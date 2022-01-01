A map showing the location of Flying Heart Brewing - West MonroeView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Flying Heart Brewing - West Monroe

50 Reviews

204 Commerce

West Monroe, LA 71291

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Wings 1/2 Dozen
Firehouse Cheese Bread

TO GO Growler Fills

Growler Fill 6 HEARTS (unfiltered belgian)

$12.00

Growler Fill Barrell 52 (barrel infused porter)

$12.00

Growler Fill Blackheart (black american ale)

$12.00

Growler Fill Day Wrecker (strong pilsner 10%)

$15.60

Growler Fill Firehouse Blonde (filtered Kolsch)

$12.00

Growler Fill Louisiana Amber (american amber light caramel finish)

$12.00

Growler Fill Milk Maid Stout

$12.00

Great Raft 318

$5.25+

Growler Fill Angry Orchard

$20.60

Canarita 1/2G

$25.00

Beer

Heineken 0

$4.75

N/A Beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75+

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75+

Red Bull

$2.75Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Coffee

$2.25

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$5.00

Bottle Coke

$2.75

Bottle Coke Diet

$2.75

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Bottle Sprite

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.75

Wine Take Out BOTTLE

Bottle House Cabernet

$15.00

Bottle House Chardonnay

$15.00

Bottle House Moscato

$15.00

Bottle House Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Bottle Champagne

$15.00

Bottle Red Neck Red

$25.00

Liquor Take Out BOTTLE

Drunk Coffee Bottle

$35.00

Spicy Boi Tequila Bottle

$35.00

Drunk Nuts Vodka Bottle

$35.00

FHB Custom Maker's Mark Bottle

$85.00

Beer Cocktails

ScrewTbeer

$7.25

Rootbeer with a 1.5 oz pour of skrewball peanut butter whisky

Shots

Duck Fart Shot

$7.25

Layer into a shot glass .5 oz Drunk Coffee .5 oz Irish Cream .5 oz Crown Royal or Fireball

Green Tea Shot

$8.25

In a shaker with ice, combine .5 oz Jameson .5 oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz whisky sour mix Splash of Sprite Shake and strain into a shot glass

Irish Car Bomb

$8.25

In a high ball glass 1/2 pint of Milk Maid Stout In a small shot glass .5 oz Jameson .5 oz Irish Cream

Jagerbomb shot

$8.25

In a shot glass .5 oz Jägermeister Top with 1 oz Red Bull

Key Lime Pie

$8.25

Rim a shot glass with Streusel In a shaker with ice, combine 1.5 oz Whipped vodka Squeeze 1 lime slice and drop in shaker .25 oz simple syrup .5 oz half and half Shake and strain into shot glass Garnish with a slice of lime

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.25

Rim a shot glass with sugar In a shaker with ice, combine .5 oz vodka .5 oz lemon juice .5 oz simple syrup Shake and strain into the shot glass Garnish with a lemon slice

Mind Eraser Shot

$7.25

In a shot glass, layer .5 oz Drunk Coffee .5 oz Sprite .5 oz vodka

Red Headed Slut Shot

$8.25

In a shaker with ice, combine .5 oz Jägermeister .5 oz Peach Schnapps 1 oz cranberry juice Shake and strain into a shot glass

Royal Fuck Shot

$8.25

In a shaker with ice, combine .5 oz Crown Royal .5 oz Sour Apple Schnapps Shake and strain into a shot glass

Spicy Boi Shot

$8.25

Rim a shot glass with Habanero salt In a shaker with ice, combine 1.5 oz Habanero tequila .5 oz Triple Sec smash splash whiskey sour mix smash splash orange juice smash splash lime juice smash splash agave Shake and strain into shot glass

Vegas Bomb Shot

$8.25

In a shaker with ice, combine 1 oz Crown Royal .5 oz Peach Schnapps 1.5 oz cranberry juice Shake and strain into a shot glass Top with 1 oz Red Bull

Woo Woo Shot

$7.25

In a shaker with ice, combine 1 oz vodka .5 oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz cranberry juice Shake and strain into a shot glass

Kamikaze Shot

$7.25

.5 oz vodka .5 oz triplesec .5 oz whiskey sour mix

Starters

Big German Pretzel

$10.50

Firehouse Cheese Bread

$9.50

Extra Sauce

Wings 1/2 Dozen

$10.00

Chips - BBQ

$1.75

Chips - Crawtator

$1.75

Chips - Jalapeno

$1.75

Chips - Plain

$1.75

Chips - Voodoo

$1.75

Bowl of Chicken

$3.50

Bowl of Sausage

$3.50

Salads

Ceaser Salad

$9.00

Garden Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Ceaser Salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Margherita Pizza

$10.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

Sausage Pizza

$12.00

BBQ Pizza

$13.50

Bre-Pow Pizza

$13.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.50

Craft Your Own

$13.50

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.50

Herbivore

$12.50

Meat Jeffro Pizza

$14.50

Mediterranean Pizza

$12.50

Fahgetaboudit

$17.00

Philly Pizza

$13.50

Shrooms Sausage Pizza

$12.50

The Jared

$13.50

Daywrecker Pizza

$14.50

Cajun Pizza

$13.50

STROMBOLI

Cajun Stromboli

$13.00

Meat Jeffro Stromboli

$14.00

Philly Stromboli

$13.00

Wraps

California Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Day Wrecker Wrap

$12.50

The Buff Wrap

$11.50

Merchandise

4 Tokens

$22.00

Growler

$8.00

Stainless Growler

$40.00

Pint Glass

$3.00

2 for 5 Pint Glasses

$5.00

Tap Handle

$15.00

Koozie

$5.00

Wooden Pizza Peels

$20.00

Hats

Vintage Red Hat

$25.00

Black white Hat

$25.00

Leather Patch Green

$35.00

Red White Blue hat

$30.00

Stickers

Blonde sticker (small)

$1.00

Blonde sticker (large)

$1.00

Hwy 80 sticker

$1.00

Milk Maid sticker (small)

$1.00

Milk Maid sticker (Large)

$1.00

B52 sticker

$1.00

Louisiana Amber sticker (small)

$1.00

Louisiana Amber sticker (large)

$1.00

Black Heart sticker

$1.00

6 Hearts sticker (small)

$1.00

6 hearts sticker (large)

$1.00

Logo sticker (small)

$1.00

Logo sticker (large)

$2.00

I love Craft Beer

$2.50

Dry Rubs

Curry Dry Rub

$5.99

Crawfish Dry Rub

$5.99

DESSERTS

Ice Cream

$2.00

Sugar Daddy

$10.00

Flying Waffle

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Adult Root Beer Float

$7.00

Monthly Waffle

$10.00

$15.00 Lunch Special

Lunch deal cheese

$15.00

Lunch deal pepperoni

$15.00

Lunch deal margharita

$15.00

Lunch deal sausage

$15.00

Lunch side salads

Specials

Tank Teusday, beer HH all day B52

$3.00

Dueling Pianos GA wristband

1 dueling pianos general admission wristband

$10.00Out of stock

Local Music Festical

Wristband

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

204 Commerce, West Monroe, LA 71291

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

