Flying Heart - Natchitoches 108 Mill Street

108 Mill Street

Natchitoches, LA 71457

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Wings (6)
Meat Jeffro Pizza

N/A Beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75+

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75+

Red Bull

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Fill cup half full w/ice Fill with Cold brew Optional: Add 2 pumps of flavoring or 2oz of half & half before adding cold brew Stir and serve in a Logo cup w/lid

Coffee

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$5.00

1/2 Gallon of Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottle Coke

$2.75

Bottle Coke Zero

$2.75

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Bottle Sprite

$2.75

Starters

Big German Pretzel

$10.50

Firehouse Cheese Bread

$9.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Wings (6)

$10.00

Wings (6) All Flats

$11.00

Pretzel bites

$5.00

Chips - BBQ

$1.75

Chips - Crawtator

$1.75

Chips - Jalapeno

$1.75

Chips - Plain

$1.75

Chips - Voodoo

$1.75

Salads

Ceaser Salad

$9.00

Garden Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Ceaser Salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

Full side salad

$9.00

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Margherita Pizza

$10.50Out of stock

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

Sausage Pizza

$12.00

BBQ Pizza

$13.50

Bre-Pow Pizza

$13.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.50

Craft Your Own

$13.50

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.50

Herbivore

$12.50

Meat Jeffro Pizza

$14.50

Mediterranean Pizza

$12.50

Gyro Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Philly Pizza

$13.50

Shrooms Sausage Pizza

$12.50

The Jared

$13.50

Cajun

$13.50

Day Wrecker Pizza

$14.50

Fahgettaboudit

$17.00

Wraps

California Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Day Wrecker Wrap

$12.50

The Buff Wrap

$11.50

Gyro Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Merchandise

4 Tokens

$22.00

Growler

$8.00

Stainless Growler

$40.00

Pint Glass

$3.00

Pint glasses 2 for 5

$5.00

Tap Handle

$15.00

PIZZA MAKING KIT

$25.00

Silver pizza tin

$3.00

Koozie

$5.00

Beer Bread

$7.50

Lifetime Tankard Membership

$120.00

Key Chain

$5.00

Hats

Red grey hat

$25.00

Silver USA flag Hat

$30.00

Stickers

Blonde sticker (small)

$1.00Out of stock

Blonde sticker (large)

$1.00

Hwy 80 sticker

$1.00

Milk Maid sticker (small)

$1.00

Milk Maid sticker (Large)

$1.00

B52 sticker (Small)

$1.00

Louisiana Amber sticker (small)

$1.00Out of stock

Louisiana Amber sticker (large)

$1.00

Black Heart sticker (small)

$1.00

6 Hearts sticker (small)

$1.00

6 hearts sticker (large)

$1.00

Logo sticker (small)

$1.00

Logo sticker (large)

$2.00

Craft Beer

$2.50Out of stock

B52 sticker (large)

$1.00

Black Heart sticker (large)

$1.00

Dry Rubs

Curry Dry Rub

$5.99

Crawfish Dry Rub

$5.99

DESSERTS

Ice Cream

$2.00

Sugar Daddy

$10.00

Flying Waffle

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Adult Root Beer Float

$7.21

Monthly Waffle

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

108 Mill Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Directions

Main pic

