Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flying Saucer The Lake

review star

No reviews yet

4821 Bass Pro Drive

Garland, TX 75043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Kid's Cheeseburger
Turkey Meltdown
Pick-Your-Pie 12"

Start with Sharing

Saucer Wings

$15.99

10 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of local sauce options. Served with carrots, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

Marinated steak, queso, cheddar-jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo ,and sour cream over a pile of hand punched fries

Tostadas

Tostadas

$9.00

Three crispy tostadas topped with guacamole, cracklins, queso fresco, pepitas, jalapeño sauce, and cilantro

Shareable Dips

$11.00

Choose 2: hummus, pimento cheese, queso, guacamole, or salsa roja (Add extra dip for $2)

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.50

Large Bavarian pretzel with queso and spicy mustard

Beerfeast Board 2.0

$23.99

(feeds 3-4) Large Bavarian Pretzel stuffed with Artisan Meats & Cheeses, Nuts, Fruits, and Spreads.

Picnic Board

Picnic Board

$12.99

Just the right amount of artisan meat and cheese to enjoy with a couple of pints

Nacho Libre

Nacho Libre

$13.99

Your choice of beer brat, chicken or chorizo, black beans, queso, Pico de Gallo, cheddar-jack cheese, guacamole and chipotle sour cream.

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, mushrooms and Italian cheese.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, egg, bleu cheese crumbles and Applewood smoked bacon.

Lauren's Goat Cheese Salad 2.0

Lauren's Goat Cheese Salad 2.0

$12.99

Kale, broccolini, goat cheese, pickled mustard seeds, pepitas, cashews and Italian vinaigrette (Add Chicken Breast or Burger Patty for $4 and Salmon $6)

Saucer Pies

Prosciutto and Arugula 12"

$14.99

Garlic butter base, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, arugula, and balsamic glaze.

Hot Mama

Hot Mama

$14.99

Fresh herb tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, crumbled Italian sausage, crushed red pepper flakes, honey, and fresh basil

Pick-Your-Pie 12"

Pick-Your-Pie 12"

$14.99

Fresh herb tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Pick up to 3 toppings.

Hand to Mouth

Saucer Burger

$13.99

Half pound beef burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard mayo. Cooked to order and served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Big Dipper

$14.99

Roast beef, swiss cheese, arugula, horseradish mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with au jus, choice of side and a pickle spear.

Reuben-esque

$13.99

Boar’s Head pastrami, jalapeño-kraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on toasted marble rye.

Turkey Meltdown

$13.99

Thin sliced turkey, swiss cheese, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, relish, tomato, and avocado on a ciabatta roll. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Black and Blue Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated steak, bleu cheese butter, arugula, tomato, flash fried shallots, stone ground mustard on toasted La Baccia roll.

C.F. Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, pimento cheese, spicy pickles, and C.F. sauce

Hippie Hollow

$12.49

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast with mayo, red onion, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and pepper jack cheese.

Pastrami Lee Jones

$15.99

Boar’s Head pastrami, jalapeño-kraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on toasted marble rye.

Knife and Fork

Steak Frittes

$22.00

Tender 7oz hand cut sirloin steak and red pepper chimichurri served over hand-punched fries

Honey-Dipped Chicken

Honey-Dipped Chicken

$15.99

Mashed potatoes with mild jalapeño cream gravy and veggie of the day. The “King” of comfort food.

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$19.00

Salmon, cilantro lime rice, greens, peppers, cucumbers, radishes, carrots, avocado, soy caramel, and Sriracha aioli

Perfect Bowl

$16.00

Grilled beef patty, cilantro lime rice, broccolini, and Thai chili sauce

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Hand battered cod, house made tartar sauce, hand punched fries and malt vinegar.

Paco Bowl

$15.49

Grilled chicken, cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and salsa roja

Sweet Tooth

Mud Island Torte

$8.99

Chocolate lava cake topped with vanilla ice cream and Lindeman's Framboise sauce

Kid's Menu

Kid's Fish and Chips

$7.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Pizza

$5.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Master Party

Prosciutto and Arugula 12"

$14.99

Garlic butter base, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, arugula, and balsamic glaze.

Pick-Your-Pie 12"

Pick-Your-Pie 12"

$14.99

Fresh herb tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Pick up to 3 toppings.

Hot Mama

Hot Mama

$14.99

Fresh herb tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, crumbled Italian sausage, crushed red pepper flakes, honey, and fresh basil

Sodas, Teas, Coffee

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Ice Tea

$2.75

BEV KEG Saint Arnold Root Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving Good Beer to Good People Since 1995

Website

Location

4821 Bass Pro Drive, Garland, TX 75043

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TLC On the Lake
orange star4.3 • 475
4881 Bass Pro Drive Garland, TX 75043
View restaurantnext
Bankhead Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
3840 Main St. Rowlett, TX 75088
View restaurantnext
Sabaidee - Rowlett
orange starNo Reviews
5701 President George Bush HwySuite 100 Rowlett, TX 75089
View restaurantnext
Opa! Greek Taverna
orange star4.6 • 3,582
3801 Lakeview Parkway Rowlett, TX 75088
View restaurantnext
HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale
orange star4.8 • 83
129 N Collins Road Sunnyvale, TX 75182
View restaurantnext
Surfin'Chicken - I-30 - 555 W INTERSTATE 30
orange starNo Reviews
555 W Interstate 30 Garland, TX 75043
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Garland

Scotty P's - Garland
orange star4.5 • 1,839
4280 Lavon Dr. Garland, TX 75040
View restaurantnext
Pollo Regio - 040 Rowlett
orange star4.5 • 641
513 Rowlett Rd Garland, TX 75043
View restaurantnext
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Garland
orange star4.4 • 612
5085 North president George Bush Hwy Garland, TX 75040
View restaurantnext
TLC On the Lake
orange star4.3 • 475
4881 Bass Pro Drive Garland, TX 75043
View restaurantnext
Ebeneezers - 1933 Northwest Hwy
orange star4.0 • 258
1933 Northwest Hwy Garland, TX 75041
View restaurantnext
Luna 23
orange star4.4 • 103
2425 W Walnut St Garland, TX 75042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garland
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Rockwall
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston