Mary's Diner 607 Depot Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for stopping in! See you soon!
Location
607 Depot Avenue, Dixon, IL 61021
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
River City Ale House - 314 West First Street Dixon, IL 61021
No Reviews
314 West 1st Street Dixon, IL 61021
View restaurant
Galena Steak House - 1101 North Galena Avenue
No Reviews
1101 North Galena Avenue Dixon, IL 61021
View restaurant