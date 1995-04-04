Flying Goat Coffee Healdsburg 419

Flying Goat Coffee imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Flying Goat Coffee Healdsburg

review star

No reviews yet

419 Center Street

Healdsburg, CA 95448

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha
Bangkok

Bar Beverages

12oz // steamed milk of choice
Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.00

12oz // rotating single origin

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

2oz // Espresso #9 Blend

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

4oz // double espresso with steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

6oz // double espresso with steamed milk

Latte

Latte

$4.50

12oz // double espresso with steamed milk

Americano

Americano

$3.50

12oz // double espresso over water

Goat Herder

Goat Herder

$5.00

12oz // double espresso over brewed coffee

Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

$4.00

12oz // brewed coffee with steamed milk

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00

12oz // double espresso and Guittard bittersweet chocolate with steamed milk

Aztec Mocha

Aztec Mocha

$6.00

12oz // double espresso, Valrhona chocolate, chilies, spices, vanilla, organic cane sugar, rose water and steamed milk

Bangkok

Bangkok

$5.50

12oz // double espresso, house-made condensed milk, steamed milk and nutmeg

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

12oz // Guittard bittersweet chocolate with steamed milk

Aztec Hot Chocolate

Aztec Hot Chocolate

$5.00

12oz // Valrhona chocolate, chilies, spices, vanilla, organic cane sugar, rose water and steamed milk

Chai

Chai

$5.50

12oz // house-made with organic black tea, spices, organic cane sugar, steamed milk and nutmeg

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$7.50

12oz // our house-made chai with a double shot of espresso

Steamer

$2.00

12oz // steamed milk of choice

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.50

12oz // organic ceremonial grade matcha powder. served lightly sweetened with organic house-made vanilla syrup and finished with organic steamed milk

Pour Over

ETHIOPIA SUKE QUTO

ETHIOPIA SUKE QUTO

$4.75

CERTIFIED ORGANIC COFFEE ETHIOPIA SUKE QUTO red peach / lemon zest / honey // 12oz - brewed to order // may take up to 5 minutes to prepare

DECAF Guatemala

DECAF Guatemala

$4.00

Certified Organic Coffee Cocoa Nib · Dried Cherry · Mild // 12oz - brewed to order // may take up to 5 minutes to prepare

PERU Eulalia Champi

PERU Eulalia Champi

$5.00

CERTIFIED ORGANIC COFFEE KENYA MUIRI ESTATE black cherry / toffee / date // 12oz - brewed to order // may take up to 5 minutes to prepare

Cold Beverages

Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

12oz // organic black tea served over ice

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50

12oz // Organic Optimist Blend // flash-brewed and served over ice

Nitro Cold Coffee

Nitro Cold Coffee

$5.00

12oz // Flash-brewed and served on draft.

Sparkling Ruby Ginger

Sparkling Ruby Ginger

$4.00

12oz // A refreshing sparkling tisane of hibiscus, ginger and raspberry leaf, lightly sweetened with organic sugar and served over ice.

Mango Chili TEPACHE

Mango Chili TEPACHE

$4.75

12 oz // this fermented probiotic beverage has been made in Mexico for centuries. thousands of versions of Tepache exist, each varying in the spices or flavorings used but the core of it all is organic pineapples. this flavor features a delicate balance of sweetness from juicy, ripe mangoes and a hint of spice from the chilis.

Orange Turmeric TEPACHE

Orange Turmeric TEPACHE

$4.75

12 oz // this fermented probiotic beverage has been made in Mexico for centuries. thousands of versions of Tepache exist, each varying in the spices or flavorings used but the core of it all is organic pineapples. this version is made with crushed oranges and a hint of turmeric for a full-bodied yet light and refreshing taste.

Guava Cardamom SoulFixx

Guava Cardamom SoulFixx

$4.50

12 oz // An expressive blend of guava and cardamom inspired by the tropical flavors & fragrant spices of Southern Mexico. This elixir will give your digestive & immune system a boost.

Tangerine Lemon SoulFixx

Tangerine Lemon SoulFixx

$4.50

12 oz // The distinct zing of Szechuan peppercorn dances with sweet tangerine and zesty lemon verbena flavors to create a bright and balanced beverage.

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$4.50

12 oz // Organic Coconut Water is "nature's isotonic beverage", a treasure discovered in the center of certified organic coconuts. Naturally low in calories, sodium and fat, it boasts a wonderful array of restorative electrolytes, such as calcium, potassium and magnesium

Nana Mae's Apple Juice

Nana Mae's Apple Juice

$4.25

10 oz // A Sonoma County Classic! 100% pure Gravenstein apple juice is the perfect harmony of sweet and tart, juicy and refreshing.

Sparkling Water Bottle

Sparkling Water Bottle

$3.00

16.9 oz // Mountain Valley Spring Water is sodium-free, naturally ionized, and rich in minerals. We love it for its small bubbles that are refreshing instead of overwhelming.

KIMINO sparkling yuzu

KIMINO sparkling yuzu

$4.75

8.5 oz // Exquisite sparkling beverage made with hand-picked Yuzu from Shikoku Island - Japan, Hyogo region water and organic sugar cane.

GREEN Juice 10oz

GREEN Juice 10oz

$8.50Out of stock

10 oz // 100% ORGANIC fruits and veggies! Green apple, kale, celery, pineapple, ginger, and lemon. Cold-pressed, in-house organic juice in a 10oz glass bottle.

RED Juice 10oz

RED Juice 10oz

$8.50

10 oz // 100% ORGANIC fruits and veggies! Fuji apple, red beet, carrot, ginger, and lemon. Cold-pressed, in-house organic juice in a 10oz glass bottle.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.50

12oz // organic ceremonial grade matcha powder served slightly sweetened with house-made vanilla syrup. served with organic milk over ice.

SPICY SUMMER WATERMELON Juice 10oz

SPICY SUMMER WATERMELON Juice 10oz

$8.50Out of stock

10 oz // 100% ORGANIC fruits and veggies! watermelon, lime, mint, jalepeño. Cold-pressed, in-house organic juice in a 10oz glass bottle.

Pastries

Almond Jewel Cookie (V)

Almond Jewel Cookie (V)

$3.00Out of stock

Vegan • Gluten-Free

Apricot Scone

Apricot Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Banana Walnut Chai Bread G.F. / V.

$5.00Out of stock

Gluten Free / Vegan

Carrot Raisin Pecan Cake

$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate Mochi Donut

Chocolate Mochi Donut

$4.50Out of stock
Citrus Cocoa Nib Shortbread Cookie (V)

Citrus Cocoa Nib Shortbread Cookie (V)

$2.75Out of stock

Loads of citrus zest and cocoa nibs in a tender shortbread // Vegan

Dog Biscuit

Dog Biscuit

$3.00Out of stock

A house-made treat for your favorite four-legged friend!

Double Chocolate Cookie (V)

Double Chocolate Cookie (V)

$3.00Out of stock

Chewy and rich double chocolate cookie // Vegan

Goat Bar

Goat Bar

$3.25

fudgy brownie with walnuts and an oatmeal cookie crust

Granola

Granola

$10.00

12oz bag // house-made // 100% Organic ingredients: rolled oats, sunflower seeds, canola oil, date syrup, sesame seeds, almonds, wheat flour, coconut, cranberries, raisins, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon.

Hi Protein Ginger Muffin

Hi Protein Ginger Muffin

$4.25Out of stock
Lemon Blueberry Scone

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Yogurt Muffin

$4.50Out of stock
Pain au Chocolate

Pain au Chocolate

$4.75Out of stock

Traditional French croissant with chocolate.

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Traditional French croissant

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Classic Choco Chip cookie, chewy and sweet!

Vegan Orange Cake (V)

$5.00

Gingersnap Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Delicious, soft and snappy ginger cookie with crisp sugar sprinkles on top.

Vegan Mexican Chocolate Cake (V)

$5.00

a delicious and rich VEGAN chocolate cake with cinnamon spice and chocolate stirpe glaze.

Cheddar Chive Jalapeño Scone

Cheddar Chive Jalapeño Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

A delicious seasonal treat made with Organic Pumpkin Puree and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Ginger Biscotti

$3.50

A classic crisp and flavorful biscotti, chocolate dipped with bits of crystallized ginger.

Whole Bean

Optimist Blend

Optimist Blend

$17.00

Certified Organic // Mandarin • Brown Sugar • Almond

Mrs. Garland's Blend

Mrs. Garland's Blend

$16.50

Dark Chocolate • Dried Fig • Molasses

Espresso No. 9 Blend

Espresso No. 9 Blend

$17.00

Certified Organic // Toffee • Black Cherry • Cola

Decaf Espresso No. 9

Decaf Espresso No. 9

$17.50

Toffee • Black Cherry • Cola

Decaf Opening Night Blend

Decaf Opening Night Blend

$17.50

Cocoa • Dried Cherry • Date

Decaf Guatemala Chochajau

Decaf Guatemala Chochajau

$18.00

Cocoa Nib • Raisin • Medjool Date

Costa Rica Ricardo Perez

Costa Rica Ricardo Perez

$22.00

Red Plum / Honey Date / Almond

Ethiopia Suke Quto

Ethiopia Suke Quto

$21.00

Certified Organic // Red Peach • Lemon Zest • Honey

Guatemala Dario Hernandez

Guatemala Dario Hernandez

$19.00

Red Plum • Red Plum • Nougat

Honduras Nancy Hernandez

Honduras Nancy Hernandez

$22.00Out of stock

Apricot • Nougat • Persimmon

Steeped Coffee (single)

Steeped Coffee (single)

$2.50Out of stock

Steeped Coffee Packs are the easiest way to take FGC wherever you go. All you need is hot water! Each Steeped Pack contains enough coffee to brew an 8oz cup. Simply place the filter into a mug, add 8oz of hot water (just off the boil!), dunk for 15-30 seconds, and let steep for up to 5 minutes before removing and enjoying. Steeped Packs are nitrogen sealed for freshness and the packaging is fully compostable.

Steeped Coffee (5-pack)

Steeped Coffee (5-pack)

$10.00Out of stock

Steeped Coffee Packs are the easiest way to take FGC wherever you go. All you need is hot water! Each Steeped Pack contains enough coffee to brew an 8oz cup. Simply place the filter into a mug, add 8oz of hot water (just off the boil!), dunk for 15-30 seconds, and let steep for up to 5 minutes before removing and enjoying. Steeped Packs are nitrogen sealed for freshness and the packaging is fully compostable.

Steeped Coffee (10-pack)

Steeped Coffee (10-pack)

$20.00Out of stock

Steeped Coffee Packs are the easiest way to take FGC wherever you go. All you need is hot water! Each Steeped Pack contains enough coffee to brew an 8oz cup. Simply place the filter into a mug, add 8oz of hot water (just off the boil!), dunk for 15-30 seconds, and let steep for up to 5 minutes before removing and enjoying. Steeped Packs are nitrogen sealed for freshness and the packaging is fully compostable.

Sumatra Arisarina Co-Op

Sumatra Arisarina Co-Op

$18.00

Certified Organic // Raisin • Dark Chocolate • Hops

Costa Rica Sumava Reposado

Costa Rica Sumava Reposado

$20.00

Red Plum • Sangria • Brown Sugar

Peru Eulalia Champi

Peru Eulalia Champi

$20.00

Watermelon • Black Cherry • Toffee

Teas

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$4.00

12oz // Smooth and lively with the citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$4.00

12oz// A lively, robust tea with brisk flavor.

Iron Goddess of Mercy

Iron Goddess of Mercy

$4.00

12 oz// Smooth and rich with aromas of roasted chestnut and notes of dried apricot

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00

12oz // Fresh and soothing green tea scented with the aroma of jasmine blossoms

Jade Cloud Green

Jade Cloud Green

$4.00

12 oz// A delicious and mild everyday green tea.

Flying Goat Herbal

Flying Goat Herbal

$4.00

12oz // A delicious herbal blend of rosehips, peppermint, and chamomile

Mystic Mint

Mystic Mint

$4.00

12oz// Relaxing peppermint combined with sweet basil and a naturally soothing finish from licorice root.

Merchandise

Aeropress

Aeropress

$40.00
Aeropress Microfilters (350 pack)

Aeropress Microfilters (350 pack)

$4.00
Chemex - 6 Cup (wooden collar)

Chemex - 6 Cup (wooden collar)

$45.00
Chemex Filters - Square (100 ct)

Chemex Filters - Square (100 ct)

$10.00

Chemex Filters - Square - 100 count

Clever Dripper (black)

Clever Dripper (black)

$22.00

A fool-proof and inexpensive full-immersion method of brewing coffee, this little gem is as familiar as a drip machine - it uses standard #4 filters - and is as simple to use as a French press. The resulting coffee retains much of the delicious body of a French press, but does away with the sediment. The steep-and-release mechanism means that you can accurately control the brewing, and extract the coffee directly into your mug with no mess. And at this price, it's about one of the best value brewers you can find. - Practical Capacity: 500ml (16.9oz) - Heat-resistant, durable and BPA-free

Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister (Black)

Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister (Black)

$32.00

Black (0.7L) // Oxygen makes coffee stale and robs your brew of its full potential. Atmos banishes air, moisture, and odors to stop your beans from aging out before you've enjoyed the whole bag. Twisting the lid back and forth sucks air out to prevent oxidation and extends coffee's shelf life up to 50%. Store tea, cereal, nuts, cookies, candy, or whatever else could benefit from the banishment of air. (Holds approximately 10oz of coffee beans)

Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister (White)

Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister (White)

$32.00

White (0.7L) // Oxygen makes coffee stale and robs your brew of its full potential. Atmos banishes air, moisture, and odors to stop your beans from aging out before you've enjoyed the whole bag. Twisting the lid back and forth sucks air out to prevent oxidation and extends coffee's shelf life up to 50%. Store tea, cereal, nuts, cookies, candy, or whatever else could benefit from the banishment of air. (Holds approximately 10oz of coffee beans)

Fellow Mighty Small Carafe

Fellow Mighty Small Carafe

$25.00

Whether you’re enjoying a cup at home or dialing in a pour-over on bar, this mighty carafe gets the job done and then some. Materials: Hand blown borosilicate glass Volume: 500 ml, ratio aid dot at 300 ml Weight: 250 g Height: 4.5" Bottom Diameter: 4.5" Top Diameter: 3"

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder

$299.00

Ode is a powerful and precise home grinder with café capabilities. It was designed to dominate brewed coffee, pour-over, French press, and more. With 64mm professional-grade flat burrs, 31 grind settings, and a unique single dose load bin for maximum bean freshness, Ode brings the café experience into your kitchen at a fraction of the cost.

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle (Black)

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle (Black)

$149.00

Black (0.9L) // Meet Stagg EKG, an electric pour-over kettle that pours as good as it looks. The precision pour spout and counterbalanced-handle give you the ultimate control, just like our stovetop kettle.

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle (White)

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle (White)

$149.00

White (0.9L) // Meet Stagg EKG, an electric pour-over kettle that pours as good as it looks. The precision pour spout and counterbalanced-handle give you the ultimate control, just like our stovetop kettle.

Hario V60 Dripper 02 Plastic

Hario V60 Dripper 02 Plastic

$10.00
Hario V60 Filters - 02 Size (100 ct.)

Hario V60 Filters - 02 Size (100 ct.)

$9.00

Hario V60 02 Filters - 100 count

Hario V60 Metal Drip Scale

Hario V60 Metal Drip Scale

$63.50

The V60 Drip Scale is designed to comfortably fit a server while maintaining a small footprint. This scale features a built-in timer to help you follow and repeat brew recipes accurately. It weighs in both 1 gram and ⅒th of a gram measurements for desired precision, with capacity to weigh up to 2,000 grams.

Kalita 103 #4 FIlters (100 ct.)

Kalita 103 #4 FIlters (100 ct.)

$8.00

100 pack of #4 cone filters

Kalita Stainless Wave Dripper 185

Kalita Stainless Wave Dripper 185

$40.00
Kalita Wave Filters - Size 185 (100 ct)

Kalita Wave Filters - Size 185 (100 ct)

$13.50

Kalita Wave Filters - 185 size - 100 count

Minor Figures Oat M*lk (33.8oz/1L)

Minor Figures Oat M*lk (33.8oz/1L)

$4.50

Food

Coconut Chia Pudding - ORGANIC

Coconut Chia Pudding - ORGANIC

$8.00Out of stock

100% ORGANIC INGREDIENTS //12oz// oat milk, black chia seeds, coconut yogurt, maple syrup, vanilla, pink salt TOPPING: blueberries, FGC granola

Carrot Cake Overnight Oats - ORGANIC

Carrot Cake Overnight Oats - ORGANIC

$8.00

100% ORGANIC INGREDIENTS //12oz// oats, oat milk, coconut yogurt, carrots, black chia seeds, raisins, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, pink salt TOPPING: walnuts and toasted coconut

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

419 Center Street, Healdsburg, CA 95448

Directions

