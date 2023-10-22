Pizza

BYO Pizza

8" BYO Pizza
$8.50
13" BYO Pizza
$11.50
GF 10" BYO Pizza
$12.50
18" BYO Pizza
$18.00
8" 1/2 & 1/2
13" 1/2 & 1/2
GF 10" 1/2 & 1/2
$12.50
18" 1/2 & 1/2

8" Pizza

8" Airbus
$11.50

Pepperoni, onions, beef, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, sausage, black olives, extra mozzarella

8" Jungle Jet
$11.50

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes.

8" Tweety Bird
$11.50

Chicken, onions, green peppers, bacon, cheddar blend, hellfire sauce.

8" Spartan
$11.50

Mushrooms, spinach, feta, tomatoes, white sauce.

8" Flying Pig
$11.50

Braised pork, red onions, peaches.

8" Apache
$10.50

Bacon, ham pepperoni, beef, sausage, extra mozzarella.

8" The Bro
$10.50

Beef, bacon, cheddar, pickles, special sauce.

8" Whistle Pig
$10.50

Chicken, red onions, cheddar, bbq sauce.

8" Shooting Star
$9.50

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, crushed red pepper.

8" The Pacific
$9.50

Ham, pineapple, green peppers.

8" Gulf Stream
$9.50

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.

13" Pizza

13" Airbus
$19.50

Pepperoni, onions, beef, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, sausage, black olives, extra mozzarella.

13" Jungle Jet
$19.50

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage, black olives, tomatoes.

13" Tweety Bird
$19.50

Chicken, onions, green peppers, bacon, cheddar blend, hellfire sauce.

13" Spartan
$19.50

Mushrooms, spinach, feta, tomatoes, white sauce.

13" Flying Pig
$19.50

Braised pork, red onion, peaches.

13" Apache
$18.50

Bacon, ham, pepperoni, beef, sausage, extra mozzarella.

13" The Bro
$18.50

Beef, bacon, cheddar, pickles, special sauce.

13" Whistle Pig
$18.50

Chicken, red onions, cheddar, bbq sauce.

13" Shooting Star
$15.50

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, crushed red pepper.

13" The Pacific
$15.50

Ham, pineapple, green peppers.

13" Gulf Stream
$15.50

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.

10" GF Pizza

GF 10" Airbus
$16.00

Pepperoni, onions, beef, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, sausage, black olives, extra mozzarella.

GF 10" Jungle Jet
$16.00

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes.

GF 10" Tweety Bird
$16.00

Chicken, onions, green peppers, bacon, cheddar blend, hellfire sauce.

GF 10" Spartan
$16.00

Mushrooms, spinach, feta, tomatoes, white sauce.

GF 10" Flying Pig
$16.00

Braised pork, red onion, peaches.

GF 10" Apache
$15.75

Bacon, ham, pepperoni, beef, sausage, extra mozzarella.

GF 10" The Bro
$15.75

Beef, bacon, cheddar, pickles, special sauce.

GF 10" Whistle Pig
$15.75

Chicken red onions, cheddar, bbq sauce.

GF 10" Shooting Star
$13.75

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, crushed red pepper.

GF 10" The Pacific
$13.75

Ham, pineapple, green pepper.

GF 10" Gulf Stream
$13.75

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.

18" Pizza

18" Airbus
$30.25

Pepperoni, onions, beef, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, sausage, black olive, extra mozzarella.

18" Jungle Jet
$30.25

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes.

18" Tweety Bird
$30.25

Chicken, onions, green peppers, bacon, cheddar blend, hellfire sauce.

18" Spartan
$30.25

Mushrooms, spinach, feta, tomatoes, white sauce.

18" Flying Pig
$30.25

Braised pork, red onion, peaches.

18" Apache
$28.75

Bacon, ham, pepperoni, beef, sausage, extra mozzarella.

18" The Bro
$28.75

Beef, bacon, cheddar, pickles, special sauce.

18" Whistle Pig
$28.75

Chicken, red onions, cheddar. bbq sauce.

18" Shooting Star
$23.25

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, crushed red peppers.

18" The Pacific
$23.25

Ham, pineapple, green peppers.

18" Gulf Stream
$23.25

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.

Wings, Pastas, More

Appetizers

13" Cheesy Bread Sticks
$9.50

House dough w/ cheese and garlic butter

8" Cheesy Bread Sticks
$6.50

House dough w/ cheese and garlic butter

Appetizer Trio
$14.00

4 Mozzarella Sticks 3 Stuffed Mushrooms 4 Buffalo Shrimp

Bruschetta
$10.00

Toasted bread w/ fresh mozzarella,tomatoes and balsamic glaze

Buffalo Shrimp
$9.50

Breaded shrimp w/ house buffalo

Pickle Fries
$12.00

Battered pickle spears

Fries
$5.00
Garlic Knots
$6.50

House dough sticks with garlic butter

Loaded Fries
$14.00

Fries covered w/ cheese, jalapenos and your choice of bacon or pork

Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00
Stuffed Mushrooms
$14.00

Mushrooms w/ house crab stuffing

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich
$12.00

Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Romaine, Cheddar Cheese, and a drizzle of our club dressing. Served with Fries or Pickle Fries

Italian Sub
$14.00

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone ,Red Onion ,Tomato, Romaine , Dressed with Oil and Vinegar. Served with Fries or Pickle Fries,

Meatball Sub
$14.00

House made Meatballs, Red Sauce, Mozzarella. Served with Fries Or Pickle Fries

Steak Sub
$16.00

Half a pound of shaved steak, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Topped with melted Provolone. Served with Fries or Pickle Fries.

Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta
$15.00

Grilled chicken, andouille sausage, red onion, green peppers, and fettucini tossed in our house made creole sauce.

Chicken Alfredo
$15.00

Fettucine tossed in our house made alfredo with grilled chicken.

Penne a la Vodka
$12.00

Penne, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella tossed in our house made vodka sauce.

Spaghetti and Meatballs
$13.00

Our house made meatballs served atop a bed of spaghetti and red sauce.

Wings

5 Wings
$9.00

Jumbo, fried chicken wings

10 Wings
$14.00

Jumbo, fried chicken wings

15 Wings
$19.00

Jumbo, fried chicken wings

20 Wings
$24.00

Jumbo, fried chicken wings

25 Wings
$29.00

Jumbo, fried chicken wings

50 Wings
$55.00

Jumbo, fried chicken wings

75 Wings
$76.00

Jumbo, fried chicken wings

100 Wings
$100.00

Jumbo, fried chicken wings

Salads

Add on Caeser
$3.00
Add on House
$3.00
Autumn Salad
$9.00
Autumn Salad Large
$12.00
Large Antipasto Salad
$12.00

Mixed greens, ham, pepperoni, black olives, carrots , tomatos, parmesean cheese

Large Caesar Salad
$10.00

Crisp romane, crutons, parmesean cheese

Large Greek Salad
$11.00

Mixed greens , red onions, kalamata olives, tomatos,feta cheese

Large House Salad
$9.00

Mixed greens, carrots, black olives, pepperoncini, tomatos

Small Antipasto Salad
$9.00

Mixed greens, ham, pepperoni, black olives, carrots , tomatos, parmesean cheese

Small Caesar Salad
$7.50

Crisp romane, crutons, parmesean cheese

Small Greek Salad
$8.50

Mixed greens, red onions, kalamata olives, tomatos and feta

Small House Salad
$7.00

Mixed greens, carrots, black olives, pepperoncini, tomatos

Extras

Apple Cider Vinaigrette
$1.00
Balsamic Vinaigrette
$1.00
BBQ
$1.00
Bleu Cheese
$1.00
Caesar
$1.00
Cajun Rub
$1.00
Caribbean Jerk
$1.00
Crostini
$1.00
Garlic Parm
$1.00
Greek
$1.00
Hellfire
$1.00
Honey Mustard
$1.00
Italian
$1.00
Honey Sriracha
$1.00
Korean Pepper
$1.00
Lemon Pepper
$1.00
Mango Habanero
$1.00
Old Bay
$1.00
Ranch
$1.00
Sweet Red Chili
$1.00
Thousand Island
$1.00
Buffalo

Desserts

Brownie Cake
$8.00
Molten Lava Cake
$9.00

Drinks

Beverages

Can Drink
$1.50
Sweet Tea
$2.75
Mellow Yellow
$2.75
Coke
$2.75
Diet Coke
$2.75
Coke Zero
$2.75
Sprite
$2.75
Dr.Pepper
$2.75
Lemonade
$2.75
Mtn Dew
$2.75
Fanta
$2.75
Unsweet Tea
$2.75
Liquid Death
$3.25
Club Soda
$1.00
Tonic Water
$1.00
Bottled Water
$1.50

