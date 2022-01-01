The Flying Fig

Agnes Paquet Cremant de Bourgogne

$30.00 Out of stock

A sparkling wine made in the traditional method, a blend of 40% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay, 20% Gamay, and 5% Aligoté. In the glass the wine displays a light gold color with copper highlights and a small, steady stream of bubbles. Aromas of Red and Golden Delicious apples, citrus zest, fresh bread and white flowers plume from the glass. This beautiful Crémant shows plenty of freshness and tension with notes of just-ripe red berries to compliment the citrus and orchard fruit flavors as well as a saline mineral core. The bubbles are tiny and firm on the palate which add to the wine's excellent balance and incredible purity and length. A truly refreshing and crystalline sparkler.