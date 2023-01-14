Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flavors of Jamaica

review star

No reviews yet

2582 Eastern Boulevard

East York, PA 17402

Order Again

Popular Items

Escovitch Snapper
Oxtail Small
Grilled Jerk Salmon

SEAFOOD

Steamed Snapper with Okra

$35.00+

Made to order. Please allot 25-30 minutes.

Escovitch Snapper

Escovitch Snapper

$35.00+

Made to order. Please allot 25-30 minutes.

Brown Stew Snapper

$35.00+

Made to order. Please allot 25-30 minutes.

Run Down Snapper

$35.00+

Made to order. Please allot 25-30 minutes.

Cajun Tilapia

Cajun Tilapia

$15.99

Made to order. Please allot 25-30 minutes.

Escovitch Tilapia

$15.99

Made to order. Please allot 25-30 minutes.

Curry Salmon

$19.00

Made to order. Please allot 25-30 minutes.

Pineapple Ginger Salmon

$19.00

Made to order. Please allot 25-30 minutes.

Cajun Salmon

$19.00

Made to order. Please allot 25-30 minutes.

Grilled Jerk Salmon

$19.99

Made to order. Please allot 25-30 minutes.

Coconut Curry Shrimp

Coconut Curry Shrimp

$17.99

Curry Shrimp

$17.99

Seafood Combo

$35.00
Seafood Rasta Pasta

Seafood Rasta Pasta

$19.99
Teriyaki Jerk Shrimp

Teriyaki Jerk Shrimp

$18.99

Grilled Lobster Tail

$35.00

Made to order. Please allot 25-30 minutes.

CHICKEN

Fried Chicken

$15.99

Curry Chicken

$15.99

Brown Stew Chicken

$15.99
Grilled Jerk Chicken

Grilled Jerk Chicken

$16.99

BBQ Jerk Chicken

$17.99

Coconut BBQ Jerk Chicken

$17.99

Pineapple Ginger Chicken

$18.99

Chicken Rasta Pasta

$15.99

MEAT

Oxtail

$20.00

Oxtail & Curry Goat Combo

$30.00

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$30.00

Grilled Jerk Steak

$30.00

Curry Goat

$19.00

STIR FRY

Chicken & Shrimp Stir Fry

$19.99

Chicken Stir Fry

$15.99

Shrimp Stir Fry

$17.99

Vegetable Stir Fry

$14.99

APPETIZERS

Coconut BBQ Wings

$11.99

Coconut Shrimp

$12.99

Jerk Wings

$11.99

Pineapple Ginger Wings

$11.99

SOUP

Chicken Soup

$6.00

SALAD

Grilled Chicken Jerk Salad

$14.99

Seasoned Salmon Salad

$16.00

Single Serve Sides

Candied Yam Sides

$4.50

Curry Chicken Side

$6.00

Curry Goat

$19.00

Fried Dumpling

$1.00

Fried Festival

$2.00

Fried Plantain Sides

$5.00

Jerk Chicken Sides

$8.00

Mac & Cheese Sides

$6.00

Oxtail Sides

$12.00

Plantain Sides

$5.00

Pumpkin Rice Sides

$5.50

Rice & Beans Sides

$5.50

Steamed Cabbage Sides

$5.00

Vegetable Platter

$12.00

White Rice Sides

$4.00

Brown Stew Chicken Sides

$6.00

Fried Chicken Sides

$10.00

Kid's Meal

Coconut Shrimp & French Fries

$10.00

Fried Chicken Tenders & French Fries

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Lunch Seafood

Cajun Salmon-Lunch

$12.99

Pineapple Ginger Salmon-Lunch

$12.99

Grilled Jerk Salmon-Lunch

$12.99

Cajun Tilapia-Lunch

$10.99

Escovitch Tilapia-Lunch

$10.99

Lunch Chicken

Curry Chicken-Lunch

$8.99

Brown Stew Chicken-Lunch

$8.99

Jerk Chicken-Lunch

$8.99

Chicken Rasta Pasta-Lunch

$12.99

Lunch Meat

Oxtail Small

$15.99

Oxtail Large

$20.00

Curry Goat Small

$14.50

Curry Goat Large

$19.00

Breakfast

Cornmeal Porridge

$7.00

Peanut Porridge

$7.00Out of stock

Plantain & Oats Porridge

$7.00Out of stock

Ackee & Saltfish

$19.00

Callaloo & Saltfish

$17.00

Saltfish & Okra

$17.00

Pastry

Coco Bread

$2.50

Patty – Beef

$3.00

Patty – Chicken

$3.00

Patty – Vegetable

$3.00

Fry Bake

$5.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$4.95

Cheese Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$4.95

Jamaican Fruit Cake

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$4.95

SODA & JUICE

Coca Cola Can

$1.50

D&G Cream Btl

$2.95

D&G Ginger Beer Btl

$2.95

D&G Kola Champange Btl

$2.95

D&G Pineapple Btl

$2.95

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50Out of stock

Pepsi Soda Btl

$2.85

Pineapple Ginger

$3.50

Sorrel

$4.50

Sprite Can Soda

$1.50

Ting

$3.50

Melon Drink

$3.50

Ice Tea

$2.00

Pitcher Melon

$12.25

Pitcher Pineapple Ginger

$12.25

Pitcher Sorrel

$15.75

WATER

Water

$1.50

Catering

Curry Chicken Tray

$65.00+

Brown Stew Chicken Tray

$65.00+

Oxtail Tray

$130.00+

Curry Goat Tray

$110.00+

Rice Tray

$50.00+

Steam Cabbage Tray

$40.00+

Jerk Chicken Tray

$80.00+

BBQ Jerk Chicken Tray

$85.00+

Coconut BBQ Jerk Chicken Tray

$85.00+

Seafood Rasta Pasta Tray

$60.00+

Chicken Rasta Pasta Tray

$50.00+

Snapper Tray

$150.00+

Mac & Cheese Tray

$50.00+

Fruit Cake Whole

$70.00

Bread Pudding Whole

$50.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jamaican food

Location

2582 Eastern Boulevard, East York, PA 17402

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Map
