Flyin' Pig 13560 Waterford Place
1,080 Reviews
$$
13560 Waterford Place
Midlothian, VA 23112
Appetizers
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
Crispy Egg Rolls stuffed with Cheese Steak and Sauteed Onions, served with house made Queso Dip
Smoked Jalapeno Poppers
Cream Cheese blend, bacon wrapped, Peppercorn Ranch Dip
Barbecue Sliders (3)
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken, Pineapple Cole Slaw
House Made Queso Dip
Served with hand cut tortilla chips
Wings
(5) Smoked Wings
Crispy Smoked Wings tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces
(10) Smoked Wings
Crispy Smoked Wings tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces
(15) Smoked Wings
Crispy Smoked Wings tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces
(20) Smoked Wings
(5) Grilled Wings
Hickory Smoked Wings tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces and finished on the Chargrill
(10) Grilled Wings
Hickory Smoked Wings tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces and finished on the Chargrill
(15) Grilled Wings
Hickory Smoked Wings tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces and finished on the Chargrill
(20) Grilled Wings
(7) Boneless Wings
Hand Breaded all natural Chicken, lightly fried and tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces
(12) Boneless Wings
Hand Breaded all natural Chicken, lightly fried and tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces
Burgers & Sandwiches
Smoked Barbecue Sandwich
House Smoked Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken, small Pineapple Cole Slaw
Jalapeno Barbecue Sandwich
House Smoked Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken, topped with two Jalapeno Poppers, Peppercorn Ranch Dressing
Cheeseburger
Certified Angus Beef, melted American Cheese
BLT Burger
Certified Angus Beef, double Bacon, melted American Cheese
Plain Hamburger
Entrees
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Plate
Served with small Pineapple Cole Slaw and two sides
Hickory Smoked Pulled Chicken Plate
Served with small Pineapple Cole Slaw and two sides
Double Plate
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork and Pulled Chicken, small Pineapple Cole Slaw, two sides
1/2 Grilled Ribs
Served with Pinapple Cole Slaw and two sides
Grilled Ribs - Full Rack
Served with Pinapple Cole Slaw and two sides
Barbecue Taster for Two
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, and Half Rack of Ribs, served with two sides
Pork Barbecue Tacos (2)
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Southern Cane Sauce, one side
Chicken Barbecue Tacos (2)
Hickory Smoked Pulled Chicken, Cole Slaw, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Southern Cane Sauce, one side
The Bruce Combo
House Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich, small Cole Slaw, and a "Side" of Six Wings
The Game Day Combo
Choice of one (1) of our Signature Burgers and a "Side" of Six Wings
Kids Meal
Desserts
To-Go Salads
Sides
Soft Drinks
Water
Club Soda
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Mr. Pibb
Barqs Root Beer
Coke Zero
Coke
Cherry Coke
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Fresh Squeezed Limeade
Cherry Limeade
Shirley Temple
Lemonade/Limeade Refill
Organic Milk
Apple Juice
Coffee
Arnold Palmer
Full Can Redbull
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Catering/Meal Deals
Meal Deal For 2
1/2 Pound Pork or Chicken, 1 Pound of a side, 4 ounces of Coleslaw, and 2 Buns
Meal Deal For 2 - Brisket
1/2 Pound Brisket, 1 Pound of Side, 4 Ounces Coleslaw, 2 Buns
Meal Deal for 4
1 Pound Pork or Chicken, 2 Pounds of 1 Side or 1 Pound of 2 Sides, 1/2 Pound Coleslaw, 4 Buns
Meal Deal for 4 Brisket
1 Pound Brisket, 2 Pounds of 1 Side or 1 Pound of 2 Sides, 1/2 Pound Coleslaw, 4 Buns
(c) Pound of Brisket
(c) Pound of Pulled Chicken
(c) Pound Queso
(c) Pound Salad Dressing
(c) Pound Bacon and Blue Potato Salad
(c) Pound BBQ Baked Beans
(c) Pound Pineapple Coleslaw
(c) Pound Mac N Cheese
(c) 1/2 Pound Brisket
(c) 1/2 Pound Pulled Chicken
(c) 1/2 Pound Pork
(c) 1/2 Pound BBQ Baked Beans
(c) 1/2 Pound Bacon and Blue Potato Salad
(c) 1/2 Pound Pineapple Coleslaw
(c) 1/2 Pound Mac N Cheese
(c) 1/2 Pan House Salad
(c) Buns Each
(c) 10 Buns
(c) 20 Buns
(c) Slider Bun Each
(c) 10 Jalepeno Poppers
(c) 10 Chicken Tenders
(c) 12 Hushpuppies
(c) Pulled Chicken Sandwich Solo
(c) Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo
(c) Full Rack of Ribs Solo
(c) 1/2 Rack of Ribs Solo
(c) Whole Brown Butter Apple Cake
(c) Muffins - 2
(c) Quart of Crutons
(c) Quart of Candied Pecans
(c) Bottle of Dressing
(c) Bottle of Sauce
(c) Bottle of Red Pepper Jelly
(c) Gallon Lemonade
(c) Gallon Limeade
(c) Gallon Sweet Tea
(c) Gallon Unsweet Tea
(c) Chaffing/Sterno Set (Disposable)
(c) Sternos Each
(c) Tongs/Spoons
(c) Cutlery/Plates
(c) Labor per Hour
Standard Catering Package
Egg Rolls Ala Carte
Full Pan House Salad
Pound of Buffalo Chicken Dip
Extras
(Extra) 2 Oz Dressing
(Extra) 4 Oz Dressing
(Extra) 4 Oz Pork
(Extra) 4 Oz Pull Chicken
(Extra) 4 Oz Burnt Ends
(Extra) 4 Oz Queso
(Extras) Celery
(Extras) Eggs
(Extras) Bacon Crumbles
(Extras) Bacon Strips (2)
(Extras) Blue Cheese Crumbles
(Extras) Bun
(Extras) Butter
(Extras) Cherry Tomatos
(Extras) Chips
(Extras) Corn
(Extras) Cranberries
(Extras) Creams
(Extras) Croutons
(Extras) Cucumbers
(Extras) Fried Pickles (2)
(Extras) Fried Shrimp (7)
(Extras) Grilled Shrimp (7)
(Extras) Goat Cheese
(Extras) Honey Butter
(Extras) Sliced Jalepenos
(Extras) Jalepeno Poppers (2)
(Extras) Mayo
(Extras) Onion Straws
(Extras) Pecans
(Extras) Pico
(Extras) Fried Shimp (1)
(Extras) Grilled Shimp (1)
(Extras) Red Onion
(Extras) Scoop of Ice Cream
(Extras) Shrimp Sauce
(Extras) 4 Oz Slaw
(Extras) Sour Cream
(Extras) Syrup
(Extras) 2oz Shredded Cheese
(Extras) 1 Grilled Tender
(Extras) 1 Fried Tender
(Extras) Waffles Solo
(Extras) Breakfast Sandwich - Staff
(Extras) Brisket Burnt End Taco Solo
(Extras) Chicken BBQ Taco Solo
(Extras) Pork BBQ Taco Solo
(Extras) Grilled Sriracha Shrimp Taco Solo
(Extras) Fried Sriracha Shrimp Taco Solo
(Extras) Fried Buffalo Chicken Taco Solo
(Extras) Fried Chicken and Queso Taco Solo
Gift Cards/Open Items
Liquor
Well Vodka- Single
Absolute- Single
Grey Goose- Single
Ketel One- Single
Pinacle Whipped- Single
Smirnoff Orange- Single
Smirnoff Rasberry- Single
Smirnoff Vanilla- Single
Stoli- Single
Tito's- Single
Well Vodka- Dbl
Absolute- Dbl
Grey Goose- Dbl
Ketel One- Dbl
Pinacle Whipped- Dbl
Smirnoff Orange- Dbl
Smirnoff Rasberry- Dbl
Smirnoff Vanilla- Dbl
Stoli- Dbl
Tito's- Dbl
Well Gin- Single
Bombay Saphire- Single
Tangueray- Single
Bombay Dry Gin
Well Gin- Dbl
Bombay Saphire- Dbl
Tangueray- Dbl
Bombay Dry Gin - Dbl
Well Rum- Single
Bacardi Superior- Single
Captain Morgan- Single
Gosling Dark Rum- Single
Malibu- Single
Well Rum- Dbl
Bacardi Superior- Dbl
Captain Morgan- Dbl
Gosling Dark Rum- Dbl
Malibu- Dbl
Well Tequila- Single
Espolon Blanco- Single
Lunazul Blanco- Single
Patron Silver- Single
1800 Reposado- Single
Well Tequila- Dbl
Espolon Blanco- Dbl
Lunazul Blanco- Dbl
Patron Silver- Dbl
1800 Reposado- Dbl
Well Whiskey- Single
Crown Royal- Single
Fireball- Single
Jameson- Single
Jim Beam- Single
Larceny- Single
Makers Mark- Single
Knobb Creek- Single
Seagrams 7- Single
Skrewball- Single
Woodford- Single
Bulleit- Single
Tullamore Dew
Jack Daniels- Single
Old Forester - Single
Well Whiskey- Dbl
Crown Royal- Dbl
Fireball- Dbl
Jack Daniels- Dbl
Jameson- Dbl
Jim Beam- Dbl
Larceny- Dbl
Makers Mark- Dbl
Knobb Creek- Dbl
Seagrams 7- Dbl
Skrewball- Dbl
Woodford- Dbl
Bulleit- Dbl
Tullamore Dew - Dbl
Old Forester - Dbl
Well Scotch- Single
Johnny Walker Black- Single
Dewars White Label- Single
Johnny Walker Red - Single
Well Scotch- Dbl
Johnny Walker Black- Dbl
Dewars White Label- Dbl
Johnny Walker Red-Dbl
Amaretto- Single
Cointreau- Single
Disaronna Amaretto- Single
Frangelico- Single
Grand Marnier- Single
Grand Marnier Raz Peach- Single
Ryans Irish Cream- Single
Jager- Single
Kahlua- Single
Rumple- Single
Southern Comfort- Single
E and J Brandy- Single
Peach Shnapps- Single
Amaretto- Dbl
Cointreau- Dbl
Disaronna Amaretto- Dbl
Frangelico- Dbl
Grand Marnier- Dbl
Grand Marnier Raz Peach- Dbl
Ryans Irish Cream- Dbl
Jager- Dbl
Kahlua- Dbl
Rumple- Dbl
Southern Comfort- Dbl
E and J Brandy- Dbl
Peach Shnapps- Dbl
Bottled Beer
(Btl) Amstel Light
(Btl) Bud Light
(Btl) Budweiser
(Btl) Barrits
(Btl) Coors Light
(Btl) Corona Light
(Btl) Corona Extra
(Btl) Heineken
(Btl) Miller Light
(Btl) St. Pauli Girl N.A.
(Btl) Stella Artois
(Btl) Ultra
(Btl) White Claw Black Cherry
(Btl) Yuengling
(Can) Guiness
(Btl) Yuengling Flight
Draft Beer
(16oz) Alewerks Superb
(160z) Alewerks Pumpkin Ale
(16oz) Allagash White
(16oz) Bells 2 Hearted
(16oz) Blue Moon
(16oz) Blue Mountain Full Nelson
(16oz) Bold Rock
(16oz) Bud Light
(16oz) COTU Pocohoptus
(16oz) Dark Hallow
(16oz) Devils Backbone Vienna Lager
(16oz) Dogfish Hazy-O
(16oz) Falcon Smash
(16oz) Founders All Day
(16oz) Hardywood Singel
(16oz) Midnight Rockville Red
(16oz) Midnight Not My Job
(16oz) Miller Lite
(16oz) Modelo
(16oz) Hazy Little Thing
(16oz) Hardywood Gingerbread Stout
(160z) Headspace
(16oz) Bourbon Biggie S'mores
(16oz) Choosey Mother PB porter
(16oz) Big Little Thing
(16oz) VBC Free Verse
(16oz) VD Juicy Haze
(16oz) 60 Minute IPA
(16oz) SeaQuench Ale
(16oz) Shocktop
(16oz) Blue Mountain Oktoberfest
(16oz) Mystery Brown Ale
(16oz) El Duderino (NO HAPPY HOUR!!!!)
(BB) Alewerks Superb- 25oz
(BB) Alewerks Pumpkin Ale- 25oz
(BB) Allagash White- 25oz
(BB) Bells 2 Hearted- 25oz
(BB) Blue Moon- 25oz
(BB) Blue Mountain Full Nelson- 25oz
(BB) Bold Rock- 25oz
(BB) Bud Light- 25oz
(BB) COTU Pocohoptus- 25oz
(BB) Dark Hallow - 25oz
(BB) Devils Backbone Vienna Lager- 25oz
(BB) Dogfish Hazy-O - 25oz
(BB) Falcon Smash- 25oz
(BB) Founders All Day- 25oz
(BB) Hardywood Singel- 25oz
(BB) Midnight Rockville Red- 25oz
(BB) Midnight Not My Job- 25oz
(BB) Miller Lite- 25oz
(BB) Modelo- 25oz
(BB) Hazy Little Thing - 25oz
(BB) Hardywood Gingerbread Stout - 25oz
(BB) Headspace - 25oz
(BB) Choosey Mother PB porter
(BB) Big Little Thing
(BB) VBC Free Verse
(BB) VD Juicy Haze
(BB) 60 Minute IPA
(BB) SeaQuench Ale
(BB) Shocktop
(BB) Blue Mountain Oktoberfest
(BB) Mystery Brown Ale
(BB) El Duderino (NO HAPPY HOUR!!!!)
Wine
House Cabernet- GL
House Merlot- GL
House Pinot Noir- GL
Turtle Creek Pinot Noir- GL
Josh Cabernet- GL
Santa Julia Malbec- GL
House Cabernet- BTL
House Merlot- BTL
House Pinot Noir- BTL
Turtle Creek Pinot Noir- BTL
Josh Cabernet- BTL
Santa Julia Malbec- BTL
House Chardonnay- GL
House Pinot Gricio- GL
House White Zinfindel- GL
Broadbent Vhino Verde- GL
Josh Chardonnay- GL
Villa Maria Sauvigon Blanc- GL
Stella Moscato- GL
House Champagne- GL
House Chardonnay- Btl
House Pinot Gricio- Btl
House White Zinfindel- Btl
Broadbent Vhino Verde- Btl
Josh Chardonnay- Btl
Villa Maria Sauvigon Blanc- Btl
Stella Moscato- Btl
House Champagne- Btl
Mason Jars / Talls
(MJ) Citrus Smasher
(MJ) Classic Old Fashioned
(MJ) FP B&G
(MJ) Grapefruit Crush
(MJ) Lemonade Crush
(MJ) Limeade Crush
(MJ) Mason Jar Mule
(MJ) Mojito Smash
(MJ) Orange Crush
(MJ) Painkiller
(MJ) Pink Sangria
(TALL) Pink Sangria
(MJ) Pomegranete Sangria
(TALL) Pomegranete Sangria
(MJ) Rum Runner
(MJ) Strong Island
(MJ) Top Shelf Strong Island
(MJ) Ultimate Margarita
(MJ) Irish Mule
(MJ) Bacon Bloody Mary
(MJ) Chocolate Old Fashioned
Vodka Mule Specail Shooter
!2 - 24 Top Reservation
25+ Top Reservation
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian, VA 23112