Flying Dutchman Spirits

review star

No reviews yet

6801 Flying Cloud Dr

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Order Again

Bottles

100% Blue Agave 375mL

$20.00

Habanero Blue Agave 375mL

$23.00

Nas-Drov-Via Vodka 375mL

$20.00

Thai Chili Vodka 375mL

$23.00

Mediterraneo Gin 375mL

$20.00

Sailor's Rantsoen Rum 375mL

$20.00

Kapitein Idioot Spiced Rum 375mL

$23.00

Coffee Liqueur 375mL

$23.00

Creme de Cacao 375mL

$23.00

100% Blue Agave 750mL

$37.00
Nas-Drov-Via Vodka 750mL

Nas-Drov-Via Vodka 750mL

$30.00

Sailor's Rantsoen Rum 750mL

$32.00

Mediterraneo Gin 750mL

$34.00

Creme de Cacao 750mL

$34.00

Mocktails & Non-Alcoholic Drinks

N/A Don't Pussy Foot Around

$9.00

Lavender Simple Syrup, Lime Juice, Ginger Ale

N/A Get After It

$9.00

Strawberry, Mango Juice, Cream of Coconut, Lime Juice

N/A Lo's Safe Word

$9.00

Grapefruit Juice, Black Pepper Simple Syrup, Tonic Water

N/A Loose Screw

$9.00

Pineapple Juice, Mango Juice, Lime Juice, Cilantro Simple Syrup, Cream of Coconut

N/A Show Us Your Coconuts

$9.00

Pineapple Juice, Rhubarb Simple Syrup, Cream of Coconut, LIme Juice

N/A Strawberry Rhubarb Fizz

$9.00

Mint, Rhubarb Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Strawberry, Perrier

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Perrier

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Grapefruit Soda

$2.00

Short Sleeve Shirt

Blue SS

$20.00

White SS

$20.00

Black SS

$20.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

Blue LS

$25.00

White LS

$25.00

Black LS

$25.00

Hats

Black

$20.00

White

$20.00

Coasters

Single Coaster

$4.00

4 - Pack of Coasters

$10.00

Glasses

Glasses

$20.00
Flying Dutchman Spirits crafts artisan alcohol inspired from flavors around the world. Our small batch production pays homage to the traditions of the original spirit. Toast a glass, and taste the influence.

6801 Flying Cloud Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

