The Flying Pig Tavern & Tap

review star

No reviews yet

1313 Center Street

Bethlehem, PA 18018

Food

Things to Share / Wings

Loaded Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese and cheddar cheese, roasted onions and peppers in a crispy flour tortilla .

Steak Quesadilla

$19.00

Grilled Sirloin steak, Monterey Jack cheese and cheddar cheese, roasted onions and peppers in a crispy flour tortilla .

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$12.00

Monterey Jack cheese and cheddar cheese, roasted onions and peppers in a crispy flour tortilla .

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Mounds of blended cheeses, Monterey Jack cheese and cheddar crispy flour tortilla .

Housemade Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Hand crafted, double breaded fresh mozzarella sticks. Served with Yiayia's tomato sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Hand breaded chicken strips served fried crispy and served with a choice of with Buttermilk ranch, buffalo sauce or honey mustard.

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$14.00Out of stock

Classic seasoned Philly steak meat with melted mozzarella cheese and grilled onions. Fried crispy, served with Yiayia's tomato sauce.

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$14.50

Crispy shrimp coated in our creamy sweet and spicy sauce.

Bang-Bang Cauliflower

$12.00

Crispy cauliflower coated in our creamy sweet and spicy sauce.

Nachos w/Chili

$15.00

House nachos topped with our signature chili, guacamole, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato salsa, sour cream and pickled jalapeno.

Nachos w/ Chicken

$15.00

Homemade crispy nachos, grilled chicken Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, pico de galo, sour cream, pickled jalapeño's and guacamole.

Nachos w/ Pulled Pork

$18.00

Homemade crispy nacho chips, perfectly seasoned pork carnitas and bubbling Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, pico de galo, sour cream, pickled jalapeño's and guacamole.

Nachos w/ Steak

$19.00

Homemade crispy nachos, Sirloin steak, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, pico de galo, sour cream, pickled jalapeño's and guacamole.

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Grande twisted warm pretzel served with a sharp cheddar cheese sauce dip.

Bacon Rack Trio

$14.00

Thick, hand cut smoked bacon marinated in our three signature flavors, maple chili, honey, sesame and candied bourbon.. Served with garlic bread.

Wings

$15.00

Our Crispy Naked Wings are always made fresh and never frozen! Always crispy and prepared in your choice of sauce, and served with a choice creamy buttermilk ranch or tangy bleu cheese dressings.

Salads & Soups

Flying Pig Salad

$12.00

[the flying pig tavern - MAIN-11x17 Bethlehem·P1] Salads & Soup FLYING PIG SALAD Romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, pickled sweet peppers and fresh mozzarella with shaved parmesan in a white balsamic vinaigrette. 12

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Ahi tuna Served on a bed of mixed greens with crispy tortilla strips, cucumber, tomato and avocado in a soy ginger dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, Bavarian pretzel croutons, chopped bacon bits and diced tomatoes tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Crispy bacon bits, hard-boiled eggs, freshly sliced avocado, bleu cheese crumbles and diced tomatoes piled high on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce served with our signature house vinaigrette.

Crock of Beef Chili

$7.00

Signature Flying Pig recipe topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.

French Onion Soup

$7.00

The name says it all... topped with bubbling melted Gruyere cheese and Bavarian pretzel croutons.

Sandwiches / Burgers

Chicken Sandwich

Burger

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Slow roasted pulled pork on a warm brioche bun smothered with our tangy bbq sauce and southwestern slaw.

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Slow roasted perfectly seasoned pork, sliced grilled ham, pickles, Gruyere cheese, spicy mustard on Texas toast.

Flying Pig Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$14.00

Our triple decker grilled cheese made with crispy bacon topped with our signature gruyere cheese and white cheddar cheese sauce on Texas toast.

Flying Pig Grilled Cheese w/ Ham

$14.00

Our triple decker grilled cheese made with ham topped with our signature gruyere cheese and white cheddar cheese sauce on Texas toast.

Flying Pig Grilled Cheese (No Meat)

$14.00

Our triple decker grilled cheese made with with our signature gruyere cheese and white cheddar cheese sauce .

Flying Pig Grilled Cheese Loaded (Bacon and Ham)

$16.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Grilled Turkey burger topped with L.T.O.P Add Bacon +2 Add Mushrooms +2

Large Plates

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Made with sirloin steak are served over roasted onions and peppers, warm flour tortillas and sides of pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole .

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, roasted onions and peppers,, flour tortillas and served with sides of pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole .

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

Grilled Shrimp, roasted onions and peppers,, flour tortillas and served with sides of pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole .

Veggie Fajitas

$15.00

Grilled Vegetables, flour tortillas and served with sides of pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole .

Penne ala Vodka

$16.00

Penne pasta in a creamy tomato blush sauce.

Macaroni and Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta and our three cheese blend.

Seared Ahi Tuna

$22.00

Seared ahi tuna cooked medium rare, served with Asian rice in a ginger soy glaze and vegetable medley.

Pan Seared Salmon

$22.00

Pan seared salmon brick. Served with vegetable medley and scalloped potatoes.

Grilled Pork Chop

$25.00

Double bone center cut smoked pork chop. Pan seared and basted, topped with our bacon jam and served with scalloped potatoes and vegetable medley.

Pizzas

Classic Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Thin crust, great sauce and plenty of cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

The name says it all... lots of pepperoni, tomato sauce, bubbling mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Flying Pig Pizza

$17.00

Spicy marinara with asiago and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage and shredded bacon.

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil.

Ranch Pizza

$16.50

White pizza with mozzarella cheese, chopped chicken, bacon and ranch dressing.

Meat Haters Pizza

$16.00

Topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, onion, red and green peppers and crushed tomato.

Cauliflower Pizza (GF)

$15.00

Gluten Free with choice of two toppings included.

Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Sides

SIDE Caesar Salad

$6.50

Side Dressing

$0.75

SIDE French Fries

$5.50

SIDE House Salad

$6.00

Side Sauce

SIDE Scalloped Potatoes

$6.00

SIDE Tater Tots

$5.50

SIDE Vegetable Medley

$5.00

SIDE Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Merch

Merchandise can be purchase with food sales only.

T-Shirt

$20.00

Merchandise can be purchase with food sales only. We do not offer Shipping or Delivery on Merchandise Items.

Wht Coffee Mug

$10.00

Merchandise can be purchase with food sales only. We do not offer Shipping or Delivery on Merchandise Items.

Blk/Org Coffee Mug

$12.00

Merchandise can be purchase with food sales only.

Pint Glass

$8.00

Merchandise can be purchase with food sales only. We do not offer Shipping or Delivery on Merchandise Items.

Wine Glass

$12.00

Merchandise can be purchase with food sales only. We do not offer Shipping or Delivery on Merchandise Items.

Hats

$25.00

Merchandise can be purchase with food sales only. We do not offer Shipping or Delivery on Merchandise Items.

Flying Pig Bracelet

$5.00

Merchandise can be purchase with food sales only.

Flying Pig Leather Apron

$125.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Flying Pig is a modern take on the Classic American Tavern. Come enjoy a cold beer, craft cocktail, or a glass of wine while enjoying our scratch kitchen eats.

Website

Location

1313 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018

Directions

