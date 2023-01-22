Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flying Saucer Memphis

No reviews yet

130 Peabody Place

Memphis, TN 38103

Start with Sharing

Saucer Wings

$15.99

10 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of local sauce options. Served with carrots, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese

One Big Soft Pretzel

One Big Soft Pretzel

$8.99

Buttered, salted and toasted with choice of two dipping sauces: cream cheese and chive, spicy mustard or queso.

Two Big Soft Pretzels

Two Big Soft Pretzels

$12.99

Buttered, salted and toasted with choice of two dipping sauces: cream cheese and chive, spicy mustard or queso.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

Marinated steak, queso, cheddar-jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo ,and sour cream over a pile of hand punched fries

Shareable Dips

$11.00

Choose 2: hummus, pimento cheese, queso, guacamole, or salsa roja (Add extra dip for $2)

Dang Quesadilla

$14.99
Tostadas

Tostadas

$9.00

Three crispy tostadas topped with guacamole, cracklins, queso fresco, pepitas, jalapeño sauce, and cilantro

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, mushrooms and Italian cheese.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, egg, bleu cheese crumbles and Applewood smoked bacon.

Lauren's Goat Cheese Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, goat cheese, cranberries, walnuts, onions, and tomatoes. (Add Chicken Breast or Burger Patty for $4 and Salmon $6)

Hand to Mouth

Big Dipper

$14.99

Roast beef, swiss cheese, arugula, horseradish mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with au jus, choice of side and a pickle spear.

Black and Blue Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated steak, bleu cheese butter, arugula, tomato, flash fried shallots, stone ground mustard on toasted La Baccia roll.

C.F. Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, pimento cheese, spicy pickles, and C.F. sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast with mayo, red onion, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and pepper jack cheese.

Doc Holiday Burger

$12.50

Half pound beef burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard mayo. Cooked to order and served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Hippie Burger

$11.99

Jeff Buckley Burger

$12.00

Half pound beef burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard mayo. Cooked to order and served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Royale with Cheese Burger

$12.50

Half pound beef burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard mayo. Cooked to order and served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

San Miguel Burger

$14.99

Half pound beef/chorizo burger with avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tabasco mayo, and an over easy egg, Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Sputnik Monroe Burger

$12.00

Half pound beef burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard mayo. Cooked to order and served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Telluride Burger

$12.00

Half pound beef burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard mayo. Cooked to order and served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Turkey Meltdown

$13.99

Thin sliced turkey, swiss cheese, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, relish, tomato, and avocado on a ciabatta roll. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Whiskey Burger

$12.50

Half pound beef burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard mayo. Cooked to order and served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Love and War Burger

$13.00

Half pound beef burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard mayo. Cooked to order and served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Wildfire Burger

$13.50

Half pound beef burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard mayo. Cooked to order and served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Knife and Fork

Steak Frittes

$22.00

Tender 7oz hand cut sirloin steak and red pepper chimichurri served over hand-punched fries

Paco Bowl

$15.49

Grilled chicken, cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and salsa roja

Perfect Bowl

$15.99

Grilled beef patty, cilantro lime rice, broccolini, and Thai chili sauce

Sweet Tooth

Beer Brownies

$6.00

Chocolate lava cake topped with vanilla ice cream and Lindeman's Framboise sauce

Fried Pie

$5.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Party

Party Food Big Soft Pretzels

Party Food Big Soft Pretzels

$40.00

Buttered, salted and toasted with choice of two dipping sauces: cream cheese and chive, spicy mustard or queso.

Party Food Crudite

$60.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Hummus & Pita

Party Food Hummus & Pita

$40.00

House-made and topped with Greek salad. Served with baked pita.

Party Food Hungry Farmer

$75.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Mother Ship

$85.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Rocket Tots

$28.00

Tots covered in cheddar/jack cheese, goat cheese bacon, chives and a sunny side up egg. Served with chipotle sour cream.

Party Food Saucer Wings

$85.00

10 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of local sauce options. Served with carrots, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Party Food Tostada Chips & Salsa

Party Food Tostada Chips & Salsa

$28.00

A big ass bowl of queso served with fresh house-made salsa.

Party Food Tostada Chips, Salsa & Queso

Party Food Tostada Chips, Salsa & Queso

$38.00

A big ass bowl of queso served with fresh house-made salsa.

Lunch Specials

Monday Lunch Special

$10.99

Thin sliced turkey, swiss cheese, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, relish, tomato, and avocado on a ciabatta roll. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Tuesday Lunch Special

$10.99

Boar’s Head pastrami, jalapeño-kraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on toasted marble rye.

Wednesday Lunch Special

$10.99

Roast beef, swiss cheese, arugula, horseradish mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with au jus, choice of side and a pickle spear.

Thursday Lunch Special

$11.99

Thin sliced turkey, swiss cheese, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, relish, tomato, and avocado on a ciabatta roll. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Friday Lunch Special

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast with mayo, red onion, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and pepper jack cheese.

Master Sodas, Teas, Coffee

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Ice Tea

$2.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Serving Good Beer to Good People Since 1995

130 Peabody Place, Memphis, TN 38103

