Flying Goat Coffee Healdsburg 419
419 Center Street
Healdsburg, CA 95448
Bar Beverages
Brewed Coffee
12oz // rotating single origin
Espresso
2oz // Espresso #9 Blend
Macchiato
4oz // double espresso with steamed milk
Cappuccino
6oz // double espresso with steamed milk
Latte
12oz // double espresso with steamed milk
Americano
12oz // double espresso over water
Goat Herder
12oz // double espresso over brewed coffee
Café Au Lait
12oz // brewed coffee with steamed milk
Mocha
12oz // double espresso and Guittard bittersweet chocolate with steamed milk
Aztec Mocha
12oz // double espresso, Valrhona chocolate, chilies, spices, vanilla, organic cane sugar, rose water and steamed milk
Bangkok
12oz // double espresso, house-made condensed milk, steamed milk and nutmeg
Hot Chocolate
12oz // Guittard bittersweet chocolate with steamed milk
Aztec Hot Chocolate
12oz // Valrhona chocolate, chilies, spices, vanilla, organic cane sugar, rose water and steamed milk
Chai
12oz // house-made with organic black tea, spices, organic cane sugar, steamed milk and nutmeg
Dirty Chai
12oz // our house-made chai with a double shot of espresso
Steamer
12oz // steamed milk of choice
Matcha Latte
12oz // organic ceremonial grade matcha powder. served lightly sweetened with organic house-made vanilla syrup and finished with organic steamed milk
Pour Over
ETHIOPIA SUKE QUTO
CERTIFIED ORGANIC COFFEE ETHIOPIA SUKE QUTO red peach / lemon zest / honey // 12oz - brewed to order // may take up to 5 minutes to prepare
DECAF Guatemala
Certified Organic Coffee Cocoa Nib · Dried Cherry · Mild // 12oz - brewed to order // may take up to 5 minutes to prepare
PERU Eulalia Champi
CERTIFIED ORGANIC COFFEE KENYA MUIRI ESTATE black cherry / toffee / date // 12oz - brewed to order // may take up to 5 minutes to prepare
Cold Beverages
Black Iced Tea
12oz // organic black tea served over ice
Iced Coffee
12oz // Organic Optimist Blend // flash-brewed and served over ice
Nitro Cold Coffee
12oz // Flash-brewed and served on draft.
Sparkling Ruby Ginger
12oz // A refreshing sparkling tisane of hibiscus, ginger and raspberry leaf, lightly sweetened with organic sugar and served over ice.
Mango Chili TEPACHE
12 oz // this fermented probiotic beverage has been made in Mexico for centuries. thousands of versions of Tepache exist, each varying in the spices or flavorings used but the core of it all is organic pineapples. this flavor features a delicate balance of sweetness from juicy, ripe mangoes and a hint of spice from the chilis.
Orange Turmeric TEPACHE
12 oz // this fermented probiotic beverage has been made in Mexico for centuries. thousands of versions of Tepache exist, each varying in the spices or flavorings used but the core of it all is organic pineapples. this version is made with crushed oranges and a hint of turmeric for a full-bodied yet light and refreshing taste.
Guava Cardamom SoulFixx
12 oz // An expressive blend of guava and cardamom inspired by the tropical flavors & fragrant spices of Southern Mexico. This elixir will give your digestive & immune system a boost.
Tangerine Lemon SoulFixx
12 oz // The distinct zing of Szechuan peppercorn dances with sweet tangerine and zesty lemon verbena flavors to create a bright and balanced beverage.
Coconut Water
12 oz // Organic Coconut Water is "nature's isotonic beverage", a treasure discovered in the center of certified organic coconuts. Naturally low in calories, sodium and fat, it boasts a wonderful array of restorative electrolytes, such as calcium, potassium and magnesium
Nana Mae's Apple Juice
10 oz // A Sonoma County Classic! 100% pure Gravenstein apple juice is the perfect harmony of sweet and tart, juicy and refreshing.
Sparkling Water Bottle
16.9 oz // Mountain Valley Spring Water is sodium-free, naturally ionized, and rich in minerals. We love it for its small bubbles that are refreshing instead of overwhelming.
KIMINO sparkling yuzu
8.5 oz // Exquisite sparkling beverage made with hand-picked Yuzu from Shikoku Island - Japan, Hyogo region water and organic sugar cane.
GREEN Juice 10oz
10 oz // 100% ORGANIC fruits and veggies! Green apple, kale, celery, pineapple, ginger, and lemon. Cold-pressed, in-house organic juice in a 10oz glass bottle.
RED Juice 10oz
10 oz // 100% ORGANIC fruits and veggies! Fuji apple, red beet, carrot, ginger, and lemon. Cold-pressed, in-house organic juice in a 10oz glass bottle.
Iced Matcha Latte
12oz // organic ceremonial grade matcha powder served slightly sweetened with house-made vanilla syrup. served with organic milk over ice.
SPICY SUMMER WATERMELON Juice 10oz
10 oz // 100% ORGANIC fruits and veggies! watermelon, lime, mint, jalepeño. Cold-pressed, in-house organic juice in a 10oz glass bottle.
Pastries
Almond Jewel Cookie (V)
Vegan • Gluten-Free
Apricot Scone
Banana Walnut Chai Bread G.F. / V.
Gluten Free / Vegan
Carrot Raisin Pecan Cake
Chocolate Mochi Donut
Citrus Cocoa Nib Shortbread Cookie (V)
Loads of citrus zest and cocoa nibs in a tender shortbread // Vegan
Dog Biscuit
A house-made treat for your favorite four-legged friend!
Double Chocolate Cookie (V)
Chewy and rich double chocolate cookie // Vegan
Goat Bar
fudgy brownie with walnuts and an oatmeal cookie crust
Granola
12oz bag // house-made // 100% Organic ingredients: rolled oats, sunflower seeds, canola oil, date syrup, sesame seeds, almonds, wheat flour, coconut, cranberries, raisins, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon.
Hi Protein Ginger Muffin
Lemon Blueberry Scone
Lemon Blueberry Yogurt Muffin
Pain au Chocolate
Traditional French croissant with chocolate.
Butter Croissant
Traditional French croissant
Blueberry Scone
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Classic Choco Chip cookie, chewy and sweet!
Vegan Orange Cake (V)
Gingersnap Cookie
Delicious, soft and snappy ginger cookie with crisp sugar sprinkles on top.
Vegan Mexican Chocolate Cake (V)
a delicious and rich VEGAN chocolate cake with cinnamon spice and chocolate stirpe glaze.
Cheddar Chive Jalapeño Scone
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin
A delicious seasonal treat made with Organic Pumpkin Puree and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Ginger Biscotti
A classic crisp and flavorful biscotti, chocolate dipped with bits of crystallized ginger.
Whole Bean
Optimist Blend
Certified Organic // Mandarin • Brown Sugar • Almond
Mrs. Garland's Blend
Dark Chocolate • Dried Fig • Molasses
Espresso No. 9 Blend
Certified Organic // Toffee • Black Cherry • Cola
Decaf Espresso No. 9
Toffee • Black Cherry • Cola
Decaf Opening Night Blend
Cocoa • Dried Cherry • Date
Decaf Guatemala Chochajau
Cocoa Nib • Raisin • Medjool Date
Costa Rica Ricardo Perez
Red Plum / Honey Date / Almond
Ethiopia Suke Quto
Certified Organic // Red Peach • Lemon Zest • Honey
Guatemala Dario Hernandez
Red Plum • Red Plum • Nougat
Honduras Nancy Hernandez
Apricot • Nougat • Persimmon
Steeped Coffee (single)
Steeped Coffee Packs are the easiest way to take FGC wherever you go. All you need is hot water! Each Steeped Pack contains enough coffee to brew an 8oz cup. Simply place the filter into a mug, add 8oz of hot water (just off the boil!), dunk for 15-30 seconds, and let steep for up to 5 minutes before removing and enjoying. Steeped Packs are nitrogen sealed for freshness and the packaging is fully compostable.
Steeped Coffee (5-pack)
Steeped Coffee Packs are the easiest way to take FGC wherever you go. All you need is hot water! Each Steeped Pack contains enough coffee to brew an 8oz cup. Simply place the filter into a mug, add 8oz of hot water (just off the boil!), dunk for 15-30 seconds, and let steep for up to 5 minutes before removing and enjoying. Steeped Packs are nitrogen sealed for freshness and the packaging is fully compostable.
Steeped Coffee (10-pack)
Steeped Coffee Packs are the easiest way to take FGC wherever you go. All you need is hot water! Each Steeped Pack contains enough coffee to brew an 8oz cup. Simply place the filter into a mug, add 8oz of hot water (just off the boil!), dunk for 15-30 seconds, and let steep for up to 5 minutes before removing and enjoying. Steeped Packs are nitrogen sealed for freshness and the packaging is fully compostable.
Sumatra Arisarina Co-Op
Certified Organic // Raisin • Dark Chocolate • Hops
Costa Rica Sumava Reposado
Red Plum • Sangria • Brown Sugar
Peru Eulalia Champi
Watermelon • Black Cherry • Toffee
Teas
Earl Grey
12oz // Smooth and lively with the citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges
English Breakfast
12oz// A lively, robust tea with brisk flavor.
Iron Goddess of Mercy
12 oz// Smooth and rich with aromas of roasted chestnut and notes of dried apricot
Jasmine Green Tea
12oz // Fresh and soothing green tea scented with the aroma of jasmine blossoms
Jade Cloud Green
12 oz// A delicious and mild everyday green tea.
Flying Goat Herbal
12oz // A delicious herbal blend of rosehips, peppermint, and chamomile
Mystic Mint
12oz// Relaxing peppermint combined with sweet basil and a naturally soothing finish from licorice root.
Merchandise
Aeropress
Aeropress Microfilters (350 pack)
Chemex - 6 Cup (wooden collar)
Chemex Filters - Square (100 ct)
Chemex Filters - Square - 100 count
Clever Dripper (black)
A fool-proof and inexpensive full-immersion method of brewing coffee, this little gem is as familiar as a drip machine - it uses standard #4 filters - and is as simple to use as a French press. The resulting coffee retains much of the delicious body of a French press, but does away with the sediment. The steep-and-release mechanism means that you can accurately control the brewing, and extract the coffee directly into your mug with no mess. And at this price, it's about one of the best value brewers you can find. - Practical Capacity: 500ml (16.9oz) - Heat-resistant, durable and BPA-free
Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister (Black)
Black (0.7L) // Oxygen makes coffee stale and robs your brew of its full potential. Atmos banishes air, moisture, and odors to stop your beans from aging out before you've enjoyed the whole bag. Twisting the lid back and forth sucks air out to prevent oxidation and extends coffee's shelf life up to 50%. Store tea, cereal, nuts, cookies, candy, or whatever else could benefit from the banishment of air. (Holds approximately 10oz of coffee beans)
Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister (White)
White (0.7L) // Oxygen makes coffee stale and robs your brew of its full potential. Atmos banishes air, moisture, and odors to stop your beans from aging out before you've enjoyed the whole bag. Twisting the lid back and forth sucks air out to prevent oxidation and extends coffee's shelf life up to 50%. Store tea, cereal, nuts, cookies, candy, or whatever else could benefit from the banishment of air. (Holds approximately 10oz of coffee beans)
Fellow Mighty Small Carafe
Whether you’re enjoying a cup at home or dialing in a pour-over on bar, this mighty carafe gets the job done and then some. Materials: Hand blown borosilicate glass Volume: 500 ml, ratio aid dot at 300 ml Weight: 250 g Height: 4.5" Bottom Diameter: 4.5" Top Diameter: 3"
Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Ode is a powerful and precise home grinder with café capabilities. It was designed to dominate brewed coffee, pour-over, French press, and more. With 64mm professional-grade flat burrs, 31 grind settings, and a unique single dose load bin for maximum bean freshness, Ode brings the café experience into your kitchen at a fraction of the cost.
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle (Black)
Black (0.9L) // Meet Stagg EKG, an electric pour-over kettle that pours as good as it looks. The precision pour spout and counterbalanced-handle give you the ultimate control, just like our stovetop kettle.
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle (White)
White (0.9L) // Meet Stagg EKG, an electric pour-over kettle that pours as good as it looks. The precision pour spout and counterbalanced-handle give you the ultimate control, just like our stovetop kettle.
Hario V60 Dripper 02 Plastic
Hario V60 Filters - 02 Size (100 ct.)
Hario V60 02 Filters - 100 count
Hario V60 Metal Drip Scale
The V60 Drip Scale is designed to comfortably fit a server while maintaining a small footprint. This scale features a built-in timer to help you follow and repeat brew recipes accurately. It weighs in both 1 gram and ⅒th of a gram measurements for desired precision, with capacity to weigh up to 2,000 grams.
Kalita 103 #4 FIlters (100 ct.)
100 pack of #4 cone filters
Kalita Stainless Wave Dripper 185
Kalita Wave Filters - Size 185 (100 ct)
Kalita Wave Filters - 185 size - 100 count
Minor Figures Oat M*lk (33.8oz/1L)
Food
Coconut Chia Pudding - ORGANIC
100% ORGANIC INGREDIENTS //12oz// oat milk, black chia seeds, coconut yogurt, maple syrup, vanilla, pink salt TOPPING: blueberries, FGC granola
Carrot Cake Overnight Oats - ORGANIC
100% ORGANIC INGREDIENTS //12oz// oats, oat milk, coconut yogurt, carrots, black chia seeds, raisins, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, pink salt TOPPING: walnuts and toasted coconut
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
419 Center Street, Healdsburg, CA 95448