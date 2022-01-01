Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
FlyteCo Brewing 4499 W 38th Ave. Denver, CO 80212

205 Reviews

4499 W 38th Ave

Unit 101

Denver, CO 80212

Popular Items

The Breakfast
Simple Bagel
The Ney Ney

Breakfast Sandwiches

Simple Bagel

Simple Bagel

$3.50

Warm, Buttery, Deliciousness! Pick a Bagel

The Breakfast

The Breakfast

$6.50

Egg, Choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage Patty, American Cheese

Denver Bagel

Denver Bagel

$7.00

Egg, Sausage Patty, Caramelized Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar

Grace Always Wins

Grace Always Wins

$6.00

Plain Spread, Cucumber, Tomato, Sprouts, Banana Peppers. Suggested add: Bacon

The Ney Ney

The Ney Ney

$8.00

Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo

Lunch Sandwiches

May Chicken Parm Special

$11.00

Corned Beef on rye with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and beer mustard

Alternative

Alternative

$10.50

Roast Beef, Colby, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Mustard

Chia Bagel

Chia Bagel

$7.00

Veggie Spread, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Sprouts, Honey Mustard

Eric's Best

Eric's Best

$9.50

Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Jason's Ham Rainbow

Jason's Ham Rainbow

$9.50

Ham, American Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Lee Ann's Turkey Special

Lee Ann's Turkey Special

$8.50

Turkey, Provolone, Colby Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Mayo, Mustard

Lisa's Turkey Secret

Lisa's Turkey Secret

$8.50

Turkey, Plain Spread, Avocado, Sprouts, Mustard

Tennyson

Tennyson

$10.50

Roast Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Horsey Sauce

Veggie Pizza Bagel

Veggie Pizza Bagel

$7.00

Crushed Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion, Green Pepper, Provolone, Banana Pepper

Winter Pork BLT

Winter Pork BLT

$9.50

Green Onion Spread, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo

Kids - Cheese Pizza Bagel

Kids - Cheese Pizza Bagel

$4.00

Plain Bagel - Crushed Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese

Kids - Cheesy Steamer

Kids - Cheesy Steamer

$4.00

Plain Bagel - Colby Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

Simple Bagel

Simple Bagel

$3.50

Warm, Buttery, Deliciousness! Pick a Bagel

Vegan

Vegan Chia

$8.00

Vegan Cream Cheese or Hummus, Sprouts, Avocado, Lettuce, Mustard

Vegan Pizza Bagel

$8.00

Vegan Cream Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

XL Pretzel

XL Pretzel

$9.00

Denver's "Best" Frozen Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza
$11.50

$11.50
12" Pepperoni Pizza

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

It's a pepperoni pizza

Sides

Side

4 packs

4 16oz cans of delicious FlyteCo beer freshly caned on site. Order your favorites today!
4 Pack Aeromexico Mexican Lager

4 Pack Aeromexico Mexican Lager

$18.00

A crisp and refreshing Mexican lager with light hop notes of lime. Travels well with street tacos and tropical vacations. 5% ABV

4 Pack Beechcraft Blonde
$18.00

$18.00

4 Pack Bluegrass Coffee Blonde
$18.00

$18.00
4 Pack Flyte Lyte

4 Pack Flyte Lyte

$15.00

Light Craft Ale - Cold, crisp, & refreshing. Travels well with game days, and happy hours. 4% ABV

4 Pack Ginger Radler

4 Pack Ginger Radler

$18.00

Light Beer with Hibiscus Lemon Ginger Kombucha 3.5% ABV

4 Pack Heading 270 IPA

4 Pack Heading 270 IPA

$20.00

This West Coast IPA is brewed with Magnum, Columbus, & Mosaic hops to create a piney, resinous, & clean drinking IPA. 6.5% ABV

4 Pack IMC Hazy IPA
$20.00

$20.00

4 Pack Imperial Schwarzbier
$22.00

$22.00
4 Pack Light Sport Seltzer

4 Pack Light Sport Seltzer

$15.00

Gluten free hard seltzer flavored with mango. Travels well with warm spring afternoons and tailgates. 4.7% ABV

4 Pack Riveting Red Imperial Ale

4 Pack Riveting Red Imperial Ale

$20.00

A great combination of malt and hops, this beer has a rich malty sweetness that fades to a subtle hoppy citrus & earthy finish. 8.9% ABV

4 Pack Ski Plane Stout

4 Pack Ski Plane Stout

$18.00

American Stout with a nose full of roasted grain and chocolate. Travels well with fresh powder on the mountain and evenings around the fire. 5.6% ABV

4 Pack Tipsy Nipper Belgian Saison

4 Pack Tipsy Nipper Belgian Saison

$20.00

This Belgian Saison has a nose of esters and clove while maintaining a dry finish. 5.6% ABV

4 Pack Tropical Tailwinds Pineapple Gose

4 Pack Tropical Tailwinds Pineapple Gose

$20.00

A traditional fruited gose. This beer has a nose full of fruity, tropical scents thanks to the pineapple. Pineapple then washes over your palate thanks to 88lbs of pineapple puree. Juicy and tart in all the right ways. 4.1% ABV

4 Pack VFR Vienna Lager

4 Pack VFR Vienna Lager

$18.00

This amber lager has a clear rust color and a nose full of sweet malt. Flavors of sweet malt, and a hint of caramel are present. 5% ABV

4 Pack Wilbur Wright's Weizenbock

4 Pack Wilbur Wright's Weizenbock

$20.00

This Belgian style dark wheat ale has notes of banana, clove, & also has a malty sweetness. 7.2% ABV

Beechcraft Blonde

Pint Beechcraft Blonde
$7.00

$7.00

10oz Beechcraft Blonde
$5.50

$5.50

5oz Taster Beechcraft Blonde
$2.75

$2.75

Sip Beechcraft Blonde

Bluegrass Coffee Blonde

Pint Bluegrass Coffee Blonde
$7.00

$7.00

10ozBluegrass Coffee Blonde
$5.50

$5.50

5oz Bluegrass Coffee Blonde
$2.75

$2.75

16oz Can Bluegrass Coffee Blonde
$7.00

$7.00

Oh My Guava! Pale Ale

Pint Oh My Guava! Pale Ale
$7.00

$7.00

10oz Oh My Guava! Pale Ale
$5.50

$5.50

5oz Taster Oh My Guava! Pale Ale
$2.75

$2.75

Sip Oh My Guava! Pale Ale

16oz Can Oh My Guava! Pale Ale
$7.00

$7.00

Pint Day 2022

Beer + Glass

$10.00

Glass Only

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
Live Music
Online Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Unique aviation themed brewery serving a wide variety of beer styles in a one of a kind taproom. Stop by today and let your adventure take Flyte!

Website

Location

4499 W 38th Ave, Unit 101, Denver, CO 80212

Directions

