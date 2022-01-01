The Flying Fig
2523 market ave
Cleveland, OH 44113
Popular Items
Desserts
Olive Oil Cake
orange | dates | mint | sweetened mascarpone
Carrot Cake
cream cheese butter cream | pecan oat streusel | toasted coconut
Dramatic Snax Toasted Pecan Roll Cake
toffee cream cheese frosting | candied pecans | sweet cream gelato {gluten free}
Jumbo Salted Bittersweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie
SPARKLING + PET NAT
Agnes Paquet Cremant de Bourgogne
A sparkling wine made in the traditional method, a blend of 40% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay, 20% Gamay, and 5% Aligoté. In the glass the wine displays a light gold color with copper highlights and a small, steady stream of bubbles. Aromas of Red and Golden Delicious apples, citrus zest, fresh bread and white flowers plume from the glass. This beautiful Crémant shows plenty of freshness and tension with notes of just-ripe red berries to compliment the citrus and orchard fruit flavors as well as a saline mineral core. The bubbles are tiny and firm on the palate which add to the wine's excellent balance and incredible purity and length. A truly refreshing and crystalline sparkler.
Cirelli "Wines of Anarchy" Vino Blanco
Raventos Brut Blanc de Blancs
La Collina Lambrusco Quaresimo
La Collina Lambrusco Rosa Luna
Dibon Cava Brut Reserve
Barcelona, Spain | Light gold with plenty of bubbles, this wine has aromas of apples and pears with some creamy and caramel-like qualities. Crisp and light-bodied on the palate, stone fruit flavors are accompanied by a mild minerality and balanced acidity.
Biokult Rose Secco
Tenuta Santa Lucia Da Urlo
Organic/Biodynamic Varietals: Albana, Famosa. The property’s winemaking roots date back to the late 60s, when Tenuta Santa Lucia was established as a farm. Located in the heart of the Romagna, it stretches over 100 hectares, from which 15 are vineyards at 250 m. above sea level, on the first gentle slopes of the Apennines. Originally the farm was producing at 360 degrees: from cereals to meat, from milk to wine ... self-sufficiency was the target. Soft, gentle tannins coupled with a pleasant amount of fruit. A “baby orange” from the cellar of Tenuta Santa Lucia. Lightly carbonated.
Laherte Frères Rose de Meunier Extra Brut
100% Pinot Meunier sparkling rose from Champagne, France. Perfectly balanced between fruit, structure, complexity and freshness. Its light and fun with a full bodied feel, long finish and crisp bubbles.
Tendu Sparkling Rose Can
Wild Nature Prosecco
A product of the Veneto region, this sparkling wine has fresh and fruity notes with an elegant and dry finish. The perfect partner to cheese, lean meats and fish.
Les Tetes "Les Parcelles Tete Nat Igny Ruse"
Le Rocher Des Violettes
Biokult Naken
Marc Hebrart Cuvee de Reserve Brute
FRENCH WHITES
Joseph Drouhin St Veran Chardonnay
A bright and crisp Chardonnay with medium body, good acidity and minerality. Natural, biodynamic wine.
Benedicte & Stephane Tissot "Les Gravier"
Yves Leccia Blanc Ile de Beaute Blanc
La Baronne "Le Grenache Gris de Jean"
Domaine Goisot Bourgogne Aligote 2018
Domaine du Salvard Cheverny Blanc
85% Sauvignon Blanc, 15% Chardonnay | Loire white wine with fresh citrus and a light, crisp finish. One of Karen's favorites!
Taille Aux Loups Breonniere
Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc
2019 | biodynamically farmed | luscious, creamy yet racy with flavors of passion fruit & lychee. "Delicious!!"-Karen
Domaine Arlaud Aligote
Clos Des Mourres "Pompette Blanc"
Domaine Christophe Mittnacht "terres d'etoiles" Pinot Blanc
Cuvee Exception Muscadet
Domaine des Senechaux Blanc
Domaine Beausejour Les Grenettes Sauvignon Blanc
Domaine de Chateaumar "Secret de nos Vignes"
Bourgogne Blanc Mechalots
Bernard Defaix Chablis
Goisot Saint Bris Exogyra Virgula
Francois Villard Viognier
Domaine Chantal Lescure Beaune
Domaine Tinel-Blondelet "Blancs Palets" Sancerre
DOMESTIC WHITES
Amplify Wines "Duke + Ella" 2016
66% Riesling grown in gravel (foot crushed, 4 hours on skins), 28% botrytised Muscat grown in sand, and 6% 2014 Viognier grown in shale, adding a bit of a solera component to the mix. Very bright acid, bone dry, but it has weight and flesh and textural depth, loads of minerality. Barrel fermented and aged, all neutral oak, unfined and unfiltered.
BIG TABLE FARMS "Wild Bee" Chardonnay
Matthiasson "Linda Vista Vineyard" Chardonnay
2019 | Golden delicious apples, meyer lemon, and yellow peaches on the nose and through the palate. The medium acidity is balanced by pleasant freshness, finishing very clean with a hint of minerality. Refreshing and with moderate alcohol, this wine is all about pleasure, begging to be drunk up with some oysters or a roast chicken and a big smile.
Teutonic Riesling
A dry farmed vineyard in the souther Willamette Valley, this is a refreshing wine with notes of green apple and white peach with delicious minerality and acidity. Would be perfect for spicy Asian or Indian curries.
Maitre De Chai Kierkeggard
Two Shepherds Picpoul Blanc
Pax Chenin Blanc
Railsback "Soeur" Vermentino
Talley Arroyo Grande Chardonnay
Quivira Fig Tree Sauv Blanc
OTHER WHITES
Envinate Palo Blanco
From the Canary Island, Palo Blanco is a volcanic island wine: high-toned, linear, saline and electric. Bottled without any filtration, fining or added SO2.
'18 Montenidoli Tradizionale Vernaccia
Vernaccia di San Gimignano | skin contact wine | soft melon notes with bright acidity, balanced minerality and a dry finish. Lovely with a cheese board or light pasta.
Naked White
Spanish Albarino from Rais Baixas. Nicely balanced sweet and dry with notes of tropical fruit, melon and citrus. Long mineraly finish with good acidity. Pairs well with vegetable dishes, shellfish, lean fish, salty snacks and pasta.
Santorini Assyrtiko
Venica + Venica Pinot Grigio "Jesera"
A delightful skin contact pinot grigio. Slighty orange hued, this wine has light fruit notes of citrus and peach with some light florals and stone. Subtle notes of honey with balanced acidity and a dry finish. Pair it with a cheese board, shellfish, and vegetables or enjoy it on its own!
Borgo Paglianetto "Vertis"
Meinklang Graupert Pinot Gris 2019
Borgo Vertis Verdicchio
Tentenublo Rioja
Valfaccenda
Font de la Figuera Priorat
Barbara Ohlzelt Gruner Leader
L'archetipo Litrotto Bianco
Meinklang H17
ROSE
Can Sumoi
Montenidoli Rosato
Railsback Freres "Les Rascasses" Rose 2020
Beurer Rose 2020
Azur Rose 2020
La Perdrix Costieres de Nimes Rose
60% Grenache 40% Syrah Rose. Aged 6 months in stainless steel tank. From the label: "The former hunting grounds of Saint-Louis de France, the terroir of La Perdrix is made up of rounded galet stones which allow maturation conditions similar to the greatest Cru in the Rhone Valley. The color is pale pink with a fuchsia hue. The nose is complex, with aromas of wild strawberry, cherry and raspberry... Enjoy chilled over the next two years with all your summer meals or by itself with good friends."
Ah So 4pk
Marioni "Aureo"
Domaine de la Patience Rose
Domaine Tempier 2020 Bandol Rose
Many consider this the greatest rose made. It shows incredible complexity. There are some floral notes, cherry and strawberry on the nose. Amazing minerality & a hint salinity.
Tendu Hills Can Rose
Domaine Charvin Cotes du Rhone Rose
Domaine de la Mordoree Rose
DOMESTIC REDS
Salem Pinot Noir
Sourced from 3 vineyards within Eola-Amity Hills (Sustainable, Biodynamic, Dry-farmed): Seven Springs, Eola Springs, Rocky Hill. Full de-stemmed, fermented with indigenous yeast in stainless steel. Raised for 15 months in neutral oak. Fruity and approachable, this pinot noir is sure to be a crowd pleaser.
Enfield Waterhorse Ridge Cabernet
Cruse Wine Co. "Monkey Jacket"
2018 | All natural wine from California. Unfined and unfiltered this red blend has a nice bit of cloudiness in the glass. Bright on the nose with red fruit and peppermint. Medium bodied with a delicious peppery finish. A great starting point for anyone new to the natural wine world!
Bonny Doon Le Cigare Volant
2018 | 52% Grenache, 35% Cinsaut, 13% Syrah) Bright and juicy on the front with notes of small ripe berries and an hint of blackberry. Finishes savory with cracked black pepper and curry tones. Young and vibrant, balanced and fun.
Markham Merlot
2017 | From the wine maker: Our Estate Vineyards provide the backbone to this Napa Valley blend, with Oak Knoll’s Little Cannon weighing in with a distinct tart cherry character while Yountville’s Hopper House and Yountville estate vineyards add classic Bing cherry. Together, this showstopper has a lovely balance of candied cherry laced with dark chocolate aromas. Floral fruit runs from strawberry preserves to boysenberry and is accented with an assortment of baking spices. The velvety entry melts like chocolate on the palate providing a silky but dense mouthfeel with a long, intense finish.
Alexis Soyer Cabernet Sauvignon
2017 | This wine has a deep color with plum, cassis, rubbed herbs, cigar box, and a soft lingering finish that keeps revealing subtle layers. A classic Napa Valley Cabernet balanced enough to accompany a full table spread.
Beckman Purisma Mountain Vineyard Syrah 2016
2017 | Dark chocolate, plum, vanilla, black pepper and meaty aromas. Flavors of blackberry, fruit & game. Great acidity & balance! A great partner for grilled lamb or short ribs or a wintertime cassoulet.
PAX Syrah Armagh
Ravines Cabernet Franc
2018 | Fingerlakes, NY | Lots of bright red tart fruit on the palate followed by earthy, leathery aromas. Silky smooth finish with lingering herb and clove. Nice and dry.
Pike Road Pinot Noir
Dashe Zinfandel
Fabelist
Fields
Maitre De Chai Zinfandel Stampede
Cruse Wine "Valdigue"
PAX NORTH COAST SYRAH
100% Trousseau Gris. From the wine maker "Vibrant aromas and flavors of fresh watermelon, strawberries and roses. Zesty and lively on the palate this 2019 has more acid than the delicious 2018 and is a little lighter on its feet. Pair with sunshine, big laughs and raw pacific oysters with a jalapeño granite.
Jolie-laide Grenache
Bandido Los Chuchaquis
Adelsheim "Breaking Ground" Pinot Noir 2016
Breaking Ground 2016 | Pinot Noir | Chehalem Mts. Oregon | This beautiful wine from a fantastic vintage exhibits a deep red hue, scents of black raspberry, cherry cola & spice cake with a smooth, sappy, lingering finish.
Stolpman La Cuadrilla
Petit Paysan
PAX Dazed & Carbonic
Beckman Vineyards Cuvee Lebec
Once & Future Mataro
Once & Future Zinfandel
Margins Pinot Noir
FRENCH REDS
L'Ancien Beaujolais
Domaine des Lises Croze-Hermitage
2016 | Syrah from Northern Rhone, produced by the son of acclaimed winemaker Alain Graillot, Maxime. 100% hand harvested and de-stemmed. Lots of black and blue fruit on the nose, with peppercorn, herbs, meat and leather on the palate. Nice acidity and balanced tannins with a dry finish.
Saint Cosme Cotes De Rhone
2017 Pic Saint Loup, Languedoc region. This blend of syrah, grenache and mouvedre had notes of pepper, spice and savory smoke. It also exhibits plenty of complexity and structure. Blends from this region of France are often very good values. This is a beautiful example from a very good producer of that region.
Alain Graillot Crozes-Hermitage
Lionel Faury L'Arte Zele
Julien Sunier "Fleurie"
Domaine Vincent Paris
Chinon Gourmandise
Clos De Brusquieres Chateauneuf-du-Pape
2018 | Notes of bramble berries, fresh herbs, lavender and iron. Firm tannins and balanced acidity make this a perfect food pairing wine for rich, umami filled meals.
Yann Chave Croze Hermitage
Domaine Coursodon "Silice" Saint-Joseph
Chateau Saint-Andre Corbin
St-Georges-St-Emilion | 70% Merlot & 30% Cabernet Franc
Bernard Baudry Les Clos Guillot Chinon
Domaine Dupeuble Beaujolais
Tissot DD Rouge 2019
La Chapelle de Meyney 2017
Saint- Estephe | 56% Cabernet Sauvignon, 44% Merlot | La Chapelle de Meyney is the 2nd wine of Chateau Mayney, one of the oldest estates in the Medoc region of Bordeaux.
Bourgogne Pataille
2018 | Focused on small batch wines done in a traditional Rioja style. This Rioja is fermented with wild yeasts and ages in fiberglass. Composed of tempranillo and garnache it is dark fruited and youthful. Perfect with tapas, cheese or a burger!
Bernard Defaix Bourgogne Rouge
Nicolas Gonin Mondeuse
Benoit Daridan Cheverny Rouge
Bouilleret
Domaine de Chateaumar "Cuvee Vincent" Syrah
Clos Mourress Pompette Rouge
Domaine Mee Godard "Morgon Corcelette"
2017 | gamay | Beaujolais
Francois Villard L'appel des Sereines Syrah
Le Pigeoulet
Yves Leccia Patrimonio Rouge
ITALIAN REDS
Grifalco Aglianico del Vulture Damaschito
100 % Aglianico | Notes of blackberry, black cherry, licorice, and wild herbs. Well-balanced, with firm, sweet tannins and juicy acidity. Drinks well alongside anything from the grill. Drink now, or hold for 3-5 years.
Fratelli Alessandria Barbera d'Alba
Borgogno Dolcetto d'Alba 2017
Medium to full bodied wine from norther Italy. Very aromatic, with notes of elderberry, blueberry muffin and warm spices. Balanced minerality and smooth tannins create a lovely, round finish. A perfect pair for pizza!
Castellini's Ca'La Bionda
Occhipinti Siccagno
Le Piane Maggiorina
Cirelli La Collina Biologica Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
2019 | organically farmed and harvested by hand. Spontaneous fermentation in clay vessels for aging, unrefined and unfiltered. Bold, juicy, a little tart with a bit of cedar and spice. Try with a salty pecorino from the region and some fresh figs or a big spicy meatball. Delicioso!
Centopassi "Cimento di Perricone"
Occhipinti Frappato
Cirelli Amphora Montepulciano
Tenuta di Carleone Due
Nanni-Cope Terre del Volturno "Vendemmia"
Massimo Rivetti Barolo
COS Frappato
2020 | Organic, biodynamic wine from Sicily | medium-light body fruit forward red wine | some red cherry, tart raspberry and leathery notes with a dry, mineral forward finish. Pairs great with beef, lamb or a red sauce pasta. Comes in this cute little fancy bottle! 11.5% ABV.
L'Archetipo Primitivo
Nada Fiorenzo "Rombone"
Abbia Nova Piglio
This is a great, dry red wine. A little bit of red fruit and dried cherry on the front, with beautiful earthy under brush and a little bit of woodsy oak on the end. Great with food or on its own! Try it with red sauce pastas, rich fish dishes, grilled or roasted meats and vegetables.
Toro
Re
Montenidoli "Il Garrulo"
Monte Bernardi Sangio Classico
OTHER REDS
Diego Losada's La Senda "Vindemiatrix"
2019 | Organic, natural wine. A blend of 7 different varietals ( mostly mencia ) partially de-stemmed and co-fermented in concrete tanks. Unfined and unfiltered with big red fruit intensity and woven flavors of earth, smoke, and spice. Pair this lively red with grilled meats or served chilled by the pool on a hot summer day!
Envinate "Albahra"
A blend of 70% Garnacha Tintorera and 30% Moravia Agria. Blended and bottled unfined and unfiltered with very little sulfites added. This is a wine with a pure high-toned nose, floral red fruit, with hints of spice and bursting with minerality. An extremely versatile food wine, especially with Mediterranean meats and seafood.
Envinate Lousas
Veronica Ortega "Quite"
Ret 2020
100 % Garnacha | Vegan | Harvested by hand, destemmed and fermented in 2,000-liter concrete vat and aged in 400 and 500-liter oak barrels for two years. Expressive on the nose with berry fruit and florals, well balanced minerality and light tannins with a chalky feel from the limestone soil.
La Araucaria
Meinklang Nacht
Alta Alella Merla
DNMC Baga
FitaPreta "Fita"
Altar Uco Malbec
Altar Uco
Cocktails TO GO!
Bankers Lunch
gin | pepperoncini juice | ham bitters
Falernum Cosmo
falernum | vodka | cranberry | lime juice
Gold Rush
fresh winter citrus juice | vodka | herbal liqueur
Tongue Twister
averna | citrus | bourbon | aquafaba | aztec chocolate bitters
Espresso Martini
vodka | coffee liqueur | frangelico | cold brew
Churchill's Breakfast
michters rye | cold brew | maple syrup | peychauds bitters
Aviation
hendricks gin | lemon | pomegranate | luxardo | creme de violette | butterfly pea syrup
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Farm to table | Locally sourced | Sandwiches | Salads | Small & Large Plates | Vegetarian friendly
2523 market ave, Cleveland, OH 44113