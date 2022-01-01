Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Flying Sumo

552 Reviews

$$

838 Park Avenue

Park City, UT 84060

Popular Items

Chuck F'n Norris
Rainbow
Negi Hama Handroll

Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$10.00
Edamame

Edamame

$8.00
Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Coconut battered shrimp and sweet Thai Chili sauce.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$13.00

Steamed or fried pork pot stickers.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$7.00
Rice

Rice

$6.00

White sticky rice. (not sushi rice)

Spicyame

Spicyame

$10.00

Sautéed edemame, togorashi. garlic, and sesame oil.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Tempura Japanese sweet peppers and citrus soy sauce.

Tempura

Tempura vegetables and shrimp with dipping sauce.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Artisan lettuce, daikon radish, carrots, cucumbers and ginger carrot vinaigrette.

Sunomono

Sunomono

$8.00

Marinated English cucumbers.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$9.00
Spider Salad

Spider Salad

$14.00

Soft shell crab, artisan lettuce, daikon radish, eel sauce, wasabi mayo, vinaigrette and sesame seeds.

Squid Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Sushi Bar Specialties

Hamachi Carpaccio

Hamachi Carpaccio

$15.00

Sliced yellowtail sashimi topped with jalapeño, sliced thin lemon, togarashi and ponzu sauce.

Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$14.00

Stuffed with spicy tuna than tempura fried. Side wasabi mayo and eel sauce. With cream cheese + $1.

TWO PIECE NACHOS

$9.00

Sushi Rice

$7.00

Kitchen Specialties

Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

Yakisoba Noodles

$15.00

Choose chicken, steak or salmon with stir-fried yakisoba noodles and sautéed vegetables. Chicken $17.00 - For N.Y. Steak or Salmon $20.00.

Udon

$16.00

Udon noodles, vegetables and tempura shrimp in hot udon broth.

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$17.00
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried rice with eggs and vegetables. Add chicken for $4.00 or Shrimp for $6.00

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast and coconut curry sauce over rice and vegetables.

Uramaki

California

California

$15.00

Crab, avocado and cucumber

Crunchy Groove

Crunchy Groove

Choose spicy tuna ($16), yellowtail ($15) or salmon ($15) with avocado and jalapeño topped with spicy mayo and tempura crunchies.

Money

Money

$21.00

Tempura Shrimp, asparagus, and cucumber topped with tuna, thinly sliced lemon and green onions.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia

$17.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber.

Player

Player

$21.00

Inside out roll with tempura shrimp and avocado topped with tuna, spicy mayo tobiko and eel sauce.

Rainbow

Rainbow

$21.00
Spicy Dragon

Spicy Dragon

$20.00

Inside out California roll topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, tobiko, sesame seeds and green onions.

Chuck F'n Norris

$21.00
Sunset

Sunset

$19.00

California roll topped with salmon, thinly sliced lemon, citrus soy sauce and green onions.

Utah

Utah

$16.00

Tuna, crab, avocado and cucumber topped with tobiko.

Hosomaki

Avocado Roll

$9.00

Carrot Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$9.00
Hamachi Roll

Hamachi Roll

$12.00

Rice Roll

$6.00
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$11.00
Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$13.00

Crab Roll

$9.00

Futomaki

The Jam

The Jam

$17.00

Hamachi, coconut shrimp and avocado topped with sweet chili salsa.

Jessica Albacore

Jessica Albacore

$19.00

Tuna, cucumbers, and radish sprouts topped with albacore, garlic ginger ponzu and green onions.

Araña Grande Roll

$18.00
Spicy Scallop Roll

Spicy Scallop Roll

$16.00Out of stock
Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$16.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, radish sprouts, avocado, carrots with a side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Tempura Shrimp Roll

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Super Samurai

$18.00
Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder

$20.00

Coconut Shrimp, avocado and cucumber rolled in soy paper and topped with pineapple salsa.

Unagi Roll

Unagi Roll

$16.00

Vegetarian Rolls

Tempura Veggie

$15.00

Assorted tempura veggies rolled with nori.

Fresh Veggie Roll

Fresh Veggie Roll

$12.00

Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, carrots, cilantro.

Super Veggie Roll

Super Veggie Roll

$17.00

Tempura veggies, and avocado rolled in soy paper with side of eel sauce.

Tempura Fried Rolls

Vegas

Vegas

$18.00

Salmon, cream cheese, crab and avocado roll with wasabi mayo and eel sauce.

Funky Roll

Choose tuna ($14), hamachi ($13), salmon ($12) or unagi ($13) with wasabi mayo.

Hand Rolls

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$13.00

Negi Hama Handroll

$12.00

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$12.00

Crab Handroll

$11.00

Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$9.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$10.00

Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$9.00

Tuna Nigiri

$10.00

Nigiri Combo 8Pc

$38.00

Octopus Nigiri

$8.00

Kids

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

Chicken Fingers And Fries

$9.00

Desserts

Half Pipe

$10.00

Mochi

$8.00

Ice Cream - Vanilla

$5.00

SIDES

Side Tobiko

$3.00

Side Eel Sauce

$1.25

Side Ponzu

$2.00

Side Fresh Avocado

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Mayo

$1.25

Side Of Fries

$8.00

Kizami Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Salad Dressing

$1.00

Jam Sauce Side

$1.00

Side Sambal

$0.50

Side Siracha

$0.50

Nori

$1.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Beverages

Can Soda

$3.50

Japanese Soda

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

Sparkling Pellegrino (Can)

$4.00

Topo Chico (Bottle)

$4.00Out of stock

Espresso

$5.00Out of stock

Shirts/Hat

Women's Shirt

$25.00

Men's Shirt

$25.00

Sumo Hat

$15.00Out of stock
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Now doing curbside pick up and delivery everyday from 5pm to 9pm.

Website

Location

838 Park Avenue, Park City, UT 84060

Directions

Consumer pic
Flying Sumo image
Flying Sumo image

