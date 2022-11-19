Restaurant header imageView gallery

FLYING MONK NOODLE BAR

5 W Broughton St

Savannah, GA 31401

PHO
Crispy Egg Rolls (2 pcs)
RAMEN NOODLES

STARTERS

Wonton Soups

$7.95

Shrimp & chicken dumplings, pork, napa cabbage, bok choy, cilantro, scallions & shallots

Crispy Egg Rolls (2 pcs)

$8.95

Pork, mushrooms, carrots, noodles, chili lime sauce, taro

PORK Dumpling

$11.95

served with ponzu, chili lime sauce

Green Papaya Salad

$11.95

Green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, & peanuts *spicy

Miso Soup

$4.50

CHOPPING BOARD

Peking Duck (S)

$16.95
Peking Duck (L)

$24.95
Peking Duck (Whole)

$48.95
Five Spice BBQ Pork

$12.95

NOODLE SOUPS

PHO

$12.95

fragrant broth, rice noodles, choice of protein, beansprouts, fresh herbs, cilantro, scallions, onions (combo option = beef, beef brisket, meatballs, & tendons)

WHITE ELEPHANT

$13.95

Chef Sean's homemade chicken soup, fresh handmade flour noodles, chicken, scallions, crispy shallots, cilantro

RAMEN NOODLES

$14.95

Egg noodles, chicken, boiled egg, scallions, beansprouts, cilantro, crispy shallots, napa cabbage, bok choy

SUKI YAKI

$15.95

Spicy Japanese soup with clear potato noodles, shrimp, calamari, five spice pork, napa, bok choy, beansprouts, shiitake mushrooms, cilantro, scallions, crispy shallots

TAO DUMPLING SOUP

$15.95

Shrimp & chicken dumplings, egg noodles, BBQ pork, shiitake mushrooms, beansprouts, bok choy, cilantro, scallions, napa cabbage, crispy shallots

BANGKOK CURRY NOODLES

$16.95

Red curry-coconut based soup, chicken, rice noodles, potatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, beansprouts, cilantro, carrots (**gluten free)

DUCK NOODLE SOUP

$17.95

Duck, egg noodles, scallions, crispy shallots, beansprouts, bok choy, cilantro, napa cabbage

NOODLE DISHES

BUDDHA NOODLES

$12.95

Fresh yakisoba noodles, vegetables, tofu, cilantro (**vegetarian)

ANGKOR WAT

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast, thin rice noodles, peanuts, chili lime sauce, lettuce, cilantro, cucumbers, beansprouts, carrots

CRISPY FM NOODLE SALAD

$13.95

Cut crispy roll, grilled pork, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, cucumbers, lettuce, chili lime, peanuts, cilantro, pickled carrots

RED SPICY NOODLES

$15.95

Clear potato noodles, choice of calamari or shrimp, kimchi paste, scallions, white onions, cilantro, bamboo, carrots, zucchini, beansprouts

SINGAPORE NOODLES

$14.95

Angel hair rice noodles, seasonal vegetables, beansprouts, Indian curry powder, cilantro, scallions (**gluten free & vegetarian)

SPICY LEMONGRASS

$14.95

Beef or shrimp, thin rice noodles, chili lime sauce, peanuts, lettuce, cucumbers, scallions, cilantro, carrots, beansprouts

DRUNKEN NOODLES

$15.95

Chicken, wide rice noodles, homemade red curry, coconut milk, Chinese broccoli, onion, bamboo, basil, scallion

NA NA NOODLES

$15.95

Beef or shrimp, wide rice noodles, soy bean sauce, Chinese broccoli, egg, cilantro, onions

PAD THAI NOODLES

$15.95

RICE DISHES

Chicken and Rice

$12.95

Steamed chicken, ginger rice, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, fried garlic, ginger cilantro sauce (**gluten free)

House Special Fried Rice

$15.95

Shrimp, eggs, onion, seasonal vegetables, pickled carrots, cilantro, cucumber

Five Spice BBQ Pork Plate

$14.95

Braised pork, ginger rice, pickled carrots, cilantro, cucumbers, fried garlic

Thai Basil Chicken

$15.95

SIDES

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Ginger Rice

$5.00

Homemade Fried Bread

$5.50

Green Beans

$9.95

Bok Choy

$9.95

Chinese Broccoli

$9.95

SMALL SIDE BK BROTH

$5.00

LARGE SIDE BK BROTH

$8.00

SMALL SIDE BEEF BROTH

$3.00

LARGE SIDE BEEF BROTH

$5.00

SMALL SIDE CHICKEN BROTH

$3.00

LARGE SIDE CHICKEN BROTH

$5.00

SIDE OF BUDDHA NOODLES

$3.00

SIDE OF NANA NOODLES

$3.00

SIDE OF SUKI NOODLES

$3.00

SIDE OF EGG NOODLES

$3.00

DRINKS/SWEETS

Hot Tea

$2.95

Jasmine, Green or Black

Coconut Water

$4.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

Iced Kiwi Green Tea

$5.00

Thai Coffee

$5.50

Thai Iced Tea

$5.50

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Orange, blood orange, grapefruit, lemon, sparkling water

Bottled Water

$2.50

SODA

$3.00

BAR DRINKS

CHARDONNAY

$8.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$8.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$8.00

PINOT NOIR

$8.00

SAKE BOMB

$9.00

HOT SAKE (SMALL)

$9.00

HOT SAKE (LARGE)

$14.00

KIKUMASAMUNE CUP SAKE

$9.00

KOJI COLD SAKE

$18.00

MANGO NIGORI

$18.00

SHIRAKAWAGO UNFILTERED SAKE

$29.00

SAKE MARTINI

$9.00

THAI MARGARITA

$10.00

FIG BLISS

$10.00

RED GEISHA

$10.00

THE DRUNKEN MONK

$10.00

BASIL HAZARD

$10.00

BASEMENT IPA

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

SAPPORO

$5.00

SINGHA

$7.00

SOUTHBOUND SCATTERED SUN

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Website

Location

5 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401

Directions

