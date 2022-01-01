Flying Embers - Ventura
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
California company launching a local Boston Taproom, Brewery and Social Club specializing in Hard Kombucha, Experimental Beer, and Hard Seltzers. A space for artists collaboration, live music and immersive art. Come enjoy indoor and outdoor seating! Est. in 2016. Flying Embers was born in Ojai, CA during a massive wildfire that threatened our homes and our brewery. We donate a portion of our proceeds to firefighter and first responders out of respect for their service to our community.
Location
152 Hampden St, Boston, MA 02119
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pearl Seafood Grill and Raw Bar, The heart of Southbay's Dorchester shopping center.
No Reviews
20b District Ave Dorchester, MA 02118
View restaurant