Vietnamese

Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sake N (salmon)
CRUNCHY ROLL
Ginger Salad

CHEF SPECIAL BOX

Catering Projects SUSHI BOX FOR CATERING From casual summer garden parties to corporate cocktail parties to boardroom lunches to lavish weddings, the Catering Project team collaborates with you to deliver all your food and beverage needs. Catering from 50 to 200+ guests. Catering Project creates the food and drinks providing each event a unique personality and the spark that makes an event exciting and memorable for your brand, staff or clients. CONTACT US TODAY FOR CONSULTATION Phone: 770-738-7241 |. Email: info@flyingfishatl.com
CHEF SPECIAL BOX #1

CHEF SPECIAL BOX #1

$39.00

* NIGIRI SUSHI (1 pc each) Sake (Fresh Salmon), Maguro (Tuna), Ebi (Boiled Shrimp) and Hamachi (Yellowtail) * Spicy Yellowtail Roll (Topped with salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, and avocado) * Sakemaki (Traditional salmon roll) * Fresh Edamame with Himalayan salt

SALAD /Soup

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

tofu, scallions and wake

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$6.00

mix green, tomatoes, cucumber and ginger dressing

Wakame Salad

Wakame Salad

$6.00

Seasoned marinated seaweed

APPETIZER

Fresh Edamame

Fresh Edamame

$5.00

with Himalayan rock salt

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$6.00
Purple Sweet Potato Tempura

Purple Sweet Potato Tempura
$8.00

$8.00
Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.00

sweet chili mayo

APP Shrimp Tempura

APP Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Lightly deep-fried with tempura sauce

SPECIAL ROLLS

CRUNCHY ROLL

CRUNCHY ROLL

$15.00

with tempura flake, crab, mayo, massago, top with smoked salmon and eel sauce

SHRIMP TEMP ROLL

SHRIMP TEMP ROLL

$16.00

with light mayo, shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and eel sauce

NEGI SALMON ROLL

NEGI SALMON ROLL

$17.00

topped with tuna, yellowtail, avocado, and tobiko

EEL ROLL

EEL ROLL

$17.00

Smoked salmon, cucumber, and avocado

SHRIMP TEMP & EEL ROLL

SHRIMP TEMP & EEL ROLL

$17.00

with light mayo, avocado, smoked salmon, cucumber, and eel sauce

SPICY TUNA ROLL

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$18.00

topped with yellowtail, massage, cucumber, scallions, and sriracha

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$18.00

Topped with salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, and avocado

SPICY TUNA OSAKA BOX STYLE ROLL

SPICY TUNA OSAKA BOX STYLE ROLL

$20.00

Topped with tuna, salmon, massage, scallions, and sriracha

LOBSTER TEMPURA ROLL

LOBSTER TEMPURA ROLL

$25.00

Topped with smoked salmon, avocado, and eel sauce

LOBSTER BOX

LOBSTER BOX

$24.00

Mayo, green onion, tobiko, and eel sauce

CRISPY SPICY TUNA
$18.00

$18.00

NIGIRI SUSHI

Maguro N (tuna)

Maguro N (tuna)
$8.00

$8.00
Ebi N (boiled shrimp)

Ebi N (boiled shrimp)
$6.00

$6.00
Hamachi N (yellow tail)

Hamachi N (yellow tail)
$8.00

$8.00
Ikura N (salmon roe)

Ikura N (salmon roe)
$7.00

$7.00
Chutoro N (medium fatty tuna)

Chutoro N (medium fatty tuna)

$15.00Out of stock
Toro N (fatty tuna)

Toro N (fatty tuna)

$18.00Out of stock
Otoro N (super fatty tuna)

Otoro N (super fatty tuna)

$20.00Out of stock
Sake N (salmon)

Sake N (salmon)
$7.00

$7.00
Unagi N (eel)

Unagi N (eel)
$7.00

$7.00
Tobiko N

Tobiko N

$8.00
Masago N

Masago N

$7.00

SASHIMI

Masago Sashimi

Masago Sashimi
$7.00

$7.00

HAND ROLL

CALIFORNIA HAND ROLL
$4.75

$4.75

SHRIMP TEMPURA HAND ROLL
$5.50

$5.50

TUNA HAND ROLL
$5.95

$5.95

SPICY TUNA HAND ROLL
$6.50

$6.50

SPICY SALMON HAND ROLL
$6.50

$6.50

SALMON HAND ROLL
$5.95

$5.95

EEL HAND ROLL
$5.95

$5.95

YELLOWTAIL HAND ROLL
$5.95

$5.95

SPICY YELLOWTAIL HAND ROLL
$5.95

$5.95

PHILADELPHIA HAND ROLL
$6.50

$6.50

CUT ROLL

FLYING FISH FRIED ROLL
$19.00

$19.00

AVOCADO ROLL

$6.00

avocado, sushi rice and seaweed

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$8.00

crab stick, cucumber and avocado

CUCUMBER ROLL
$6.00

$6.00

CUT-SMOKED SALMON NEGI ROLL

$10.00

smoked salmon, scallion

PURPLE SWEET POTATO ROLL

$10.00

purple sweet potatoes, sushi rice and seaweed

RAINBOW ROLL

$12.00

crab stick and cucumber topped with yellowtail, tuna, salmon and avocado

SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

$10.00

salmon, avocado, sushi rice and seaweed

SPICY TUNA AVOCADO ROLL

$10.00

spicy tuna mix with avocado

SPICY YELLOWTAIL CUT ROLL

$12.00

spicy yellowtail mix

VEGETARIAN ROLL

$10.00

cucumber, avocado and seaweed salad

PHILADELPHIA ROLL
$11.00

$11.00

RICE BOWL

SALMON POKE BOWL

$19.00

sushi rice, seaweed salad, edamame, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, masago, scallion and poke sauce

TUNA POKE BOWL

$19.00

sushi rice, seaweed salad, edamame, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, masago, scallion and poke sauce

YELLOWTAIL POKE BOWL

$19.00

sushi rice, seaweed salad, edamame, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, masago, scallion and poke sauce

Flying Fish Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sparkling Water
$3.50

$3.50

COKE FOUNTAIN
$2.89

$2.89

DIET COKE FOUNTAIN
$2.89

$2.89

SPRITE FOUNTAIN
$2.89

$2.89

FANTA FOUNTAIN
$2.89

$2.89

TEA SWEET FOUNTAIN
$2.89

$2.89

BARQ FOUNTAIN
$2.89

$2.89
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Flying Fish Sushi & Robata Grill located in Atlanta’s Upper Westside Chattahoochee Food Works. Flying Fish will serve nigiri plates, sushi, and sushi rolls as well as charcoal-grilled robatayaki options on its menu. Open for lunch and dinner.

‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬, Atlanta, GA 30318

Flying Fish Sushi & Robata Grill image
Flying Fish Sushi & Robata Grill image
Flying Fish Sushi & Robata Grill image

