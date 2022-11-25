Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium

912 Reviews

$

3021 N Broadway

Chicago, IL 60657

Order Again

Popular Items

Build-A-"Sammy"
2 Doggie Special
The Flubby

Starters

Fries

$3.00+

Tator Tots

$3.00+

Tamale

$2.00

Onion Rings

$6.00+
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

6 Beer battered Mozzarella Sticks w/ marinara.

Fried Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chicken Tenders with your choice of BBQ, Guava BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Ranch

Jumbo Chix Wings

Jumbo Chix Wings

$9.00+

Bone In Wings & Drums. Buffalo, Guava BBQ, or Plain. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese * If you like crispier, do the Sauce on Side

Fried Portobello Mushrooms

$7.00+

Homemade Beef Chili

$6.00+

Homemade Vegan Chili

$6.00+

Flub House Salad

$8.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumber, Avocado served with Ranch.

Hotdogs

$6 Flubtastic Tuesday

$6.00Out of stock

Flubtastic Tuesday Special $5 Beef or Veggie Hot dog and side.

Chicago Dog & Potato Chips

$6.50

Chicago Dog & Bag of Lays Potato Chips

The Flubby

The Flubby

$8.00

Classic Premium Beef Vienna Dog / Your Choice of Toppings

The Chubby

The Chubby

$10.00

1/4 lb Hot Dog / Skin On Vienna Dog / Your choice of toppings.

The Willie ( vegetarian )

$8.00

VEGAN SOY HOT DOG / Your Choice of Toppings

The Durkalski

$9.00

Classic POLISH Sausage with your choice of toppings.

The Mr Big

The Mr Big

$11.00

Monster 8" Spicy Mike Ditka POLISH sausage with yellow mustard, grilled onions, and sports peppers.

Flubs BRATWURST

$9.00

Bratwurst cooked in Oktoberfest beer, onions, and peppers served on an Italian roll with brown mustard and sauerkraut

2 Doggie Special

$13.00

2 Dogs ( Flubby, Veggie, Corn Dog, or Chubby ) with your choice of toppings. Best way to Mix n Match!

Speiser Chili Cheese Dog

Speiser Chili Cheese Dog

$8.50+

Flubby Hot Dog with Cheese sauce and beef chili

The Coney

$8.50+

Flubby Hot Dog with CHILI, Mustard, Onions

The Chihuahua

The Chihuahua

$11.00+

Bacon Wrapped Flubby / Avocado / Pico / Sour Cream

Flub B.L.T

$10.00+

Bacon Wrapped Flubby / Lettuce / Tomato / Spicy Garlic Mayo

Pulled Pork Dog

Pulled Pork Dog

$13.50

Bacon Wrapped Flubby Dog / Pulled Pork / BBQ

The Reuben Dog

$8.00

Flubby Dog / 1000 Island / Kraut / Swiss Cheese

The Lars Corn Dog

$6.50

Battered Deep Fried Hot Dog

Burgers & Sandwiches

Monday $6 Chix Special

$6.00Out of stock

Monday Special $5 Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich , choice of sauce , lettuce, tomato, onion and/or pickle. Cheese is Extra$.

BYO WEDNESDAY SPECIAL

BYO WEDNESDAY SPECIAL

$12.00

Build your own burger or sandwich with cheese, sauce, 2 premium toppings and a side. FLAT PRICE Choose beef/turkey/chix/veggie , cheese, sauce on the side, 2 premium toppings, standard toppings and a side.

Build-A-"Sammy"

$11.00

Build Your Own Burger OR Sandwich . As Many Toppings as you want!

The Roe

The Roe

$15.00

Cheddar / Avocado / Bacon

The Grandma K

The Grandma K

$15.00

Goat Cheese / Bacon / Red Onion Marmalade

Greg's Hangover

$15.00

Cheddar Cheese / Bacon / Fried Egg

The Bryan Burger

The Bryan Burger

$15.00

Cheese Sauce / Beef Chili / Onion Rings

The Hype KAT

$15.00

Pepper Jack Cheese / Guava BBQ / Grilled Onions

The Wolfie

$15.00

American cheese / bbq pulled pork / pickles

The Lenny G

The Lenny G

$15.00

Blue Cheese / Bacon / Spicy Garlic Mayo

The Woody

$15.00

Swiss Cheese / Breaded Fried Portobello Mushrooms

Other Sandwiches

Classic Chicago Lent Special! Pepper and Egg sandwich on French Bread served with choice of side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

BBQ pulled pork sandwich with pickles

Murphy's Italian Beef

$13.00

Vienna Italian Beef / DIPPED or DRY / SWEET PEPPERS and/or HOT PEPPERS

The Combo

$13.00

Best of both worlds...Italian Sausage & Vienna Italian Beef / Dipped OR Dry / Sweet Peppers and/or Hot Peppers

Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Standard Sausage Sandwich / Italian Bread / Your choice of toppings

The Esposito

The Esposito

$12.00

Italian Sausage / Italian Roll / Marinara / Sweet and/or Hot Peppers

Extra Sauces

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Flubs Guava BBQ

$0.75

Spicy Garlic Mayo

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.75

Flubs Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Chipotle Ketchup

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Side Chili

$1.50

Marinara sauce

$0.75

Blue cheese dressing

$0.75

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Cookies & Cream Shake

$7.00

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Chocolate Malt

$7.00

Vanilla Malt

$7.00

Cookies & Cream Malt

$7.00

Strawberry Malt

$7.00

Merchandise

Small T Shirt

$20.00

Medium T Shirt

$20.00

Large T Shirt

$20.00

XL T Shirt

$20.00

2XL T Shirt

$20.00

Drinks

Coke Can

$1.75

Diet Coke Can

$1.75

Sprite Can

$1.75

Cherry Coke Can

$1.75

Gatorade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Pelligrino Flavor

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Unsweetened ICE TEA

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
On January 4th, 2008 the Giarratano family in a subterranean setting started a little business. They created a menu of hot dogs & burgers and named them after friends & family. We offer tasty and fresh food and fun interactive service. Sit down, enjoy the hot dog drawings and fill up on the northsides #1 hot dog destination.

3021 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657

