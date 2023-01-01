Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flying High Tea 800 Main

800 Main Street

Lafayette, IN 47901

Tea Bar

Tea Drinks

Cup of Tea small 9 0z

$3.25

Matcha

$5.00

Pot of Tea 25 oz (in house only)

$8.00

Large Tea to go 16 oz

$5.25

Small Tea to go 12 oz

$4.00

Chai

$5.00

Tea Lattes

Capetown Fog

$6.00

Flying High Chai

$6.00

London Fog

$6.00

Matcha latte

$6.00

Tahitian Fog

$6.00

Chamomile Drift

$6.00

Destination Unknown (Copy)

$6.00

Munchies

Chocolate Buttercream

$1.25

Cream Cheese Mints (5)

$1.00

Liège Waffle

$5.00Out of stock

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

$6.50Out of stock

Brunch

Sweets

Creamsicle Waffle with house made vanilla butter syrup

$8.00

House made orange flavored waffle

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Not Hot Tea

Bottled Soda - Coke

$3.50

Bottled Soda - Diet Coke

$3.50

Bottled Soda - Diet Mt Dew

$3.50

Bottled Soda - Dr Pepper

$3.50Out of stock

Bottled Soda - Mt Dew

$3.50

Bottled Soda - Sprite

$3.50

Circle Mungo Turmeric Kombucha

$4.50

Circle Pomegranate Kombucha

$4.50

French Press Coffee

$8.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.00

La Croix/Perrier

$3.00

Natalie's Aura Juice

$4.50

Natalie's Blood Orange Juice

$4.50

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.50

Natalie's Resilient Juice

$4.50

Phocus Cola Seltzer

$3.50

Phocus Crisp Apple Seltzer

$3.50

Phocus Mixed Berry Seltzer

$3.50

Thrive Brew Blush Kombucha

$4.50

Thrive Brew Kentucky Mule Kombucha

$4.50

Prix Fixe

Prix fixe

$25.00Out of stock

Desserts

Nutella Mousse

$6.00

Raspberry Vanilla Cupcake with mascarpone icing

$5.00

Butter poached Apples with cinnamon sugar glaze on a toasted cornmeal scone with vanilla ice cream

$6.00
Sunday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Lafayette Indiana's premiere Tea House and private event room!

800 Main Street, Lafayette, IN 47901

Directions

