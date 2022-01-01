Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Flying Fig

2523 market ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

Popular Items

Carrot Cake

Desserts

Olive Oil Cake

Olive Oil Cake

$11.00

orange | dates | mint | sweetened mascarpone

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$11.00

cream cheese butter cream | pecan oat streusel | toasted coconut

Dramatic Snax Toasted Pecan Roll Cake

$11.00

toffee cream cheese frosting | candied pecans | sweet cream gelato {gluten free}

Jumbo Salted Bittersweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Jumbo Salted Bittersweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Drinks TO GO

Boochy Mama

Boochy Mama

$5.00

Bottled H2O

$2.00
Casamara Soda

Casamara Soda

$3.50

Non-alcoholic amaro sodas

CBD SODA

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00
Guardian Cold Brew

Guardian Cold Brew

$4.50

Soda Can

$1.50

Tonic

$3.00

SPARKLING + PET NAT

Agnes Paquet Cremant de Bourgogne

$30.00Out of stock

A sparkling wine made in the traditional method, a blend of 40% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay, 20% Gamay, and 5% Aligoté. In the glass the wine displays a light gold color with copper highlights and a small, steady stream of bubbles. Aromas of Red and Golden Delicious apples, citrus zest, fresh bread and white flowers plume from the glass. This beautiful Crémant shows plenty of freshness and tension with notes of just-ripe red berries to compliment the citrus and orchard fruit flavors as well as a saline mineral core. The bubbles are tiny and firm on the palate which add to the wine's excellent balance and incredible purity and length. A truly refreshing and crystalline sparkler.

Cirelli "Wines of Anarchy" Vino Blanco

$20.00

Raventos Brut Blanc de Blancs

$22.00

La Collina Lambrusco Quaresimo

$19.00Out of stock

La Collina Lambrusco Rosa Luna

$19.00

Dibon Cava Brut Reserve

$13.00

Barcelona, Spain | Light gold with plenty of bubbles, this wine has aromas of apples and pears with some creamy and caramel-like qualities. Crisp and light-bodied on the palate, stone fruit flavors are accompanied by a mild minerality and balanced acidity.

Biokult Rose Secco

$19.00

Tenuta Santa Lucia Da Urlo

$18.00

Organic/Biodynamic Varietals: Albana, Famosa. The property’s winemaking roots date back to the late 60s, when Tenuta Santa Lucia was established as a farm. Located in the heart of the Romagna, it stretches over 100 hectares, from which 15 are vineyards at 250 m. above sea level, on the first gentle slopes of the Apennines. Originally the farm was producing at 360 degrees: from cereals to meat, from milk to wine ... self-sufficiency was the target. Soft, gentle tannins coupled with a pleasant amount of fruit. A “baby orange” from the cellar of Tenuta Santa Lucia. Lightly carbonated.

Laherte Frères Rose de Meunier Extra Brut

$60.00

100% Pinot Meunier sparkling rose from Champagne, France. Perfectly balanced between fruit, structure, complexity and freshness. Its light and fun with a full bodied feel, long finish and crisp bubbles.

Tendu Sparkling Rose Can

$10.00

Wild Nature Prosecco

$20.00

A product of the Veneto region, this sparkling wine has fresh and fruity notes with an elegant and dry finish. The perfect partner to cheese, lean meats and fish.

Les Tetes "Les Parcelles Tete Nat Igny Ruse"

$19.00Out of stock

Le Rocher Des Violettes

$25.00Out of stock

Biokult Naken

$19.00Out of stock

Marc Hebrart Cuvee de Reserve Brute

$53.00Out of stock

FRENCH WHITES

Joseph Drouhin St Veran Chardonnay

Joseph Drouhin St Veran Chardonnay

$21.00Out of stock

A bright and crisp Chardonnay with medium body, good acidity and minerality. Natural, biodynamic wine.

Benedicte & Stephane Tissot "Les Gravier"

$68.00

Yves Leccia Blanc Ile de Beaute Blanc

$35.00

La Baronne "Le Grenache Gris de Jean"

$30.00

Domaine Goisot Bourgogne Aligote 2018

$24.00
Domaine du Salvard Cheverny Blanc

Domaine du Salvard Cheverny Blanc

$18.00

85% Sauvignon Blanc, 15% Chardonnay | Loire white wine with fresh citrus and a light, crisp finish. One of Karen's favorites!

Taille Aux Loups Breonniere

$45.00
Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc

Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc

$20.00

2019 | biodynamically farmed | luscious, creamy yet racy with flavors of passion fruit & lychee. "Delicious!!"-Karen

Domaine Arlaud Aligote

$25.00

Clos Des Mourres "Pompette Blanc"

$23.00

Domaine Christophe Mittnacht "terres d'etoiles" Pinot Blanc

$18.00

Cuvee Exception Muscadet

$15.00

Domaine des Senechaux Blanc

$40.00

Domaine Beausejour Les Grenettes Sauvignon Blanc

$17.00

Domaine de Chateaumar "Secret de nos Vignes"

$40.00

Bourgogne Blanc Mechalots

$35.00

Bernard Defaix Chablis

$30.00

Goisot Saint Bris Exogyra Virgula

$28.00Out of stock

Francois Villard Viognier

$25.00

Domaine Chantal Lescure Beaune

$68.00

Domaine Tinel-Blondelet "Blancs Palets" Sancerre

$30.00

DOMESTIC WHITES

Amplify Wines "Duke + Ella" 2016

Amplify Wines "Duke + Ella" 2016

$25.00

66% Riesling grown in gravel (foot crushed, 4 hours on skins), 28% botrytised Muscat grown in sand, and 6% 2014 Viognier grown in shale, adding a bit of a solera component to the mix. Very bright acid, bone dry, but it has weight and flesh and textural depth, loads of minerality. Barrel fermented and aged, all neutral oak, unfined and unfiltered.

BIG TABLE FARMS "Wild Bee" Chardonnay

$35.00
Matthiasson "Linda Vista Vineyard" Chardonnay

Matthiasson "Linda Vista Vineyard" Chardonnay

$38.00

2019 | Golden delicious apples, meyer lemon, and yellow peaches on the nose and through the palate. The medium acidity is balanced by pleasant freshness, finishing very clean with a hint of minerality. Refreshing and with moderate alcohol, this wine is all about pleasure, begging to be drunk up with some oysters or a roast chicken and a big smile.

Teutonic Riesling

Teutonic Riesling

$24.00Out of stock

A dry farmed vineyard in the souther Willamette Valley, this is a refreshing wine with notes of green apple and white peach with delicious minerality and acidity. Would be perfect for spicy Asian or Indian curries.

Maitre De Chai Kierkeggard

$24.00

Two Shepherds Picpoul Blanc

$22.00

Pax Chenin Blanc

$33.00

Railsback "Soeur" Vermentino

$30.00

Talley Arroyo Grande Chardonnay

$26.00

Quivira Fig Tree Sauv Blanc

$27.00

OTHER WHITES

Envinate Palo Blanco

Envinate Palo Blanco

$53.00

From the Canary Island, Palo Blanco is a volcanic island wine: high-toned, linear, saline and electric. Bottled without any filtration, fining or added SO2.

'18 Montenidoli Tradizionale Vernaccia

'18 Montenidoli Tradizionale Vernaccia

$25.00Out of stock

Vernaccia di San Gimignano | skin contact wine | soft melon notes with bright acidity, balanced minerality and a dry finish. Lovely with a cheese board or light pasta.

Naked White

Naked White

$19.00

Spanish Albarino from Rais Baixas. Nicely balanced sweet and dry with notes of tropical fruit, melon and citrus. Long mineraly finish with good acidity. Pairs well with vegetable dishes, shellfish, lean fish, salty snacks and pasta.

Santorini Assyrtiko

$27.00Out of stock
Venica + Venica Pinot Grigio "Jesera"

Venica + Venica Pinot Grigio "Jesera"

$25.00Out of stock

A delightful skin contact pinot grigio. Slighty orange hued, this wine has light fruit notes of citrus and peach with some light florals and stone. Subtle notes of honey with balanced acidity and a dry finish. Pair it with a cheese board, shellfish, and vegetables or enjoy it on its own!

Borgo Paglianetto "Vertis"

$27.00

Meinklang Graupert Pinot Gris 2019

$30.00

Borgo Vertis Verdicchio

$27.00

Tentenublo Rioja

$25.00

Valfaccenda

$27.00

Font de la Figuera Priorat

$50.00

Barbara Ohlzelt Gruner Leader

$20.00Out of stock

L'archetipo Litrotto Bianco

$19.00

Meinklang H17

$30.00

ROSE

Can Sumoi

$20.00Out of stock

Montenidoli Rosato

$23.00

Railsback Freres "Les Rascasses" Rose 2020

$29.00

Beurer Rose 2020

$25.00

Azur Rose 2020

$37.00

La Perdrix Costieres de Nimes Rose

$14.00

60% Grenache 40% Syrah Rose. Aged 6 months in stainless steel tank. From the label: "The former hunting grounds of Saint-Louis de France, the terroir of La Perdrix is made up of rounded galet stones which allow maturation conditions similar to the greatest Cru in the Rhone Valley. The color is pale pink with a fuchsia hue. The nose is complex, with aromas of wild strawberry, cherry and raspberry... Enjoy chilled over the next two years with all your summer meals or by itself with good friends."

Ah So 4pk

$19.50

Marioni "Aureo"

$23.00

Domaine de la Patience Rose

$15.00

Domaine Tempier 2020 Bandol Rose

$49.99Out of stock

Many consider this the greatest rose made. It shows incredible complexity. There are some floral notes, cherry and strawberry on the nose. Amazing minerality & a hint salinity.

Tendu Hills Can Rose

$10.00

Domaine Charvin Cotes du Rhone Rose

$20.00

Domaine de la Mordoree Rose

$22.00

DOMESTIC REDS

Salem Pinot Noir

Salem Pinot Noir

$25.00Out of stock

Sourced from 3 vineyards within Eola-Amity Hills (Sustainable, Biodynamic, Dry-farmed): Seven Springs, Eola Springs, Rocky Hill. Full de-stemmed, fermented with indigenous yeast in stainless steel. Raised for 15 months in neutral oak. Fruity and approachable, this pinot noir is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Enfield Waterhorse Ridge Cabernet

$75.00Out of stock
Cruse Wine Co. "Monkey Jacket"

Cruse Wine Co. "Monkey Jacket"

$27.00

2018 | All natural wine from California. Unfined and unfiltered this red blend has a nice bit of cloudiness in the glass. Bright on the nose with red fruit and peppermint. Medium bodied with a delicious peppery finish. A great starting point for anyone new to the natural wine world!

Bonny Doon Le Cigare Volant

Bonny Doon Le Cigare Volant

$15.00

2018 | 52% Grenache, 35% Cinsaut, 13% Syrah) Bright and juicy on the front with notes of small ripe berries and an hint of blackberry. Finishes savory with cracked black pepper and curry tones. Young and vibrant, balanced and fun.

Markham Merlot

Markham Merlot

$25.00

2017 | From the wine maker: Our Estate Vineyards provide the backbone to this Napa Valley blend, with Oak Knoll’s Little Cannon weighing in with a distinct tart cherry character while Yountville’s Hopper House and Yountville estate vineyards add classic Bing cherry. Together, this showstopper has a lovely balance of candied cherry laced with dark chocolate aromas. Floral fruit runs from strawberry preserves to boysenberry and is accented with an assortment of baking spices. The velvety entry melts like chocolate on the palate providing a silky but dense mouthfeel with a long, intense finish.

Alexis Soyer Cabernet Sauvignon

Alexis Soyer Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

2017 | This wine has a deep color with plum, cassis, rubbed herbs, cigar box, and a soft lingering finish that keeps revealing subtle layers. A classic Napa Valley Cabernet balanced enough to accompany a full table spread.

Beckman Purisma Mountain Vineyard Syrah 2016

Beckman Purisma Mountain Vineyard Syrah 2016

$33.00

2017 | Dark chocolate, plum, vanilla, black pepper and meaty aromas. Flavors of blackberry, fruit & game. Great acidity & balance! A great partner for grilled lamb or short ribs or a wintertime cassoulet.

PAX Syrah Armagh

$60.00
Ravines Cabernet Franc

Ravines Cabernet Franc

$25.00Out of stock

2018 | Fingerlakes, NY | Lots of bright red tart fruit on the palate followed by earthy, leathery aromas. Silky smooth finish with lingering herb and clove. Nice and dry.

Pike Road Pinot Noir

$20.00

Dashe Zinfandel

$22.00

Fabelist

$20.00

Fields

$18.00

Maitre De Chai Zinfandel Stampede

$28.00

Cruse Wine "Valdigue"

$38.00
PAX NORTH COAST SYRAH

PAX NORTH COAST SYRAH

$33.00

100% Trousseau Gris. From the wine maker "Vibrant aromas and flavors of fresh watermelon, strawberries and roses. Zesty and lively on the palate this 2019 has more acid than the delicious 2018 and is a little lighter on its feet. Pair with sunshine, big laughs and raw pacific oysters with a jalapeño granite.

Jolie-laide Grenache

$40.00

Bandido Los Chuchaquis

$22.00

Adelsheim "Breaking Ground" Pinot Noir 2016

$40.00

Breaking Ground 2016 | Pinot Noir | Chehalem Mts. Oregon | This beautiful wine from a fantastic vintage exhibits a deep red hue, scents of black raspberry, cherry cola & spice cake with a smooth, sappy, lingering finish.

Stolpman La Cuadrilla

$24.00

Petit Paysan

$25.00Out of stock

PAX Dazed & Carbonic

$30.00Out of stock
Alexis Soyer Cabernet Sauvignon

Alexis Soyer Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

2017 | This wine has a deep color with plum, cassis, rubbed herbs, cigar box, and a soft lingering finish that keeps revealing subtle layers. A classic Napa Valley Cabernet balanced enough to accompany a full table spread.

Beckman Vineyards Cuvee Lebec

$25.00

Once & Future Mataro

$50.00

Once & Future Zinfandel

$60.00

Margins Pinot Noir

$29.00

FRENCH REDS

L'Ancien Beaujolais

$20.00Out of stock
Domaine des Lises Croze-Hermitage

Domaine des Lises Croze-Hermitage

$45.00

2016 | Syrah from Northern Rhone, produced by the son of acclaimed winemaker Alain Graillot, Maxime. 100% hand harvested and de-stemmed. Lots of black and blue fruit on the nose, with peppercorn, herbs, meat and leather on the palate. Nice acidity and balanced tannins with a dry finish.

Saint Cosme Cotes De Rhone

Saint Cosme Cotes De Rhone

$18.00

2017 Pic Saint Loup, Languedoc region. This blend of syrah, grenache and mouvedre had notes of pepper, spice and savory smoke. It also exhibits plenty of complexity and structure. Blends from this region of France are often very good values. This is a beautiful example from a very good producer of that region.

Alain Graillot Crozes-Hermitage

$45.00Out of stock

Lionel Faury L'Arte Zele

$33.00

Julien Sunier "Fleurie"

$45.00

Domaine Vincent Paris

$40.00

Chinon Gourmandise

$20.00

Clos De Brusquieres Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$50.00Out of stock

2018 | Notes of bramble berries, fresh herbs, lavender and iron. Firm tannins and balanced acidity make this a perfect food pairing wine for rich, umami filled meals.

Yann Chave Croze Hermitage

$30.00Out of stock

Domaine Coursodon "Silice" Saint-Joseph

$40.00
Chateau Saint-Andre Corbin

Chateau Saint-Andre Corbin

$25.00

St-Georges-St-Emilion | 70% Merlot & 30% Cabernet Franc

Bernard Baudry Les Clos Guillot Chinon

$38.00

Domaine Dupeuble Beaujolais

$25.00

Tissot DD Rouge 2019

$40.00
La Chapelle de Meyney 2017

La Chapelle de Meyney 2017

$44.00

Saint- Estephe | 56% Cabernet Sauvignon, 44% Merlot | La Chapelle de Meyney is the 2nd wine of Chateau Mayney, one of the oldest estates in the Medoc region of Bordeaux.

Bourgogne Pataille

Bourgogne Pataille

$32.00

2018 | Focused on small batch wines done in a traditional Rioja style. This Rioja is fermented with wild yeasts and ages in fiberglass. Composed of tempranillo and garnache it is dark fruited and youthful. Perfect with tapas, cheese or a burger!

Bernard Defaix Bourgogne Rouge

$28.00

Nicolas Gonin Mondeuse

$25.00

Benoit Daridan Cheverny Rouge

$20.00

Bouilleret

$43.00

Domaine de Chateaumar "Cuvee Vincent" Syrah

$18.00

Clos Mourress Pompette Rouge

$21.00

Domaine Mee Godard "Morgon Corcelette"

$35.00

2017 | gamay | Beaujolais

Francois Villard L'appel des Sereines Syrah

$15.00

Le Pigeoulet

$24.00Out of stock

Yves Leccia Patrimonio Rouge

$40.00

ITALIAN REDS

Grifalco Aglianico del Vulture Damaschito

Grifalco Aglianico del Vulture Damaschito

$34.00

100 % Aglianico | Notes of blackberry, black cherry, licorice, and wild herbs. Well-balanced, with firm, sweet tannins and juicy acidity. Drinks well alongside anything from the grill. Drink now, or hold for 3-5 years.

Fratelli Alessandria Barbera d'Alba

$25.00
Borgogno Dolcetto d'Alba 2017

Borgogno Dolcetto d'Alba 2017

$22.00Out of stock

Medium to full bodied wine from norther Italy. Very aromatic, with notes of elderberry, blueberry muffin and warm spices. Balanced minerality and smooth tannins create a lovely, round finish. A perfect pair for pizza!

Castellini's Ca'La Bionda

$20.00

Occhipinti Siccagno

$40.00

Le Piane Maggiorina

$23.00Out of stock
Cirelli La Collina Biologica Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

Cirelli La Collina Biologica Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$18.00Out of stock

2019 | organically farmed and harvested by hand. Spontaneous fermentation in clay vessels for aging, unrefined and unfiltered. Bold, juicy, a little tart with a bit of cedar and spice. Try with a salty pecorino from the region and some fresh figs or a big spicy meatball. Delicioso!

Centopassi "Cimento di Perricone"

$25.00

Occhipinti Frappato

$45.00

Cirelli Amphora Montepulciano

$34.00

Tenuta di Carleone Due

$40.00Out of stock

Nanni-Cope Terre del Volturno "Vendemmia"

$60.00

Massimo Rivetti Barolo

$45.00
COS Frappato

COS Frappato

$30.00

2020 | Organic, biodynamic wine from Sicily | medium-light body fruit forward red wine | some red cherry, tart raspberry and leathery notes with a dry, mineral forward finish. Pairs great with beef, lamb or a red sauce pasta. Comes in this cute little fancy bottle! 11.5% ABV.

L'Archetipo Primitivo

$25.00

Nada Fiorenzo "Rombone"

$80.00
Abbia Nova Piglio

Abbia Nova Piglio

$38.00

This is a great, dry red wine. A little bit of red fruit and dried cherry on the front, with beautiful earthy under brush and a little bit of woodsy oak on the end. Great with food or on its own! Try it with red sauce pastas, rich fish dishes, grilled or roasted meats and vegetables.

Toro

$29.00

Re

$30.00

Montenidoli "Il Garrulo"

$25.00Out of stock

Monte Bernardi Sangio Classico

$25.00

OTHER REDS

Diego Losada's La Senda "Vindemiatrix"

Diego Losada's La Senda "Vindemiatrix"

$25.00Out of stock

2019 | Organic, natural wine. A blend of 7 different varietals ( mostly mencia ) partially de-stemmed and co-fermented in concrete tanks. Unfined and unfiltered with big red fruit intensity and woven flavors of earth, smoke, and spice. Pair this lively red with grilled meats or served chilled by the pool on a hot summer day!

Envinate "Albahra"

Envinate "Albahra"

$25.00

A blend of 70% Garnacha Tintorera and 30% Moravia Agria. Blended and bottled unfined and unfiltered with very little sulfites added. This is a wine with a pure high-toned nose, floral red fruit, with hints of spice and bursting with minerality. An extremely versatile food wine, especially with Mediterranean meats and seafood.

Envinate Lousas

$45.00

Veronica Ortega "Quite"

$28.00
Ret 2020

Ret 2020

$25.00

100 % Garnacha | Vegan | Harvested by hand, destemmed and fermented in 2,000-liter concrete vat and aged in 400 and 500-liter oak barrels for two years. Expressive on the nose with berry fruit and florals, well balanced minerality and light tannins with a chalky feel from the limestone soil.

La Araucaria

$25.00

Meinklang Nacht

$45.00

Alta Alella Merla

$30.00

DNMC Baga

$17.00Out of stock

FitaPreta "Fita"

$15.00

Altar Uco Malbec

$24.08

Altar Uco

$24.00

Cocktails TO GO!

Bankers Lunch

$13.50

gin | pepperoncini juice | ham bitters

Falernum Cosmo

$13.50

falernum | vodka | cranberry | lime juice

Gold Rush

$12.50

fresh winter citrus juice | vodka | herbal liqueur

Tongue Twister

$13.50

averna | citrus | bourbon | aquafaba | aztec chocolate bitters

Espresso Martini

$12.50

vodka | coffee liqueur | frangelico | cold brew

Churchill's Breakfast

$12.50

michters rye | cold brew | maple syrup | peychauds bitters

Aviation

$13.50

hendricks gin | lemon | pomegranate | luxardo | creme de violette | butterfly pea syrup

All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farm to table | Locally sourced | Sandwiches | Salads | Small & Large Plates | Vegetarian friendly

Website

Location

2523 market ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
The Flying Fig image
The Flying Fig image
The Flying Fig image

