIDS Ribs
Extras
Beverages
Fountain Drink
We carry a wide variety of Pepsi Fountain Products including; Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, MistTwist, Mug Root Beer, Orange Crush, Dr. Pepper and Diet Dr. Pepper
Kid's Fountain Drink
We carry a wide variety of Pepsi Fountain Products including; Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, MistTwist, Mug Root Beer, Orange Crush, Dr. Pepper and Diet Dr. Pepper
Floyd's Bottled Water
Imagine water in a bottle with our name on it. Who would have ever thought of that?
Ice Water
Available to all guests. Located at the pickup counter. Free of charge.
Tea
Unsweetened Tea. For all y'll watchin' your ... Sweeteners available upon request.
Sweet Tea
Southern Style Sweet Tea with lemon slices. Nothing could be better on Sunny Arizona day.
Pepsi Mexico Glass Bottle
Bottled in Mexico and made from pure cane sugar.
Orange Crush Glass Bottle
Bottled in Mexico and made from pure cane sugar.
2 Liter Pepsi Product
Dole Lemonade
Bang Black Cherry Vanilla
Bang Candy Apple
20 oz. Pepsi
20 oz. Diet Pepsi
20 oz. Cherry Pepsi
20 oz. Mt. Dew
20 oz. Mt. Dew Zero
20 oz. Crush
20 oz. Mug Root Beer
20 oz. Sierra Mist
Nestle Chocolate Milk
RC Cola 12oz Can
Bag Ice
Tuesday Features
Daily Lunch Special
Floyd's Hickory Smoked Pork Smothered in Our BBQ Sauce. Served with a choice of 1 homestyle side and a fountain drink.
Tri-Tip Sandwich
Perfectly seasoned, smoked and then grilled. Layered on a toasted hoagie roll and served with your choice of 1 home-style side.
Tri-Tip Plate
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Serving Kingman Arizona since 2004, Floyd and Company Real Pit BBQ is a Mom and Pop establishment. We are a casual, limited service Southern style BBQ restaurant focused on quality food in a clean and family friendly environment.
420 E Beale St, Kingman, AZ 86401