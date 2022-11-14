Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken

69 Reviews

$$

2820 Historic Decatur Rd.

San Diego, CA 92106

Meals

#1 - (2) Sliders + Fries

$15.95

crispy chicken tender, American cheese, slaw, bread & butter pickles, Nashville comeback sauce, crinkle cut fries

#2 - (2) Tenders + Fries

$13.95

white bread, bread & butter pickles, crinkle cut fries, (choose your sauce when you pick up)

#3 - (1) Slider + (1) Tender + Fries

$14.95

crispy chicken tender, American cheese, slaw, bread & butter pickles, Nashville comeback sauce, crinkle cut fries

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.95

romaine lettuce, shredded carrot, cherry tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, bacon, choice of ranch or honey mustard dressing

Cheesy Chicken Fries

$11.95

crispy chicken pieces, crinkle cut fries, cheddar cheese sauce, green onions

Chicken & Waffles

$14.95

two crispy chicken tenders, hot-off-the-press buttermilk waffle, butter, syrup on the side

A La Carte

(1) Tender

$5.95

(1) Slider

$7.45

Slaw

$4.95

Side Fries

$4.95

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Waffle

$7.95

Sauces

House Comeback Sauce

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

House BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Honey

$0.25

Breakfast Syrup

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.95

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Snapple

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Capri Sun

$1.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crispy Hot Chicken Done Right. Come in and enjoy!

Location

2820 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego, CA 92106

Directions

