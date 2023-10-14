Flying Fish Taphouse 1341 Airport Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|10:45 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|10:45 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in, enjoy and "GET HOOKED"
Location
1341 Airport Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr. Potato Spread - River City - 840 Nautica Dr, #117
No Reviews
840 Nautica Dr, #117 Jacksonville, FL 32218
View restaurant
Mr. Potato Spread - Food Truck - MPS On the Go (Food Truck)
No Reviews
840 Nautica Drive Jacksonville, FL 32218
View restaurant
Pandan Leaves - 725 Skymarks Drive
No Reviews
725 Skymarks Drive Jacksonville, FL 32218
View restaurant
Terrys Grill Oceanway - 605 New Berlin Road
No Reviews
605 New Berlin Road Jacksonville, FL 32218
View restaurant
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville North
4.4 • 767
11565 N Main St Jacksonville, FL 32218
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jacksonville
Hawkers Asian Street Food - Five Points
4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurant
BB’s Restaurant - 1019 Hendricks Ave
4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurant