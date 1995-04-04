Flying Goat Coffee 300 - 300 Center St

Clever Dripper (black)

$22.00

A fool-proof and inexpensive full-immersion method of brewing coffee, this little gem is as familiar as a drip machine - it uses standard #4 filters - and is as simple to use as a French press. The resulting coffee retains much of the delicious body of a French press, but does away with the sediment. The steep-and-release mechanism means that you can accurately control the brewing, and extract the coffee directly into your mug with no mess. And at this price, it's about one of the best value brewers you can find. - Practical Capacity: 500ml (16.9oz) - Heat-resistant, durable and BPA-free