Mana Thai 510 Third Ave

510 Third Ave

Longmont, CO 80220

Appetizer

Crispy Spring Rolls

$6.99

Shredded sweet potato, carrots, and cabbage with glass noodles rolled in a wheat spring roll paper and deep-fried (2pcs)

Cream Cheese Wontons

$8.99

Regular or Vegan cream cheese, carrots, yellow onion, and green onions stuffed in wonton skin and deep-fried (5pcs)

Edamame

$5.99
Fresh Spring Rolls

$8.99

Steamed Rice paper, mint, iceberg and leaf lettuce, carrots, rice noodles, bean sprouts, and tofu, perfectly rolled and served with peanut sauce (2pcs)

Fried Tofu

$6.99

Firm tofu deep-fried and served with sweet chili sauce and peanuts (10 pcs)

Fried Gyoza

$7.99

Deep-fried potstickers with the bold, balanced, flavor of ginger, garlic, and umami. Stuffed with a blend of cabbage, carrots, tofu, green onion, potato, and mung bean vermicelli. Vegan.

Grilled Thai Sausage

$8.99

Thai style chicken sausage (2 pcs) seasoned with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, and ginger

Salad

Papaya Salad

$14.99

Thailand's most famous salad. Green papaya, cherry tomatoes, carrots and green beans with lime juice and a soy, tamarind based dressing.

Namtok Salad

$14.99

Cilantro, red onions, green onions, and lime based dressing with grilled steak, pork, or tofu. Served on a bed of lettuce

Yam Woon Sen

$14.99

Glass noodle, yellow onions, green onions, tomatoes, and a lime based dressing with ground pork, ground, chicken, tofu, or double veggies

Tea Leaf Salad

$14.99

A Burmese specialty with pickled tea leaf, fried garlic and beans, cabbage, and cherry tomatoes

Laap

$15.99

A minced meat salad Northeast Thailand and Laos mixed with roasted ground rice, cilantro, red onions, and green onions.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.99

Thai rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts, shredded carrots, green onions, ground peanut, and your choice of protein.

Drunken Noodles

$14.99

Wide rice noodles stir-fried in our signature sauce, chili sauce, egg, bell peppers, cabbage, tomato, and basil.

Pad See Ew

$14.99

Wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot, collard, in our famous stir-fry sauce.

Pad Woon Sen

$14.99

Rice vermicelli (Glass Noodles) stir-fried with egg, mushrooms, tomatoes, cabbage, and onion.

Pad Sriracha

$14.99

Sriracha lovers rejoice! Sriracha and our stir-fry sauce with egg, cabbage, tomato, broccoli and gailan.

Rad Na

$15.99

Made with stir-fried wide rice noodles . The dish is then covered in a Thai style gravy with egg, carrot, mushroom, broccoli, and gailan. Cannot be made Gluten Free

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$14.99

Fried rice with egg, yellow and green onion, tomato, gailan, broccoli, carrot, and choice of protein. Vegan comes with Tofu and no egg

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.99

Fried rice with egg, pineapple, cashews, raisins, bell peppers, and onions with your choice of protein. Vegan comes with Tofu and no egg

Basil Fried RIce

$14.99

Fried rice with egg, Thai Basil, bell peppers, broccoli, yellow and green onion, and choice of protein. Vegan comes with Tofu and no egg

Cashew Fried Rice

$14.99

Fried rice with egg, cashews, bell peppers, onions, carrots, and choice of protein. Vegan comes with Tofu and no egg

Crab Fried Rice

$18.99

Fried rice with fresh crab, green and yellow onions

Olive Fried Rice

$14.99

Fried rice with egg, black olives, cashews, onions, choice of protein. Vegan comes with Tofu and no egg

Sriracha Fried Rice

$14.99

Fried rice with egg our stir-fry sauce, sriracha, cabbage, tomato, onion, and broccoli. Vegan comes with Tofu and no egg

Egg Fried Rice

$5.99

Curry

Green Curry

$14.99

Curry with coconut milk, Thai eggplant, Thai basil, bamboo shoots, green bean, and bell peppers

Panang Curry

$14.99

Curry with coconut milk, bell peppers, lime leaves, green beans, carrots, and choice of protein.

Massaman Curry

$14.99

A mild curry with potato, onions, hints of cardamon and cinnamon, with your choice of protein

Red Curry

$14.99

Red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, Thai Eggplant, green beans, basil leaves

Pineapple Curry

$14.99

Our red curry perfectly altered with the sweetness of pineapple and loaded with veggies and choice of protein

Jungle Curry

$15.99

The coconut milk-less curry packed with an array of vegetables and flavor

Soup

Tom Kha

Coconut milk soup with galanga root, kaffir lime, lemongrass, mushroom, cabbage, with your chocice of tofu, chicken, or shrimp

Tom Yum

Lemongrass, kaffir lime, mushrooms and tomatoes in a spicy chili broth. Choose tofu, shrimp or chicken

Khao Soi

$15.99Out of stock

A mild curry with wonton noodles garnished with red onions, pickled mustard greens, bean beans, chili, and choice of protein

Kuai Tiao

$14.99

Thai's favorite noodle soup. With rice noodles, sprouts, cilantro, and green onion

Stir-fry

Thai Sesame

$14.99
Sweet and Sour

$14.99
Cashew

$14.99
Thai Basil

$14.99
Thai Eggplant

$14.99
Chinese Eggplant

$14.99
Mixed Vegetable

$14.99
Broccoli

$13.99

Dessert

Mango with Coconut Sticky RIce

$8.99

Coconut milk infused sticky rice with fresh mango and sweet coconut cream on top

Lychee with Coconut Sticky Rice

$7.99

Coconut milk infused sticky rice with lychee and sweet coconut cream on top

Extras

Extra Jasmine Rice

$2.99
Extra Peanut Sauce

$1.99
Extra Prik Nam Pla (Chili Fish Sauce)

$1.99Out of stock
Extra Plum Sauce

$1.49
Extra Nam Chim

$1.99Out of stock
Extra Sriracha

$1.49

Extra Brown Rice

$3.99

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$4.99
Thai Iced Green Tea

$4.99
Thai Iced Coffee

$4.99
Three Kings Kombucha

$4.99
Babe Craft Kombucha

$6.99

