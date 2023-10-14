Food

APPETIZER

PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

$19.95

ONE POUND RED SHRIMP

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.95

LIGHTLY BATTERED, HABANERO HONEY MUSTARD, KEY LIME TARTAR

FRIED GATOR TAIL

$15.50

LIGHTLY BATTERED, REMOULADE, DATIL AIOLI

CRAWFISH ESQUITES

$14.95

ROASTED CORN, CRAWFISH, QUESSO FRESCO, LIME & CILANTRO

FRIED ARTICHOKE HEARTS

$12.95

LIGHTLY BATTERED, LEMON AIOLI, REMOULADE

WINGS 10

$15.50
WINGS 20

$26.50
Smoked Fish Dip

$10.95
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$17.95

SOUP & SALAD

Caprese Salad

$11.95
ROMAINE WEDGE

$9.50

BACON, BLUE CHEESE, TOMATOES, BALSAMIC DRIZZLE

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$9.95

TOMATOES, CARROTS, CROUTONS

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$4.95

TOMATOES, CARROTS, CROUTONS

LARGE CAESAR

$9.95

ROMAINE, PARMESAN, CROUTONS

SMALL CAESAR

$5.95

ROMAINE, PARMESAN, CROUTONS

BOWL OF CHOWDER

$7.00

CONCH, CREAM, BACON, POTATOES, ONIONS

CUP OF CHOWDER

$5.00

CLAM, CREAM, BACON, POTATOES, ONIONS

ENTREES

VEGGIE RISOTTO

$18.95

CAULIFLOWER RICE, ARTICHOKES, TOMATOES, SPINACH, MUSHROOMS BASIL SAUCE

6oz COULOTTE

$19.95

6 OZ STEAK TOPPED WITH GARLIC BUTTER.

12oz COULOTTE

$26.95

12 OZ STEAK TOPPED WITH GARLIC BUTTER

PRETZEL CRUSTED CHIX SCHNITZEL

$18.95

PRETZEL CRUST, LEMON MUSTARD CREAM, FINGERLINGS, VEGGIES

PASTA MANOPPELLO

$15.95

TOMATOES, SPINACH, MUSHROOMS, BASIL OIL

Shrimp, Grits & Tails

$21.95

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$25.95

Blackened with cajun spices & herb butter. Served with red beans & Rice and Sauteed vegetables.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$23.95

SANDWICHES

TAPHOUSE BURGER

$14.95

1/2 POUND BURGER, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, DATIL AIOLI

VEGGIE BURGER

$13.95

ULTIMATE BURGER, LETTUCE, TOMATO, REMOULADE

ELK BURGER

$16.95
BLACKENED STEAK WRAP

$14.95
Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$17.95
Grilled Fish Wrap

$16.95
Fried Green Tomato Sand

$13.95

SIDES

$ Small House Salad

$2.00

$Onion Rings

$2.00

$Small Ceasar

$2.00

COLESLAW

$3.95

CREAMY SWEET SOUTHERN SLAW

Extra Chips

$1.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

FINGERLING POTATOES

$3.95

OVEN ROASTED FINGERLINGS

FREEDOM FRIES

$3.95

HOUSE SEASONED FRIES

ONION RINGS

$3.95

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

RED BEANS AND RICE

$3.95

PORK STUDDED RED BEANS OVER RICE

SEASONAL VEGGIES

$3.95

FRESH VEGGIES, HERB BUTTER

STONE GROUND GRITS

$3.95

CREAMY GRITS, MIXED CHEESE

SPECIALS

Carribean Salmon

$23.95

Fresh Grilled Salmon topped With a house Caribbean jerk Glaze. Served with Black beans , Safron rice , and house vegetables

Cowboy Blue Sirloin

$23.95

8oz Cab Top Sirloin, Finished with a blue Cheese Cream sauce. Served with Fingerling Potatoes, and House vegetables

Flying Fish N Chips

$19.95

Fresh Panko fried Cod, Served with Idaho Potato Freedom Fries, house made Coleslaw, Citrus Tartar and Red Pepper Remoulade

Sticky Asian Glaze Chicken

$11.95

Fresh fried Marinated chicken thighs tossed in a sesame ginger Asian sauce

SAUCES $$

Basil Cream Sauce

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE

$0.25

Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Citrus Tartar

$0.25

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Datil Aioli

$0.25

Drawn Butter

$0.25

HABANERO HONEY MUSTARD

$0.25

Jalapeno Bacon Jam

$1.00

Mayo regular

$0.25

MISO Vin

$0.25

Mustard Cream

$1.00

OIL & VINEGAR

$0.25

PARMESAN PEPPERCORN RANCH

$0.25

RANCH

$0.25

Red Pepper Remoulade

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.25

Horseradish

$0.50

Citrus Aioli

$0.25

Kids Food

Kid Chix Nuggets

$6.00

Kid Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kid Noodles

$5.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

De Caf Coffee

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Fiji Bottled Water

$4.00

Fresca

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Island Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.25

MILK

$3.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.25

RED BULL

$5.00

Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$2.95

SUGAR FREE REDBULL

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Un Sweet Tea

$2.95