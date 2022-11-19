Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Flying Saucer Pizza Company

825 Reviews

$$

118 Washington Street

Salem, MA 01970

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Small
SpaceBalls
Venus Salad

Apps

Bellsprout

Bellsprout

$10.00

roasted brussel sprouts with balsamic glaze.

Fire Flower

Fire Flower

$13.00

baked cauliflower "wings" with your choice of 3 dipping sauces

Farfetch'd Wings

Farfetch'd Wings

$14.00

1 pound of baked brined chicken wings with buffalo sauce & honey BBQ to dip!

Hadouken!

Hadouken!

$11.00

5 gluten- and dairy-free beef & sausage meatballs served hot from the oven with your choice of two sauces: balsamic glaze, buffalo sauce, ranch, sriracha, basil pesto (nut-free), sweet chili, BBQ sauce, VEGAN ranch

King Koopa

$10.00Out of stock

3 mini calzones stuffed with pepperoni & cheese

Mac to the Future

$6.00

The same Mac & Cheese you get on your pizzas available as a starter or side. Great for the kiddos!

Pluto

Pluto

$13.00Out of stock

Burrata, sliced tomatoes, nut-free pesto, balsamic fig glaze and house made pita.

Soylent Green

$11.00Out of stock

Baked spinach and artichoke dip served with toasted bread and veggies.

SpaceBalls

SpaceBalls

$9.00

6 garlicky dough knots with rosemary, parmesan and red sauce.

Vegan Hadouken!

Vegan Hadouken!

$11.00

five vegan meatballs (Gardein) served hot from the oven with your choice of two sauces

Vegan Mac to the Future

$7.00

Our vegan Mac & Cheese available as a starter or side. Great for the kiddos!

Vegan SpaceBalls

Vegan SpaceBalls

$10.00

six garlicky dough knots with rosemary, vegan mozzarella & red sauce

Gluten Free Spaceballs

Gluten Free Spaceballs

$10.00

our gluten- & dairy-free pizza crust baked with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, rosemary & grated parmesan cheese

Namekian

$12.00Out of stock

Salads

Ivysaur Salad

$9.00

romaine, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, red onions

Venus Salad

$9.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Pluto

Pluto

$13.00Out of stock

Burrata, sliced tomatoes, nut-free pesto, balsamic fig glaze and house made pita.

Special Faerun Salad

$12.00Out of stock

arugula, watermelon radish, pepperoncini, goat cheese, house lemon vinaigrette

Pizza

Solaris Sm

Solaris Sm

$12.00

red sauce, cheese -- Classic Cheese Pizza

Margherita SM

Margherita SM

$15.00

red sauce & fresh mozzarella topped with fresh basil

Marvin The Martian SM

$16.50
PEPPERONI SM

PEPPERONI SM

$15.00
Audrey II Sm

Audrey II Sm

$17.00

olive oil & garlic, cheese, prosciutto, arugula, roasted red pepper, parmesan, balsamic fig glaze

Ender Sm

Ender Sm

$17.00

olive oil & garlic, cheese, cajun grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon & sweet habanero swirl.

Hog of Steel SM

Hog of Steel SM

$16.00

Our play on a Hawaiian! BBQ sauce base, cheese, pulled pork, pineapple, caramelized onions

Mars Attacks SM

Mars Attacks SM

$16.00

olive oil & garlic, cheese, sausage, burrata, red sauce on top

McFly Sm

McFly Sm

$15.50

red sauce, cheese, pepperoni with a hot honey swirl

Moana SM

$16.00
Nick Fury Sm

Nick Fury Sm

$16.50

alfredo sauce, cheese, mac & cheese, bacon, scallion, buffalo breaded chicken, sriracha **cannot be made gluten-free.

Phil Coulson Sm

Phil Coulson Sm

$17.00

ranch base, cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno, scallion, BBQ swirl

Pickle Rick Sm

Pickle Rick Sm

$15.50

olive oil, cheese, dill pickles, bacon, ranch

Space Invaders Sm

Space Invaders Sm

$16.00

red sauce, cheese, sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, red onion, portobello mushroom

Veggie 8 Bit Sm

Veggie 8 Bit Sm

$16.50

red sauce, cheese, vegan meatballs, red onion, portobello mushroom, green peppers

Veggie Ender Sm

Veggie Ender Sm

$17.00

olive oil & garlic, cheese, cajun breaded vegan chick'n, broccoli & sweet habanero swirl.

Veggie Hog of Steel SM

Veggie Hog of Steel SM

$16.00

BBQ sauce base, cheese, vegan pulled pork, pineapple, caramelized onion

Veggie Mars Attacks Sm

Veggie Mars Attacks Sm

$16.50

olive oil & garlic, cheese, vegan meatball, burrata, red sauce on top

Veggie Nick Fury Sm

Veggie Nick Fury Sm

$16.50

alfredo sauce, cheese, mac & cheese, scallion, vegan buffalo breaded chick'n, sriracha **cannot be made gluten-free.

Veggie Phil Coulson Sm

Veggie Phil Coulson Sm

$17.00

ranch base, cheese, vegan breaded chicken, jalapeno, scallion, BBQ swirl

Veggie Pickle Rick Sm

Veggie Pickle Rick Sm

$15.00

olive oil, cheese, dill pickles, ranch

Vegan 8 Bit SM

Vegan 8 Bit SM

$19.00

red sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan meatballs, red onion, portobello mushroom, green peppers. Cannot be made gluten-free.

Vegan Audrey II Sm

Vegan Audrey II Sm

$18.00

olive oil & garlic, vegan mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, balsamic glaze swirl

Vegan Ender Sm

$19.00

olive oil & garlic, vegan mozzarella, cajun breaded vegan chick'n, broccoli & sweet habanero swirl.

Vegan Hog of Steel SM

$19.00
Vegan Mars Attacks Sm

Vegan Mars Attacks Sm

$19.00

olive oil & garlic, vegan mozzarella, vegan meatball, red sauce on top

Vegan Nick Fury Sm

Vegan Nick Fury Sm

$19.00

alfredo sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan mac & cheese, scallion, vegan buffalo breaded chick'n, sriracha

Vegan Phil Coulson SM

Vegan Phil Coulson SM

$19.00

vegan ranch base, vegan mozzarella, vegan breaded chicken, jalapeno, scallion, BBQ swirl

Vegan Pickle Rick Sm

Vegan Pickle Rick Sm

$17.00

olive oil, vegan mozzarella, dill pickles and vegan ranch

Vegan Solaris Sm

Vegan Solaris Sm

$16.00

red sauce, vegan cheese -- Classic Cheese Pizza but vegan!

Vegan Marvin The Martian Sm

$18.00

Pizza Of The Week Sm

$17.00
1/2 + 1/2 Small

1/2 + 1/2 Small

$12.00
Build Your Own Small

Build Your Own Small

$12.00

Build Your Own small pizza. Include your preferences of dough, base, cheese & toppings

Solaris Lg

Solaris Lg

$17.50

red sauce, cheese -- Classic Cheese Pizza

Margherita Lg

Margherita Lg

$18.00

red sauce & fresh mozzarella topped with fresh basil

Marvin The Martian LG

$26.00
PEPPERONI LG

PEPPERONI LG

$20.00
Audrey II Lg

Audrey II Lg

$27.00

olive oil & garlic, cheese, prosciutto, arugula, roasted red pepper, parmesan, balsamic fig glaze

Ender Lg

Ender Lg

$27.00

olive oil & garlic, cheese, cajun grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon & sweet habanero swirl.

Hog of Steel LG

Hog of Steel LG

$25.00

BBQ sauce base, cheese, pulled pork, pineapple, caramelized onions

Mars Attacks Lg

Mars Attacks Lg

$25.00

olive oil & garlic, cheese, sausage, burrata, red sauce on top

McFly Lg

McFly Lg

$24.00

red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, hot honey swirl

Moana LG

$25.00
Nick Fury Lg

Nick Fury Lg

$26.00

alfredo sauce, cheese, mac & cheese, bacon, scallion, buffalo breaded chicken, sriracha

Phil Coulson LG

Phil Coulson LG

$27.00

ranch base, cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno, scallion, BBQ swirl

Pickle Rick Lg

Pickle Rick Lg

$24.00

olive oil, cheese, dill pickles, bacon, ranch

Space Invaders Lg

Space Invaders Lg

$25.00

red sauce, cheese, sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, red onion, portobello mushroom

VEGETARIAN 8 Bit Lg

VEGETARIAN 8 Bit Lg

$26.00

red sauce, cheese, vegan meatballs, red onion, portobello mushroom, green peppers

Veggie Ender Lg

$27.00

olive oil & garlic, cheese, cajun breaded vegan chick'n, broccoli & sweet habanero swirl.

VEGETARIAN Hog of Steel LG

$25.00
VEGETARIAN Mars Attacks Lg

VEGETARIAN Mars Attacks Lg

$26.00

olive oil & garlic, cheese, vegan meatball, burrata, red sauce on top

VEGETARIAN Nick Fury Lg

VEGETARIAN Nick Fury Lg

$26.00

alfredo sauce, cheese, mac & cheese, scallion, vegan buffalo breaded chick'n, sriracha

Veggie Phil Coulson Lg

$27.00
VEGETARIAN Pickle Rick Lg

VEGETARIAN Pickle Rick Lg

$25.00

olive oil, cheese, dill pickles, ranch

Vegan 8 Bit Lg

Vegan 8 Bit Lg

$29.00

red sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan meatballs, red onion, portobello mushroom, green peppers

Vegan Audrey II Lg

$28.00

Vegan Ender Lg

$29.00

olive oil & garlic, vegan mozzarella, cajun breaded vegan chick'n, broccoli & sweet habanero swirl.

VEGAN Hog of Steel LG

$29.00
Vegan Mars Attacks Lg

Vegan Mars Attacks Lg

$27.00

olive oil & garlic, vegan mozzarella, vegan meatball, red sauce on top

Vegan Nick Fury Lg

Vegan Nick Fury Lg

$29.00

vegan alfredo sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan mac & cheese, scallion, vegan buffalo breaded chick'n, sriracha

Vegan Phil Coulson LG

$29.00
Vegan Pickle Rick Lg

$27.00

Vegan Pickle Rick Lg

$27.00
Vegan Solaris Lg

Vegan Solaris Lg

$20.00

red sauce, vegan cheese -- Classic Cheese Pizza but vegan!

Vegan Marvin The Martian Lg

$28.00

Pizza Of The Week Lg

$27.00
1/2 + 1/2 Large

1/2 + 1/2 Large

$17.00
BYO Large

BYO Large

$17.00

Build Your Own large pizza. Include your preferences of dough, base, cheese & toppings

Sauces And Shaker Sides

Side of Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Side of Balsamic Glaze Swirl

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side Of Black Pepper

$0.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Side of Caesar

$0.50

Side Of Granulated Garlic

$0.50

Side of Hot Honey

$2.00

Side of House Dressing

$0.50

Side of Oil And Garlic

$0.50

Side of Olive Oil

$0.50

Side Of Oregano

$0.50

Side of Parmesan

$0.50

Side Of Pesto

$0.50

Side of Pickled Onions

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Red Pepper Flakes

$0.50

Side of Red Sauce

$0.50

Side of Sriracha

$0.50

Side of Sriracha Aioli

$1.00

Side of Sweet Habanero Swirl

$0.50

Side of VEGAN Ranch

$1.50

Dessert

Armada

$9.00Out of stock

Han Solo

$3.50

Lechonk - Chocolate Bomb

$10.00

Taun-Taun

$7.00Out of stock

vegan chocolate cake

$12.00Out of stock

Wazowski - Key Lime Pie Bomb

$10.00

Beer (Canned)

Athletic Run Wild N/A IPA Can

$5.00

Banded Brewing Daikaiju Can

$9.00Out of stock

Goody Two Shoes

$7.00

Happy Dad Pineapple

$4.00

Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy

$10.00
Narragansett Can

Narragansett Can

$4.00

Narragansett Lager Pawtucket, RI | 5% ABV | 16oz Made on Honor for five generations, The Famous Narragansett Lager has been one of the greats since 1890. Pre-Prohibition era drinkers toasted 'Gansett, Dr. Suess illustrated 'Gansett, the Sox scored with 'Gansett, and Captain Quint crushed 'Gansett. Today, the highest rated, heritage American lager (according to Beer Advocate) is brewed to be clean, crisp, refreshing and perfectly balanced. "Hi Neighbor! Have a 'Gansett!"

Riverwalk IPA

$7.00

Stormalong Mass Appeal Can

$7.50

Saucer Cocktails

BB-9E Cocktail

$12.00

silver rum, peach puree, cranberry, orange & lime juices topped with soda

Beetlejuice

$11.00

Black Lagoon

$14.00

Catwoman

$13.00

Cousin It

$12.00

Crab Apple

$11.00

Greta the Gremlin

$13.00

Kiki's Shifty

$12.00

Sanderson Sisters

$15.00Out of stock
Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch

$13.00

house-infused tequila, sour mix, triple sec & lime juice

Sleepy Hollow

$13.00

Volturi

$12.00

Standard Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita - classic

$10.00

Margarita - spicy

$11.00

Martini

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Wine - Bottle

Bottle - Big Prosecco

$32.00
Bottle - Malbec

Bottle - Malbec

$30.00

The Catena Malbec 2018 presents a deep violet color with purple reflections. This microclimate blend of four unique vineyards offers intense aroma, soft texture and concentrated flavor. Deep aromas of ripe red and dark fruits are joined by delicate violet and lavender notes, with traces of vanilla and mocha. A rich, concentrated mouthfeel is highlighted by flavors of blueberries and blackberries with a touch of leather and cinnamon. The wine has well-integrated tannins, bright acidity and a flinty minerality that provides exceptional length to the finish.

Bottle - Once Upon a Vine

$35.00
Pinot Grigio - Archer Roose CAN

Pinot Grigio - Archer Roose CAN

$10.00

Venice, Italy. Fresh, bright scents of white flowers, citrus fruits, aromatic herbs, and the sea.

Bubbly Rosé - Archer Roose CAN

Bubbly Rosé - Archer Roose CAN

$10.00

Venice, Italy. Fragrant and seductive, with aromas of rose, white fruits, and wild strawberry.

Sauvignon Blanc - Archer Roose CAN

Sauvignon Blanc - Archer Roose CAN

$10.00

Chile. Tropical citrus and grapefruit notes with a balanced minerality.

Bottled Soda & Water

Bottled Water

$1.86

Nirvana 16.9oz

Coke - 2L

$5.00Out of stock

Diet Coke - 2L

$5.00Out of stock

Sprite - 2L

$5.00Out of stock

Coke - 12oz Can

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke - 12oz Can

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite - 12oz Can

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale - 12oz Can

$2.00Out of stock

T Shirts

TShirt - Charlie Painting version

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Live Long and Pizza! The Mission:: ::To abduct traditional pizza and take over Salem with a quirky and delicious pizza experience. Our designer pizzas are inspired by fresh and local ingredients and our draught selection changes daily and features only New England beers. Inside our restaurant is what we like to call “nerd”vana – whether it’s Doctor Who, Star Trek, Star Wars – we have something here for you.

Website

Location

118 Washington Street, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

Gallery
Flying Saucer Pizza Company image
Flying Saucer Pizza Company image
Flying Saucer Pizza Company image
Flying Saucer Pizza Company image

Map
