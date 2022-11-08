Chicken
Salad
Sandwiches
Flybird - Tiburon 1 Blackfield Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
International versions of chicken sandwiches and salads. We offer grilled, rotisserie, and fried chicken as well as vegetarian options.
Location
1 Blackfield Drive, Tiburon, CA 94920
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Burma Superstar | SF2BAY - Mill Valley
No Reviews
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurant
Lavash | SF2BAY - Mill Valley
No Reviews
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurant