Flying Dutchman Spirits
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Flying Dutchman Spirits crafts artisan alcohol inspired from flavors around the world. Our small batch production pays homage to the traditions of the original spirit. Toast a glass, and taste the influence.
Location
6801 Flying Cloud Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
My Burger Minnetonka - 10997 Red Circle Drive
No Reviews
10997 Red Circle Drive Minnetonka, MN 55343
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Eden Prairie
The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie
4.4 • 1,007
8795 Columbine Rd Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0082 - Eden Prairie, MN
4.6 • 183
8435 Joiner Way Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurant
More near Eden Prairie