Flying Fox Coffee - Cartwright Food Hall 215 Trade Street

No reviews yet

215 Trade Street

Greer, SC 29651

Latte
Smashing Pumpkins
Cortado

Pastries

Sweet Scone

$4.00

Morning Bun

$5.25

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.25

Kouign-Amann

$5.95

Savory Scone

$4.00

Snickerdoodle

$2.25

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.50

Apple Cheddar Bun

$5.25

Chai Sandwich Cookie

$4.25

Popsicles

Chocolate Sea Salt

$4.00Out of stock

Blackberry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Creamy Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh Peach

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Filter Coffee

Batch Brew

$3.00

Batch brewed, hot drip coffee

Pour Over

$4.00

Made to order pour over coffee

Flash Brew

$3.50

Batch brewed, japanese style iced coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Americano

$3.00

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Loose Tea

$4.00

London Fog

$4.50Out of stock

Other

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Iced Water

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Milk

$1.50

Pumpkin Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Apple Cider

$4.00

Special

Violet Eyes

$5.00

Broken Record

$5.00

Smashing Pumpkins

$5.00

Oh Canada

$5.00

Almond Boi

$5.00

Summer Days

$5.00

Summer Nights

$5.00

Grand Theft Autumn

$4.50Out of stock

Scooby Snack

$6.00Out of stock

Stacy's Mummy

$5.00Out of stock

Green Goblin

$5.00

Coffee

Retail Coffee 12 oz

$20.00

5 Lb

$75.00

Mugs

Diner Mug

$22.00

Candles

Small Candle

$16.00

Large Candle

$28.00

Plants

Small Plant

$24.00

Medium Plant

$30.00

Large Plant

$35.00

Cozies

Cozie

$12.00

Wedding Catering

Wedding Catering (50%)

$500.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 Trade Street, Greer, SC 29651

Directions

