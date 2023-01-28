Main picView gallery

Fly N Fish Oyster Bar & Grill 2304 West Oceanfront

review star

No reviews yet

2304 West Oceanfront

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Oysters

Oyster Sampler

$22.00

Blue Points

$18.00

1/2 dozen; Virginia

Shibumis

$24.00Out of stock

Fanny Bays

$24.00

1/2 dozen; British Columbia

Oyster Shooter

$4.00

Coromandels

$22.00Out of stock

Cold Platter

$130.00Out of stock

Minter Sweet

$24.00

Kusshis

$22.00Out of stock

1/2 dozen

Kaipara

$22.00Out of stock

Kumiai

$24.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Ahi Poke

$20.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$25.00

Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Grilled Artichoke

$23.00

Coconut Shrimp

$23.00

Chef's Calamari

$19.00

Clam Steamers

$23.00

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$21.00

Mussels

$23.00

Bacon-Wrapped Scallops

$28.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Three Shrimp Tacos

$24.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Three Fish Tacos

$22.50

Chicken Tacos

$18.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Lobster Tacos

$20.00

Veggie and Avocado Tacos

$15.00

Three Veggie and Avocado Tacos

$22.00

Soup & Salads

Cup Chowder

$9.00

Bowl Chowder

$12.00

Bread Bowl Chowder

$13.00

Cup Cioppino Sauce

$9.00

Bowl Cioppino Sauce

$12.00

Traditional Caesar

$11.00

SD Caesar

$6.00

Shrimp Caesar

$31.00

Salmon Caesar

$33.00

Chicken Caesar

$23.00

House Salad

$8.00

SD House Salad

$6.00

Chicken Salad

$20.00

Berry Salad

$16.00

Newport Salad

$30.00

Watermelon Shrimp

$24.00

Watermelon Salmon

$32.00

Watermelon Chicken

$22.00

Watermelon Salad (no meat)

$16.00

Sandwiches

1/2 lb. Burger

$18.00

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Fried Shrimp

$25.00

Fisherman's Platter

$25.00

Halibut

$38.00

Salmon

$35.00

Mahi Mahi

$30.00

Sea Bass

$36.00

Swordfish

$34.00

Cioppino

$41.00

Fra Diavolo

$41.00

Saffron Bacon Risotto

$36.00

Cedar Plank Salmon

$36.00

Macadamia Halibut

$40.00

Miso Seabass

$38.00

Linguine Vongole

$28.00

Scampi

$32.00

NY Steak

$64.00

Crab Legs

$160.00

1 LB Crab Leg

$80.00

Fried Oysters

$22.00

Chicken Pasta

$28.00

Red Linguine

$20.00

Lobster Risotto

$38.00

Lobster Pasta

$36.00

Tarragon Lobster Pasta

$42.00Out of stock

Sides

Bread NC

SD Veg

$7.00

SD Rice Pilaf

$7.00

SD Cole Slaw

$7.00

SD Fries

$7.00

SD Plain Fries

$7.00

SD Salt Only Fries

$7.00

SD No Truffle Fries

$7.00

SD Scalloped Potatoes

$11.00

SD Bok Choy

$8.00

SD Green Veg

$8.00

SD Broccoli

$8.00

SD Spinach

$12.00

SD Asparagus

$12.00

SD Snap Peas

$8.00

SD Risotto

$15.00

SD Pasta

$12.00

SD Garlic Toast

$3.00

SD Chicken Breast

$12.00

SD Bacon (1 pc.)

$2.00

SD Anchovies

$5.00

SD Avocado

$2.00

SD Serranos

$1.00

SD Pico de Gallo

$3.00

SD Fruit

$8.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Single Scoop Vanilla

$4.00

Ice Cream

$10.00

BDAY Ice Cream

NA Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Seltzer Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Soda Refill

Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

SM Still Water

$5.00

SM Sparkling Water

$5.00

LG Sparkling Water

$10.00

Virgin Cocktail

$6.00

Vodka

Absolut

$14.00

Absolut Citron

$14.00

Absolut Mandarin

$14.00

Tito's

$14.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Stoli

$14.00

Chopin

$15.00

Pau

$14.00

Absolut Peppar

$14.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$28.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$28.00

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$28.00

DBL Tito's

$28.00

DBL Ketel One

$30.00

DBL Belvedere

$30.00

DBL Grey Goose

$30.00

DBL Stoli

$28.00

DBL Chopin

$30.00

DBL Pau

$28.00

DBL Absolut Peppar

$28.00

DBL Well Vodka

$20.00

Gin

Beefeater

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

209 Gin

$14.00

Nolet's

$14.00

Gray Whale

$14.00

Well Gin

$9.50

DBL Beefeater

$26.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$28.00

DBL Tanqueray

$26.00

DBL Hendricks

$28.00

DBL 209 Gin

$28.00

DBL Nolet's

$28.00

DBL Gray Whale

$28.00

DBL Well Gin

$19.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Gosling Black Seal

$13.00

Malibu

$13.00

Mount Gay

$13.00

Myers

$13.00

Sailor Jerry

$13.00

Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Silver

$26.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$26.00

DBL Gosling Black Seal

$26.00

DBL Malibu

$26.00

DBL Mount Gay

$26.00

DBL Myers

$26.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$26.00

DBL Well Rum

$20.00

Tequila

Hornitos

$14.00

Cazadores Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Silver

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$36.00

Casamigos Rep

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Herradura Anejo

$17.00

Clase Azul

$38.00

Cocijo Mezcal

$16.00

Santo Mezcal

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL Hornitos

$28.00

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$28.00

DBL Patron Silver

$30.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$32.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$30.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$34.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$72.00

DBL Casamigos Rep

$32.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$30.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$34.00

DBL Herradura Anejo

$34.00

DBL Clase Azul

$76.00

DBL Cocijo Mezcal

$32.00

DBL Santo Mezcal

$32.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$36.00

DBL Well Tequila

$20.00

Bourbon/Rye

Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Tin Cup

$13.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$16.00

Angel's Envy

$16.00

Jameson

$14.00

Wild Turkey

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Southern Comfort

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Canadian Club

$13.00

High West

$16.00

Piggyback Rye

$17.00

Whistlepig 10 yr.

$23.00

Well Bourbon

$10.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$30.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$30.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$32.00

DBL Tin Cup

$26.00

DBL Knob Creek

$32.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$32.00

DBL Crown Royal

$28.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$32.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$32.00

DBL Jameson

$28.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$28.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$30.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$26.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$30.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$26.00

DBL Canadian Club

$26.00

DBL High West

$32.00

DBL Piggyback Rye

$34.00

DBL Whistlepig 10 yr.

$46.00

DBL Well Bourbon

$20.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Dewars

$13.00

Glenlivet 12 yr.

$16.00

Glenlivet 18 yr.

$21.00

Johnny Walker Blk

$14.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$40.00

Macallan 12 yr.

$16.00

Oban 14 yr.

$17.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr.

$15.00

Cutty Sark

$10.00

Laphroiag

$16.00

Well Scotch

$10.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$28.00

DBL Dewars

$26.00

DBL Glenlivet 12 yr.

$32.00

DBL Glenlivet 18 yr.

$42.00

DBL Johnny Walker Blk

$28.00

DBL Johnny Walker Blue

$80.00

DBL Macallan 12 yr.

$32.00

DBL Oban 14 yr.

$34.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12 yr.

$30.00

DBL Cutty Sark

$20.00

DBL Laphroaig

$32.00

DBL Well Scotch

$20.00

Brandy/Cognac

Remy VSOP

$15.00

Martel VS

$14.00

Well Brandy

$10.00

DBL Remy VSOP

$30.00

DBL Martell VS

$28.00

DBL Well Brandy

$20.00

Cordials

Amaretto di Sarano

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Baileys

$13.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Midori

$13.00

Blue Curacao

$10.00

Fireball

$13.00

Sambuca

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$13.00

Jagermeister

$13.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Gran Marnier

$15.00

Creme de Menthe

$10.00

St. Germain

$14.00

Chambord

$14.00

Tia Maria

$13.00

Apple Pucker

$10.00

Tuaca

$13.00

Peach Schnapps

$10.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$10.00

Creme de Cacao

$10.00

Aperol

$14.00

DBL Amaretto di Saronno

$28.00

DBL Aperol

$28.00

DBL Apple Pucker

$20.00

DBL Baileys

$26.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$20.00

DBL Butterscotch Schnapps

$20.00

DBL Campari

$28.00

DBL Chambord

$28.00

DBL Cointreau

$28.00

DBL Creme de Cacao

$20.00

DBL Creme de Menthe

$20.00

DBL Drambuie

$28.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$26.00

DBL Fireball

$26.00

DBL Frangelico

$28.00

DBL Gran Marnier

$30.00

DBL Green Chartreuse

$28.00

DBL Jagermeister

$26.00

DBL Kahlua

$26.00

DBL Midori

$26.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$20.00

DBL Sambuca

$26.00

DBL St. Germain

$28.00

DBL Tia Maria

$26.00

DBL Tuaca

$26.00

Beer

DR Estrella Jalisco

$7.00

DR Bud Light

$6.00

DR Stella

$8.00

DR Chronic Amber

$7.00

DR Mango Cart

$7.00

DR Orderville IPA

$9.00

BT Bud

$6.00

BT Coors Light

$6.00

BT Corona

$7.00

BT Cider

$8.00

BT Heineken

$6.00

CAN Guiness

$8.00

BT Michelob Ultra

$6.00

BT NA Heineken

$6.00

FNF Signature Cocktails

FNF Blue Hawaiian

$15.00

FNF Paloma

$16.00

FNF Pomtini

$16.00

FNF Manhattan

$16.00

FNF Prickly Pear Margarita

$16.00

Newport Rita

$16.00

FNF Chopin California

$16.00

FNF Paradise

$16.00

FNF Mai Tai

$15.00

FNF Sangria

$12.00

FNF Sunset

$16.00

23rd Spicy Rita

$16.00

FNF Irish Coffee

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

FNF Skinny Colada

$14.00

FNF Whisky Smash

$15.00

FNF Bloody Mary

$15.00

Cocktails A - G

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Cape Cod

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

B-52

$14.00

Apple Martini

$15.00

Gibson

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Black Russian

$13.00

Gin Rickey

$13.00

Buttery Nipple

$13.00

Cactus Cooler

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$13.00

Chi Chi Colada

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Fuzzy Navel

$13.00

Bay Breeze

$13.00

Cosmo

$15.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Brandy Alexander

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Grasshopper

$13.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Gin Fizz

$13.00

Cocktails H - Q

Hurricane

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Mojito

$13.00

Jager Bomb

$13.00

Keoke Coffee

$13.00

Nutty Irishman

$14.00

Kamikaze

$13.00

LIT Top Shelf

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Kir Royale

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Lynch Lemonade

$13.00

Purple Hooter

$13.00

Long Island IT

$14.00

Long Beach IT

$14.00

Madras

$13.00

Mind Eraser

$13.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Presbyterian

$10.00

Orgasm

$13.00

Quaalude

$13.00

Cocktails R - Z

Ramos Fizz

$14.00

Rusty Nail

$14.00

White Russian

$13.00

Rum Runner

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Salty Dog

$13.00

Sex on the Beach

$13.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Surfer on Acid

$13.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$14.00

Vesper

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Rob Roy

$13.25

Redheaded Slut

$13.00

Singapore Sling

$13.00

Glass Wines

GL Ste Michelle Chard

$12.00

GL Frank Family Chard

$18.00

GL Stag's Leap Chard

$18.00

GL Ferrari Carano Chard

$14.00

GL Benziger SB

$12.00

GL Oyster Bay SB

$12.00

GL Santa cristina PG

$12.00

GL Acrobat PG

$12.00

GL Riesling

$12.00

GL Listel Rose

$12.00

GL Seaglass PN

$12.00

GL J.J. PN

$18.00

GL Unshackled

$15.00

GL Serial Cab

$12.00

GL R. Strong Cab

$14.00

GL Justin Cab

$18.00

GL Sandeman Port

$12.00

GL Graham's Port

$12.00

Bottle Wines

BT Ste Michelle Chard

$40.00

BT Frank Family Chard

$62.00

BT Ferrari Carano

$48.00

BT Stag's Leap Chard

$62.00

BT Patz & Hall Chard

$65.00

BT Mer Soleil Chard

$65.00

BT Flowers Chard

$90.00

BT Cakebread Chard

$90.00

BT Oyster Bay SB

$40.00

BT Benziger SB

$40.00

BT H. Bourgeois Sancerre

$68.00

BT Acrobat PG

$40.00

BT Santa Cristina PG

$40.00

BT Riesling

$40.00

BT Cana Albarino

$48.00

BT Soave Clasico

$48.00

BT Listel Rose

$40.00

BT Seaglass PN

$40.00

BT J.J. PN

$62.00

BT Gary Farrell PN

$85.00

BT Failla PN

$90.00

BT Flowers PN

$95.00

BT Serial Cab

$40.00

BT Justin Cab

$62.00

BT R. Strong Cab

$48.00

BT Heitz Cab

$95.00

BT Jordan Cab

$95.00

BT St. Francis Merlot

$38.00

BT Brown Red Blend

$55.00

BT Unshackled

$50.00

BT Margerum M5 Blend

$65.00

Corkage

$20.00

Sparkling Wine

GL Poema Cava

$12.00

Mionetto

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

BT Poema Cava

$40.00

BT Nicolas Feuillatte

$75.00

BT N. Feuillatte Rose

$150.00

BT Perrier Jouet

$95.00

BT Dom Perignon

$255.00

GL Feuillatte Champagne

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for joining us! See you soon!

Location

2304 West Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mutt Lynch's - 2300 W Oceanfront
orange star4.2 • 373
2300 W Oceanfront Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Tru Bowl Superfood Bar - Newport Beach
orange starNo Reviews
2233 W. Balboa Blvd #109 Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Stag Bar - 121 Mc Fadden Place
orange starNo Reviews
121 Mc Fadden Place Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Il Farro
orange starNo Reviews
111 21st Pl Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Dory Deli - 2108 West Oceanfront
orange starNo Reviews
2108 West Oceanfront Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Rockin Baja Lobster Cantina and Grill--Newport
orange starNo Reviews
2104 West Oceanfront Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newport Beach

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
orange star4.2 • 6,748
3010 Lafayette Avenue Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
orange star4.2 • 4,455
800 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
orange star4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Ten Asian Bistro - 4647 MacArthur, Ten
orange star4.4 • 3,394
4647 MacArthur Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Billy's at the Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,275
2751 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Fable & Spirit
orange star4.5 • 2,760
3441 Via Lido Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport Beach
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
No reviews yet
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston