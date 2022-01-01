Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flying Embers - Ventura

review star

No reviews yet

152 Hampden St

Boston, MA 02119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

HARD KOMBUCHA

GRAPEFRUIT 4.5%

$4.00+

Juicy grapefruit sweetness, slightly tart with a hint of aromatic Thyme. Brewed with Live Probiotics and our Adaptogen Root Blend of Ginger and Turmeric.

GUAVA CITRA 8.5%

$4.00+

A lush and exotic brew featuring pink guava and bright citrus fruits. It’s fruit-forward, smooth and tastes just like warm Hawaiian days.

MANGO COCONUT 7%

$4.00+

The sweetness of ripe mango blended with tropical coconut for a sun-soaked flavor experience. Dashes of turmeric and chili add a bit of intensity for a mouthwatering twist.

BEER

DRY HOP SELTZER 5%

$3.00+

LIONS MANE LAGER DRAFT 4.2%

$3.00+

Brewed better for active lifestyles, this is a crisp and bright twist on a classic style. Mellow and smooth, it does more than your standard lager and is thoughtfully crafted with probiotics and Lion’s Mane mushrooms.

MUSHROOM PUNCH SOUR 4.7%

$3.00+

Tropical flavors of passionfruit and guava mix with a subtle earthiness to create a bright tiki drink effervescent experience

FOG THROUGH THE PINES HAZY IPA 6.8%

$3.00+

West Coast hazy IPA. Low in carbs but high in flavor. Fruity, piney, bitter yet soft.

HARD SELTZER

GUAVA JALAPENO 5%

$3.00+

Bright, earthy, and a little fruity. Refreshing pink guava fused with the heat of freshly chopped jalapeños for a taste made to be relished.

PASSIONFRUIT ELDERFLOWER 5%

$3.00+

Elegant and exotic with herbal undertones. Slightly tart passion fruit combined with the delicate nuances of elderflower.

PINEAPPLE CAYENNE 5%

$3.00+

Bold, crisp, and deliciously punchy. A juicy infusion featuring ripe pineapple complemented by a pop of cayenne pepper.

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

California company launching a local Boston Taproom, Brewery and Social Club specializing in Hard Kombucha, Experimental Beer, and Hard Seltzers. A space for artists collaboration, live music and immersive art. Come enjoy indoor and outdoor seating! Est. in 2016. Flying Embers was born in Ojai, CA during a massive wildfire that threatened our homes and our brewery. We donate a portion of our proceeds to firefighter and first responders out of respect for their service to our community.

Location

152 Hampden St, Boston, MA 02119

Directions

Gallery
Flying Embers Boston image
Flying Embers Boston image

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1033 Mass Avenue Roxbury, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
NexDine - Suffolk Construction (294)
orange starNo Reviews
65 Allerton St Boston, MA 02219
View restaurantnext
Dona Habana Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,751
811 Massachusetts Ave Boston, MA 02119
View restaurantnext
The Pearl Seafood Grill and Raw Bar, The heart of Southbay's Dorchester shopping center.
orange starNo Reviews
20b District Ave Dorchester, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Dudley Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
15 Warren St Roxbury, MA 02119
View restaurantnext
Soleil Restaurant and Catering - Roxbury, MA
orange starNo Reviews
2306 Washington St Roxbury, MA 02119
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston