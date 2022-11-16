Mana Thai 510 Third Ave
510 Third Ave
Longmont, CO 80220
Appetizer
Crispy Spring Rolls
Shredded sweet potato, carrots, and cabbage with glass noodles rolled in a wheat spring roll paper and deep-fried (2pcs)
Cream Cheese Wontons
Regular or Vegan cream cheese, carrots, yellow onion, and green onions stuffed in wonton skin and deep-fried (5pcs)
Edamame
Fresh Spring Rolls
Steamed Rice paper, mint, iceberg and leaf lettuce, carrots, rice noodles, bean sprouts, and tofu, perfectly rolled and served with peanut sauce (2pcs)
Fried Tofu
Firm tofu deep-fried and served with sweet chili sauce and peanuts (10 pcs)
Fried Gyoza
Deep-fried potstickers with the bold, balanced, flavor of ginger, garlic, and umami. Stuffed with a blend of cabbage, carrots, tofu, green onion, potato, and mung bean vermicelli. Vegan.
Grilled Thai Sausage
Thai style chicken sausage (2 pcs) seasoned with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, and ginger
Salad
Papaya Salad
Thailand's most famous salad. Green papaya, cherry tomatoes, carrots and green beans with lime juice and a soy, tamarind based dressing.
Namtok Salad
Cilantro, red onions, green onions, and lime based dressing with grilled steak, pork, or tofu. Served on a bed of lettuce
Yam Woon Sen
Glass noodle, yellow onions, green onions, tomatoes, and a lime based dressing with ground pork, ground, chicken, tofu, or double veggies
Tea Leaf Salad
A Burmese specialty with pickled tea leaf, fried garlic and beans, cabbage, and cherry tomatoes
Laap
A minced meat salad Northeast Thailand and Laos mixed with roasted ground rice, cilantro, red onions, and green onions.
Noodles
Pad Thai
Thai rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts, shredded carrots, green onions, ground peanut, and your choice of protein.
Drunken Noodles
Wide rice noodles stir-fried in our signature sauce, chili sauce, egg, bell peppers, cabbage, tomato, and basil.
Pad See Ew
Wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot, collard, in our famous stir-fry sauce.
Pad Woon Sen
Rice vermicelli (Glass Noodles) stir-fried with egg, mushrooms, tomatoes, cabbage, and onion.
Pad Sriracha
Sriracha lovers rejoice! Sriracha and our stir-fry sauce with egg, cabbage, tomato, broccoli and gailan.
Rad Na
Made with stir-fried wide rice noodles . The dish is then covered in a Thai style gravy with egg, carrot, mushroom, broccoli, and gailan. Cannot be made Gluten Free
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, yellow and green onion, tomato, gailan, broccoli, carrot, and choice of protein. Vegan comes with Tofu and no egg
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, pineapple, cashews, raisins, bell peppers, and onions with your choice of protein. Vegan comes with Tofu and no egg
Basil Fried RIce
Fried rice with egg, Thai Basil, bell peppers, broccoli, yellow and green onion, and choice of protein. Vegan comes with Tofu and no egg
Cashew Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, cashews, bell peppers, onions, carrots, and choice of protein. Vegan comes with Tofu and no egg
Crab Fried Rice
Fried rice with fresh crab, green and yellow onions
Olive Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, black olives, cashews, onions, choice of protein. Vegan comes with Tofu and no egg
Sriracha Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg our stir-fry sauce, sriracha, cabbage, tomato, onion, and broccoli. Vegan comes with Tofu and no egg
Egg Fried Rice
Curry
Green Curry
Curry with coconut milk, Thai eggplant, Thai basil, bamboo shoots, green bean, and bell peppers
Panang Curry
Curry with coconut milk, bell peppers, lime leaves, green beans, carrots, and choice of protein.
Massaman Curry
A mild curry with potato, onions, hints of cardamon and cinnamon, with your choice of protein
Red Curry
Red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, Thai Eggplant, green beans, basil leaves
Pineapple Curry
Our red curry perfectly altered with the sweetness of pineapple and loaded with veggies and choice of protein
Jungle Curry
The coconut milk-less curry packed with an array of vegetables and flavor
Soup
Tom Kha
Coconut milk soup with galanga root, kaffir lime, lemongrass, mushroom, cabbage, with your chocice of tofu, chicken, or shrimp
Tom Yum
Lemongrass, kaffir lime, mushrooms and tomatoes in a spicy chili broth. Choose tofu, shrimp or chicken
Khao Soi
A mild curry with wonton noodles garnished with red onions, pickled mustard greens, bean beans, chili, and choice of protein
Kuai Tiao
Thai's favorite noodle soup. With rice noodles, sprouts, cilantro, and green onion