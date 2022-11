HolyCraft Harajuku Girl Yuzu Lager

$6.00

ABV: 5% Size: 12 oz Considered nontraditional and rebellious, the Harajuku Girl is an iconic element of the Japanese Culture. A paradoxical harmony that embodies the best of East and West is captured in this beer. Enjoy this crisp and refreshing Japanese style lager brewed with rice, Sorachi Ace hops and imported yuzu.