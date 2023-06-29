Fly Chef 6470 Spalding drive

A map showing the location of Fly Chef 6470 Spalding driveView gallery

6470 Spalding drive

Norcross, GA 30092

Food Menu

Breakfast/Brunch

Avocado toast

Avocado toast

$12.00

tripple pancake

$16.00

shrimp N grits

$16.00

chicken and waffle

$16.00

fried catfish N grits

$18.00

seafood omelet

$16.00

BLT

$12.00

chicken club

$12.00

Akara and pap

$16.00

yam and omelet

$23.50

plantains and egg sauce

$18.00

Grits stack

$16.80

beef suya tacos

$12.20

french toast

$10.00

Belgian waffle

$9.99

fresh seasonal fruit

$5.00

smoked bacon

$5.00

smoked ham

$4.00

sausage patty

$4.00

corn beef hash

$5.00

Baked beans

$4.50

plain omelet or scramble

$15.00

home fries

$6.00

steak and eggs

$20.99

kids pancake meal

$12.00

kids waffle meal

$13.00

two pancakes

$10.00

biscuits n turkeysausage gravy with eggs

$14.99

loaded potatoes

$14.00

Lunch/Dinner

Alfredo

$12.00

Amala

$5.00

assorted

$10.00

asun

$20.00

Beans (Agoyin )

$12.00

Beef

$10.00

boiled yam

$10.00

broccoli

$5.00

cabbage

$5.00

caesar salad

$9.00

carrot cake

$6.00

Catfish steak

$10.00

chicken tenders

$6.99

chicken wings 10pcs

$12.99

chicken wings 15pcs

$17.99

chicken wings 6pcs

$8.99

chocolate cake

$6.00

coleslaw

$5.00

collard greens

$5.00

cowleg

$15.00

Eba

$5.00

fried chicken

$5.00

fried plantains

$5.00

fried rice

$12.99

fried yams

$10.00

fries

$5.00

Goat

$15.00

golden fried fish

$6.99

isi ewu

$40.00

jerk chicken

$10.00

Jollof rice

$12.00

kids fries

$4.50

kids jollof

$7.00

kids spaghetti

$7.00

lambchops

$20.00

Lobster

$25.00

mac&cheese

$7.00

Mackerel meal

$10.00

mashed potatoes

$5.00

meatpie

$4.00

moimoi

$5.00

nkwobi

$25.00

oat fufu

$5.00

oxtails

$15.00

peppersoup

$20.00

popcorn shrimp

$10.00

porridge

$15.00

pounded yam

$5.00

puffpuff

$5.00

puffpuff with chocolate drizzle

$5.00

red velvet cake

$6.00

salmon meal

$10.00

shrimp meal

$10.00

snails

$35.00

snapper meal

$20.00

soup

spaghetti jollof

$10.00

spinach

$5.00

spring rolls

$9.00

steamed rice

$6.00

suya

$15.00

suya meal

$25.00

Tilapia

$15.00

turkey wings

$10.00

vanilla ice cream

$3.00

whitening meal

$10.00

whole catfish big

$40.00

whole catfish small

$25.00

Vegetable Soup

$10.00

Egusi Soup

$10.00

Afang

$15.00

Stew

$10.00

Okro soup

$10.20

Ayanase

$10.20

Gbegiri and Ewedu

$10.00

Ofe and Sala

$10.20

Ogbono

$10.00

banga

$10.00

Owo

$20.00

Black soup

$15.00

Gargen Egg Sauce

$15.00

Drinks Menu

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

Bloody Mary

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

Draft Beer

origin bottle

$15.00

origin plastic

$15.00

palm wine

$15.00

Guinness stout

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Bud light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Ginger beer

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

star

$15.00

Odogwu bitters

$20.00

Mocktails

Margarita

$7.00

Pina colada

$7.00

Chapman

$9.00

sex on the beach

$8.00

Shirley temple

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

N/A Beverage

water

$2.50

coke

$3.00

fanta

$3.00

sprite

$3.00

gingerale

$3.00

ice tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

cranberry juice

$3.50

orange juice

$3.50

Apple juice

$3.50

Malt

$5.00

red bull

$5.00

hot tea

$3.50

coffee

$3.50

Red wine

Sample Red

$8.00

Merlot

Cabernet sauvignon

Malbec

Moscato

ken wood

White wine

Sample White

$8.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Sauvignon blanc

Pinot grigio

$9.00

stella Rosa Moscato

$5.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

Absolut

Belvedere

Chopin

Ciroc

Firefly

Grey Goose

Grey Goose Citron

Jeremiah Weed

Ketel One

Well Gin

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

Gordons

Hendricks

Tanqueray

Well Rum

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Gosling'S

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Well Tequila

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Casa Noble

Corazon Reposado

Cuervo Silver

Don Julio Anejo

Patron Anejo

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Patron Xo Café

Well Whiskey

Angels Envy

Basil Hayden

Bulliet Rye

Diabolique

Jack Daniels

Jim Beam

Knob Creek

Makers 46

Makers Mark

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6470 Spalding drive, Norcross, GA 30092

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

