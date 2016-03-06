Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flying Saucer Houston

review star

No reviews yet

705 Main Street

Suite A

Houston, TX 77002

Start with Sharing

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.99

Cheese Fries Surprise

$11.99

Chili, queso, melted cheddar/jack cheese, bacon, jalapenos, chives over hand punched fries. Served with ranch

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99
Chicken Snack

Chicken Snack

$12.99

Crispy white meat with home style breading and fries.

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$10.99

House-made and topped with Greek salad. Served with baked pita.

Hungry Farmer

$18.99

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Loaded Rocket Tots

$11.99

Tots covered in cheddar/jack cheese, goat cheese bacon, chives and a sunny side up egg. Served with chipotle sour cream.

Rocket Tots

$7.99

Tots covered in cheddar/jack cheese, goat cheese bacon, chives and a sunny side up egg. Served with chipotle sour cream.

Tostada Chips & Queso

Tostada Chips & Queso

$8.99

A big ass bowl of queso served with fresh house-made salsa.

Saucer Wings

$15.99

10 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of local sauce options. Served with carrots, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Nacho Libre

Nacho Libre

$13.99

Your choice of beer brat, chicken or chorizo, black beans, queso, Pico de Gallo, cheddar-jack cheese, guacamole and chipotle sour cream.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

A big ass bowl of queso served with fresh house-made salsa.

Beer Cheese Soup

$9.99

Half pound beef burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard mayo. Cooked to order and served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, mushrooms and Italian cheese.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, egg, bleu cheese crumbles and Applewood smoked bacon.

Lauren's Goat Cheese Salad

$10.99

Kale, broccolini, goat cheese, pickled mustard seeds, pepitas, cashews and Italian vinaigrette (Add Chicken Breast or Burger Patty for $4 and Salmon $6)

Saucer Pies

Prosciutto and Arugula 12"

$14.99

Garlic butter base, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, arugula, and balsamic glaze.

Pick-Your-Pie 12"

Pick-Your-Pie 12"

$14.99

Fresh herb tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Pick up to 3 toppings.

Hand to Mouth

Big Dipper

$14.99

Roast beef, swiss cheese, arugula, horseradish mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with au jus, choice of side and a pickle spear.

Reuben-esque

$13.99

Boar’s Head pastrami, jalapeño-kraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on toasted marble rye.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast with mayo, red onion, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and pepper jack cheese.

Turkey Meltdown

$13.99

Thin sliced turkey, swiss cheese, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, relish, tomato, and avocado on a ciabatta roll. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Thin sliced turkey, swiss cheese, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, relish, tomato, and avocado on a ciabatta roll. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Thin sliced turkey, swiss cheese, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, relish, tomato, and avocado on a ciabatta roll. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Space Club

$13.99

Thin sliced turkey, swiss cheese, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, relish, tomato, and avocado on a ciabatta roll. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Lunch Space Club

$11.00

Thin sliced turkey, swiss cheese, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, relish, tomato, and avocado on a ciabatta roll. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

lunch Reuben-esque

$11.00

Boar’s Head pastrami, jalapeño-kraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on toasted marble rye.

Lunch Big Dipper

$11.00

Roast beef, swiss cheese, arugula, horseradish mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with au jus, choice of side and a pickle spear.

Lunch Turkey Meltdown

$11.00

Thin sliced turkey, swiss cheese, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, relish, tomato, and avocado on a ciabatta roll. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Lunch Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast with mayo, red onion, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and pepper jack cheese.

Lunch Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Thin sliced turkey, swiss cheese, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, relish, tomato, and avocado on a ciabatta roll. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Lunch Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Thin sliced turkey, swiss cheese, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, relish, tomato, and avocado on a ciabatta roll. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Hippie Hollow

$12.49

Knife and Fork

The German Plate

The German Plate

$15.99

2 grilled bratwurst served with German potato salad & sauerkraut.

Saucer Bratzel

Saucer Bratzel

$14.99

Big soft pretzel buttered, salted, and covered with swiss cheese, sliced beer brat, and chives. Served with spicy mustard

Sweet Tooth

Mud Island Torte

$8.99

Chocolate lava cake topped with vanilla ice cream and Lindeman's Framboise sauce

Ice Cream

$3.00

St Arnold Root Beer Float

$7.99

Party

Prosciutto and Arugula 12"

$14.99

Garlic butter base, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, arugula, and balsamic glaze.

Pick-Your-Pie 12"

Pick-Your-Pie 12"

$14.99

Fresh herb tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Pick up to 3 toppings.

Hot Mama

Hot Mama

$14.99

Fresh herb tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, crumbled Italian sausage, crushed red pepper flakes, honey, and fresh basil

Party Food Tostada Chips & Salsa

Party Food Tostada Chips & Salsa

$28.00

A big ass bowl of queso served with fresh house-made salsa.

Party Food Mother Ship

$85.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Sandwiches

$65.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Saucer Wings

$85.00

10 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of local sauce options. Served with carrots, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Party Food Big Soft Pretzels

Party Food Big Soft Pretzels

$40.00

Buttered, salted and toasted with choice of two dipping sauces: cream cheese and chive, spicy mustard or queso.

Party Food Rocket Tots

$28.00

Tots covered in cheddar/jack cheese, goat cheese bacon, chives and a sunny side up egg. Served with chipotle sour cream.

Party Food Chicken Skewers

$60.00

Fried chicken breast, pimento cheese, spicy pickles, and C.F. sauce

Party Food Hummus & Pita

Party Food Hummus & Pita

$40.00

House-made and topped with Greek salad. Served with baked pita.

Party Food Beer Brats and Kraut

$55.00

Three cheese blend and bacon between two thick and toasted slices of sourdough bread and a bowl of tomato bisque with crema and basil

Party Food Crudite

$60.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Fruit Platter

$70.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Chicken Tenders

$60.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Veggie Quesadillas

$40.00

10 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of local sauce options. Served with carrots, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Party Food House Salad

Party Food House Salad

$32.00

A big ass bowl of queso served with fresh house-made salsa.

Party Food Chicken Quesadillas

Party Food Chicken Quesadillas

$45.00

Buttered, salted and toasted with choice of two dipping sauces: cream cheese and chive, spicy mustard or queso.

Party Food Goat Cheese Salad

Party Food Goat Cheese Salad

$40.00

Kale, broccolini, goat cheese, pickled mustard seeds, pepitas, cashews and Italian vinaigrette (Add Chicken Breast or Burger Patty for $4 and Salmon $6)

Party Food Dessert

$52.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Bruschetta

$36.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Tostada Chips

$40.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Master Sodas, Teas, Coffee

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

Ice Tea

$2.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Serving Good Beer to Good People Since 1995

