Flying Fish Public Market & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

4744 Hwy 17 South

North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters-Lunch

Smoked Mahi Dip 4oz

$3.95

Smoked Mahi Dip 12oz

$10.95

Coconut Shrimp

$15.95

Spicy Orange Marmalade

Cracklin’ Calamari

$15.95

Cracklin’ Chili Sauce, Green Onions

Fried Buffalo Shrimp

$12.95

Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Bleu Cheese Crumble

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Ranch Dressing

Hushpuppy Basket

$8.95

Cinnamon-Honey Butter

Seafood Nachos

$16.95

Shrimp, Fish, Queso, Black Bean & Corn Relish, Pico De Gallo, Jalapenos, Flour Tortilla Chips

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Soup & Salads-Lunch

She Crab Soup

$9.95

House Salad Small-Lunch

$5.95

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumber, Goldfish Crackers

House Salad Large-Lunch

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumber, Goldfish Crackers

Classic Caesar Salad Small-Lunch

$5.95

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Classic Caesar Salad Large-Lunch

$8.95

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Iceburg Wedge-Lunch

$10.95

Bleu Cheese Dressing, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onions

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad*

$21.95

Cajun Tuna Seared Rare, Mango Salsa, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Romaine, Creamy Wasabi Dressing

Honey Apple Chicken Salad

$16.95

BBQ Rubbed Chicken, Mixed Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Candied Pecans, Granny Smith Apples, Honey Apple Vinaigrette

Lowcountry Cobb Salad

$18.95

Steamed Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bloody Mary Ranch Dressing

Burgers, Sandwiches & Tacos-Lunch

Mahi Melt

$11.95

Smoked Mahi Dip, American Cheese, Texas Toast Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle

Classic Burger*

$14.95

Certified Angus Beef®, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Brioche Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle

Southern Burger*

$15.95

* Certified Angus Beef®, Pimento Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Brioche Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle

Fish Market Sandwich

$14.95

1/2 lb of Chef’s Selection Fried White Fish, American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tartar Sauce, Served on a Hoagie Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Pepperoncini-Brined Fried Chicken Breast, Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served on Brioche Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Popcorn Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce, Served on a Hoagie Roll Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle

Fried Oyster Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Oysters, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce, Served on a Hoagie Roll Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle

Crabcake Sandwich

$15.95

Lump Crabcake, Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Remoulade, Served on a Brioche Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle

Blackened Mahi Tacos (2)

$14.95

Blackened Mahi-Mahi, Lettuce, Mango Salsa Served with Chef’s Rice and Flour Tortilla Chips Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle

Buffalo Shrimp Tacos (2)

$14.95

Fried Popcorn Shrimp, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Ranch Dressing Served with Chef's Rice and Flour Tortilla Chips Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle

House Specialties-Lunch

Shrimp And Grits Lunch

$16.95

Shrimp, Country Ham Cream Sauce, Grape Tomatoes, Scallions, Stone-Ground Cheddar Grits

Fish & Chips Lunch

$13.95

Nut Brown Beer Battered Cod, French Fries, Coleslaw, Hushpuppies

Jambalaya Lunch

$15.95

Sautéed Chicken & Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Okra, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Cajun Red Sauce over Rice

BBQ Chicken Lunch

$14.95

Honey-Apple BBQ Sauce, Gouda Cheese, Guoda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans

Build Your Own Boil

Boil Base

$9.95

Old Bay, Red Skinned Potatoes, Corn On The Cob, Pecan Smoked Sausage

Snow Crab 1.25# Boil

$35.95

Old Bay, Red Skinned Potatoes, Corn On The Cob, Pecan Smoked Sausage

Snow Crab 2.5# Boil

$69.90

Old Bay, Red Skinned Potatoes, Corn On The Cob, Pecan Smoked Sausage

1/2# Shrimp Boil

$14.95

Old Bay, Red Skinned Potatoes, Corn On The Cob, Pecan Smoked Sausage

Dozen Littleneck Clams Boil

$11.95

Old Bay, Red Skinned Potatoes, Corn On The Cob, Pecan Smoked Sausage

Pound Pei Mussels Boil

$12.95

Old Bay, Red Skinned Potatoes, Corn On The Cob, Pecan Smoked Sausage

Dozen House Select Oysters Boil

$22.95

Old Bay, Red Skinned Potatoes, Corn On The Cob, Pecan Smoked Sausage

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Red Skinned Potatoes

$3.95

Traditional Coleslaw

$3.95

Gouda Smashed Potatoes

$3.95

Chef’s Rice

$3.95

Green Beans

$3.95

Corn on the Cob

$3.95

Hush Puppies

$3.95

Add Ons

Add Protein

Avocado

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

GF Starters

GF Buffalo Shrimp

$12.95

Steamed Popcorn Shrimp, Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Bleu Cheese Crumbles

GF Mussels

$14.95

1lb. Mussels, Garlic Butter, White Wine, Grape Tomatoes, Garlic Toast

Oysters Scampi

$13.95

Baked Oysters, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Butter

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$15.95

Served cold with old bay and cocktail

Rib Stack

$10.00

honey-apple BBQ sauce

GF Salads

Iceberg Wedge

$10.95

Bleu Cheese Dressing, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onions

Gf Classic Caesar Salad Small

$5.95

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese

Gf Classic Caesar Salad Large

$9.95

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese

GF Entree Salads

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad*

$21.95

Cajun Tuna Seared Rare, Mango Salsa, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Romaine, Creamy Wasabi Dressing

Honey Apple Chicken Salad

$16.95

BBQ Rubbed Chicken, Mixed Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Candied Pecans, Granny Smith Apples, Honey Apple Vinaigrette

Lowcountry Cobb Salad

$18.95

Steamed Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bloody Mary Ranch Dressing

GF Entrees

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$19.95

N Honey-Apple BBQ Sauce, Gouda Cheese, Guoda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans

Jumbalaya Dinner

$21.95

Sautéed Chicken & Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Okra, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Cajun Red Sauce over Rice

Baby Back Ribs

$28.95

Honey-Apple BBQ Sauce, French Fries, Coleslaw

Filet 6oz*

$25.95

6oz Certified Angus Beef, Gouda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans

Filet 8oz*

$34.95

8oz Certified Angus Beef, Gouda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans

Surf & Turf* With Lobster Tail

$48.95

8oz Certified Angus Beef Filet, Old Bay Butter, Gouda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Starters

Hushpuppy Basket

$8.95

Cinnamon-Honey Butter

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Ranch Dressing

Coconut Shrimp

$15.95

Spicy Orange Marmalade

Seafood Nachos

$16.95

Shrimp, Fish, Queso, Black Bean & Corn Relish, Pico De Gallo, Jalapenos, Flour Tortilla Chips

Fried Buffalo Shrimp

$12.95

Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Bleu Cheese Crumble

Cracklin’ Calamari

$15.95

Cracklin’ Chili Sauce, Green Onions

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.95

Fried Green Tomatoes, Grits, Shrimp, Country Ham Cream Sauce, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese

Seared Ahi Tuna*

$16.95

Grade A Tuna Seared Rare, Sesame Seeds, Eel Sauce, Seaweed Salad

Shrimp Salsa

$12.95

Citrus Poached Popcorn Shrimp, Diced Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Mayo, Flour Tortilla Chips

Fr Tom Basket

$7.00

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$9.95

Smoked Mahi Dip 4oz

$3.95

Smoked Mahi Dip 12oz

$10.95

Soups & Salads

She Crab Soup

$9.95

House Salad Small

$5.95

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumber, Goldfish Crackers

House Salad Large

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumber, Goldfish Crackers

Classic Caesar Salad Small

$5.95

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Classic Caesar Salad Large

$8.95

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Iceberg Wedge

$10.95

Bleu Cheese Dressing, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onions

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad*

$21.95

Cajun Tuna Seared Rare, Mango Salsa, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Romaine, Creamy Wasabi Dressing

Honey Apple Chicken Salad

$16.95

BBQ Rubbed Chicken, Mixed Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Candied Pecans, Granny Smith Apples, Honey Apple Vinaigrette

Lowcountry Cobb Salad

$18.95

Steamed Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bloody Mary Ranch Dressing

Burgers & Sandwiches

Southern Burger*

$15.95

* Certified Angus Beef®, Pimento Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Brioche Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle

Fish Market Sandwich

$14.95

1/2 lb of Chef’s Selection Fried White Fish, American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tartar Sauce, Served on a Hoagie Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Pepperoncini-Brined Fried Chicken Breast, Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served on Brioche Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle

Classic Burger*

$14.95

Certified Angus Beef®, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Brioche Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle

House Specialties

Shrimp And Grits Dinner

$24.95

Shrimp, Country Ham Cream Sauce, Grape Tomatoes, Scallions, Stone-Ground Cheddar Grits

Lump Crab Cake

$31.95

Lemon Remoulade, Chef's Rice, Green Beans

Fish & Chips Dinner

$21.95

Nut Brown Beer Battered Cod, French Fries, Coleslaw, Hushpuppies

Jumbalaya Dinner

$21.95

Sautéed Chicken & Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Okra, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Cajun Red Sauce over Rice

Mixed Grill

$27.95

Chef’s Selection, Garlic Parmesan Cream, Chef’s Rice, Green Bea

Snow Crab Dinner 1 1/4 Pound

$38.95

Coleslaw, Corn on the Cob

Snow Crab Dinner 2 1/2 Pound

$72.90

Coleslaw, Corn on the Cob

Seafood Linguine

$25.95

Sauteed Shrimp, Lump Crab Cake, Diced Tomatoes, Green Onion, Old Bay, Garlic Parmesan Cream Sauce

Southern Fried Favorites

Choose 1 Southern Fried Favorites

$26.95

Platters are served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpuppies

Choose 2 Southern Fried Favorites

$28.95

Platters are served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpuppies

Choose 3 Southern Fried Favorites

$31.95

Platters are served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpuppies

From The Grill

New York Strip*

$28.95

12oz Certified Angus Beef®, Roasted Garlic Butter, Onion Straws, Gouda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans

Baby Back Ribs

$28.95

Honey-Apple BBQ Sauce, French Fries, Coleslaw

Filet 8oz*

$34.95

8oz Certified Angus Beef, Gouda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$19.95

N Honey-Apple BBQ Sauce, Gouda Cheese, Guoda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans

Surf & Turf* With Crab Cake

$40.95

8oz Certified Angus Beef Filet, Old Bay Butter, Gouda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans

Surf & Turf* With Lobster Tail

$48.95

8oz Certified Angus Beef Filet, Old Bay Butter, Gouda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans

Fresh Fish Market

Mahi-Mahi

$27.95

Salmon

$24.95

Rainbow Trout

$24.95

Grouper

$34.95

Sushi Bar

Edamame

$4.95

Seasoned with salt

Raw Bar Tower

$75.00

1 dozen oysters on 1/2 shell (chef’s choice - 3 varieties), 1 dozen mussels chilled, 8 clams on 1/2 shell, 6 peel & eat shrimp, spicy salmon roll

Seaweed Salad Side

$4.95

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$15.95

Served cold with old bay and cocktail

House Steamed Oyster, 1/2 Dozen

$12.95

House Steamed Oyster, Dozen

$22.95

Specialty Oysters On The 1/2 Shell, 1/2 Dozen

Specialty Oysters Steamed, 1/2 Dozen

House Clams On The 1/2 Shell, Dozen

$10.95

House Steamed Clams, Dozen

$11.95

House Clams Baked, Dozen

$11.95

Veggie Maki Roll

$8.95

Sweet Potato, Cream Cheese, Cucumber

California Maki Roll

$9.95

Crab, Cucumber, Avocado

Philly* Maki Roll

$9.95

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado

Spicy Tuna* Maki Roll

$9.95

Spicy Grade A Tuna, Green Onion, Crunchy Tempura, Sesame Seeds

Spicy Salmon* Maki Roll

$9.95

Spicy Salmon, Green Onion, Crunchy Tempura, Sesame Seeds

Flying Fish* Maki Roll

$15.95

Eel, Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber Topped with Tuna, Avocado, Crunchy Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Rainbow* Maki Roll

$15.95

Crab, Cucumber Topped with Tuna, White Fish, Salmon

Liberty* Maki Roll

$15.95

Spicy Grade A Tuna, Crunch Tempua Topped with Yellow Tail, Roe and Liberty Sauce

Barefoot* Maki Roll

$15.95

Crab, Cucubmer Topped with Shirmp, Spicy Mayo, Crunchy Tempura

Spicy Crab* Maki Roll

$15.95

Spicy Crab, Green Onion, Crunchy Tempua Flakes, Topped with Grade A Tuna, Avocado, Eel Sauce

M&J* Maki Roll

$15.95

Eel, White Fish, Avocado, Topped with Salmon, Tempura Flakes, Honey Sriracha

Grand Strand* Maki Roll

$15.95

Spicy Tuna, White Fish, Avocado, Topped with Yellowtail, Jalapenos, Sriracha

Shrimp Nigiri

$6.25

2pc Per Order

Crab Nigiri

$5.25

2pc Per Order

Tuna* Nigiri

$6.25

2pc Per Order

Salmon* Nigiri

$5.75

2pc Per Order

White Fish* Nigiri

$5.50

2pc Per Order

Yellow Tail* Nigiri

$5.75

2pc Per Order

Freshwater Eel* Nigiri

$6.25

2pc Per Order

Shrimp Sashimi

$6.25

2pc Per Order

Crab Sashimi

$5.25

2pc Per Order

Tuna* Sashimi

$6.25

2pc Per Order

Salmon* Sashimi

$5.75

2pc Per Order

White Fish* Sashimi

$5.50

2pc Per Order

Yellow Tail* Sashimi

$5.75

2pc Per Order

Freshwater Eel* Sashimi

$6.25

2pc Per Order

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Red Skinned Potatoes

$3.95

Traditional Coleslaw

$3.95

Gouda Smashed Potatoes

$3.95

Chef’s Rice

$3.95

Green Beans

$3.95

Corn on the Cob

$3.95

Hush Puppies

$3.95

Add On's Dinner

Add Protein Dinner

Avocado

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Family Boil

Family Boil

$150.00

Plenty for the whole family! This Seafood Feast includes: 1.5lbs Crab Legs, 2lbs Shrimp, 1lb Mussels, family-sized House Salad, Hushpuppies & 12oz of our Famous Smoked Fish Dip.

Kids Food

Kids Mac And Cheese

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Served with French Fries

Kids Mini Hot Dogs (2)

$6.95

Served with French Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Served with French Fries

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Served with French Fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Served with French Fries

Kids Fish Sticks

$6.95

Served with French Fries

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Served with French Fries

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$6.95

Served with French Fries

Kids Salmon 4oz Filet

$10.95

Served with French Fries

Desserts

Crème Brulee Cheesecake

$7.95

The marriage of two great classics. Crème Brulee layered and a -mingle with the lightest of cheesecakes. Hand-fired and mirrored with burnt caramel.

Flourless Chocolate Torte (GF)

$5.95

Simple, elegant and timeless like a little black dress. When you crave a knock-out chocolate punch in an assuming delivery, the flourless chocolate tore is for you. It is also gluten-free.

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

A true island style key lime pie in a deep dish presentation, served in a graham cracker crust.

Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.95

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.95

Triple Layor Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Colossal....layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chucks of cake.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Flying Fish Public Market & Grill is Myrtle Beach’s most unique waterfront dining experience, featuring local seafood, Lowcountry favorites and a raw bar with a variety of shellfish and sushi. Inspired by the Pearlz Oyster Bar concept and Seattle’s Pike’s Place Public Market, Flying Fish is part-restaurant, part seafood market. Enjoy the ocean’s best offerings available whether choosing to dine in and enjoy the view of the Intracoastal Waterway or take home.

Location

4744 Hwy 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Directions

