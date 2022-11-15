Restaurant header imageView gallery

Floyd County Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

129 West Main Street

New Albany, IN 47150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Floyd Burger
California Dreamin
Able Archers Pretzel & Bier Cheese

Starters Greens Sides

Wee Hot Chicken Dip

$8.00

Baked shredded chicken blended in a haus made Buffalo Bier Sauce with tortilla chips, ranch & celery

Able Archers Pretzel & Bier Cheese

$9.00

Warm soft salted pretzels with our house made bier cheese

Parmesan Crusted Zucchini

$8.00

Fresh Sliced Zucchini hand breaded with a crisp Parmesan coating served with spicy horseradish sauce

Holy Hog Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla Chips topped with Smoked Pork, Queso, jalapenos, tomatoes, olives & sour cream

Cup S.O.D.

$4.00

Cup of Soup of the Day

Bowl S.O.D.

$6.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

Harmless Hare's Mixed Greens

$8.00

Mixed field greens, romaine lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, egg, red onions, croutons and dressing of choice

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese with croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

Baby Spinach Berry Salad

$10.00

Savory baby spinach, strawberries, blueberries, house candied pecans, Feta Cheese, green apples, drizzled in our raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Side Bier Cheese

$3.00

Side Bier Cheese

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Queso

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Avocado

Side Pub Fries

$3.00

Side Pub Fries

Side Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side Kettle Chips

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Rice

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Veggies

Side Spicy Mac

$3.00

Side Spicy Mac

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

Entrées & Grill

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Two haus bier battered Atlantic cod loins, battle frites, haus made cole slaw and tartar sauce

Fish & Shrimp

$17.00

One haus bier battered Atlantic white cod loin with Five breaded shrimp, battle frites, haus made cole slaw and tartar sauce

Floyd Burger

$12.00

Fresh 100% Angus beef 1/2 lb patty grilled and topped to your preference on a toasted Brioche Bun with Battle Frites

Birds the Word

$12.00

Fresh Chicken breast grilled and topped to your preference on a toasted Brioche Bun

Back in Black

$9.00

Veggie & Black Bean patty grilled & topped to preference on a toasted Brioche Bun with Battle Frites

Tatonka Burger

$13.00

Fresh Bison grilled and topped to your preference on a toasted Brioche Bun

Motley Creuban

$11.00

Sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, & Floyd's 1000 island on Marbled Rye Bread with melted Swiss with Kettle Chips or Battle Frites

California Dreamin

$11.00

Sliced Turkey, avocado, bacon, fresh sliced tomato, leaf lettuce and our own aioli on a toasted wheat bread with Kettle Chips or Battle Frites

Cod Smack

$12.00

Crispy white cod with our own bier batter on Marbled Rye bread with house made tartar, shredded lettuce & fresh sliced tomatoes with Kettle Chips & Battle Frites

BBQ King

$11.00

Smoky pulled pork in a sweet & tangy BBQ sauce and topped with sharp cheddar, fried jalapenos and onion straws on a Brioche Bun with Kettle Chips or Battle Frites

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A medieval themed Brewery & Restaurant serving traditional pub favorites along side an amazing selection of craft beers, spirits, wines and cocktails. The venue is located across a city block that includes multiple bars and live music venues.

Website

Location

129 West Main Street, New Albany, IN 47150

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany
orange star4.5 • 396
118 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Pints&Union Pantry
orange starNo Reviews
114 East Market New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn and the Butcher
orange star4.5 • 2,515
148 E Market St New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Boomtown Kitchen - 114 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
114 East Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
The Standard Plate & Pour - New Albany
orange star4.4 • 163
207 east main street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Spinelli's
orange starNo Reviews
129 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Albany

Brooklyn and the Butcher
orange star4.5 • 2,515
148 E Market St New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
8th Street Pizza
orange star4.7 • 1,159
411 E Spring Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Cluckers - New Albany
orange star4.1 • 434
4308 Charlestown Rd New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany
orange star4.5 • 396
118 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Recbar 812
orange star4.7 • 175
336 Pearl St New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
The Earl
orange star4.6 • 175
109 E Market St New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Albany
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston