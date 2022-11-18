Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flying Legs - Fayettsville

review star

No reviews yet

2800 Gillespie St

Fayetteville, NC 28306

Make Your Own Combo
10 PCS Wings
4- Low Country Boil

Appetizer

Fries

Fries

$3.99
Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$5.99
Cheese Sticks (8)

Cheese Sticks (8)

$6.99
Hush Puppies (8)

Hush Puppies (8)

$5.99
Crispy Crab Wonton (8)

Crispy Crab Wonton (8)

$6.99
Fried Scallops (8)

Fried Scallops (8)

$8.99
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.99
Onion Rings (10)

Onion Rings (10)

$4.99
1/2 LB Chicken Gizzard

1/2 LB Chicken Gizzard

$5.99
Steamed Oyster (6)

Steamed Oyster (6)

$11.99
Garlic Butter Oyster (6)

Garlic Butter Oyster (6)

$11.99

Wings Experts

6 PCS Wings

6 PCS Wings

10 PCS Wings

10 PCS Wings

16 PCS Wings

16 PCS Wings

20 PCS Wings

20 PCS Wings

30 PCS Wings

30 PCS Wings

50 PCS Wings

50 PCS Wings

75 PCS Wings

75 PCS Wings

Juicy Seafood Signature Combo

Make Your Own Combo

Make Your Own Combo

1 Seafood Come With 1 Corn 1 Potato

1- Captain Boil

1- Captain Boil

$19.99

1/2 LB Crawfish 1/2 LB Black Mussel 2 Boiling Egg 2 Corn & 2 Potato

2- Ocean Catch Boil

2- Ocean Catch Boil

$22.99

1/2 LB Green Mussel 1/2 LB Jumbo Shrimp 2 Boiling Egg 2 Corn & 2 Potato

3- Flying Legs Boil

3- Flying Legs Boil

$22.99

1/2 LB Crawfish 1/2 LB Jumbo Shrimp 2 Boiling Egg 2 Corn & 2 Potato

4- Low Country Boil

4- Low Country Boil

$31.99

1/2 LB Jumbo Shrimp 1/2 LB Snow Crab Leg 1/2 LB Sausage 2 Boiling Egg 2 Corn & 2 Potato

5- Deep Sea Boil

5- Deep Sea Boil

$31.99

1/2 LB Jumbo Shrimp 1/2 LB Snow Crab Leg 1/2 LB Black Mussel 2 Boiling Egg 2 Corn & 2 Potato

6- Seafood Feast Platter

6- Seafood Feast Platter

$109.99

2 Lobster Tails 1 LB Jumbo Shrimp 1 LB Black Mussel 1 LB Crawfish 1 LB Snow Crab 1 LB Sausage 4 Boiling Egg 4 Corns 4 Potatos

Sides

Combo

C1. 5 Wings & 2Pcs Fish

C1. 5 Wings & 2Pcs Fish

$14.99

Come With Drink

C2. 5 Wings & 1/2LB Gizzards

C2. 5 Wings & 1/2LB Gizzards

$14.99

Come With Drink

C3. 5 Wings & 6 Shrimp

C3. 5 Wings & 6 Shrimp

$14.99

Come With Drink

C4. 3 Tender & 2Pcs Fish

C4. 3 Tender & 2Pcs Fish

$14.99

Come With Drink

C5. 5 Wings & 3 Tenders

C5. 5 Wings & 3 Tenders

$14.99

Come WIth Drink

C6. 3 Tender & 1/2LB Gizzards

C6. 3 Tender & 1/2LB Gizzards

$14.99

Come With Drink

C7. 3 Tender & 6 Shrimp

C7. 3 Tender & 6 Shrimp

$14.99

Come With Drink

C8. 6 Shrimp & 2 PCS Fish

C8. 6 Shrimp & 2 PCS Fish

$14.99

Come With Drink

C9. 6 Shrimp & 1/2LB Gizzards

C9. 6 Shrimp & 1/2LB Gizzards

$14.99

Come With Drink

Fried Fish

2pcs Fish Only

$6.99

4pcs Fish Only

$10.99

6pcs Fish Only

$16.99

8pcs Fish Only

$21.99

10pcs Fish Only

$26.99

2pcs Fish w. Fries

$9.99

4pcs Fish w. Fries

$13.99

6pcs Fish w. Fries

$19.99

8pcs Fish w. Fries

$24.99

10pcs Fish w. Fries

$29.99

Fried Shrimp

6pcs Shrimp Only

$7.99

8pcs Shrimp Only

$9.99

12pcs Shrimp Only

$12.99

20pcs Shrimp Only

$19.99

30pcs Shrimp Only

$25.99

6pcs Shrimp w. Fries

$11.99

8pcs Shrimp w. Fries

$12.99

12pcs Shrimp w. Fries

$15.99

20pcs Shrimp w. Fries

$22.99

30pcs Shrimp w. Fries

$28.99

Chicken Tender

2pcs Only Chicken Tender

$4.99

4pcs Only Chicken Tender

$8.99

6pcs Only Chicken Tender

$12.99

10pcs Only Chicken Tender

$18.99

2pcs Chicken Tender w. Fries

$8.99

4pcs Chicken Tender w. Fries

$11.99

6pcs Chicken Tender w. Fries

$14.99

10pcs Chicken Tender w. Fries

$22.99

Poboy Sandwich

Fish Poboy

Fish Poboy

$13.99

With Drink and Fries

Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$13.99

With Drink and Fries

Chicken Poboy

$13.99

With Drink and Fries

Fish Poboy Only

$9.99

Shrimp Poboy Only

$9.99

Chicken Poboy Only

$9.99

Gumbo

Shrimp Gumbo

Shrimp Gumbo

$9.95
Chicken Gumbo

Chicken Gumbo

$9.95
Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo

Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo

$9.95

Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$9.95
Chicken Pasta

Chicken Pasta

$9.95
Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$9.95

Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.25
Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.25

Shrimp & Chicken Fried Rice

$9.25

Plain Fried Rice

$6.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.95

Sides/Drink

Soda

$1.99

House Special Sauce

$3.99

Garlic Butter Sauce

$3.99

Lemon Pepper Sauce

$3.99

Cajun Sauce

$3.99

Water

$1.00

Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Tarter

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Spicy Honey Glaze

$1.00

Honey Garlic

$1.00

Mild

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Cocktail

$1.00

White Sauce

$1.00

Marlnara

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2800 Gillespie St, Fayetteville, NC 28306

Directions

