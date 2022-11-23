Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Floyd & Company - Real Pit BBQ



No reviews yet

420 E Beale St

Kingman, AZ 86401

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Bubba
Pulled Pork Sammich
Jethro Fries

Wings

Bone-in chicken wings, marinated, smoked then fried to a crispy finish.

12 Floyd's Wings

$14.99

12 piece bone-in chicken wings, marinated, smoked then fried to a crispy finish. Choice of Plain, BBQ, Teriyaki, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan. (Split orders of 5/5 only)

Sammiches / Plates

Floyd's BBQ Plate (1 Meat)

$14.99

Hickory Smoked for up to 16 hours. One 6 ounce Meat choice of Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket or Boneless Chicken Breast or 2 Andouille Sausages. Choose two home-style sides. Comes with a homemade cornbread muffin.

Floyd's BBQ Plate (2 Meat)

$14.99

Hickory Smoked for up to 16 hours. Pick Two Meat choices of Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket or Boneless Chicken Breast or 2 Andouille Sausages. Choose two home-style sides. Comes with a homemade cornbread muffin.

Floyd's BBQ Plate (3 Meat)

$14.99

Hickory Smoked for up to 16 hours. Choice of 3 sample prtions of Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket or Boneless Chicken Breast or 2 Andouille Sausages. Choose two home-style sides. Comes with a homemade cornbread muffin.

Tri-Tip Plate

$17.99

Pulled Pork Sammich

$11.29

Floyd's Low -n- Slow Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork served on a bun and comes with a choice of one homestyle side or Lay's potato chips.

Chicken Sammich

$12.29

Low n Slow smoked boneless chicken breast pulled and heaped on a bun. Comes with a choice of 1 home-style side. May I suggest coleslaw on top?

Brisket Sammich

$13.29

Beef Brisket Slow Smoked and Piled High on a bun. Served with your choice of 1 home-style side.

Andouille Sausage Sammich

$11.29

A classic spicy Cajun sausage grilled and served on a hoagie roll with your choice of one homestyle side.

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$13.29

Grilled Cheese

$8.59

Ham Grilled Cheese

$10.59

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$10.59

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$12.59

Grilled Cheese stuffed with Smoked Beef Brisket.

Chicken Grilled Cheese

$11.59

BBQ Pork Tacos

$8.79

BBQ Chicken Tacos

$9.79

BBQ Beef Tacos

$10.79

Spaghetti Bowl

$7.99Out of stock

Ribs

Full Rack Floyds Ribs

$31.99

Babied by Bubba. TLC at it's finest. Dry rubbed and smoked for hours. Fall off the bone, slap your grandma good. Need I say more? Nope! 1 Full Rack of St. Louis style Pork Ribs, choice of 2 home-style sides and 2 cornbread muffins.

Half Rack Floyds Ribs

$21.99

The little sister to the F/R, just half his size. Half Rack of St. Louis style Pork Ribs, choice of 2 home-style sides and 1 cornbread muffin.

Full Rack Ribs / No Side

$25.99

1 Full Rack of Floyd's Ribs and no sides.

Half Rack Ribs / No Side

$15.99

Our ribs/no sides (I know, "You make the best baked beans ever".)

Floyd's Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Lean ground beef hand formed and char-grilled to well done. Topped with American Cheese and Bacon slices. Served with house cut freedom fries.

BBQ Burger

$12.99

Our classic burger grilled and smoother in bbq sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and pickle chips. Comes with our house cut Freedom Fires.

Pulled Pork Cheeseburger

$14.99

This Burger is a Winner. Try a lean, hand-formed patty, grilled to perfection and then topped with melting American cheese. But if that wasn't enough, now add Floyd's Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork on top. Yep, it's a winner. Served with Freedom Fries.

Pastrami Burger

$14.99Out of stock

What are you talking about? Pastrami, Munster cheese and spicy brown mustard on a burger? YEESSS! Why haven't you had this before? A can't miss. Served with pickle chips, red onion slices and Freedom Fries.

Aloha Burger

$14.99Out of stock

Welcome to Hawaii!! Hey wait a minute we're in the desert. This burger is so good we had to tell the kitchen to stop cooking them for Bubba. The Aloha burger slathered with teriyaki sauce and topped with Black Forrest Ham and sliced pineapple ring. And, as if it couldn't get any better, it comes with SWEET POTATO FRIES. Aloha my friend.

Brisket Burger

$16.99

Floyd's Favs

Floyd's Favorites get the party started. Many delicious choices from Corn Nuggets, Okra, Fried Pickles, Freedom Fries, YADA YADA You cannot go wrong.

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Creamed corn captured in sweet batter nuggets. Served with Alberto's Honey Butter.

Freedom Fries

$5.39

LET FREEDOM RING. Fries done right. We wash, hand cut and fry these little strands of starch to a crispy golden brown.

Fried Okra

$6.99

It's known as OKRIE in the south and it's an acquired taste. Oh but wait until you try it. You'll wonder why did I wait so long. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Pork Rinds

$7.59

We call these meat skins in North West Tennessee. Doesn't matter what you call them, they are just good. Grab a bottle of hot sauce and get to crunchin'. Might want to get a couple orders for the road.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Fries on the Sweet Side. Large cut and fried to a deep orange hue. Crisp on the outside and yet soft on the inside. Dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Alberto's Honey Butter.

Onion Rings

$7.29

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$8.29Out of stock

Soups & Salads

BBQ Salad (NO MEAT)

$10.59

This is a BBQ Joint. It's a Salad. It has salad stuff in it.

Pork BBQ Salad

$12.59

Beef BBQ Salad

$15.59

Chicken BBQ Salad

$14.59

Taters

Big Bubba

Big Bubba

$12.99

The "BIG BUBBA" is a giant baked potato filled with all the goodies. Sour cream, butter, cheese sauce, broccoli, chives and your choice of one of Floyd's Hickory Smoked meats.

Jethro Fries

$12.99

We call them "Jethro Fries" for a reason. 1 Full pound of our in house hand cut Freedom Fries, topped with cheese sauce, sour cream, green onions and your choice of 1 of our Hickory smoked meats or Andouille Sausage.

Redneck Nachos

$12.99

Nachos you say? Yep I say back! Well our version of a nacho. This beauty is a cousin to the Jethro Fries. A full pound of our Big Bubba Baked Tater that's sliced and deep fried to a crispy "Tater Nacho". Then we load 'em up with Cheese sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapenos (On Request) and top off with your favorite Hickory Smoked meat choice.

Keto Nachos

$12.99

Home-style Sides

Floyd's Home-style sides are prepared in house using top quality ingredients.

Home-style Side

$3.89

Floyd's Home-style sides are prepared in house using top quality ingredients. A few choices are; Baked Beans, Country Coleslaw, Chunky Potato Salad, Mac n Cheese, and Macaroni Salad

Side Pint

$7.59

Floyd's home-style sides are available in pint size containers when you need just a little more. Choose from Baked Beans, Country Coleslaw, Mac and Cheese, Potato Salad or Macaroni Salad.

Side Quart

$11.99

Floyd's home-style sides are prepared in house and are also available in quarts size containers. Choose from Baked Beans, Country Coleslaw, Mac and Cheese, Potato Salad or Macaroni Salad.

Take It To The Office or Home

Our Hickory Smoked Meats and delicious home-style sides packaged to take home or to the office. Great value and terrific food from the Floyd Family to you.

Pik Nik Pak

$49.93

Have a few to feed? The Pik Nik Pak is a great option. You get; 1 pound of Pulled Pork, 1 pint of Baked Beans, 1 pint of Country Coleslaw, 8 buns, 12oz BBQ sauce, 6oz Hot Sauce and One 2 liter drink. Also available; Pulled Chicken, Pulled Beef or 4 Andouille Sausages.

FWDG Pork

FWDG Pork

$85.33

Got a Gang to Feed? Your in luck. Two pounds Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, 1 Quart Baked Beans, 1 Quart Coleslaw, 12 Buns, 12 oz BBQ Sauce, 6 oz Hot Sauce and One 2 Liter Drink.

FWDG Beef

$105.33

FWDG Chicken

$95.33

Tender Fall off Da Bone

$129.64

Melt in your mouth, no knife needed, RIBS!! 3 Full Racks of St. Louis Style Hickory Smoked Fall Off the Bone Goodness. They Come With Your Choice of 3 Quarts Of Home-Style Sides, 8 Pieces Cornbread, 2 Liter Pepsi Product and 16 Ounces Of BBQ Sauce.

6 Pak Of Spuds

$77.94

Whole Pork Butt

$75.99

12 pack Buns

$5.99

Floyd's BBQ Sauce

$7.29+

Cornbread Squares 1 Dozen

$6.99

Whole Beef Brisket

$199.00Out of stock

Bubba's Smokehouse

$295.00Out of stock

Comes with 1 Whole Pork Butt, 1 Whole Beef Brisket, 2 Full Racks of St. Louis Ribs, 2 Trays of Cornbread and 1 Quart of BBQ Sauce.

Kids

KIDS Chicken Strips

$9.29

3 Boneless breaded chicken strips served with fries or mac n cheese and a kids fountain Drink. WEDNESDAY NIGHT FROM 4PM UNTIL CLOSE KIDS MEALS 1/2 PRICE.

KIDS Corn Dog

$8.29

A corndog and fries or mac n cheese served with a kids fountain drink. WEDNESDAY NIGHT FROM 4PM UNTIL CLOSE KIDS MEALS 1/2 PRICE.

KIDS Sandwich

$8.29

A Kids Pulled Pork or Chicken Sandwich with fries or mac n cheese and a kids fountain drink. WEDNESDAY NIGHT FROM 4PM UNTIL CLOSE KIDS MEALS 1/2 PRICE.

KIDS Ribs

$14.59

Extras

Ranch

$0.59

Home-made buttermilk ranch dressing.

BBQ Sauce

$0.59

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.59

Italian Dressing

$0.59

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.19

We carry a wide variety of Pepsi Fountain Products including; Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, MistTwist, Mug Root Beer, Orange Crush, Dr. Pepper and Diet Dr. Pepper

Kid's Fountain Drink

$1.99

We carry a wide variety of Pepsi Fountain Products including; Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, MistTwist, Mug Root Beer, Orange Crush, Dr. Pepper and Diet Dr. Pepper

Floyd's Bottled Water

$1.59

Imagine water in a bottle with our name on it. Who would have ever thought of that?

Ice Water

Available to all guests. Located at the pickup counter. Free of charge.

Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea. For all y'll watchin' your ... Sweeteners available upon request.

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Southern Style Sweet Tea with lemon slices. Nothing could be better on Sunny Arizona day.

Pepsi Mexico Glass Bottle

$2.99

Bottled in Mexico and made from pure cane sugar.

Orange Crush Glass Bottle

$2.99

Bottled in Mexico and made from pure cane sugar.

2 Liter Pepsi Product

$3.59

Dole Lemonade

$2.79

Bang Black Cherry Vanilla

$2.99

Bang Candy Apple

$2.99Out of stock

20 oz. Pepsi

$2.79

20 oz. Diet Pepsi

$2.79

20 oz. Cherry Pepsi

$2.79Out of stock

20 oz. Mt. Dew

$2.79

20 oz. Mt. Dew Zero

$2.79Out of stock

20 oz. Crush

$2.79

20 oz. Mug Root Beer

$2.79

20 oz. Sierra Mist

$2.79

Nestle Chocolate Milk

$2.79

RC Cola 12oz Can

$1.79

Bag Ice

$2.00

Tuesday Features

Daily Lunch Special

$9.69

Floyd's Hickory Smoked Pork Smothered in Our BBQ Sauce. Served with a choice of 1 homestyle side and a fountain drink.

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Perfectly seasoned, smoked and then grilled. Layered on a toasted hoagie roll and served with your choice of 1 home-style side.

Tri-Tip Plate

$17.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Kingman Arizona since 2004, Floyd and Company Real Pit BBQ is a Mom and Pop establishment. We are a casual, limited service Southern style BBQ restaurant focused on quality food in a clean and family friendly environment.

Website

Location

420 E Beale St, Kingman, AZ 86401

Directions

Gallery
Floyd & Company - Real Pit BBQ image
Floyd & Company - Real Pit BBQ image

Map
