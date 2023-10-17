- Home
Flynn's Eats (Northtown Food Court - Blaine, MN)
571 Northtown Drive
Flynn's Eats (Kitchen 7)
Blaine, MN 55434
Breakfast*
Scrambled eggs mixed with hash brown, cheese, onion, pepper, with breakfast meat
Egg, cheese and breakfast meat
Eggs, hashbrown, breakfast meat and toast
American, swiss. pepper jack and toast
Gyro meat, onions, bell pepper
House made corned beef with our special veggies, eggs and toast
Bell peppers, onions, diced chicken covered with cheese and eggs
Vegan meat, onions, bell peppers, hashbrown, cheese, 2 eggs, and toast
Fresh made Waffle, fried chicken, topped with Nashill sause
French toast served with syrup
Full waffle served with syrup
Burgers / Sandwiches*
Italian roast beef with giardinera
Italian roast beef and Beef Italian Sausage with giardinera (doesn't come with fries)
Beef steak, grilled onions, and green peppers, topped with cheese
Shrimp cooked with grilled onions and green pepper, Jalapeño, topped with lettuce, southern style sauce
Chicken, grilled onions, and green peppers, topped with chesse
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki sauce on pita bread.
Angus beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, pickle, American cheese on brioche bun
Angus beef patty with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, pickle, mayo, American cheese, avocado on brioche bun
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, rye bread
American cheese, fried onions, cheese, marble rye bread
Fresh fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo
Fried fish, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on hoagie
Impossible plant base meat, American cheese, fried onions, cheese, marble rye bread
Angus beef patty with 2 bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, pickle, American cheese on brioche bun
Impossible patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, pickle, American cheese on brioche bun
Fish & Shrimp*
7oz of fried shrimp and fries
count of 8 jumo shrimp and fries
count of 10 medium shrimp and fries
1 Cat fish and fries
2 cat fish and fries
3 cat fish and fries
1 cat fish, choise of 1 fish, shrimp or 2 wings
1 cat fish, choise of 2 additional itemes of fish, shrimp or 2 wings
Wings & Tenders*
Fresh Chicken wings with lemon pepper seasoning or choice of sauce
Choice of bone-in or boneless wings with a choice of sauce, and dipping
Boneless wings with Fries
Choice of 2pc- 6pc tenders with a choice of sauce, and dipping
Hot Dogs (Chicago Style)*
Beef hotdog, mustard, onions, pickles, sport peppers
Beef polish, mustard, onions, relishes, pickles, sport peppers, tomato,
Beef Polish, mustard. grilled onions, sport peppers
Beef hotdog, Cheddar cheese, chili, raw onion
Beef hotdog, mustard, onions, pickles, sport peppers
Flynn's Bowl's*
Chicken fajita grilled with green pepper & onions over rice or salad
Gyro grilled with green pepper & onions over rice or salad
Jerk seasoned chicken fajita grilled with green pepper & onions over rice or salad
Steak fajita grilled with green & onions over rice or salad
Impossible vegan grilled with green pepper & onions topped over rice or salad
Rice topped with grilled onions and green pepper, Jalapeño, topped with lettuce, southern style sauce
Sides / Appetizers*
Beer battered onion ring
House made Cheese Curds
Itallian sesioning
Chedder stuffed Jalapeno
Sweet corn and onions
Battered Okra
Gyro meat, cheese
Cheese sauce
House chilli toped with cheese
Real bacon bits and cheese
Bufflo sauce, cheese, blue cheese dressing
Habanero sauce, cheese, drizzled with ranch
Desserts*
Tres Leches Cake, Light, tender sponge cake soaked in 3 milks covered w/a white satiny cream topping
Homemade taste with fresh ingredients that include all natural flavors, natural colors, no artificial trans fats and Kosher certified