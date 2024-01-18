Flying Boar Kitchen and Catering
No reviews yet
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Caribbean Inspired Sandwich Ghost Kitchen. Also offering weekly meal prep, event catering, cooking demonstrations and much more!
34 Southwest Park, Westwood, MA 02090
