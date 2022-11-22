Restaurant header imageView gallery

FLYING LEGS

review star

No reviews yet

7620 Rivers Ave,#350

North Charleston, SC 29406

Order Again

Popular Items

C1- 10 Pc Wing Combo
C4- 5 Pc Wings & 2 Pc Fish Combo
10 PCS Wing

Juicy Seafood

Build Your Own Combo

Build Your Own Combo

1 Seafood Come With 1 Corn 1 Potato

1. Captain Boil

$23.99

1/2LB Crawfish 1/2LB Black Mussel 2 Boiled Egg 2 Corn & 2 Potato

2. Ocean Catch Boil

$23.99

1/2LB Green Mussel 1/2LB Jumbo Shrimp 2 Boiled Egg 2 Corn & 2 Potato

3. Low Country Boil

$33.99

1/2 lb Snow Crab 1/2 Lb Jumbo Shrimp 1/2lb Sausage 2 Boiling Egg 2 Corn& 2 Potato

4. Deep Sea Boil

$33.99

1/2 lb Snow Crab 1/2 lb Jumbo Shrimp 1/2lb Black Mussel 2 Boiling Egg 2 Corn& 2 Potato

5. Flying Legs Boil

$43.99

1 lb Snow Crab 1 Lb Jumbo Shrimp 1/2lb Sausage 2 Boiling Egg 2 Corn & 2 Potato

6. Seafood Feast Platter

6. Seafood Feast Platter

$99.99

2 Lobster Tails 1 LB Jumbo Shrimp 1 LB Black Mussel 1 LB Crawfish 1 LB Snow Crab 1 LB Sausage 4 Boiling Egg 4 Corn 4 Potato

Extra Egg (2)

$2.50

Extra Corn (2)

$2.50

Extra Potato (2)

$2.50

Extra Sausage (1/2LB)

$8.00

Combo

C1- 10 Pc Wing Combo

$13.25

C2- 15 Pc Shrimp Combo

$13.25
C3- 4 Pc Fish Combo

C3- 4 Pc Fish Combo

$13.25

Come With Drink

C4- 5 Pc Wings & 2 Pc Fish Combo

C4- 5 Pc Wings & 2 Pc Fish Combo

$13.25

Come With Drink

C5- 5 Pc Wings & 1/2 LB Gizzards Combo

C5- 5 Pc Wings & 1/2 LB Gizzards Combo

$13.25

Come With Drink

C6- 5 Pc Wings & 6 Pc Shrimp Combo

C6- 5 Pc Wings & 6 Pc Shrimp Combo

$13.25

Come With Drink

C7- 5 Pc Wings & Any Sandwich Combo

$13.25

Come With Drink

C8- 2 Pc Fish & Any Sandwich Combo

C8- 2 Pc Fish & Any Sandwich Combo

$13.25

Come With Drink

C9- 6 Pc Shrimp & 1/2 LB Gizzards Combo

C9- 6 Pc Shrimp & 1/2 LB Gizzards Combo

$13.25

Come With Drink

C10- 2 Pc Fish & 1/2 LB Gizzards Combo

C10- 2 Pc Fish & 1/2 LB Gizzards Combo

$13.25

Come With Drink

C11- 3 Pc Tender & 6 Pc Shrimp Combo

C11- 3 Pc Tender & 6 Pc Shrimp Combo

$13.25

Come With Drink

C12- 6 Pc Shrimp & 2 Pc Fish

$13.25

C13 - 6 Pc Shrimp & Any Sandwich Combo

$13.25

Wings

6 PCS Wing

6 PCS Wing

$7.25
10 PCS Wing

10 PCS Wing

$10.25
15 PCS Wing

15 PCS Wing

$15.25
20 PCS Wing

20 PCS Wing

$18.25
30 PCS Wing

30 PCS Wing

$28.25
50 PCS Wing

50 PCS Wing

$46.25

Sandwich

Philly Steak

$8.25

Fish Sandwich

$8.25

Shrimp Sandwich

$8.25

Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Fried Fish

2 PCS Fish

$6.25

4 PCS Fish

$10.25

6 PCS Fish

$16.25

Fried Shrimp

6 PCS Shrimp

$6.25

12 PCS Shrimp

$11.25

20 PCS Shrimp

$17.25

30 PCS Shrimp

$23.25

Chicken Tender

2 PCS Tender

$3.99

4 PCS Tender

$6.99

6 PCS Tender

$10.99

10 PCS Tender

$15.99

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.99

Beef Fried Rice

$9.99

Flying Legs Fried Rice

$9.99

Plain Fried Rice

$5.95

Gumbo

Chicken Gumbo

$9.99

Shrimp Gumbo

$9.99

Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo

$9.99

Pasta

Chicken Pasta

$9.99

Shrimp Pasta

$9.99

Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$9.99

Plain Pasta

$5.99

Appetizer

1LB Chicken Gizzard

$8.25

Onion Rings (10)

$5.95
Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$3.99
Fries

Fries

$3.99
Crispy Crab Wonton (6)

Crispy Crab Wonton (6)

$6.25
Fried Dumplings (8)

Fried Dumplings (8)

$6.25

Fried Okra

$5.95

Fried Calamari (10)

$8.25

Fried Mushroom (10)

$4.25

Chicken Nuggets (8)

$7.25
Spring Roll (4)

Spring Roll (4)

$5.99

Toast

$1.75

Coleslaw

$3.99

Soda/Sauces

Soda

$1.75

Lemon Pepper Seasoning

$1.00

Spicy Honey Glaze

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Ketchup

$1.00

Mild

$1.00

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Honey Garlic

$1.00

Cocktail

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Soy Sauce

$1.00

Hot

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7620 Rivers Ave,#350, North Charleston, SC 29406

Directions

Gallery
FLYING LEGS image
FLYING LEGS image

Map
