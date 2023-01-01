Flying High Tea 800 Main
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
Lafayette Indiana's premiere Tea House and private event room!
Location
800 Main Street, Lafayette, IN 47901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lafayette
(OLD ACCOUNT - DO NOT USE) HuHot Mongolian Grill (old) - Lafayette
4.3 • 1,310
Pavilions, 100 S Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurant