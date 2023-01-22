Flying Saucer Memphis
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Serving Good Beer to Good People Since 1995
Location
130 Peabody Place, Memphis, TN 38103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
AUTOMATIC SLIM'S - Memphis TN - automaticslimsmemphis.com
3.9 • 1,072
83 S 2nd St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Memphis
Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurant
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant