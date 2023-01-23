Restaurant info

Flying Fish Public Market & Grill is Myrtle Beach’s most unique waterfront dining experience, featuring local seafood, Lowcountry favorites and a raw bar with a variety of shellfish and sushi. Inspired by the Pearlz Oyster Bar concept and Seattle’s Pike’s Place Public Market, Flying Fish is part-restaurant, part seafood market. Enjoy the ocean’s best offerings available whether choosing to dine in and enjoy the view of the Intracoastal Waterway or take home.