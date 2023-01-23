- Home
- Flying Fish Public Market & Grill
Flying Fish Public Market & Grill
No reviews yet
4744 Hwy 17 South
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Starters-Lunch
Smoked Mahi Dip 4oz
Smoked Mahi Dip 12oz
Coconut Shrimp
Spicy Orange Marmalade
Cracklin’ Calamari
Cracklin’ Chili Sauce, Green Onions
Fried Buffalo Shrimp
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Bleu Cheese Crumble
Fried Pickles
Ranch Dressing
Hushpuppy Basket
Cinnamon-Honey Butter
Seafood Nachos
Shrimp, Fish, Queso, Black Bean & Corn Relish, Pico De Gallo, Jalapenos, Flour Tortilla Chips
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders
Soup & Salads-Lunch
She Crab Soup
House Salad Small-Lunch
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumber, Goldfish Crackers
House Salad Large-Lunch
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumber, Goldfish Crackers
Classic Caesar Salad Small-Lunch
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
Classic Caesar Salad Large-Lunch
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
Iceburg Wedge-Lunch
Bleu Cheese Dressing, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onions
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad*
Cajun Tuna Seared Rare, Mango Salsa, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Romaine, Creamy Wasabi Dressing
Honey Apple Chicken Salad
BBQ Rubbed Chicken, Mixed Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Candied Pecans, Granny Smith Apples, Honey Apple Vinaigrette
Lowcountry Cobb Salad
Steamed Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bloody Mary Ranch Dressing
Burgers, Sandwiches & Tacos-Lunch
Mahi Melt
Smoked Mahi Dip, American Cheese, Texas Toast Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle
Classic Burger*
Certified Angus Beef®, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Brioche Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle
Southern Burger*
* Certified Angus Beef®, Pimento Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Brioche Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle
Fish Market Sandwich
1/2 lb of Chef’s Selection Fried White Fish, American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tartar Sauce, Served on a Hoagie Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle
Southern Chicken Sandwich
Pepperoncini-Brined Fried Chicken Breast, Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served on Brioche Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy
Fried Popcorn Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce, Served on a Hoagie Roll Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle
Fried Oyster Po-Boy
Fried Oysters, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce, Served on a Hoagie Roll Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle
Crabcake Sandwich
Lump Crabcake, Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Remoulade, Served on a Brioche Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle
Blackened Mahi Tacos (2)
Blackened Mahi-Mahi, Lettuce, Mango Salsa Served with Chef’s Rice and Flour Tortilla Chips Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle
Buffalo Shrimp Tacos (2)
Fried Popcorn Shrimp, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Ranch Dressing Served with Chef's Rice and Flour Tortilla Chips Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle
House Specialties-Lunch
Shrimp And Grits Lunch
Shrimp, Country Ham Cream Sauce, Grape Tomatoes, Scallions, Stone-Ground Cheddar Grits
Fish & Chips Lunch
Nut Brown Beer Battered Cod, French Fries, Coleslaw, Hushpuppies
Jambalaya Lunch
Sautéed Chicken & Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Okra, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Cajun Red Sauce over Rice
BBQ Chicken Lunch
Honey-Apple BBQ Sauce, Gouda Cheese, Guoda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans
Build Your Own Boil
Sides
GF Starters
GF Buffalo Shrimp
Steamed Popcorn Shrimp, Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Bleu Cheese Crumbles
GF Mussels
1lb. Mussels, Garlic Butter, White Wine, Grape Tomatoes, Garlic Toast
Oysters Scampi
Baked Oysters, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Butter
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Served cold with old bay and cocktail
Rib Stack
honey-apple BBQ sauce
GF Entrees
BBQ Chicken Dinner
N Honey-Apple BBQ Sauce, Gouda Cheese, Guoda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans
Jumbalaya Dinner
Sautéed Chicken & Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Okra, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Cajun Red Sauce over Rice
Baby Back Ribs
Honey-Apple BBQ Sauce, French Fries, Coleslaw
Filet 6oz*
6oz Certified Angus Beef, Gouda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans
Filet 8oz*
8oz Certified Angus Beef, Gouda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans
Surf & Turf* With Lobster Tail
8oz Certified Angus Beef Filet, Old Bay Butter, Gouda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans
Shrimp Scampi
Starters
Hushpuppy Basket
Cinnamon-Honey Butter
Fried Pickles
Ranch Dressing
Coconut Shrimp
Spicy Orange Marmalade
Seafood Nachos
Shrimp, Fish, Queso, Black Bean & Corn Relish, Pico De Gallo, Jalapenos, Flour Tortilla Chips
Fried Buffalo Shrimp
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Bleu Cheese Crumble
Cracklin’ Calamari
Cracklin’ Chili Sauce, Green Onions
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Green Tomatoes, Grits, Shrimp, Country Ham Cream Sauce, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese
Seared Ahi Tuna*
Grade A Tuna Seared Rare, Sesame Seeds, Eel Sauce, Seaweed Salad
Shrimp Salsa
Citrus Poached Popcorn Shrimp, Diced Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Mayo, Flour Tortilla Chips
Fr Tom Basket
Loaded Sweet Potato Fries
Smoked Mahi Dip 4oz
Smoked Mahi Dip 12oz
Soups & Salads
She Crab Soup
House Salad Small
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumber, Goldfish Crackers
House Salad Large
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumber, Goldfish Crackers
Classic Caesar Salad Small
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
Classic Caesar Salad Large
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
Iceberg Wedge
Bleu Cheese Dressing, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onions
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad*
Cajun Tuna Seared Rare, Mango Salsa, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Romaine, Creamy Wasabi Dressing
Honey Apple Chicken Salad
BBQ Rubbed Chicken, Mixed Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Candied Pecans, Granny Smith Apples, Honey Apple Vinaigrette
Lowcountry Cobb Salad
Steamed Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bloody Mary Ranch Dressing
Burgers & Sandwiches
Southern Burger*
* Certified Angus Beef®, Pimento Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Brioche Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle
Fish Market Sandwich
1/2 lb of Chef’s Selection Fried White Fish, American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tartar Sauce, Served on a Hoagie Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle
Southern Chicken Sandwich
Pepperoncini-Brined Fried Chicken Breast, Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served on Brioche Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle
Classic Burger*
Certified Angus Beef®, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Brioche Bun Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle
House Specialties
Shrimp And Grits Dinner
Shrimp, Country Ham Cream Sauce, Grape Tomatoes, Scallions, Stone-Ground Cheddar Grits
Lump Crab Cake
Lemon Remoulade, Chef's Rice, Green Beans
Fish & Chips Dinner
Nut Brown Beer Battered Cod, French Fries, Coleslaw, Hushpuppies
Jumbalaya Dinner
Sautéed Chicken & Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Okra, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Cajun Red Sauce over Rice
Mixed Grill
Chef’s Selection, Garlic Parmesan Cream, Chef’s Rice, Green Bea
Snow Crab Dinner 1 1/4 Pound
Coleslaw, Corn on the Cob
Snow Crab Dinner 2 1/2 Pound
Coleslaw, Corn on the Cob
Seafood Linguine
Sauteed Shrimp, Lump Crab Cake, Diced Tomatoes, Green Onion, Old Bay, Garlic Parmesan Cream Sauce
Southern Fried Favorites
Choose 1 Southern Fried Favorites
Platters are served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpuppies
Choose 2 Southern Fried Favorites
Platters are served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpuppies
Choose 3 Southern Fried Favorites
Platters are served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpuppies
From The Grill
New York Strip*
12oz Certified Angus Beef®, Roasted Garlic Butter, Onion Straws, Gouda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans
Baby Back Ribs
Honey-Apple BBQ Sauce, French Fries, Coleslaw
Filet 8oz*
8oz Certified Angus Beef, Gouda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans
BBQ Chicken Dinner
N Honey-Apple BBQ Sauce, Gouda Cheese, Guoda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans
Surf & Turf* With Crab Cake
8oz Certified Angus Beef Filet, Old Bay Butter, Gouda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans
Surf & Turf* With Lobster Tail
8oz Certified Angus Beef Filet, Old Bay Butter, Gouda Smashed Potatoes, Green Beans
Fresh Fish Market
Sushi Bar
Edamame
Seasoned with salt
Raw Bar Tower
1 dozen oysters on 1/2 shell (chef’s choice - 3 varieties), 1 dozen mussels chilled, 8 clams on 1/2 shell, 6 peel & eat shrimp, spicy salmon roll
Seaweed Salad Side
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Served cold with old bay and cocktail
House Steamed Oyster, 1/2 Dozen
House Steamed Oyster, Dozen
Specialty Oysters On The 1/2 Shell, 1/2 Dozen
Specialty Oysters Steamed, 1/2 Dozen
House Clams On The 1/2 Shell, Dozen
House Steamed Clams, Dozen
House Clams Baked, Dozen
Veggie Maki Roll
Sweet Potato, Cream Cheese, Cucumber
California Maki Roll
Crab, Cucumber, Avocado
Philly* Maki Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado
Spicy Tuna* Maki Roll
Spicy Grade A Tuna, Green Onion, Crunchy Tempura, Sesame Seeds
Spicy Salmon* Maki Roll
Spicy Salmon, Green Onion, Crunchy Tempura, Sesame Seeds
Flying Fish* Maki Roll
Eel, Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber Topped with Tuna, Avocado, Crunchy Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Rainbow* Maki Roll
Crab, Cucumber Topped with Tuna, White Fish, Salmon
Liberty* Maki Roll
Spicy Grade A Tuna, Crunch Tempua Topped with Yellow Tail, Roe and Liberty Sauce
Barefoot* Maki Roll
Crab, Cucubmer Topped with Shirmp, Spicy Mayo, Crunchy Tempura
Spicy Crab* Maki Roll
Spicy Crab, Green Onion, Crunchy Tempua Flakes, Topped with Grade A Tuna, Avocado, Eel Sauce
M&J* Maki Roll
Eel, White Fish, Avocado, Topped with Salmon, Tempura Flakes, Honey Sriracha
Grand Strand* Maki Roll
Spicy Tuna, White Fish, Avocado, Topped with Yellowtail, Jalapenos, Sriracha
Shrimp Nigiri
2pc Per Order
Crab Nigiri
2pc Per Order
Tuna* Nigiri
2pc Per Order
Salmon* Nigiri
2pc Per Order
White Fish* Nigiri
2pc Per Order
Yellow Tail* Nigiri
2pc Per Order
Freshwater Eel* Nigiri
2pc Per Order
Shrimp Sashimi
2pc Per Order
Crab Sashimi
2pc Per Order
Tuna* Sashimi
2pc Per Order
Salmon* Sashimi
2pc Per Order
White Fish* Sashimi
2pc Per Order
Yellow Tail* Sashimi
2pc Per Order
Freshwater Eel* Sashimi
2pc Per Order
Sides
Add On's Dinner
Family Boil
Plenty for the whole family! This Seafood Feast includes: 1.5lbs Crab Legs, 2lbs Shrimp, 1lb Mussels, family-sized House Salad, Hushpuppies & 12oz of our Famous Smoked Fish Dip.
Kids Food
Kids Mac And Cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with French Fries
Kids Mini Hot Dogs (2)
Served with French Fries
Kids Chicken Fingers
Served with French Fries
Kids Hamburger
Served with French Fries
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with French Fries
Kids Fish Sticks
Served with French Fries
Kids Fried Shrimp
Served with French Fries
Kids Grilled Shrimp
Served with French Fries
Kids Salmon 4oz Filet
Served with French Fries
Desserts
Crème Brulee Cheesecake
The marriage of two great classics. Crème Brulee layered and a -mingle with the lightest of cheesecakes. Hand-fired and mirrored with burnt caramel.
Flourless Chocolate Torte (GF)
Simple, elegant and timeless like a little black dress. When you crave a knock-out chocolate punch in an assuming delivery, the flourless chocolate tore is for you. It is also gluten-free.
Key Lime Pie
A true island style key lime pie in a deep dish presentation, served in a graham cracker crust.
Raspberry Cheesecake
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Triple Layor Chocolate Cake
Colossal....layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chucks of cake.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Flying Fish Public Market & Grill is Myrtle Beach’s most unique waterfront dining experience, featuring local seafood, Lowcountry favorites and a raw bar with a variety of shellfish and sushi. Inspired by the Pearlz Oyster Bar concept and Seattle’s Pike’s Place Public Market, Flying Fish is part-restaurant, part seafood market. Enjoy the ocean’s best offerings available whether choosing to dine in and enjoy the view of the Intracoastal Waterway or take home.
