Flyin' Pig 13560 Waterford Place

1,080 Reviews

$$

13560 Waterford Place

Midlothian, VA 23112

Popular Items

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
Smoked Barbecue Sandwich
(10) Smoked Wings

Appetizers

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$10.98

Crispy Egg Rolls stuffed with Cheese Steak and Sauteed Onions, served with house made Queso Dip

Smoked Jalapeno Poppers

$8.98

Cream Cheese blend, bacon wrapped, Peppercorn Ranch Dip

Barbecue Sliders (3)

$11.98

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken, Pineapple Cole Slaw

House Made Queso Dip

$7.98

Served with hand cut tortilla chips

Wings

(5) Smoked Wings

$7.98

Crispy Smoked Wings tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces

(10) Smoked Wings

$14.98

Crispy Smoked Wings tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces

(15) Smoked Wings

$20.98

Crispy Smoked Wings tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces

(20) Smoked Wings

$27.98

(5) Grilled Wings

$8.98

Hickory Smoked Wings tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces and finished on the Chargrill

(10) Grilled Wings

$15.58

Hickory Smoked Wings tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces and finished on the Chargrill

(15) Grilled Wings

$21.98

Hickory Smoked Wings tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces and finished on the Chargrill

(20) Grilled Wings

$28.58

(7) Boneless Wings

$9.98

Hand Breaded all natural Chicken, lightly fried and tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces

(12) Boneless Wings

$15.98

Hand Breaded all natural Chicken, lightly fried and tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces

Burgers & Sandwiches

Smoked Barbecue Sandwich

$12.48

House Smoked Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken, small Pineapple Cole Slaw

Jalapeno Barbecue Sandwich

$13.98

House Smoked Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken, topped with two Jalapeno Poppers, Peppercorn Ranch Dressing

Cheeseburger

$12.98

Certified Angus Beef, melted American Cheese

BLT Burger

$13.98

Certified Angus Beef, double Bacon, melted American Cheese

Plain Hamburger

$12.98

Entrees

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Plate

$14.98

Served with small Pineapple Cole Slaw and two sides

Hickory Smoked Pulled Chicken Plate

$14.98

Served with small Pineapple Cole Slaw and two sides

Double Plate

$19.98

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork and Pulled Chicken, small Pineapple Cole Slaw, two sides

1/2 Grilled Ribs

$19.98

Served with Pinapple Cole Slaw and two sides

Grilled Ribs - Full Rack

$28.98

Served with Pinapple Cole Slaw and two sides

Barbecue Taster for Two

$33.98

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, and Half Rack of Ribs, served with two sides

Pork Barbecue Tacos (2)

$14.98

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Southern Cane Sauce, one side

Chicken Barbecue Tacos (2)

$14.98

Hickory Smoked Pulled Chicken, Cole Slaw, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Southern Cane Sauce, one side

The Bruce Combo

$15.98

House Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich, small Cole Slaw, and a "Side" of Six Wings

The Game Day Combo

$16.98

Choice of one (1) of our Signature Burgers and a "Side" of Six Wings

Kids Meal

Kids Hot Dog

$7.58

Choice of one small side

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.58

Choice of one small Side

Mac N Dog

$7.58

Choice of one small side

Kids Bbq Slider

$7.58

Choice of one small side

Cheeseburger Slider

$7.58

Choice of one small side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.58

Choice of one small side

Hamburger Slider

$7.58

Desserts

Brown Butter Apple Cake

$7.78

House Made Key Lime Pie

$7.78

Cinnamon Bun Bread Pudding

$7.78

Mile High Chocolate Cake

$7.78

To-Go Salads

WH- BBQ Ranch Salad

$15.98

1/2 - BBQ Ranch Salad

$11.98

WH - Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.98

1/2 - Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.98

WH - Pecan And Goat Cheese Salad

$15.98

1/2 - Pecan And Goat Cheese Salad

$11.98

Sides

Bacon & Blue Potato Salad

$3.98

Four Cheese Mac 'N Cheese

$3.98

Steamed Broccoli

$3.98

Pineapple Cole Slaw

$3.98

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.98

House Salad

$3.98

Wedge Salad

$4.98

Steamed Broccoli & Queso

$5.56

Applesauce

$3.98

Soft Drinks

Water

Club Soda

Diet Coke

$2.58

Sprite

$2.58

Ginger Ale

$2.58

Mr. Pibb

$2.58

Barqs Root Beer

$2.58

Coke Zero

$2.58

Coke

$2.58

Cherry Coke

$2.78

Unsweet Tea

$2.58

Sweet Tea

$2.58

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$2.98

Fresh Squeezed Limeade

$2.98

Cherry Limeade

$2.98

Shirley Temple

$2.78

Lemonade/Limeade Refill

$1.00

Organic Milk

$3.58

Apple Juice

$2.58

Coffee

$2.98

Arnold Palmer

$2.98

Full Can Redbull

$4.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.98

Catering/Meal Deals

Meal Deal For 2

$17.98

1/2 Pound Pork or Chicken, 1 Pound of a side, 4 ounces of Coleslaw, and 2 Buns

Meal Deal For 2 - Brisket

$20.98

1/2 Pound Brisket, 1 Pound of Side, 4 Ounces Coleslaw, 2 Buns

Meal Deal for 4

$33.98

1 Pound Pork or Chicken, 2 Pounds of 1 Side or 1 Pound of 2 Sides, 1/2 Pound Coleslaw, 4 Buns

Meal Deal for 4 Brisket

$36.98

1 Pound Brisket, 2 Pounds of 1 Side or 1 Pound of 2 Sides, 1/2 Pound Coleslaw, 4 Buns

(c) Pound of Brisket

$20.98

(c) Pound of Pulled Chicken

$16.98

(c) Pound Queso

$8.98

(c) Pound Salad Dressing

$7.98

(c) Pound Bacon and Blue Potato Salad

$10.98

(c) Pound BBQ Baked Beans

$10.98

(c) Pound Pineapple Coleslaw

$10.98

(c) Pound Mac N Cheese

$10.98

(c) 1/2 Pound Brisket

$13.98

(c) 1/2 Pound Pulled Chicken

$8.48

(c) 1/2 Pound Pork

$8.48

(c) 1/2 Pound BBQ Baked Beans

$5.98

(c) 1/2 Pound Bacon and Blue Potato Salad

$5.98

(c) 1/2 Pound Pineapple Coleslaw

$5.98

(c) 1/2 Pound Mac N Cheese

$5.98

(c) 1/2 Pan House Salad

$9.98

(c) Buns Each

$1.00

(c) 10 Buns

$10.00

(c) 20 Buns

$20.00

(c) Slider Bun Each

$0.58

(c) 10 Jalepeno Poppers

$10.58

(c) 10 Chicken Tenders

$30.98

(c) 12 Hushpuppies

$6.98

(c) Pulled Chicken Sandwich Solo

$7.98

(c) Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo

$7.98

(c) Full Rack of Ribs Solo

$25.98

(c) 1/2 Rack of Ribs Solo

$16.98

(c) Whole Brown Butter Apple Cake

$32.98

(c) Muffins - 2

$0.98

(c) Quart of Crutons

$6.98

(c) Quart of Candied Pecans

$19.95

(c) Bottle of Dressing

$10.98

(c) Bottle of Sauce

$8.98

(c) Bottle of Red Pepper Jelly

$10.98

(c) Gallon Lemonade

$12.98

(c) Gallon Limeade

$12.98

(c) Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.98

(c) Gallon Unsweet Tea

$8.98

(c) Chaffing/Sterno Set (Disposable)

$9.98

(c) Sternos Each

$1.50

(c) Tongs/Spoons

$1.00

(c) Cutlery/Plates

$1.00

(c) Labor per Hour

$17.98

Standard Catering Package

$16.98

Egg Rolls Ala Carte

$3.68

Full Pan House Salad

$18.98

Pound of Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.98

Extras

(Extra) 2 Oz Dressing

$0.49

(Extra) 4 Oz Dressing

$0.88

(Extra) 4 Oz Pork

$2.98

(Extra) 4 Oz Pull Chicken

$2.98

(Extra) 4 Oz Burnt Ends

$4.98

(Extra) 4 Oz Queso

$1.20

(Extras) Celery

$0.98

(Extras) Eggs

$1.00

(Extras) Bacon Crumbles

$0.50

(Extras) Bacon Strips (2)

$1.00

(Extras) Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

(Extras) Bun

$1.50

(Extras) Butter

$0.50

(Extras) Cherry Tomatos

$0.50

(Extras) Chips

$1.00

(Extras) Corn

$0.50

(Extras) Cranberries

$0.50

(Extras) Creams

$1.00

(Extras) Croutons

$0.50

(Extras) Cucumbers

$0.50

(Extras) Fried Pickles (2)

$1.95

(Extras) Fried Shrimp (7)

$6.98

(Extras) Grilled Shrimp (7)

$6.98

(Extras) Goat Cheese

$1.50

(Extras) Honey Butter

$0.50

(Extras) Sliced Jalepenos

$1.00

(Extras) Jalepeno Poppers (2)

$1.98

(Extras) Mayo

$0.25

(Extras) Onion Straws

$1.00

(Extras) Pecans

$1.95

(Extras) Pico

$1.00

(Extras) Fried Shimp (1)

$1.00

(Extras) Grilled Shimp (1)

$1.00

(Extras) Red Onion

$0.50

(Extras) Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.50

(Extras) Shrimp Sauce

$0.75

(Extras) 4 Oz Slaw

$0.75

(Extras) Sour Cream

$0.50

(Extras) Syrup

$0.50

(Extras) 2oz Shredded Cheese

$0.58

(Extras) 1 Grilled Tender

$3.98

(Extras) 1 Fried Tender

$3.98

(Extras) Waffles Solo

$6.00

(Extras) Breakfast Sandwich - Staff

$8.98

(Extras) Brisket Burnt End Taco Solo

$8.00

(Extras) Chicken BBQ Taco Solo

$6.00

(Extras) Pork BBQ Taco Solo

$6.00

(Extras) Grilled Sriracha Shrimp Taco Solo

$7.00

(Extras) Fried Sriracha Shrimp Taco Solo

$7.00

(Extras) Fried Buffalo Chicken Taco Solo

$7.00

(Extras) Fried Chicken and Queso Taco Solo

$7.00

Extra

(Extras) Red Pepper Jelly

$0.50

Misc.

T-Shirt

$21.98

Youth - T

$21.98

Hat

$24.98

BB Glass

$10.00

Gift Cards/Open Items

Gift Card

Open Food

$1.50

Open Liquor

Liquor

Well Vodka- Single

$5.58

Absolute- Single

$7.58

Grey Goose- Single

$10.58

Ketel One- Single

$8.98

Pinacle Whipped- Single

$6.28

Smirnoff Orange- Single

$6.28

Smirnoff Rasberry- Single

$6.28

Smirnoff Vanilla- Single

$6.28

Stoli- Single

$7.98

Tito's- Single

$7.58

Well Vodka- Dbl

$11.16

Absolute- Dbl

$15.16

Grey Goose- Dbl

$21.16

Ketel One- Dbl

$17.96

Pinacle Whipped- Dbl

$12.56

Smirnoff Orange- Dbl

$12.56

Smirnoff Rasberry- Dbl

$12.56

Smirnoff Vanilla- Dbl

$12.56

Stoli- Dbl

$15.96

Tito's- Dbl

$15.16

Well Gin- Single

$5.58

Bombay Saphire- Single

$9.98

Tangueray- Single

$8.58

Bombay Dry Gin

$9.58

Well Gin- Dbl

$11.16

Bombay Saphire- Dbl

$19.96

Tangueray- Dbl

$17.16

Bombay Dry Gin - Dbl

$19.26

Well Rum- Single

$5.58

Bacardi Superior- Single

$6.98

Captain Morgan- Single

$6.98

Gosling Dark Rum- Single

$7.58

Malibu- Single

$6.98

Well Rum- Dbl

$11.16

Bacardi Superior- Dbl

$13.96

Captain Morgan- Dbl

$13.96

Gosling Dark Rum- Dbl

$15.16

Malibu- Dbl

$13.96

Well Tequila- Single

$5.58

Espolon Blanco- Single

$8.98

Lunazul Blanco- Single

$7.98

Patron Silver- Single

$10.58Out of stock

1800 Reposado- Single

$8.98

Well Tequila- Dbl

$11.16

Espolon Blanco- Dbl

$17.96

Lunazul Blanco- Dbl

$15.96

Patron Silver- Dbl

$21.16

1800 Reposado- Dbl

$17.96

Well Whiskey- Single

$5.58

Crown Royal- Single

$8.98

Fireball- Single

$6.28

Jameson- Single

$8.98

Jim Beam- Single

$7.28Out of stock

Larceny- Single

$7.98Out of stock

Makers Mark- Single

$8.98

Knobb Creek- Single

$8.98

Seagrams 7- Single

$5.78

Skrewball- Single

$8.98

Woodford- Single

$9.98

Bulleit- Single

$7.98

Tullamore Dew

$7.98Out of stock

Jack Daniels- Single

$7.98

Old Forester - Single

$7.98

Well Whiskey- Dbl

$11.16

Crown Royal- Dbl

$17.96

Fireball- Dbl

$12.56

Jack Daniels- Dbl

$15.96

Jameson- Dbl

$17.96

Jim Beam- Dbl

$14.56

Larceny- Dbl

$15.96

Makers Mark- Dbl

$17.96

Knobb Creek- Dbl

$17.96

Seagrams 7- Dbl

$11.56

Skrewball- Dbl

$17.96

Woodford- Dbl

$19.96

Bulleit- Dbl

$15.96Out of stock

Tullamore Dew - Dbl

$15.96

Old Forester - Dbl

$15.96

Well Scotch- Single

$5.58Out of stock

Johnny Walker Black- Single

$11.58

Dewars White Label- Single

$7.58Out of stock

Johnny Walker Red - Single

$9.48

Well Scotch- Dbl

$11.16Out of stock

Johnny Walker Black- Dbl

$23.16

Dewars White Label- Dbl

$15.16Out of stock

Johnny Walker Red-Dbl

$18.96

Amaretto- Single

$5.58

Cointreau- Single

$10.98

Disaronna Amaretto- Single

$8.98

Frangelico- Single

$8.58

Grand Marnier- Single

$9.98

Grand Marnier Raz Peach- Single

$9.48

Ryans Irish Cream- Single

$5.58

Jager- Single

$6.98

Kahlua- Single

$7.28

Rumple- Single

$6.58

Southern Comfort- Single

$5.98

E and J Brandy- Single

$6.58

Peach Shnapps- Single

$5.58

Amaretto- Dbl

$11.16

Cointreau- Dbl

$21.96

Disaronna Amaretto- Dbl

$17.96

Frangelico- Dbl

$17.16

Grand Marnier- Dbl

$19.96

Grand Marnier Raz Peach- Dbl

$18.96

Ryans Irish Cream- Dbl

$11.16

Jager- Dbl

$13.96

Kahlua- Dbl

$14.56

Rumple- Dbl

$13.16

Southern Comfort- Dbl

$11.96

E and J Brandy- Dbl

$13.16

Peach Shnapps- Dbl

$11.16

Bottled Beer

(Btl) Amstel Light

$4.98Out of stock

(Btl) Bud Light

$3.98

(Btl) Budweiser

$3.98

(Btl) Barrits

$3.78

(Btl) Coors Light

$3.98

(Btl) Corona Light

$3.98Out of stock

(Btl) Corona Extra

$4.98

(Btl) Heineken

$4.98

(Btl) Miller Light

$3.98

(Btl) St. Pauli Girl N.A.

$4.98

(Btl) Stella Artois

$4.98

(Btl) Ultra

$3.98

(Btl) White Claw Black Cherry

$4.58

(Btl) Yuengling

$3.98Out of stock

(Can) Guiness

$5.98Out of stock

(Btl) Yuengling Flight

$4.38

Draft Beer

(16oz) Alewerks Superb

$8.98Out of stock

(160z) Alewerks Pumpkin Ale

$8.98Out of stock

(16oz) Allagash White

$8.98

(16oz) Bells 2 Hearted

$7.98Out of stock

(16oz) Blue Moon

$6.98Out of stock

(16oz) Blue Mountain Full Nelson

$7.98Out of stock

(16oz) Bold Rock

$7.98

(16oz) Bud Light

$4.98

(16oz) COTU Pocohoptus

$7.58Out of stock

(16oz) Dark Hallow

$10.98

(16oz) Devils Backbone Vienna Lager

$6.98

(16oz) Dogfish Hazy-O

$9.98Out of stock

(16oz) Falcon Smash

$9.98

(16oz) Founders All Day

$6.98Out of stock

(16oz) Hardywood Singel

$6.98

(16oz) Midnight Rockville Red

$7.98

(16oz) Midnight Not My Job

$7.98

(16oz) Miller Lite

$4.98

(16oz) Modelo

$6.98Out of stock

(16oz) Hazy Little Thing

$8.98Out of stock

(16oz) Hardywood Gingerbread Stout

$10.98Out of stock

(160z) Headspace

$8.98

(16oz) Bourbon Biggie S'mores

$11.58Out of stock

(16oz) Choosey Mother PB porter

$8.98Out of stock

(16oz) Big Little Thing

$7.98Out of stock

(16oz) VBC Free Verse

$8.98Out of stock

(16oz) VD Juicy Haze

$8.98Out of stock

(16oz) 60 Minute IPA

$9.98Out of stock

(16oz) SeaQuench Ale

$9.98

(16oz) Shocktop

$6.98Out of stock

(16oz) Blue Mountain Oktoberfest

$8.98Out of stock

(16oz) Mystery Brown Ale

$7.98Out of stock

(16oz) El Duderino (NO HAPPY HOUR!!!!)

$10.98

(BB) Alewerks Superb- 25oz

$14.58Out of stock

(BB) Alewerks Pumpkin Ale- 25oz

$14.58Out of stock

(BB) Allagash White- 25oz

$14.58

(BB) Bells 2 Hearted- 25oz

$12.98Out of stock

(BB) Blue Moon- 25oz

$11.58Out of stock

(BB) Blue Mountain Full Nelson- 25oz

$12.98Out of stock

(BB) Bold Rock- 25oz

$12.98

(BB) Bud Light- 25oz

$7.98

(BB) COTU Pocohoptus- 25oz

$12.58Out of stock

(BB) Dark Hallow - 25oz

$17.78

(BB) Devils Backbone Vienna Lager- 25oz

$11.58

(BB) Dogfish Hazy-O - 25oz

$16.28Out of stock

(BB) Falcon Smash- 25oz

$16.28

(BB) Founders All Day- 25oz

$11.58Out of stock

(BB) Hardywood Singel- 25oz

$11.58

(BB) Midnight Rockville Red- 25oz

$12.58

(BB) Midnight Not My Job- 25oz

$12.58

(BB) Miller Lite- 25oz

$7.98

(BB) Modelo- 25oz

$11.58Out of stock

(BB) Hazy Little Thing - 25oz

$14.58Out of stock

(BB) Hardywood Gingerbread Stout - 25oz

$17.78Out of stock

(BB) Headspace - 25oz

$14.58

(BB) Choosey Mother PB porter

$14.58Out of stock

(BB) Big Little Thing

$12.58Out of stock

(BB) VBC Free Verse

$14.58Out of stock

(BB) VD Juicy Haze

$14.58Out of stock

(BB) 60 Minute IPA

$16.28Out of stock

(BB) SeaQuench Ale

$16.28

(BB) Shocktop

$11.58

(BB) Blue Mountain Oktoberfest

$14.58Out of stock

(BB) Mystery Brown Ale

$12.98Out of stock

(BB) El Duderino (NO HAPPY HOUR!!!!)

$17.78

Wine

House Cabernet- GL

$5.98

House Merlot- GL

$5.98

House Pinot Noir- GL

$5.98

Turtle Creek Pinot Noir- GL

$7.98Out of stock

Josh Cabernet- GL

$9.98

Santa Julia Malbec- GL

$7.98Out of stock

House Cabernet- BTL

$22.98

House Merlot- BTL

$22.98

House Pinot Noir- BTL

$22.98

Turtle Creek Pinot Noir- BTL

$34.98Out of stock

Josh Cabernet- BTL

$38.98

Santa Julia Malbec- BTL

$30.98Out of stock

House Chardonnay- GL

$5.98

House Pinot Gricio- GL

$5.98

House White Zinfindel- GL

$5.98

Broadbent Vhino Verde- GL

$6.98Out of stock

Josh Chardonnay- GL

$9.98

Villa Maria Sauvigon Blanc- GL

$9.98

Stella Moscato- GL

$7.98

House Champagne- GL

$5.98

House Chardonnay- Btl

$22.98

House Pinot Gricio- Btl

$22.98

House White Zinfindel- Btl

$22.98

Broadbent Vhino Verde- Btl

$26.98

Josh Chardonnay- Btl

$38.98

Villa Maria Sauvigon Blanc- Btl

$38.98

Stella Moscato- Btl

$30.98

House Champagne- Btl

$22.98

Mason Jars / Talls

(MJ) Citrus Smasher

$9.98

(MJ) Classic Old Fashioned

$11.98

(MJ) FP B&G

$9.98

(MJ) Grapefruit Crush

$9.98

(MJ) Lemonade Crush

$9.98

(MJ) Limeade Crush

$9.98

(MJ) Mason Jar Mule

$9.98

(MJ) Mojito Smash

$9.98

(MJ) Orange Crush

$9.98

(MJ) Painkiller

$9.98

(MJ) Pink Sangria

$6.98

(TALL) Pink Sangria

$11.98

(MJ) Pomegranete Sangria

$6.98

(TALL) Pomegranete Sangria

$11.98

(MJ) Rum Runner

$11.98

(MJ) Strong Island

$11.98

(MJ) Top Shelf Strong Island

$16.98

(MJ) Ultimate Margarita

$10.98

(MJ) Irish Mule

$10.98

(MJ) Bacon Bloody Mary

$9.98

(MJ) Chocolate Old Fashioned

$13.98Out of stock

Vodka Mule Specail Shooter

Vodka Mule Shooter

$3.98

!2 - 24 Top Reservation

12-24 People

$149.98

25+ Top Reservation

25+ Top Reservation

$249.98
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian, VA 23112

Directions

