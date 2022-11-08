Flybird - Tiburon 1 Blackfield Drive

A map showing the location of Flybird - Tiburon 1 Blackfield DriveView gallery
Chicken
Salad
Sandwiches

Flybird - Tiburon

review star

No reviews yet

1 Blackfield Drive

Tiburon, CA 94920

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
The Classic
Jalisco Chopped

Sandwiches

The Classic

The Classic

$16.62

cabbage and carrot slaw, house ranch, and bread and butter pickles

The Hot

The Hot

$16.62

Mashup of Nashville & buffalo style, cabbage and carrot slaw, first class sauce, and bread and butter pickles

Seoul Food

Seoul Food

$16.62

asian slaw, pickled daikon, shiso, sesame mayo, and gochujang pepper sauce

Mexico City

Mexico City

$16.62

black bean, avocado, cabbage slaw, pickled radish, cotija cheese and chipotle aioli

Salads

Flybird Caesar

Flybird Caesar

$15.55

Flybird lettuce, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, avocado, caesar dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.

Greek Isles

Greek Isles

$15.55

Flybird lettuce, toybox tomatoes, red onion, crispy eggplant, olives, feta, and creamy greek dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.

Jalisco Chopped

Jalisco Chopped

$15.55

Flybird lettuce, avocado, radish, black beans, corn, pepitas, cotija, lime green goddess dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.

The Hollywood

The Hollywood

$15.55

Flybird lettuce, cherry tomato, bacon, blue cheese, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, corn, and red-wine vinaigrette. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.

The Chinatown

The Chinatown

$15.55

Flybird lettuce, sesame cabbage slaw, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, sesame sticks, cilantro, chives, sesame vinaigrette

Rotisserie

Whole Bird A la Carte

Whole Bird A la Carte

$20.33
Half Bird A la Carte

Half Bird A la Carte

$11.00
Family Meal

Family Meal

$40.00

Extras

Beyond Chicken Strips

Beyond Chicken Strips

$11.08

6 Crispy vegan tenders that will satisfy your craving for snack without the guilt of meat. Comes with your choice of sauce.

Bone Broth

Bone Broth

$5.54
Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$6.47
Fries

Fries

$5.54

Comes with First Class dipping sauce

Porcini Fries

Porcini Fries

$6.47

Porcini seasoned fries served with roasted garlic goat cheese sauce

Matzoh Ball Soup

Matzoh Ball Soup

$7.40+
Potato Drippings Mix

Potato Drippings Mix

$5.54
Side Chicken

Side Chicken

$6.47

5 oz fried and sliced breast with choice of sauce

Side Classic Slaw

Side Classic Slaw

$4.61
Side Spicy Slaw

Side Spicy Slaw

$4.61

Side Pickles

$0.50
Side Sweet Potato w/ 1st Class

Side Sweet Potato w/ 1st Class

$5.54

Jet Fuel Bottle

$7.00

B&B

$1.00

Sauces

Side First Class Sauce

Side First Class Sauce

$0.92
Side House Ranch

Side House Ranch

$0.92
Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$0.92
Side Gochujang

Side Gochujang

$0.92
Side Chimichurri

Side Chimichurri

$0.92
Side Chipotle Mayo

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.92
Side Buffalo

Side Buffalo

$0.92

Side Garlic Goat Cheese

$0.92

Side BBQ

$0.92

Sesame Mayo

$0.92

Wings

6 Piece

6 Piece

$9.00
12 Piece

12 Piece

$16.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$6.47
Mini Bun

Mini Bun

$7.40
Caesarito

Caesarito

$8.32

Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coke Diet

$2.50

Coke Can

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75
Kombucha, Ginger

Kombucha, Ginger

$4.50
Kombucha, Pinot Sage

Kombucha, Pinot Sage

$4.50

Lemonade

$2.75
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Water

Water

$2.00

Alcoholic Drinks

You must be 21 to purchase alcoholic drinks.

Far West Nü Cider

$7.00

Fort Point "KSA"

$7.00

Lost Coast "Great White"

$7.00

Marin Brewing "Mt. Tam"

$7.00

Societe "The Pupil"

$7.00

Revision "Disco Ninja"

$7.00

Altimont "Kaptain Kush"

$7.00

Athletic "Run Wild" Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Peregrine Purple Hawk Cabernet

$7.00

Viña Aljibes Rose

$7.00
Tipp Rambler Sparkling Rose

Tipp Rambler Sparkling Rose

$7.00

ABV: 12.5% Size: 187mL Tipp Rambler Sparkling Rosé is made from 100% Pinot Noir from the celebrated California appellations of Russian River Valley and Carneros. Dry, fresh raspberries, bubbles!

Chardonnay/ Sauv Blanc

$7.00

merch

Hat

Hat

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
International versions of chicken sandwiches and salads. We offer grilled, rotisserie, and fried chicken as well as vegetarian options.

1 Blackfield Drive, Tiburon, CA 94920

