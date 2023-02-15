Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flying Saucer Little Rock

323 President Clinton Ave

Little Rock, AR 72201

FOOD

Start with Sharing

Beerfeast Board

$16.99

Large Bavarian Pretzel stuffed with artisan meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits, and spreads

Cheese Fries Surprise

$11.99

Chili, queso, melted cheddar/jack cheese, bacon, jalapenos, chives over hand punched fries. Served with ranch

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Melted white cheese, grilled chicken, & pico de gallo stuffed in a tomato basil tortilla. Served with jalapenos, salsa, & chipotle sour cream

Chicken Snack

Chicken Snack

$12.99

Crispy white meat with home style breading and fries.

Chips $1

$1.00

Hand battered cod, house made tartar sauce, hand punched fries and malt vinegar.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.99
Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$10.99

House-made and topped with Greek salad. Served with baked pita.

Hungry Farmer

$18.99

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Loaded Rocket Tots

$11.99

Tots covered in cheddar/jack cheese, goat cheese bacon, chives and a sunny side up egg. Served with chipotle sour cream.

Nacho Libre

Nacho Libre

$13.99

Your choice of beer brat, chicken or chorizo, black beans, queso, Pico de Gallo, cheddar-jack cheese, guacamole and chipotle sour cream.

One Big Soft Pretzel

One Big Soft Pretzel

$6.99

Buttered, salted and toasted with choice of two dipping sauces: cream cheese and chive, spicy mustard or queso.

Rocket Tots

$7.99

Fried potato tots stuffed with pieces of cheddar cheese and jalapenos. Served with chipotle sour cream

Saucer Wings

$15.99

10 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of local sauce options. Served with carrots, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Tomato Bisque

$6.99
Tostada Chips & Queso

Tostada Chips & Queso

$8.99

A big ass bowl of queso served with fresh house-made salsa.

Two Big Soft Pretzels

Two Big Soft Pretzels

$12.99

Buttered, salted and toasted with choice of two dipping sauces: cream cheese and chive, spicy mustard or queso.

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, mushrooms and Italian cheese.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, egg, bleu cheese crumbles and Applewood smoked bacon.

Lauren's Goat Cheese Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, goat cheese, cranberries, walnuts, onions, and tomatoes. (Add Chicken Breast or Burger Patty for $4 and Salmon $6)

Saucer Pies

Pick-Your-Pie 12"

Pick-Your-Pie 12"

$14.99

Fresh herb tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Pick up to 3 toppings.

Hand to Mouth

Big Dipper

$14.99

Roast beef, swiss cheese, arugula, horseradish mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with stout au jus, choice of side and a pickle spear.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Fried Buffalo chicken, carrots, lettuce, cucumbers & blue cheese dressing. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$13.99

Three cheese blend and bacon between two thick and toasted slices of sourdough bread and a bowl of tomato bisque with crema and basil

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, sun-dried tomato, red onions, parm cheese & Caesar dressing. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Hippie Hollow

$12.49

Kick Ass Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast with mayo, red onion, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and pepper jack cheese.

Reuben-esque

$13.99

Boar’s Head pastrami, jalapeño-kraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on toasted marble rye.

Sheboygan

$15.99

Boar’s Head pastrami, jalapeño-kraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on toasted marble rye.

Space Club

$13.99

Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mustard-mayo on a La Baccia bun. Served with your choice of side and a pickle

Tuesday Lunch Special

$10.99

Boar’s Head pastrami, jalapeño-kraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on toasted marble rye.

Turkey Meltdown

$13.99

Thin sliced turkey, swiss cheese, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, relish, tomato, jalapeno pesto mayo and avocado on a ciabatta roll. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Knife and Fork

The German Plate

The German Plate

$15.99

2 grilled bratwurst served with German potato salad & sauerkraut.

Saucer Bratzel

Saucer Bratzel

$11.99

Big soft pretzel buttered, salted, and covered with swiss cheese, sliced beer brat, and chives. Served with spicy mustard

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kid's Pizza

$5.50

Party

Party Food Beer Brats and Kraut

$55.00

Three cheese blend and bacon between two thick and toasted slices of sourdough bread and a bowl of tomato bisque with crema and basil

Party Food Big Soft Pretzels

Party Food Big Soft Pretzels

$40.00

Buttered, salted and toasted with choice of two dipping sauces: cream cheese and chive, spicy mustard or queso.

Party Food Bruschetta

$36.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Chicken Quesadillas

Party Food Chicken Quesadillas

$45.00

Buttered, salted and toasted with choice of two dipping sauces: cream cheese and chive, spicy mustard or queso.

Party Food Chicken Skewers

$60.00

Fried chicken breast, pimento cheese, spicy pickles, and C.F. sauce

Party Food Chicken Tenders

$60.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Crudite

$60.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Dessert

$52.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Fries

$22.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Fruit Platter

$70.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Goat Cheese Salad

Party Food Goat Cheese Salad

$40.00

Kale, broccolini, goat cheese, pickled mustard seeds, pepitas, cashews and Italian vinaigrette (Add Chicken Breast or Burger Patty for $4 and Salmon $6)

Party Food House Salad

Party Food House Salad

$32.00

A big ass bowl of queso served with fresh house-made salsa.

Party Food Hummus & Pita

Party Food Hummus & Pita

$40.00

House-made and topped with Greek salad. Served with baked pita.

Party Food Hungry Farmer

$75.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Mother Ship

$85.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Rocket Tots

$28.00

Tots covered in cheddar/jack cheese, goat cheese bacon, chives and a sunny side up egg. Served with chipotle sour cream.

Party Food Sandwiches

$65.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Saucer Wings

$85.00

10 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of local sauce options. Served with carrots, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Party Food Tostada Chips & Salsa

Party Food Tostada Chips & Salsa

$28.00

A big ass bowl of queso served with fresh house-made salsa.

Party Food Tostada Chips, Salsa & Queso

Party Food Tostada Chips, Salsa & Queso

$38.00

A big ass bowl of queso served with fresh house-made salsa.

Party Food Veggie Quesadillas

$40.00

10 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of local sauce options. Served with carrots, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Pick-Your-Pie 12"

Pick-Your-Pie 12"

$14.99

Fresh herb tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Pick up to 3 toppings.

Party Food German Potato Salad

$22.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Tostada Chips, Salsa, Queso & Guac

Party Food Tostada Chips, Salsa, Queso & Guac

$50.00

A big ass bowl of queso served with fresh house-made salsa.

BEVERAGES

Master Sodas, Teas, Coffee

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Ice Tea

$2.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Serving Good Beer to Good People Since 1995

Website

Location

323 President Clinton Ave, Little Rock, AR 72201

Directions

